News
St. Paul man charged in woman’s 2019 overdose death at Roseville motel
A St. Paul man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose at a Roseville motel in 2019.
Bret Ryne Lott, 31, was charged in Ramsey County District Court on Friday. He was arrested Thursday in St. Paul on a 2018 felony warrant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections relating to a conviction for manufacture/delivery of heroin, according to last week’s criminal complaint.
Two guns and suspected fentanyl were recovered from the location where Lott was arrested, the complaint says.
Officers responded to a welfare check call at a room at a Motel 6 around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019. A 27-year-old woman was found dead on a bed.
Officers learned Lott had rented the motel room, and staff recalled seeing him the previous day.
Lott sent a Facebook message to the woman around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 that said he had “strait bomb,” the complaint read. The two exchanged messages about pricing and meeting up at the motel.
At 12:25 a.m. Nov. 1, the woman, identified in the complaint as ZB, sent Lott a photo of the two of them together at the motel. Around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2, Lott sent her message that read, “Yo u still at the room?”
Lott’s mom told investigators that she had spoken with him on Nov. 1 and he said he had been using drugs with a woman in a car near the motel. Lott said when he next woke up the woman was no longer snoring and her lips were turning blue, the complaint states.
When Lott’s mother told him to call police, he said several times the woman was already dead and he was afraid to do so because they had been doing drugs together and he had warrants for his arrest, the complaint alleges.
“Lott told his mother she had only spent $9 on the drugs and there was no way a person could die from that small amount,” the complaint read.
After his arrest, Lott told an investigator that he had left the motel room and found her dead when he returned. He said he fled because of his warrant and admitted he uses and sells drugs, but denied providing ZB the drugs that caused her death, the complaint states.
An autopsy by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office concluded she died of opiate toxicity and that she had fentanyl and morphine in her system.
Lott remained at the Ramsey County jail Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail.
News
Where should Dolphins look to complete their roster post-draft?
The Miami Dolphins completed their tidy four-pick 2022 draft and still have spots to fill on the roster, even after agreeing to terms with more than a dozen undrafted free agents following the draft.
Where do the Dolphins look now as a team that still possesses upward of $20 million in cap space?
They went into the draft without any glaring holes where they needed a starter after addressing most of their dire needs earlier in the offseason.
Miami added playmakers at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. and in the backfield with tailbacks Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. The troublesome offensive line was partially fixed with prized left tackle Terron Armstead signed in free agency, along with guard Connor Williams. The defense, already stout, was kept intact.
But the draft came and went without the Dolphins using one of their mid-round selections, a pick at the end of the third round and another in the fourth, to bring in a rookie offensive lineman, specifically a center, in a class general manager Chris Grier deemed rich with linemen.
The Dolphins went inside linebacker with their first selection, snagging Georgia’s Channing Tindall, which was an expectation if he was available at pick No. 102. They then kicked off Day 3 of the draft with somewhat of a surprise, opting for Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with the fourth-round selection instead of a lineman. Grier said it was the organization’s best-player-available philosophy that led to the decision, sticking to the team’s draft board.
Many valued, veteran free agents remain available around the league, as evidenced by Monday’s move by the New Orleans Saints to pick up former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Dolphins could still look for a center, edge defender or defensive lineman in that market with their cap space available.
“I think they’ll save some of that money to add players in case there’s some injuries, and they may even add some veterans,” South Florida-based agent Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN on Sunday night.
Rosenhaus linked a pair of players he represents to the Dolphins.
“They’re still looking for another pass rusher, and you can never have too many of those,” he said. “I’ve had some conversations with the Dolphins about Carlos Dunlap, the former Cincinnati Bengal and Seattle Seahawk. We’ve even talked to the Dolphins about Akiem Hicks, the dynamic defensive lineman from the Chicago Bears. There’s some great football players out there, and you can never have enough top players. And they’ve got the money to spend if they want to.”
Dunlap, the Florida alum, is 33 years old with two Pro Bowls, 96 sacks and 12 NFL seasons to his name. He was still productive last season with 8 ½ sacks for the Seahawks. Hicks, at 335 pounds, can line up in various spots on the defensive line at that size and was also a Pro Bowler in 2018.
Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins brought in veteran edge Melvin Ingram and linebacker Reuben Foster to team facilities on visits.
The Dolphins picked up a potential pass-rush addition with one of their seventh-round picks, California outside linebacker Cameron Goode. They also added another arm in Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson with their final pick on Saturday.
Arizona State tackle Kellen Diesch was signed as a priority undrafted free agent following the draft, and the Dolphins clearly think highly of him, offering him $140,000 in total guaranteed money. That’s more than fellow lineman Robert Jones got from Miami last year, and he ended up making the 53-man roster come training camp.
Center competition for returning starter Michael Deiter could come in another undrafted pickup, Arkansas’ Ty Clary, the one player among the group who has college experience at the position. The Dolphins still could look at that free agent market and find longtime Cleveland Browns starter J.C. Tretter there.
Rosenhaus said he believes Tindall will be the Dolphins’ fourth inside linebacker, adding depth in a rotation that behind last year’s leading tackler Jerome Baker, a starter last season in Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley.
Miami’s first pick didn’t come until the third round because its top two selections were sent to the Chiefs in the deal that brought Hill to the Dolphins.
()
News
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s birth chart: Cooking up success since 1972
News
Murder charges: Man, 33, shot in St. Paul street as deal for $1,300 in marijuana turned into robbery
A 33-year-old man found fatally shot in a St. Paul street last week was robbed during a marijuana deal in Dayton’s Bluff, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
After police arrested Traivon Dennis Campbell, 21, on Friday he told them he didn’t know that the man who shot Michael Alexander Pleasants had a gun until he used it.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Campbell with aiding and abetting murder. Another man is under arrest on suspicion of murder and prosecutors are reviewing potential charges against him Monday.
According to the complaint against Campbell:
Officers were sent to the 200 block of Bates Avenue last Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. on a report of a gunshot and a man lying in the street. They found Pleasants with a gunshot wound to the head and paramedics pronounced him dead.
Video surveillance from the area showed Pleasants standing with two men and he handed one of them a brown bag. The camera panned away and, when it returned, Pleasants was on the ground.
Police discovered Pleasants was texting with Campbell, of St. Paul, a short time before he was shot. Campbell asked if Pleasants had marijuana available in $100 quantities, but Campbell said he only had a pound and wouldn’t break it up. He offered to sell it for $1,300 and Campbell replied that he was interested.
When police arrested Campbell, they showed him a photo of Pleasants. He said Pleasants provided him with marijuana and he sold it.
“Campbell said he respected (Pleasants) and thought he was cool people for helping Campbell put food on the table,” according to the complaint.
When investigators “confronted” Campbell with the messages he had sent Pleasants and surveillance photos of the two men who approached Pleasant’s car, “Campbell became visibly upset, cried, and said, ‘I didn’t know he was going to do that.’ Campbell said (Pleasants) didn’t deserve what happened to him,” the complaint continued.
He said the man with him made a comment as they approached Pleasants, but he didn’t think he was serious about shooting him.
Campbell said Pleasants handed the bag to him, though he said it was the other man who wanted the marijuana. He said he “saw a look of surprise” on Pleasant’s face and then heard the gunshot, according to the complaint.
Campbell reported that he and the shooter ran, and the two of them then divided the marijuana. He said they burned their clothes and the marijuana packaging in a grill, and cleaned the gun with bleach.
Campbell was being held in the Ramsey County jail as of Monday afternoon. An attorney could not be reached for comment on his behalf.
St. Paul man charged in woman’s 2019 overdose death at Roseville motel
Top 3 Projects by TVL Performance in Last 30 Days as per CryptoDep
Where should Dolphins look to complete their roster post-draft?
Reconstruction Costs
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s birth chart: Cooking up success since 1972
Murder charges: Man, 33, shot in St. Paul street as deal for $1,300 in marijuana turned into robbery
Bitcoin Price Continues Struggle, But Miners Refuse To Sell
Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ role sinks to ‘10 minutes,’ firing petition reaches 3M
100% Safety And Security On Transfer Of Patents From One City To Another City-Vedanta Air Ambulance
Cubs and Marquee Sports Network announce a multiyear TV partnership with the Sky
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For