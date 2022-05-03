News
Spinal Tap drummer Ric Parnell dead at 70
Matt Boldy is an X-factor for Wild as he makes NHL playoff debut
Matt Boldy still remembers sitting in his hotel room during the first round of the playoffs last season, wondering to himself if he was actually about to make his NHL debut.
With the Wild on the brink of elimination, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7-games series against the Vegas Golden Knights, coach Dean Evason dubbed Boldy a gametime decision in the hours leading up to puck drop. At the time, Marcus Foligno was battling through an injury and Nick Bonino’s wife was about to go into labor.
If either of them couldn’t go, Boldy likely would have been inserted into the lineup.
“It was stressful,” Boldy recalled with a laugh last week. “Just kind of not really knowing what was going on. I’d never really been in that position before where I didn’t know if I was going to play or if I wasn’t going to play.”
Ultimately, the 20-year-old Boldy took warmups before Game 6, then sat out as a healthy scratch. He did the same thing before Game 7, then watched from up top as the Wild got eliminated from the playoffs.
“I wasn’t really able to take too much from it,” Boldy said. “Just being around the guys, I was trying to stay out of their way. Obviously, I didn’t really know any of them at that point. It was a little bit different of an experience.”
It’s night and day compared to this season where Boldy enters the playoffs as a difference-maker for the Wild. He won’t have to wonder whether he’s playing time time around. There’s no doubt he will be in the lineup for Game 1 on Monday night with the Wild playing the St. Louis at the Xcel Energy Center.
“My first time in the playoffs,” Boldy said. “I’m really excited.”
After practicing patience during the playoffs last season, Boldy had to do it again at the start of this season. Though he appeared to be well on his way to making the team out of training camp, Boldy broke his ankle in a preseason game, which kept him off his skates for about a month. He recovered and spent some time with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League before finally getting called up.
A native of Milford, Mass., Boldy made his NHL debut on Jan. 6 against the hometown Boston Bruins. Fittingly, he scored the game-winner as the Wild earned a 3-2 victory over the Bruins.
“I kind of look at it as everything kind of happens for a reason,” Boldy said. “You never want to get hurt. Especially in training camp and stuff like that. But I’ve got no complaints about it right now. Just happy with how the season has gone so far and want to keep it going.”
As impressive as Boldy has been this season, producing 15 goals and 24 assists in 47 games, the biggest thing he has done is unlock something in Kevin Fiala. The chemistry between both players has been uncanny from the moment Evason decided to put them on a same line with Freddy Gaudreau as the man in the middle.
“They make it easy for me,” Boldy said of his linemates. “They are both unbelievable. We’ve got a lot of depth. We can score in a lot of different ways.”
Together, that trio has given the Wild another scoring option to go along with the top line of Ryan Hartman centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. That’s something that makes the Wild very dangerous heading into the playoffs.
As for Boldy, specifically, he wasn’t feeling any nervousness ahead of Game 1.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” he said. “My whole life, I don’t really shy away from those bigger moments.”
Heck, it sounds like he would have been ready had the Wild needed him last season.
Black Sheep Pizza in downtown St. Paul closes
Black Sheep Pizza in downtown St. Paul has closed.
The coal-fired pizza spot occupied its spot in the Rossmor building on Robert and 10th streets for 11 years.
The restaurant announced its closure on social media over the weekend with a poem:
“Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!
11 years it’s been
So much has happened since way back when
Great times had by all
Customers, staff and especially Colleen and Jordan had a ball
The time has come to close our St. Paul door.
We loved every minute and our hearts are sore
Great pizza and peeps are just a short drive away
We’ll keep the coal burning all night and day
Head over to the North Loop or Eat Street today
We are so sad but it’s not goodbye
Please visit us in Minneapolis
For some great Black Sheep Pizza pie
With love and gratitude for many great years,
The entire Black Sheep pizza crew.”
Black Sheep joins Tin Whiskers, which was in the same building but around the corner. The brewery closed earlier this spring.
St. Paul man charged in woman’s 2019 overdose death at Roseville motel
A St. Paul man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose at a Roseville motel in 2019.
Bret Ryne Lott, 31, was charged in Ramsey County District Court on Friday. He was arrested Thursday in St. Paul on a 2018 felony warrant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections relating to a conviction for manufacture/delivery of heroin, according to last week’s criminal complaint.
Two guns and suspected fentanyl were recovered from the location where Lott was arrested, the complaint says.
Officers responded to a welfare check call at a room at a Motel 6 around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019. A 27-year-old woman was found dead on a bed.
Officers learned Lott had rented the motel room, and staff recalled seeing him the previous day.
Lott sent a Facebook message to the woman around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 that said he had “strait bomb,” the complaint read. The two exchanged messages about pricing and meeting up at the motel.
At 12:25 a.m. Nov. 1, the woman, identified in the complaint as ZB, sent Lott a photo of the two of them together at the motel. Around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2, Lott sent her message that read, “Yo u still at the room?”
Lott’s mom told investigators that she had spoken with him on Nov. 1 and he said he had been using drugs with a woman in a car near the motel. Lott said when he next woke up the woman was no longer snoring and her lips were turning blue, the complaint states.
When Lott’s mother told him to call police, he said several times the woman was already dead and he was afraid to do so because they had been doing drugs together and he had warrants for his arrest, the complaint alleges.
“Lott told his mother she had only spent $9 on the drugs and there was no way a person could die from that small amount,” the complaint read.
After his arrest, Lott told an investigator that he had left the motel room and found her dead when he returned. He said he fled because of his warrant and admitted he uses and sells drugs, but denied providing ZB the drugs that caused her death, the complaint states.
An autopsy by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office concluded she died of opiate toxicity and that she had fentanyl and morphine in her system.
Lott remained at the Ramsey County jail Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail.
