News
Mark Sadowski is out as Chicago Bears college scouting director, sources say, as Ryan Poles reshapes the front office
General manager Ryan Poles is working to reshape the Chicago Bears front office and scouting staff after the NFL draft, his second set of moves after hiring some trusted advisers.
League sources say the Bears dismissed college scouting director Mark Sadowski, a 1992 St. Rita graduate who has been with the organization since 2005, when he was hired as an area scout. Sadowski worked under GMs Jerry Angelo and Phil Emery before Ryan Pace inherited him in 2015 and promoted him to his current role the next year.
Sadowski started with the Bears as a scout in the southeast region, a critical area for all teams, and he covered that area in 2006 when the team selected All-Pro returner Devin Hester from Miami. That began a climb through the ranks of the scouting department as he became a national scout.
The Bears also parted with national scout Chris Prescott and college scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo, according to sources.
Shortly after arriving in January, Poles hired Ian Cunningham as assistant GM. Then he brought Trey Koziol — a Hinsdale Central graduate who played with Poles at Boston College — to Halas Hall from the Kansas City Chiefs with the title of co-director of player personnel.
Because of Koziol’s “co-director” title, it’s believed a second person will receive that title, which could mean an internal promotion. One source said Poles might shuffle the area assignments for a few college scouts.
How the Bears will replace Sadowski remains to be seen.
News
Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: report
(The Hill) – The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico.
The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, concludes with the majority stating that the Constitution says nothing about the rights of states to regulate or prohibit abortion, in contrast to Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion states. Under those cases, states were prohibited from banning abortion prior to fetal viability, around 23 weeks.
A spokesperson for the Supreme Court had no comment in response to questions.
The justices’ votes are often fluid up to the point of an opinion’s publication, and the draft may have changed since February, when it was purportedly written. A published opinion from the court is expected sometime within the next two months.
The Hill could not independently verify the document’s authenticity. But Politico, in an editor’s note, said it undertook an extensive review and is “confident of the authenticity of the draft.”
Alito, in the draft opinion, employed language that mirrored remarks he made during a December oral argument in which he suggested he viewed Roe as “egregiously wrong.”
The issue before the court was a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Deep-red Mississippi, in court papers, explicitly asked the justices to use their case as a vehicle to end the landmark 1973 decision that first recognized a constitutional right to abortion existing in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito’s majority opinion draft states. “And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”
Politico, citing an unnamed source, said that majority also included fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as former President Trump’s three nominees: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
News
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.
The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.
The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.
The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a Constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The draft opinion in effect states there is no Constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.
Politico said only that it received “a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.”
News
A Union Vote to Organize a Second Amazon Warehouse on Staten Island Falls Short
Efforts to unionize a second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, failed after votes were counted today (May 2) following a two-week election.
The loss at the LDJ5 facility is a setback for unionization efforts that were boosted by an unexpected victory at the larger JFK8 warehouse in the borough last month.
At the final tally, 618 employees voted against the union while 380 voted in favor. In total, 998 ballots were cast out of 1,633 eligible workers, bringing the total turnout to roughly 61%, according to data filed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
“The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun,” the Amazon Labor Union said in a tweet as the vote-counting concluded. Per the NLRB, the union and Amazon have until May 9, to file objections about the election.
An uphill battle at LDJ5
Ahead of the voting period, Amazon brought in anti-union managers and consultants from across the country to work at the facility. Workers at LDJ5 described to the Observer how Amazon shut down production every day, multiple times a day, to funnel workers into captive audience meetings in the last week ahead of the union drive. During the voting period at LDJ5, the company handed out free cookies and donuts and other snacks to workers during the voting period at LDJ5, supposedly to sweeten the deal.
Bc warehouse is roughly 1/7 the size of JFK8. I’m not going to make any predictions but a) this warehouse is very new, 2) many workers are part-time, 3) @amazonlabor has a smaller presence in it compared to JFK8, all of which could be disadvantages for the union in this election
— Lauren Kaori Gurley (@LaurenKGurley) May 2, 2022
The workforce at LDJ5 is significantly smaller than that at JFK8—1,633 compared to roughly 8,000—resulting in a more concentrated anti-union presence in the facility. All of the anti-union resources used at JFK8 shifted to LDJ5, Julian Israel-Mitchell said in a meeting with Senator Bernie Sanders ahead of the election. “We’re getting hit with just as many union busters but it’s like a one to 15 person ratio.”
Amazon is currently seeking to overturn the successful union vote at JFK8. In early April, Amazon filed a complaint with the NLRB alleging that the Amazon Labor Union handed out weed to win yes votes and accused the NLRB itself of “mismanagement in the polling area”—the warehouse owned and managed by Amazon—by allowing camera crews on the property.
The Amazon Labor Union ran a campaign at LDJ5 focused on longer breaks, job security, and immediate changes to company policies “regarding health and safety, pay, promotions, overtime, working conditions, transportation, time, and union-busting.”
Union fever is spreading
Public support of labor unions hit its highest point since 1965—the year United Farm Workers led a series of strikes and boycotts in California, according to a Gallup poll released September 2021.
Workers across the country are witnessing a resurgence of the labor movement and union drives: To date, nearly 250 Starbucks locations have filed petitions for a union drive and 40 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize so far. Workers at Target, Apple, REI are organizing for improvements and to unionize.
Organizing efforts spread to gig workers, too: Los Deliveristas Unidos, a collective of delivery workers in New York City, successfully organized gains related to bathroom access and wage transparency.
