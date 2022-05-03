Finance
The Importance Of Excel In The Workplace
Excel is perhaps the most important computer software program used in the workplace today. That’s why so many workers and prospective employees are required to learn Excel in order to enter or remain in the workplace.
From the viewpoint of the employer, particularly those in the field of information systems, the use of Excel as an end-user computing tool is essential. Not only are many business professionals using Excel to perform everyday functional tasks in the workplace, an increasing number of employers rely on Excel for decision support.
In general, Excel dominates the spreadsheet product industry with a market share estimated at 90 percent. Excel 2007 has the capacity for spreadsheets of up to a million rows by 16,000 columns, enabling the user to import and work with massive amounts of data and achieve faster calculation performance than ever before.
Outside the workplace, Excel is in broad use for everyday problem solving.
Let’s say you have a home office. You can use Excel to calculate sales tax on a purchase, calculate the cost of a trip by car, create a temperature converter, calculate the price of pizza per square inch and do analysis of inputted data. You can track your debt, income and assets, determine your debt to income ratio, calculate your net worth, and use this information to prepare for the process of applying for a mortgage on a new house. The personal uses for Excel are almost as endless as the business uses for this software – and an Excel tutorial delves into the practical uses of the program for personal and business use.
The use of spreadsheets on computers is not new. Spreadsheets, in electronic form, have been in existence since before the introduction of the personal computer. Forerunners to Excel and Lotus 1-2-3 were packages such as VisiCalc, developed and modeled on the accountant’s financial ledger. Since 1987, spreadsheet programs have been impacting the business world. Along the way, computerized spreadsheets have become a pervasive and increasingly effective tool for comparative data analysis throughout the world.
Today, end users employ Excel to create and modify spreadsheets as well as to author web pages with links and complex formatting specifications. They create macros and scripts. While some of these programs are small, one-shot calculations, many are much more critical and affect significant financial decisions and business transactions.
Widely used by businesses, service agencies, volunteer groups, private sector organizations, scientists, students, educators, trainers, researchers, journalists, accountants and others, Microsoft Excel has become a staple of end users and business professionals.
The beauty of Excel is that it can be used as a receiver of workplace or business data, or as a calculator, a decision support tool, a data converter or even a display spreadsheet for information interpretation. Excel can create a chart or graph, operate in conjunction with Mail Merge functions, import data from the Internet, create a concept map and sequentially rank information by importance.
Excel offers new data analysis and visualization tools that assist in analyzing information, spotting trends and accessing information more easily than in the past. Using conditional formatting with rich data display schemes, you can evaluate and illustrate important trends and highlight exceptions with colored gradients, data bars and icons.
Indeed, Excel can be customized to perform such a wide variety of functions that many businesses can’t operate without it. Excel training has become mandatory in many workplaces; in fact, computer software training is a must for any workplace trying to keep up with the times.
Let’s say you’re an employer with 97 workers, 17 of whom called in sick today, and you want to know the percentage represented by absentees. Excel can do that. You can learn Excel and use it to determine the ratio of male to female employees, the percentage of minorities on the payroll, and the ranking of each worker by compensation package amount, including the percentages of that package according to pay and benefits. You can use Excel to keep track of production by department, information that may assist you in future development plans. You can create additional spreadsheets to track data on vendors and customers while maintaining an ongoing inventory of product stock.
Let’s say you want to know your business production versus cost. You don’t have to be a math wiz – you just have to learn Excel. Excel allows you to input all of the data, analyze it, sort it according to your customized format, and display the results with color, shading, backgrounds, icons and other gimmicks that offer time-saving assistance in later locating precisely the information desired. If this spreadsheet is for presentation purposes, Excel helps you put it together in such a visually appealing way that the data may seem to pop and sparkle.
The single most important thing an employer may do is learn Excel – it is one of the most essential tools of the workplace.
Excel and Microsoft are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Lotus is a registered trademark of International Business Machines Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Business Planning Tips
Business plans varies with each and every individual. Some prefer technological based business, some prefer learning based business and some with entertainment based business but all together their motive is to get profits from their work.
Business ranges from large to small levels. Now- a- days promoting a business via digital marketing is very simple and its very effective for the purpose of leads generations. As said, business structure (plans, designs) completely varies to each and every business.
The one who has a plan to start a business has to travel a lot of procedural steps. Implementing the business ideas is tougher than generating the ideas. The one who is ready to start his own business must be ready to face all the pros and cons of it. The market standard get varies with each and every business, so all the investors cannot not except the same profit as like all months.
Apart from making money, carrying a business has social responsibilities too. For example, running a company includes proper employees work management, proper revenue generation, proper infrastructure and so on. Here the owner of the company should not focus only on the profits, so apart from this he has to think the about the welfare of his employees and their families. Thinking about the environmental issues is an important step in carrying a business. For example, a person owning the industry has to think of the environmental issues and recommended to use the proper safety measures which does not affect the environment.
If you have a plan to start your own business then consulting a business consultant for financial services are highly recommended. The key aspects of the best business consultancy are:
1. Marketing services
2. Financial services
3. Joint venture services
4. Infrastructure services
5. Set up analysis services
Starting up a business involves risk and difficulty. Before getting into their own business each and every individual has to do research on their business products. No business can be setup without any finance. The financial service plays a major role in setting up a business and in promoting it to an extent. Thus, having a clear vision over their work plan is safe and mandatory. The person who is ready to start their own business should have a rough estimate of how much money is needed to start their business and how much profit they can generate annually.
Risk Management for Professional Athletes
Lately, there have been a number of articles on professional athletes who have lost millions of dollars due to poor financial decisions. The athletes range from golfers to boxers to professional baseball players and their poor decision range from buying cars, women, and tigers to battling gambling addictions and making poor business investments. There are also those who have been swindled by their agent, their accountant, or their ex-wives. Most of these problems are due to a lack of education and some are due to a lack of maturity. Whatever the case maybe, these problems have opened doors to entrepreneurs who are in the business of financial and risk management.
One startling statistic states that 78% of NFL player enter bankruptcy or financial distress within two years of retirement and 60% of NBA players go broke within five years of retirement. These athletes know that they have plenty of money and do not think about what will happen when they stop receiving those multi-million dollar checks. A lot of them do not understand business and/or finance. Some of them may have never even taken a single class of either one in college. Some professional athletes may not have time to focus their finances. The stress of having to produce on the field does not leave much time to focus on off the field issues such as investments or retirement plans. Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, a former professional football player who signed the largest salaries of his time in 1991 at $18.5 million over a four year period, once said, “I once had a meeting with J.P. Morgan and it was literally like listening to Charlie Brown’s teacher.” It’s not that he is not an intelligent person but without focusing on the details many professional athletes find themselves left out in the rain when their money is gone.
Of the athletes who have gone broke have not all have necessarily lost their money because living extravagant lifestyles. Some have tried to make investment and plan for their futures but did not have people that they could trust managing their money or they tried to manage it themselves but did not have the time or knowledge to do so properly. Some of them have invested in high risk businesses that flopped and some invested in businesses that had no chance at all. One player once invested in an invention that consisted of and inflatable raft that attached to the bottom of a couch so that people who lived in areas with high rainfall could pump up the raft and float on their couch when their area flooded. Had this player had someone in the business of financial/risk management that he could trust and that was reputable then he would not have lost his money on such a silly investment.
Financial/Risk management companies that athletes should use are those that have a good reputation with all of their customers, not Uncle Joe’s accountant down at the local strip mall. These companies should try to educate their clients on things that they do not understand by offer consultation sessions and possibly workshops on financial management and personal finances. If they are trying to keep the athlete in the dark then they are probably trying to get over on them in some way. Every investment does not have to be a “homerun.” These companies should try to keep the athletes risk within reason.
Financial/Risk management is key to the financial stability of everyone no matter how much money they make. If every investment a person makes is going to be high-risk and high-reward then they might as well go a casino because all they are doing is gambling anyway. Although it is bad that so many athletes are having this problem, it is opening doors for those entrepreneurs in the risk management business. Athletes have to understand that even sports are businesses and they have to view themselves as independent contractors who have to run and manage their business.
How to Save Money and Get Discount Automobile Insurance in Virginia
Now you have a good means of transportation, that will get you from point A to point B. Now you have to protect it. Yes we all know that automobile insurance is a “must have”. It is very expensive especially in Virginia. Here some ways you can save money:
1. Compare and Analyze. You can confer with different online insurance quote services in order to see what’s available out there. You can also consult consumer information provided by Virginia insurance department. These guides will tell you what kind of policy or coverage you made need and give you sample rates just so you can get a feel of how much it will cost you and what you need.
2. Request higher deductibles. When you file a claim the deductible is the amount you have to pay out of your pocket before your insurance company starts helping paying for the deductible. The higher your deductibles are the less you will have to pay on your monthly premiums. This can save you hundreds and hundreds of dollars a year.
3. Opt out on collision and comprehensive coverage on old cars. If your car is not even worth $2,000 then you can end up paying more for the coverage than you would if you were to file a claim.
4. To make sure you save as much as you can you should look into the discounts available. Some insurance companies will give you discounts for having airbags and other safety features.
5. Maintain a good credit record. Most insurers don’t tell you this but if you have a good credit report you will definitely have to pay less. If you have a good credit report than insurers know that you pay your bills on time, don’t skip payments and that you don’t open and close accounts frequently. They use all this information to settle on a insurance risk score.
The above steps will insure that you get the best automobile insurance in Virginia.
