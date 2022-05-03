Murder charges: Man, 33, shot in St. Paul street as deal for $1,300 in marijuana turned into robbery

A 33-year-old man found fatally shot in a St. Paul street last week was robbed during a marijuana deal in Dayton’s Bluff, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

After police arrested Traivon Dennis Campbell, 21, on Friday he told them he didn’t know that the man who shot Michael Alexander Pleasants had a gun until he used it.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Campbell with aiding and abetting murder. Another man is under arrest on suspicion of murder and prosecutors are reviewing potential charges against him Monday.

According to the complaint against Campbell:

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Bates Avenue last Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. on a report of a gunshot and a man lying in the street. They found Pleasants with a gunshot wound to the head and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Video surveillance from the area showed Pleasants standing with two men and he handed one of them a brown bag. The camera panned away and, when it returned, Pleasants was on the ground.

Police discovered Pleasants was texting with Campbell, of St. Paul, a short time before he was shot. Campbell asked if Pleasants had marijuana available in $100 quantities, but Campbell said he only had a pound and wouldn’t break it up. He offered to sell it for $1,300 and Campbell replied that he was interested.

When police arrested Campbell, they showed him a photo of Pleasants. He said Pleasants provided him with marijuana and he sold it.

“Campbell said he respected (Pleasants) and thought he was cool people for helping Campbell put food on the table,” according to the complaint.

When investigators “confronted” Campbell with the messages he had sent Pleasants and surveillance photos of the two men who approached Pleasant’s car, “Campbell became visibly upset, cried, and said, ‘I didn’t know he was going to do that.’ Campbell said (Pleasants) didn’t deserve what happened to him,” the complaint continued.

He said the man with him made a comment as they approached Pleasants, but he didn’t think he was serious about shooting him.

Campbell said Pleasants handed the bag to him, though he said it was the other man who wanted the marijuana. He said he “saw a look of surprise” on Pleasant’s face and then heard the gunshot, according to the complaint.

Campbell reported that he and the shooter ran, and the two of them then divided the marijuana. He said they burned their clothes and the marijuana packaging in a grill, and cleaned the gun with bleach.

Campbell was being held in the Ramsey County jail as of Monday afternoon. An attorney could not be reached for comment on his behalf.