News
Murder charges: Man, 33, shot in St. Paul street as deal for $1,300 in marijuana turned into robbery
A 33-year-old man found fatally shot in a St. Paul street last week was robbed during a marijuana deal in Dayton’s Bluff, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
After police arrested Traivon Dennis Campbell, 21, on Friday he told them he didn’t know that the man who shot Michael Alexander Pleasants had a gun until he used it.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Campbell with aiding and abetting murder. Another man is under arrest on suspicion of murder and prosecutors are reviewing potential charges against him Monday.
According to the complaint against Campbell:
Officers were sent to the 200 block of Bates Avenue last Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. on a report of a gunshot and a man lying in the street. They found Pleasants with a gunshot wound to the head and paramedics pronounced him dead.
Video surveillance from the area showed Pleasants standing with two men and he handed one of them a brown bag. The camera panned away and, when it returned, Pleasants was on the ground.
Police discovered Pleasants was texting with Campbell, of St. Paul, a short time before he was shot. Campbell asked if Pleasants had marijuana available in $100 quantities, but Campbell said he only had a pound and wouldn’t break it up. He offered to sell it for $1,300 and Campbell replied that he was interested.
When police arrested Campbell, they showed him a photo of Pleasants. He said Pleasants provided him with marijuana and he sold it.
“Campbell said he respected (Pleasants) and thought he was cool people for helping Campbell put food on the table,” according to the complaint.
When investigators “confronted” Campbell with the messages he had sent Pleasants and surveillance photos of the two men who approached Pleasant’s car, “Campbell became visibly upset, cried, and said, ‘I didn’t know he was going to do that.’ Campbell said (Pleasants) didn’t deserve what happened to him,” the complaint continued.
He said the man with him made a comment as they approached Pleasants, but he didn’t think he was serious about shooting him.
Campbell said Pleasants handed the bag to him, though he said it was the other man who wanted the marijuana. He said he “saw a look of surprise” on Pleasant’s face and then heard the gunshot, according to the complaint.
Campbell reported that he and the shooter ran, and the two of them then divided the marijuana. He said they burned their clothes and the marijuana packaging in a grill, and cleaned the gun with bleach.
Campbell was being held in the Ramsey County jail as of Monday afternoon. An attorney could not be reached for comment on his behalf.
News
Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ role sinks to ‘10 minutes,’ firing petition reaches 3M
News
Cubs and Marquee Sports Network announce a multiyear TV partnership with the Sky
Marquee Sports Network is expanding the scope of its coverage beyond the Chicago Cubs.
The network announced a multiyear broadcast partnership with the Sky to provide live television broadcasts of 16 games. All non-nationally televised games will also be available to stream through Marquee Plus via the app for authenticated Marquee subscribers.
Locally-televised Sky games that conflict with Cubs games will be carried by WCIU-TV as well as Marquee Plus.
“On behalf of the Chicago Cubs organization, I’m so honored to announce this broadcast partnership with the WNBA Champion Chicago Sky,” Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a great partnership between the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Sky and Marquee”
The Sky broadcast team will consist of Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (analyst).
The Sky open the season Friday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. It will be the first Sky game to air on Marquee.
“This partnership with Marquee elevates the Chicago Sky fan experience in a way that has never been done before,” Sky President/CEO Adam Fox said in a statement. “Women’s basketball, particularly the Chicago Sky, is increasingly gaining attention and affinity, and Marquee’s commitment to women’s professional sports made this an easy partnership. With Marquee, as well as our continued relationship with WCIU-TV, fans will never miss a moment of the Sky’s title defense.”
()
News
Fans rip Ulta Beauty for shocking email about Kate Spade’s suicide
Murder charges: Man, 33, shot in St. Paul street as deal for $1,300 in marijuana turned into robbery
Bitcoin Price Continues Struggle, But Miners Refuse To Sell
Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ role sinks to ‘10 minutes,’ firing petition reaches 3M
100% Safety And Security On Transfer Of Patents From One City To Another City-Vedanta Air Ambulance
Cubs and Marquee Sports Network announce a multiyear TV partnership with the Sky
Fans rip Ulta Beauty for shocking email about Kate Spade’s suicide
Combating Health Care Fraud, Abuse and Waste
4,000 Bitcoin Worth 154,231,351 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
The Ugly Truth About Pushy Insurance Sales People
JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For