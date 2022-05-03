News
St. Paul couple charged with attempted murder after shooting outside supervised parenting center
A St. Paul man and his girlfriend are accused of trying to kill the mother of his 5-year-old son outside a supervised parenting center last month in Minneapolis.
Timothy A. Amacher, 41, and Colleen P. Larson, 24, were arrested Thursday and in Hennepin County District Court on Monday with charges of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the April 20 shooting of 33-year-old Nicole Lenway. Lenway works as a forensic scientist for Minneapolis police.
Amacher also faces one count of aiding an offender and being an accomplice after the fact.
Lenway has full custody of the child she has with Amacher and a court order limits his visitations with the boy to supervised contact, according to the criminal complaint. At the time of the shooting, Amacher was with the child waiting for Lenway.
THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
According to the complaint, Lenway was outside her vehicle in the parking lot of FamilyWise at 3036 University Ave. S.E. when Larson came up to her and fired multiple shots at close range just after 7:30 p.m. Lenway was struck in the neck and right forearm. She remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.
Surveillance footage shows Larson pull into the parking lot in Amacher’s 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Larson, who was dressed in black and wearing gloves and a mask, gets out of the truck and sneaks up behind Lenway with a gun raised, according to the complaint.
The shooting happened off camera, but surveillance footage also shows Larson “scouting out the scene” prior to the shooting, the complaint read.
When investigators spoke with Amacher about who may have shot Lenway, he suggested that it was related to her job with Minneapolis police.
GPS, CELL PHONE LOCATION DATA
Vehicle GPS and cell phone location data shows that three hours before the shooting Larson and Amacher swapped vehicles in White Bear Lake, where he works as a tae kwon do instructor, the complaint says. Amacher drove to the parenting center, while Larson went to their St. Paul home in the Dodge Ram, then to the parenting center. She returned home after the shooting.
Amacher’s relationship with Lenway was wrought with domestic violence, stalking and harassment, according to the charges. From 2019 through 2022, Amacher made numerous false claims that Lenway and her boyfriend were abusing the child. A social worker told police that the boy said he was instructed by Amacher to lie about the abuse.
Investigators also learned that in February 2022, Amacher asked an acquaintance to kill Lenway for $50,000, the complaint alleges.
Amacher and Larson remained jailed Monday. They are scheduled to make their first appearance court on the charges Tuesday.
After Ryan Ramsey’s perfect game, ‘fun ride’ continues for Maryland baseball with visit to Camden Yards
For everyone involved, the realization of what was possible occurred at different times.
Maryland left-hander Ryan Ramsey first turned toward the scoreboard in the sixth inning, a habit he wishes he didn’t have, and saw the slew of zeros side by side. Catcher Luke Shliger realized something special was brewing in the seventh , but he pretended there was nothing out of the ordinary. And coach Rob Vaughn turned to pitching coach Mike Morrison in the eighth, sharing a glance and nothing more.
“You don’t want to say anything,” Vaughn said.
Because if they said anything, the chance at perfection might’ve been lost as quickly as it took to speak the possibility into existence.
As it was, Ramsey, Shliger and Vaughn stood on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday afternoon because of what happened Friday night, when 27 Northwestern batters walked to the plate and 27 were sent back to the dugout. Ramsey threw the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA Division I history, the first Terps pitcher to do so since Dick Reitz on April 10, 1959.
When that final out was completed, that’s when all parties involved let their guards down. Ramsey charged toward Shliger, his battery mate, and jumped into his arms.
“I don’t even know how he kept me up there,” Ramsey said. “I was literally wrapped around him. He had me in a full embrace.”
It wasn’t until Shliger’s second go-around, when the jumping and yelling stopped and he settled for a more traditional handshake with the starting pitcher, that the magnitude of the accomplishment settled in.
“We just did something really special that hasn’t been brought to College Park in 50 years,” Shliger told Ramsey.
The perfect game is just part of what’s been one of the best seasons in Maryland baseball history. The Terps (35-9) are one win away from matching their highest regular-season win total ever. Vaughn’s squad is pushing to host an NCAA Regional in College Park, a turnaround that has been led by a veteran lineup and the presence of a dominant weekend rotation that features Ramsey, Jason Savacool and Nick Dean.
To get here, within striking distance of a Big Ten Conference title, Vaughn said it started with recruiting. The transfers, veteran bats and surprise contributors have propelled Maryland to No. 19 nationally, according to Baseball America’s rankings.
“It’s a perfect storm of the veteran lineup with the young talent,” Vaughn said. “It’s been a fun ride, man. I think this group can keep playing for a little while.”
When Ramsey got through the Northwestern lineup for a second time, what stood out to Vaughn most was the southpaw’s ability to work efficiently. Vaughn moved Ramsey from the Saturday role into the Friday night slot for the first time that weekend, although Ramsey said the only thing that changed was pitching at night rather than the day.
The other thing that changed, of course, was his scorecard. There were plays in the field, though, that helped keep the outing going. On a sharply hit ball to right field to end the eighth inning, Troy Schreffler Jr. went back on a sprint, leaped and made the catch.
“That’s when I was like, ‘Holy cow, this thing might actually happen,’” Vaughn said.
Ramsey faced three-ball counts five times as part of his 118-pitch outing. Those were the moments his heart raced slightly, knowing a missed spot could wipe out his perfect game. But Ramsey handled those nerves, going right after hitters and coming out on top.
With a day off from practice Monday for the Terps, the Orioles invited the team’s coaching staff, Ramsey and Shliger to Camden Yards early. They stood on the field, met with manager Brandon Hyde and watched batting practice. The whole team was in attendance for Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins as well, earning recognition for a historic feat.
“It’s really cool for our program on more of a national scene, just to get a little bit of recognition,” Vaughn said. “The boys are turning in a great year. It’s just really neat to have the city of Baltimore and the Orioles organization reach out about wanting to do this.”
There have only been 20 such occasions in Division I history, and the last time a Maryland pitcher turned in a perfect game occurred five years after the Orioles came to Baltimore.
So with that final out achieved, the lid that had been held tightly to avoid spoiling the perfect game was quickly uncorked in the way of Ramsey leaping onto Shliger. They’ll never have to pretend not to notice the zeros across the scoreboard again.
“Ryan’s a big kid, bigger than me, but he jumped in my arms,” Shliger said. “You’ve gotta appreciate the moment right there, because baseball is a special sport.”
Hillary Clinton’s Met Gala 2022 dress by Altuzarra has secret embroidery
David Robertson has been lights out for the Chicago Cubs after coming back from a potentially career-ending injury
The uncertainty surrounding his baseball future lingered in David Robertson’s mind.
Right elbow soreness derailed Robertson’s 2019 season just seven appearances into a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He tried to rehab the injury but ultimately required Tommy John surgery in August 2019 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.
Looking back, Robertson says he should have listened to doctors and stopped trying to push through the injury in an effort to avoid surgery.
“I went into Philly with really high hopes,” Robertson told the Tribune. “It was a great opportunity, a great spot to be in and when I got there, my body just let me down.
“And it was a tough road. There was always that fear it was the end.”
Robertson, who turned 37 last month, endured a winding road to get back to the big leagues, where he again is an elite high-leverage reliever. He has been essentially unhittable in the first month of his Chicago Cubs career.
Robertson hasn’t allowed a run through 10 innings this season while giving up just one hit in nine appearances. He leads the Cubs with five saves and has 14 strikeouts and five walks.
The formula for his success: “Having a new elbow — honestly, that’s the biggest thing,” Robertson said. “It’s having a little bit of structure in my day-to-day routine and just feeling healthy again. Having the ability to throw the ball like I was when I was younger.”
His return to the majors, let alone this type of success, was never a given.
Robertson faced a setback in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected his rehab from Tommy John surgery, complicated by losing a month because of an outbreak at the Phillies complex in Florida where he was rehabbing. It cost him a shot at returning during the shortened 2020 season.
“I like being the guy that’s depended on, even if it doesn’t always work out in the game,” Robertson said. “I’ve been on the injured list a few times but never for anything like that. So I had to basically say this year and a half is gone.
“My rehab process was a little screwed up, definitely different from most folks. But I got it done and eventually everything healed up.”
Robertson, though, wasn’t content merely to get back to the big leagues. He turned down major-league offers last spring because they weren’t what he was looking for. He felt he was a higher-caliber pitcher than what was reflected in those deals, so he remained a free agent going into the 2021 season.
“I wasn’t going to do it for less than what I thought I was worth,” Robertson explained. “It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. I knew then I wasn’t done. If I had to take a year off (in 2021), I thought I could do it and come back.”
When Robertson learned of a possibility to pitch for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, he continued to prepare his body and arm. He went on to win a silver medal, tallying two saves in three appearances.
Going into the Olympics, Robertson knew the trade deadline would pass by the end of the tournament. He figured he would be one of the best relief options available, especially when accounting for his postseason experience.
His gamble paid off in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, showing glimpses over the final month and in the postseason of what had made him a valued reliever.
Robertson, again representing himself during contract talks, found the right fit with the Cubs in March on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
Manager David Ross staunchly avoids naming or referring to a specific closer on his team. When the Rays were at Wrigley Field last month, Ross wryly noted that if a team like the Rays with three straight playoff appearances doesn’t need to denote a closer, why do the Cubs?
Ross clearly wants to maintain flexibility in how he uses the back end of the bullpen without worrying about the perception of which relievers are entrenched in certain roles. The Cubs bullpen seems to be on board with this flexible approach, and it has paid off. The relievers have been generally reliable, posting a 3.45 ERA that ranked 12th in the majors through Sunday.
But while Robertson hasn’t officially been called the Cubs closer, they’re consistently using him in save opportunities. His five saves are four more than right-handers Rowan Wick and Mychal Givens have.
The things Ross values in pitchers he continues to see from Robertson — throwing strikes, getting ahead of hitters, nasty breaking balls. Adding those qualities to Robertson’s poise and veteran experience has been an extremely effective combination.
“The calmness, the pace, the intent in which he pitches has really stood out to me,” Ross said during last week’s road trip. “I love the fact that he mixes his deliveries. There’s a real slide step there. You’re not going to be able to take advantage of running on him or messing up his rhythm. He’s messing with the timing of the hitter. Very deceptive.”
Only the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Dillon Peters (11⅓ innings) and the Cleveland Guardians’ Trevor Stephan (10⅔) own longer scoreless-innings streaks to begin the season than Robertson.
“He is so consistent day in and day out,” Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young said, “and as he’s coming off an incredibly short sprint for him, he’s continued to build arm strength, continue to build reps, the stuff’s trending up a little bit.
“But the consistency at which he pitches, it just gives you that vibe of he could roll out of bed and throw a down-and-away strike and a curveball for a strike. It’s incredible the roll he’s gotten back on now that he’s healthy again.”
Baseball Savant’s Statcast data indicate Robertson is throwing a career-high 33.8% sliders since he first started using the pitch in 2017. Meanwhile, his typical go-to curveball sits at a career-low 15.9%. When asked about how the pitches’ usage differs from career trends, Robertson explained he doesn’t view them as distinct pitches.
“It’s just a breaking ball,” he said. “I don’t consider them different. I grip them slightly different and roll them off. I’m just trying to keep them from getting hit, so whatever it takes.”
Robertson’s off-speed stuff has been a key part of keeping hitters in check. The lone hit he surrendered came off his cutter, while only nine of the 78 off-speed pitches he has thrown have been put in play.
Said Young: “The ability to add and subtract velocity, to change shapes, to throw one in put-away counts, to move it around — his feel for that off-speed pitch to make it do different things at different velocities in different locations is a huge piece of the success for him.”
Robertson is generating the highest ground-ball rate (52.9%) of his 14-year career. Hitters have yet to barrel a ball off him. He is striking out 38.9% of batters while recording a 75% first-pitch strike rate.
All of it plays into Robertson’s lights-out performance.
