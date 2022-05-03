Man shot, injured in south St. Louis

TORONTO — They made it.

After months of speculation and worry, the entire Yankees roster made it through Canadian customs to play the first game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. The concern was that the Yankees had players still not vaccinated against COVID-19 in spring training. Without being fully vaccinated, those players wouldn’t be allowed into Canada.

Canada’s government requires a person to have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. The Yankees had the 85% vaccination rate last season, but also had three bouts with COVID-19 that hit players like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo.

But Monday afternoon, the first-place Yankees, who had the best record in baseball at the close of April, arrived at the Rogers Centre at full force to face their first big division series since the first week of the season. That’s the last time they faced the 15-8 Blue Jays, when they split a four-game series in the Bronx.

“I mean, obviously, they’re a really good team off to a good start as well,” manager Aaron Boone said. “They are a team I’m sure we’re gonna have to battle with all year if we want to get to where we want to go. So I’m looking forward to going up there and playing against one of the game’s best.”

The Yankees (16-6) miss top starters Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Hyun-Jin Ryu this trip. They come in on a nine-game winning streak with an offense that is absolutely rolling. They lead the American League in OPS (.752) and slugging (.425). They are also tied, with the Blue Jays, for the lead in the majors in home runs (31).

“You want to kind of be clicking on all cylinders, especially when it gets to division rival and especially how hot the Blue Jays have been,” Judge said. “I’ve just been really impressed with the guys up and down the lineup, just good quality at bats.”

None better of late than Judge, who led the league in speculation about his vaccination status this spring. Judge was there Monday and came into the big series on a hot streak.

He recorded his 18th career multi-home run game on Sunday against the Royals, hitting a monster, 453-foot go-ahead solo home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the ninth inning. It was his second multi-homer game of the season and 18th of his career.

With eight homers this season, he is tied for second in the majors in homers, just one behind Rizzo.

Judge has homered in three straight games with four dingers hit in the last three games and five in his last five.

Still, Judge does not think that he’s found his comfort zone yet. He said he’s still “grinding.”

“The same, a couple missed opportunities, especially with the bases loaded,” Judge said of his performance through April. “Wanting to get an RBI, but I gotta be a better at-bat there and even my two at-bats after the first one.”

Judge was a little too tough on himself.

He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, slashing .333/.375/.844 with 11 runs scored, two doubles, seven homers and 15 RBI over that span.

But Boone knows what Judge can do in this lineup and how crucial he will be for a division battle like this.

“Good to see him in there. I mean, the way he cleaned that first one out, man wow,” Boone said of Judge hitting the 453-foot homer in his first at-bat on Sunday after a day of rest on Saturday. “It’s tough to hit a ball more pure than that. And then and then a little explanation, exclamation point on it there at the end the other way. Yeah, it was obviously big for us.”

