Finance
Life Settlement – What is it and How Does it Work?
A life settlement is a financial transaction in which a policy owner possessing an unneeded or unwanted life insurance policy sells the policy to a third party for more than the cash value offered by the life insurance company. The purchaser becomes the new beneficiary of the policy at maturation and is responsible for all subsequent premium payments. Life settlements are an important development in that they have opened a secondary market for life insurance in which policy owners can access fair market value for their policies, rather than accepting the lower cash surrender value from the issuing life insurance company.
Generally speaking, life settlements are an option for high-net-worth policy owners age 65 or older. Independent estimates report that among this group, 20% of policies have a market value that exceeds the cash value offered by the carrier. And while many policy owners are unfamiliar with life settlements until a financial professional mentions the option to them, the concept has gained attention from high-profile proponents such as Warren Buffett, former U.S. Representative Bill Gradison, and numerous media sources including The Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, Business Week and The Economist. A growing number of experts now believe that informing clients about offering life settlements should fall under the fiduciary duty of a financial advisor.
How It Works
In a life settlement transaction, there is a chain leading from the seller of the policy to the end buyer of the policy (known as a life settlement provider.) Each link in the chain has a different responsibility in facilitating the transaction and ensuring that it runs smoothly, while outside vendors typically assist the provider with specialized functions.
Its What We Do
Our niche was formed to meet the changing demands of trusted advisors and their clientele, who are increasingly taking advantage of the booming secondary market for life insurance. The market is burgeoning as clients become aware of the $108 billion* of existing policies that have unrealized potential in excess of their cash surrender values. Advisors maximize these gains for our clients, who are quickly becoming more sophisticated and knowledgeable of these opportunities. Our principals have over 75 years of combined experience in financial planning and insurance, helping integrate life settlements into client financial, estate and/or other goals. All principles maintain NASD securities licenses (in good standing) and offer the services of a Broker/Dealer in facilitating life settlements on variable policies. Variable policies are considered by many to be regarded as securities transactions.
This process used by our advisors ensures your client the best possible offer for their policy. This process includes understanding the goal of the client, reviewing alternative solutions (if asked) with their advisors, pre-qualifying all cases for the likelihood of a settlement, reviewing each case by in-house impaired risk specialists before it goes to market, and making the case progress and offers transparency through the proprietary TOP program.
Finance
Accounting Services Book Keeping Service Outsourced Book Keeping
Contrarian Consulting is an outsourced partner for Accounting, Payroll and Compliance related assignments in India.
By looking at complexity of accounting, tax and regulatory environment and availability of appropriate resource to manage significant challenges, we started the Contrarian Consulting to give a compliant and cost effective services to our clients.
We are a client focused firm having a decade experience in managing large to mid size corporates. The firm is having its head office at Bangalore. We provide wide range of services in the area of Audit and Assurance, Direct Taxation, Indirect Taxation, Company Law Matter, Management Advisory services, Information Technology, FEMA matters, Accounting Services, Human Resource and Payroll Management and procesing.
We provide the entire range of accounting /bookkeeping services including preparation of accounting manuals, and auditing services such as internal and revenue audit, management / operational audit, risk based audit, corporate policy audits and compliance reports. We also provide assistance in identifying and implementing the best-fit accounting management tool for your organization, as we have expertise in managing accounts across various acclaimed software such as Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, etc.
We provide the entire range of accounting / bookkeeping services including preparation of accounting manuals, and auditing services such as internal and revenue audit, management / operational audit, risk based audit, corporate policy audits and compliance reports.
We also provide assistance in identifying and implementing the best-fit accounting management tool for your organization,as we have expertise in managing accounts across various acclaimed software such as Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, etc.
Payroll and its component is effective tool for any organisation to retain the employees for a longer tenure. Contrarian approach to process payroll is robust from structuring to disbursement. We are not process payroll but also manage both employer and employee expectation, enforcing accountability, risk control and compliance from both state and central regulations as a strict mandate.
We use best in class technology to process the payroll. Our approach of meeting employees on regular basis to give a clear clarity on their taxes, help employees in planing their investment and file their tax returns. We also ensure a complete legal compliance in terms of labour, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance and all other allied laws prevailing in India.
We help our clients in various compliance related matters including incorporation such as registration of companies or that of Indian branch/liaison/project office/subsidiary of foreign companies.
We also provide assistance towards filing of various applicable forms as and when required.
We also provide assistance in secretarial matters, preparation of financial statements, and support in the form of providing updates and guidance on the changes in compliances namely XBRL, IFRS, etc. We also advise clients on foreign direct investment (FDI) and compliance, filing of returns under RBI regulations, and provide necessary assistance towards obtaining approvals of RBI wherever applicable.
Finance
Buying Real Estate In Nicaragua
The first step to shopping for real estate in Nicaragua is to forget everything you know about the process back home… no matter where home may be.
Let me make one thing clear from the start. There are incredible bargains to be had buying property in Nicaragua. In fact, there is no other market in the Americas where insisting upon a 40% return on investment or better is reasonable. However, there are few similarities between the rules and regulations governing the real estate industries in North America or Europe, and Nicaragua. It’s because of this lack of similarities that foreign investors often get into trouble. There is a preconceived notion on the part of foreigners that the Nicaragua real estate industry is as carefully regulated as it is elsewhere, and it is this incorrect assumption that sets foreign investors up to be cheated. The only universal real estate investing rule that applies as equally in Nicaragua as it does anyway else is Caveat emptor, buyer beware.
Real Estate Brokers
Basically there’s no such thing in Nicaragua as a real estate brokerage that a Canadian, American or European would assume the term represents. There are real estate brokerage offices. Some even have familiar franchise names, but that’s where the similarity ends.
There is no mandated, formal training of real estate sales people, nor are there specific licensing requirements. Anyone can become a “realtor” by paying for a merchant license or incorporating a Nicaraguan company. I’m not suggesting this means “all” real estate sales people are incompetent or untrained… many are. In fact, there are a number of retired realtors who relocated to Nicaragua and maintain successful, upstanding businesses. However, there are many more who are not at all competent, and operate on the razor edge between honest business and outright fraud. Caveat emptor again!
There are no district or federal regulatory boards governing the real estate industry in place. Real estate sales are no more regulated than a vehicle sale transacted by a street vendor. Outright criminality is not ignored by authorities, but having the perpetrator jailed is unlikely to result in recovery of any money lost. The revenge should make a fleeced buyer feel better though. Nicaraguan jails exist to punish criminals, not rehabilitate, and they are Hell on Earth. Unfortunately though, most issues that can arise in a real estate transaction are considered civil matters by law enforcement and have to be treated as such. In short, whatever money you think you were cheated out of… consider it lost. Even with a judgement in the plaintiff’s favor, collecting money owed in a judgement rarely happens. So again, caveat emptor.
A serious shortcoming in the Nicaragua real estate market is that there is nothing similar to a Multi Listing Service (MLS). The lack of any form of MLS means there is no central registry of properties for sale, nor any information as to what a property sold for. The result is that it’s very difficult to decide what a house or commercial building in a particular neighbourhood is worth since there are no comparable property transactions to use as a guide. Appraisers base their appraisals on replacement cost mostly, and whatever else they provide is pure guess work. Ironically, banks require appraisals created by licensed Nicaraguan appraisers if mortgage funding is being requested.
There’s no such thing in Nicaragua as a listing similar to what most foreigners would understand the term to mean. Real estate shoppers will hear a realtor say that he or she has a listing, but it’s common to see two or more real estate signs on a single property. Likewise, the same property may appear on multiple real estate company websites and be advertised online by numerous different people. More confusing, the prices advertised may vary for the same house, sometimes by tens of thousands of dollars. Nicaraguans selling their homes rarely lock themselves into an agreement with one party wanting to sell their land, house or commercial building. If you want to sell something, the assumption is the more people trying to sell it the better. And by more people that can be realtors, the owner themselves, their family and friends, a neighbor, or a horse drawn carriage driver. This seems chaotic to a foreigner shopping for a retirement or vacation home, but it makes perfect sense to Nicaraguans. Without an MLS service that allows numerous realtors to show prospective buyers a listed property, letting everyone try to sell a property seems to be the best way to get exposure.
Another misconception foreign purchasers have when buying real estate in Nicaragua is that the seller is paying the real estate agent. This is sometimes the case, but even when it is the buyer may be asked to pay the commission. Yes, this is legal in Nicaragua. In fact, not only could there be a commission paid by the seller and buyer, but the real estate agent may have added an amount to what the seller actually wants in his or her hand. This too is legal. The worst case scenario is that the seller wants US$50,000 for his or her home. The sellers offers anyone selling the home US$1000 or a percentage. The real estate selling agent advertises the home for US$59,900, allowing for negotiating room. A buyer settles on US$55,000 but is told that in Nicaraguan the buyer pays the commission. Not actually the truth, but common enough that people think it’s a rule. The requested commission can be anything up to as much as 10%, or it can be a flat fee. Once all is said and done and the buyer agrees to purchase the property for US$55,000. In a case such as this, the ‘agent’ will insist on a nonrefundable US$5000 down payment. At closing the seller receives the US$50,000 that he or she wanted and the selling agent pockets the rest.
I know of a purchasers who handed a ‘realtor’ US$65.000 to purchase a 3 acre farm with a small house on the property. The ‘realtor’ then went to the owner of the property and paid him US$20,000 to buy the land. It gets worse… the ‘realtor’ never bothered to make the title transfer until the buyer discovered he was not the owner when he tried to pay long overdue taxes. In the end the property was purchased by a developer for little more than the original US$65,000, but 8 years of appreciation later. In another case Europeans purchase a home and overpaid US$85,000. Of course basing their offer on the European real estate values they knew, it was assumed they were getting a bargain. The ‘realtor’ pocketed the US$85,000 and a commission he charged the buy as well. Again, perfectly legal in Nicaragua… so caveat emptor.
The way to navigate through what foreigners view as market chaos is to use a knowledgeable real estate consultant to find a property you want, negotiate the price, terms and conditions, conduct the necessary due diligence, validate the title and survey, and so on. This is a fee based service but far less expensive than a percentage sales commission, and far, far less than a costly mistake would be. One such service is Nica Investments, a real estate consultancy that assists foreign investors purchasing real estate or businesses in Nicaragua.
Finance
The Secret to Wealth Creation
Let me ask you a question… would you consider yourself a hard worker? Chances are (considering the fact that you opened this article) you are. Let me you another question… with all the hard work you’re putting in, are you where you want to be financially? If not, there is a principle that you must learn to apply… Leverage.
You see, there is only a certain number of hours given to us in a day. And we’re human, so there is a limited number of things we could accomplish in one day. Knowing this, you must learn to leverage whatever knowledge and tools that you can to put yourself on a much quicker track towards wealth.
Compound interest would be an excellent example. When your money is earning a high rate of return, your money is basically working for you. Instead of you working for your money, your money is working for you. The more you save, the faster it grows.
Another great area to consider would be technology and the internet. Did you know that you can practically automate your entire business? Getting more and more prospects, presenting your product and closing the sale, and even follow up. These are all tasks that can be automated and ran over the internet. The most beautiful part is that your business can run while you sleep!
You can even learn to leverage the tough times, like this recession that we’re going through. The marketplace isn’t doing too good and it’s the best time to buy. Usually what happens on the downturn of the market, everyone starts to sell. The should have sold when it was high but waited too long and lost. There is only a small percentage of people who actually BUY in these types of times. Buy cheap, sell high. Very simple rule and the perfect way to leverage the downturns of the market.
I think the most powerful source of leverage is knowledge. Did you know that 50% of the people that graduate from high school NEVER read another book? And from the ones who went to college, 80% never read a book after. It doesn’t take much to beat the masses. Keep growing yourself as a person and growing your value. The more knowledge you have, the more value you can deliver to people. The more value you deliver to people, the more money you’ll make.
Try and think about some examples of leverage that you can use to kick your life into a new gear.
