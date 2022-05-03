Connect with us

Man shot, injured in south St. Louis

Man shot, injured in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in south St. Louis, police said.

Officers found the wounded man in the area of Michigan Avenue and North Dakota Street, near the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not disclosed his name or age. No further details are available.

Entire Yankee roster clears Canadian customs for series against Blue Jays

May 3, 2022

Entire Yankee roster clears Canadian customs for series against Blue Jays
TORONTO — They made it.

After months of speculation and worry, the entire Yankees roster made it through Canadian customs to play the first game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. The concern was that the Yankees had players still not vaccinated against COVID-19 in spring training. Without being fully vaccinated, those players wouldn’t be allowed into Canada.

Canada’s government requires a person to have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. The Yankees had the 85% vaccination rate last season, but also had three bouts with COVID-19 that hit players like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo.

But Monday afternoon, the first-place Yankees, who had the best record in baseball at the close of April, arrived at the Rogers Centre at full force to face their first big division series since the first week of the season. That’s the last time they faced the 15-8 Blue Jays, when they split a four-game series in the Bronx.

“I mean, obviously, they’re a really good team off to a good start as well,” manager Aaron Boone said. “They are a team I’m sure we’re gonna have to battle with all year if we want to get to where we want to go. So I’m looking forward to going up there and playing against one of the game’s best.”

The Yankees (16-6) miss top starters Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Hyun-Jin Ryu this trip. They come in on a nine-game winning streak with an offense that is absolutely rolling. They lead the American League in OPS (.752) and slugging (.425). They are also tied, with the Blue Jays, for the lead in the majors in home runs (31).

“You want to kind of be clicking on all cylinders, especially when it gets to division rival and especially how hot the Blue Jays have been,” Judge said. “I’ve just been really impressed with the guys up and down the lineup, just good quality at bats.”

None better of late than Judge, who led the league in speculation about his vaccination status this spring. Judge was there Monday and came into the big series on a hot streak.

He recorded his 18th career multi-home run game on Sunday against the Royals, hitting a monster, 453-foot go-ahead solo  home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the ninth inning. It was his second multi-homer game of the season and 18th of his career.

With eight homers this season, he is tied for second in the majors in homers, just one behind Rizzo.

Judge has homered in three straight games with four dingers hit in the last three games and five in his last five.

Still, Judge does not think that he’s found his comfort zone yet. He said he’s still “grinding.”

“The same, a couple missed opportunities, especially with the bases loaded,” Judge said of his performance through April. “Wanting to get an RBI, but I gotta be a better at-bat there and even my two at-bats after the first one.”

Judge was a little too tough on himself.

He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, slashing .333/.375/.844 with 11 runs scored, two doubles, seven homers and 15 RBI over that span.

But Boone knows what Judge can do in this lineup and how crucial he will be for a division battle like this.

“Good to see him in there. I mean, the way he cleaned that first one out, man wow,” Boone said of Judge hitting the 453-foot homer in his first at-bat on Sunday after a day of rest on Saturday. “It’s tough to hit a ball more pure than that. And then and then a little explanation, exclamation point on it there at the end the other way. Yeah, it was obviously big for us.”

It looks like Wild will turn to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 1 against Blues

May 3, 2022

It looks like Wild will turn to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 1 against Blues
Wild goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot said all the right things in the days leading up to Monday’s playoff opener against the St. Louis Blues.

Asked last week about potentially being the Game 1 starter, Fleury laughed and responded, “Whoever it is, I’m happy to be part of this team and go on a run with them.” Asked the same question, Talbot responded, “Both of us have been playing well. We’re both probably deserving of it.”

While that’s certainly true based on the splits, it looks like Fleury is going to get the nod for the Wild to open the series against the Blues. As much as coach Dean Evason tried to downplay it, everything pointed to Fleury in the hours leading up to Game 1.

Not only did Fleury occupy the starter’s net in morning skate, he was the first guy off the ice while Talbot stayed on late to take shots from the extra skaters.

“It’s not a tough decision, right?” Evason said with out actually confirming his Game 1 starter. “It’s an easy decision because we feel both are more than capable of starting for us here. We’re excited about the opportunity to have both guys available if we need it. And we probably will.”

That’s something general manager Bill Guerin also emphasized last week when talking about Fleury and Talbot.

“You can’t make a bad decision,” Guerin said. “We have two guys that we have all the faith in the world in.”

Similar to Evason, Guerin noted that if the Wild want to go on a long playoff run, they’re going to need both goaltenders.

“It’s a grind,” Guerin said. “The process of winning a Stanley Cup is grueling. It takes a physical and mental toll. We have to be kind of fortified in each position and I think we are.”

For the record, since the March 21 trade deadline, Fleury is 9-2-0 with a 2.74 goals against average and a .910 save percentage, while Talbot is 8-0-3 with a 2.25 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Spinal Tap drummer Ric Parnell dead at 70

May 3, 2022

