Spinal Tap drummer Ric Parnell dead at 70

Matt Boldy still remembers sitting in his hotel room during the first round of the playoffs last season, wondering to himself if he was actually about to make his NHL debut.

With the Wild on the brink of elimination, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7-games series against the Vegas Golden Knights, coach Dean Evason dubbed Boldy a gametime decision in the hours leading up to puck drop. At the time, Marcus Foligno was battling through an injury and Nick Bonino’s wife was about to go into labor.

If either of them couldn’t go, Boldy likely would have been inserted into the lineup.

“It was stressful,” Boldy recalled with a laugh last week. “Just kind of not really knowing what was going on. I’d never really been in that position before where I didn’t know if I was going to play or if I wasn’t going to play.”

Ultimately, the 20-year-old Boldy took warmups before Game 6, then sat out as a healthy scratch. He did the same thing before Game 7, then watched from up top as the Wild got eliminated from the playoffs.

“I wasn’t really able to take too much from it,” Boldy said. “Just being around the guys, I was trying to stay out of their way. Obviously, I didn’t really know any of them at that point. It was a little bit different of an experience.”

It’s night and day compared to this season where Boldy enters the playoffs as a difference-maker for the Wild. He won’t have to wonder whether he’s playing time time around. There’s no doubt he will be in the lineup for Game 1 on Monday night with the Wild playing the St. Louis at the Xcel Energy Center.

“My first time in the playoffs,” Boldy said. “I’m really excited.”

After practicing patience during the playoffs last season, Boldy had to do it again at the start of this season. Though he appeared to be well on his way to making the team out of training camp, Boldy broke his ankle in a preseason game, which kept him off his skates for about a month. He recovered and spent some time with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League before finally getting called up.

A native of Milford, Mass., Boldy made his NHL debut on Jan. 6 against the hometown Boston Bruins. Fittingly, he scored the game-winner as the Wild earned a 3-2 victory over the Bruins.

“I kind of look at it as everything kind of happens for a reason,” Boldy said. “You never want to get hurt. Especially in training camp and stuff like that. But I’ve got no complaints about it right now. Just happy with how the season has gone so far and want to keep it going.”

As impressive as Boldy has been this season, producing 15 goals and 24 assists in 47 games, the biggest thing he has done is unlock something in Kevin Fiala. The chemistry between both players has been uncanny from the moment Evason decided to put them on a same line with Freddy Gaudreau as the man in the middle.

“They make it easy for me,” Boldy said of his linemates. “They are both unbelievable. We’ve got a lot of depth. We can score in a lot of different ways.”

Together, that trio has given the Wild another scoring option to go along with the top line of Ryan Hartman centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. That’s something that makes the Wild very dangerous heading into the playoffs.

As for Boldy, specifically, he wasn’t feeling any nervousness ahead of Game 1.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” he said. “My whole life, I don’t really shy away from those bigger moments.”

Heck, it sounds like he would have been ready had the Wild needed him last season.