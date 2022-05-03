Top 3 Projects by TVL Performance in Last 30 Days as per CryptoDep

- Platypus Finance and Vector Finance work together in harmony.
- Starting with SushiSwap and Uniswap, Tokemak's TOKE token acts as tokenized liquidity.
Let us look at the top 3 projects by TVL performance in the last 30 days as per CryptoDep.
Aurigami (PLY)
It is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol and users may easily lend, borrow, and earn interest on their digital assets. Customers may generate passive income by providing liquidity for the protocol while borrowing money over collateralized. By depositing their favorite assets, people may communicate with Aurigami. Users that deposit money with Aurigami are entitled to interest depending on the market’s demand for borrowing. The accrued interest from borrowing will be partially offset by the interest generated on assets deposited with the bank.
Vector Finance (VTX)
Platypus Finance and Vector Finance work together in harmony. Even if a user does not possess any PTP, they may still benefit from a higher return on their stablecoins via the usage of the Vector platform. Instead of risking their PTP/JOE and worrying about accumulating vePTP/veJOE, users may deposit stablecoins and LP tokens into Vector and get a higher income via Platypus and Tradejoe’s platforms. Depositors may take advantage of its large vePTP and veJOE balances and increase their PTP, JOE, and VTX yields due to this opportunity.
According to CMC, the Vector Finance price today is $0.472361 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,127,570 USD. Vector Finance has been up 12.16% in the last 24 hours.
Tokemak (TOKE)
Tokemak is a system for creating efficient and long-lasting liquidity across DeFi via decentralized liquidity provisioning and market-making. Starting with SushiSwap and Uniswap, Tokemak’s TOKE token acts as tokenized liquidity, allowing token holders to direct the protocol’s TVL as liquidity throughout the DeFi marketplaces.
According to CMC, the Tokemak price today is $13.05 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,472,906 USD. Tokemak has been up 0.62% in the last 24 hours.