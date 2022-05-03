News
St. Louis and Airbnb cracking down on short-term rental problems
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city leaders are working with Airbnb to crackdown on short-term rentals that may create safety problems, especially downtown.
While Airbnbs allow travelers to have fun, authorities said some short-term rentals can be a nightmare when loud parties and rude behavior are involved.
The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative addressed these concerns during its weekly meeting on Monday and announced the city would be tackling short-term rental problems.
“We know that people are using short-term rentals at times to get increasingly creative to have some events that have worked against us on public safety,” said Jason Hall, the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc.
Ben Breit, Airbnb’s director of trust and safety communications, also reiterated the company is committed to preventing people from renting out Airbnbs to throw parties.
“Any host who is allowing parties in their properties does not belong in Airbnb, and they don’t deserve to be operating as a short-term rental host in the city of St. Louis,” said Breit during Monday’s meeting.
The initiative to crack down on problem rentals comes after three teens were shot and killed in apartments in downtown St. Louis earlier this year.
On March 12, police responded to the Ely Walker Lofts in the 1500 block of Washington Ave after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the lobby of the building. Authorities said had someone rented out one of the units to throw a large birthday party at the time.
On March 25, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot and killed at the Cupples Station Loft Apartments. The family had rented an apartment unit to celebrate a birthday party. They said the shooting was accidental. Authorities said it was being investigated as a murder-suicide.
City leaders want to send a strong message to owners and renters that they have zero tolerance for this behavior.
“We know it’s not just parties, but I think we have found that it’s the majority,” said Breit. “We’re not going to tolerate parties. We’re going to continue to ban parties, and we’re going to work with the stakeholders here to get to the bottom of this.”
Officials said they will remove rental listings if numerous complaints are filed against the property.
667K Minnesotans to get pandemic ‘hero pay’ bonuses; business unemployment tax increase reversed
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Some 667,000 Minnesota workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic can expect to claim their $750 bonus checks in 10 to 12 weeks, state officials said Monday.
Cabinet commissioners laid out some details as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing ceremony for a $2.7 billion bill passed Friday that grants the “hero pay” bonuses and rolls back a tax increase that had been needed replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
The governor actually signed the bill Friday when he broke away from his son’s high school volleyball game to beat a deadline. But he held Monday’s event to thank lawmakers and stakeholders, and to celebrate the biggest bipartisan success so far of the 2022 legislative session.
The Department of Labor and Industry is setting up the application system for the frontline worker bonuses. Meanwhile, the Department of Employment and Economic Development is handling credits and refunds for employers that had to pay higher unemployment insurance taxes for the first quarter because lawmakers didn’t break their impasse over the two issues until late last week.
10-12 weeks until checks
Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson said a vendor will be building the online application system over the next three to four weeks. It should be running within the next month. Then there will be a 45-day application period, she said, and a 15-day appeal process.
“When you add all of those timeframes together I think that pushes us out to about 10 to 12 weeks before we can reasonably expect that checks will be out the door,” Robertson said.
More than 22,000 individuals have already signed up on the state’s Frontline Worker Pay website to receive updates on the process, she added.
The experience of other states suggests that nearly all the 667,000 eligible workers will apply for the $750 checks, said Democratic Rep. Cedrick Frazier, of New Hope, a lead negotiator on the deal.
Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said his agency would spend the next week to 10 days recalculating tax bills for around 130,000 to 140,000 businesses to reverse the automatic unemployment insurance tax increase that kicked in recently.
Details are available on the unemployment insurance website, Grove said. But he said employers that have already made their first-quarter payments, which were due Monday, will get credits they can apply to their second-quarter bills, or they can request refunds that will take a couple months.
$6B of surplus left
The frontline workers and unemployment insurance deal leaves about $6 billion of the state’s original $9.25 billion budget surplus left to allocate in the final three weeks of the legislative session. Walz was adamant that he won’t call a special session to give lawmakers more time.
But the House Democratic and Senate Republican majorities remain far apart on whether to use the remaining surplus for permanent income tax cuts, as Republicans want, or Democratic proposals for targeted tax relief through expanded child care and property tax credits and refunds plus spending on education and other programs. Big policy differences also remain on crime and other issues.
Walz said he’s hopeful that the deal helps build momentum for reaching bipartisan compromises on the remaining issues before the May 23 adjournment deadline. And he said his proposal for one-time income tax rebates of $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers remains “alive and well,” in his view, even though it’s not in either the Senate or House tax bills.
St. Paul couple charged with attempted murder after shooting outside supervised parenting center
A St. Paul man and his girlfriend are accused of trying to kill the mother of his 5-year-old son outside a supervised parenting center last month in Minneapolis.
Timothy A. Amacher, 41, and Colleen P. Larson, 24, were arrested Thursday and in Hennepin County District Court on Monday with charges of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the April 20 shooting of 33-year-old Nicole Lenway. Lenway works as a forensic scientist for Minneapolis police.
Amacher also faces one count of aiding an offender and being an accomplice after the fact.
Lenway has full custody of the child she has with Amacher and a court order limits his visitations with the boy to supervised contact, according to the criminal complaint. At the time of the shooting, Amacher was with the child waiting for Lenway.
THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
According to the complaint, Lenway was outside her vehicle in the parking lot of FamilyWise at 3036 University Ave. S.E. when Larson came up to her and fired multiple shots at close range just after 7:30 p.m. Lenway was struck in the neck and right forearm. She remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.
Surveillance footage shows Larson pull into the parking lot in Amacher’s 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Larson, who was dressed in black and wearing gloves and a mask, gets out of the truck and sneaks up behind Lenway with a gun raised, according to the complaint.
The shooting happened off camera, but surveillance footage also shows Larson “scouting out the scene” prior to the shooting, the complaint read.
When investigators spoke with Amacher about who may have shot Lenway, he suggested that it was related to her job with Minneapolis police.
GPS, CELL PHONE LOCATION DATA
Vehicle GPS and cell phone location data shows that three hours before the shooting Larson and Amacher swapped vehicles in White Bear Lake, where he works as a tae kwon do instructor, the complaint says. Amacher drove to the parenting center, while Larson went to their St. Paul home in the Dodge Ram, then to the parenting center. She returned home after the shooting.
Amacher’s relationship with Lenway was wrought with domestic violence, stalking and harassment, according to the charges. From 2019 through 2022, Amacher made numerous false claims that Lenway and her boyfriend were abusing the child. A social worker told police that the boy said he was instructed by Amacher to lie about the abuse.
Investigators also learned that in February 2022, Amacher asked an acquaintance to kill Lenway for $50,000, the complaint alleges.
Amacher and Larson remained jailed Monday. They are scheduled to make their first appearance court on the charges Tuesday.
After Ryan Ramsey’s perfect game, ‘fun ride’ continues for Maryland baseball with visit to Camden Yards
For everyone involved, the realization of what was possible occurred at different times.
Maryland left-hander Ryan Ramsey first turned toward the scoreboard in the sixth inning, a habit he wishes he didn’t have, and saw the slew of zeros side by side. Catcher Luke Shliger realized something special was brewing in the seventh , but he pretended there was nothing out of the ordinary. And coach Rob Vaughn turned to pitching coach Mike Morrison in the eighth, sharing a glance and nothing more.
“You don’t want to say anything,” Vaughn said.
Because if they said anything, the chance at perfection might’ve been lost as quickly as it took to speak the possibility into existence.
As it was, Ramsey, Shliger and Vaughn stood on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday afternoon because of what happened Friday night, when 27 Northwestern batters walked to the plate and 27 were sent back to the dugout. Ramsey threw the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA Division I history, the first Terps pitcher to do so since Dick Reitz on April 10, 1959.
When that final out was completed, that’s when all parties involved let their guards down. Ramsey charged toward Shliger, his battery mate, and jumped into his arms.
“I don’t even know how he kept me up there,” Ramsey said. “I was literally wrapped around him. He had me in a full embrace.”
It wasn’t until Shliger’s second go-around, when the jumping and yelling stopped and he settled for a more traditional handshake with the starting pitcher, that the magnitude of the accomplishment settled in.
“We just did something really special that hasn’t been brought to College Park in 50 years,” Shliger told Ramsey.
The perfect game is just part of what’s been one of the best seasons in Maryland baseball history. The Terps (35-9) are one win away from matching their highest regular-season win total ever. Vaughn’s squad is pushing to host an NCAA Regional in College Park, a turnaround that has been led by a veteran lineup and the presence of a dominant weekend rotation that features Ramsey, Jason Savacool and Nick Dean.
To get here, within striking distance of a Big Ten Conference title, Vaughn said it started with recruiting. The transfers, veteran bats and surprise contributors have propelled Maryland to No. 19 nationally, according to Baseball America’s rankings.
“It’s a perfect storm of the veteran lineup with the young talent,” Vaughn said. “It’s been a fun ride, man. I think this group can keep playing for a little while.”
When Ramsey got through the Northwestern lineup for a second time, what stood out to Vaughn most was the southpaw’s ability to work efficiently. Vaughn moved Ramsey from the Saturday role into the Friday night slot for the first time that weekend, although Ramsey said the only thing that changed was pitching at night rather than the day.
The other thing that changed, of course, was his scorecard. There were plays in the field, though, that helped keep the outing going. On a sharply hit ball to right field to end the eighth inning, Troy Schreffler Jr. went back on a sprint, leaped and made the catch.
“That’s when I was like, ‘Holy cow, this thing might actually happen,’” Vaughn said.
Ramsey faced three-ball counts five times as part of his 118-pitch outing. Those were the moments his heart raced slightly, knowing a missed spot could wipe out his perfect game. But Ramsey handled those nerves, going right after hitters and coming out on top.
With a day off from practice Monday for the Terps, the Orioles invited the team’s coaching staff, Ramsey and Shliger to Camden Yards early. They stood on the field, met with manager Brandon Hyde and watched batting practice. The whole team was in attendance for Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins as well, earning recognition for a historic feat.
“It’s really cool for our program on more of a national scene, just to get a little bit of recognition,” Vaughn said. “The boys are turning in a great year. It’s just really neat to have the city of Baltimore and the Orioles organization reach out about wanting to do this.”
There have only been 20 such occasions in Division I history, and the last time a Maryland pitcher turned in a perfect game occurred five years after the Orioles came to Baltimore.
So with that final out achieved, the lid that had been held tightly to avoid spoiling the perfect game was quickly uncorked in the way of Ramsey leaping onto Shliger. They’ll never have to pretend not to notice the zeros across the scoreboard again.
“Ryan’s a big kid, bigger than me, but he jumped in my arms,” Shliger said. “You’ve gotta appreciate the moment right there, because baseball is a special sport.”
