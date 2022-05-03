Finance
Risk Management for Professional Athletes
Lately, there have been a number of articles on professional athletes who have lost millions of dollars due to poor financial decisions. The athletes range from golfers to boxers to professional baseball players and their poor decision range from buying cars, women, and tigers to battling gambling addictions and making poor business investments. There are also those who have been swindled by their agent, their accountant, or their ex-wives. Most of these problems are due to a lack of education and some are due to a lack of maturity. Whatever the case maybe, these problems have opened doors to entrepreneurs who are in the business of financial and risk management.
One startling statistic states that 78% of NFL player enter bankruptcy or financial distress within two years of retirement and 60% of NBA players go broke within five years of retirement. These athletes know that they have plenty of money and do not think about what will happen when they stop receiving those multi-million dollar checks. A lot of them do not understand business and/or finance. Some of them may have never even taken a single class of either one in college. Some professional athletes may not have time to focus their finances. The stress of having to produce on the field does not leave much time to focus on off the field issues such as investments or retirement plans. Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, a former professional football player who signed the largest salaries of his time in 1991 at $18.5 million over a four year period, once said, “I once had a meeting with J.P. Morgan and it was literally like listening to Charlie Brown’s teacher.” It’s not that he is not an intelligent person but without focusing on the details many professional athletes find themselves left out in the rain when their money is gone.
Of the athletes who have gone broke have not all have necessarily lost their money because living extravagant lifestyles. Some have tried to make investment and plan for their futures but did not have people that they could trust managing their money or they tried to manage it themselves but did not have the time or knowledge to do so properly. Some of them have invested in high risk businesses that flopped and some invested in businesses that had no chance at all. One player once invested in an invention that consisted of and inflatable raft that attached to the bottom of a couch so that people who lived in areas with high rainfall could pump up the raft and float on their couch when their area flooded. Had this player had someone in the business of financial/risk management that he could trust and that was reputable then he would not have lost his money on such a silly investment.
Financial/Risk management companies that athletes should use are those that have a good reputation with all of their customers, not Uncle Joe’s accountant down at the local strip mall. These companies should try to educate their clients on things that they do not understand by offer consultation sessions and possibly workshops on financial management and personal finances. If they are trying to keep the athlete in the dark then they are probably trying to get over on them in some way. Every investment does not have to be a “homerun.” These companies should try to keep the athletes risk within reason.
Financial/Risk management is key to the financial stability of everyone no matter how much money they make. If every investment a person makes is going to be high-risk and high-reward then they might as well go a casino because all they are doing is gambling anyway. Although it is bad that so many athletes are having this problem, it is opening doors for those entrepreneurs in the risk management business. Athletes have to understand that even sports are businesses and they have to view themselves as independent contractors who have to run and manage their business.
How to Save Money and Get Discount Automobile Insurance in Virginia
Now you have a good means of transportation, that will get you from point A to point B. Now you have to protect it. Yes we all know that automobile insurance is a “must have”. It is very expensive especially in Virginia. Here some ways you can save money:
1. Compare and Analyze. You can confer with different online insurance quote services in order to see what’s available out there. You can also consult consumer information provided by Virginia insurance department. These guides will tell you what kind of policy or coverage you made need and give you sample rates just so you can get a feel of how much it will cost you and what you need.
2. Request higher deductibles. When you file a claim the deductible is the amount you have to pay out of your pocket before your insurance company starts helping paying for the deductible. The higher your deductibles are the less you will have to pay on your monthly premiums. This can save you hundreds and hundreds of dollars a year.
3. Opt out on collision and comprehensive coverage on old cars. If your car is not even worth $2,000 then you can end up paying more for the coverage than you would if you were to file a claim.
4. To make sure you save as much as you can you should look into the discounts available. Some insurance companies will give you discounts for having airbags and other safety features.
5. Maintain a good credit record. Most insurers don’t tell you this but if you have a good credit report you will definitely have to pay less. If you have a good credit report than insurers know that you pay your bills on time, don’t skip payments and that you don’t open and close accounts frequently. They use all this information to settle on a insurance risk score.
The above steps will insure that you get the best automobile insurance in Virginia.
Supplemental Health and Accident Insurance – When Less is More!
What is Supplemental Health and Accident Insurance?
Supplemental insurance policies usually pay out cash for specified events. For instance, a cancer policy may provide money for specific cancer treatments, transportation, and even lump sums of money that an ill person many need to pay bills if they are out of work. Broader policies also exist, that pay out for a variety of critical illnesses. These are usually called critical illness policies, and they may pay out for specific diseases like cancer and heart attacks. Another type of supplemental insurance is called a terminal illness policy and it may pay out if a policy holder is diagnosed with a disease that may end their life within a specified amount of time, usually 12 months. A supplemental health policy can make up for gaps in regular health insurance, or it can just help out with money to pay bills.
Like supplemental health insurance, supplemental accident policies can work in multiple ways. Some pay out a lump sum for different accidents. In other words, a compound fracture will entitle the insured person to a larger sum than a minor burn. Other accident policies will pay out a pre-determined lump sum. Again, this money from the supplemental accident policy can pay for major health insurance deductibles and coninsurance amounts, or it can provide money to make up for lost income.
Why Consider a Supplemental Insurance Policy?
Of course, many consumers may already have major medical insurance. These people feel as if enough of their income goes to pay for health insurance, and that no more is needed. However, a supplemental insurance policy can actually help lower insurance premiums because they will make up for higher deductibles!
A typical 50 year old may pay $350 a month for a PPO plan with a $1,000 deductible. However, the premium for a $5,000 deductible PPO plan may only be $200 a month. An inexpensive accident and health supplement, which are usually available for a few dollars a month can provide the protection so that the actual deductible never comes out of the insured person’s pocket — or at least, very little of it does!
If you can spend an extra $50 a month on supplemental insurance, but cut out $150 from your major medical bill, then you have come out ahead, and also reduced your potential risk of having large deductible bills if you do have an accident or get sick!
Find Supplemental Insurance and Health Insurance that Work Together
If you would like a quick way to lower your health insurance premiums, and find the best supplements and health insurance plans that work together, I suggest using a major online quoting system. You can fill out your information one time, and it usually only takes a couple of minutes. The online quoting system will return competitive policies, plus the contact information for qualified local health insurance agents in your area. If you contact a health insurance agent, tell them what you are looking for, and they should certainly be able to help you out.
In order to find a good online quoting system, look for a secure server and a stated privacy policy so your information will be safe. I also find that most of the major, credible services participate in the Better Business Bureau Online program.
What Are Medicare Supplement Plans?
Medicare supplement plans are also called Medigap policies. According to these insurance policies, you don’t have to pay all of the money for your Medical Services as soon as you have signed up. It is essential to keep in mind that both types of Medicare, such as part A and part B feature a lot of costs and deductibles. Apart from this, you may want to look for a plan that may cover your needs today and in the future. Let’s find out more.
What’s Medicare Supplement Insurance?
First of all, it’s essential to know what exactly a Medicare supplement plan is. This supplement plan is a type of insurance policy that private insurance providers sell to Medicare beneficiaries. And the good thing about these insurance policies is that they are regularised by the state insurance department. Apart from this, these insurance policies are standardized and the prices of these policies are different based on your location.
Original Medicare includes Medicare part A and part B. These policies come with out-of-pocket costs. And you are responsible for covering these costs. Part A comes with a benefit period and daily co-payments in case of hospitalization that lasts over 60 days. On the other hand, part B comes with an annual deductible. After part B directions, you can receive 80% of the charges from Medicare.
What’s the Purpose of Medicare Supplement Plans?
In the case of original Medicare, your responsibility is to cover the deductibles, co-payments, and 1/5 of the services that you get from your medical doctor. The good thing about these insurance policies is that they can either cover part or full cost. Moreover, if your services are not covered by Medicare, your Medicare supplement plan won’t cover these costs either. Therefore, you will have to play the services from your own pocket.
With these plans, you can cover your original Medicare costs. Based on the plan you have chosen, these policies can cover either the Part A deductibles or Part B deductibles. Apart from this, it can also cover 20% of insurance and other out-of-pocket costs.
Generally, medicare plans referred to individual plans that may cover one policy for one person. And the good thing is that this is a big benefit as both spouses can cover their needs. Therefore, they can go for the right plan to cover their need.
What Does a Medigap Policy Cover?
It is essential to keep in mind that your Medicare supplement plan can cover all the services covered by Medicare except foreign travel costs. In other words, these charges are known as Medicare coverage or Medicare allowance.
Apart from this, a Medicare supplement plan cannot pay for experimental services that may not be necessary.
Long story short, this was an introduction to the Medicare supplement plan. If you are thinking of purchasing this insurance policy, we suggest that you consider the points given in this article.
