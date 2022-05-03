Finance
Using the Marketing Mix Strategy to Market Your Product
When developing a new product or promoting a new business, the advertising strategy used is one of the earliest and most important decisions you’ll need to make. The marketing mix strategy is a used by many. This plan is a good starting point for anyone in business. The marketing mix strategy is made up of what are referred to as the four P’s – product, price, place and promotion. According to this strategy, these are the four areas that must be attended to in order to market a product effectively. Although some elements may be more pertinent to a specific business than others, the strategy as a whole is always useful for those in business. The more elaborate extended marketing mix includes additional elements, referred to as the three P’s and the four C’s. These additional three P’s consist of: people, process and physical evidence, and the four C’s are made up of: commodity, cost, channel and communication. This article will focus mainly on the initial four P’s of the basic marketing mix strategy.
Within each of these areas, specific steps need to be taken. In terms of the product element, this refers to your decisions about product specifics. Along with a name and the features of the product, this element also involves larger decisions. When thinking about the product, the marketer must also consider marketing to a niche market.
Many useful articles are available on using a niche group for marketing. In short, a niche group is a specific demographic of customers whom you choose to target with your product. Even more than making specific decisions regarding the features of a product, the product element of the marketing mix strategy refers to offers that accompany the product, such as warranties and guarantees. Although price is part of the features of a product, the marketing mix strategy provides a separate element for price. The price element is a very important decision because it affects the ability to market the product. Price refers not only to the direct price of a product but also consumer relations decisions regarding price, such as discounts given, specials and sales. These decisions directly affect the marketability of a product and its appeal to consumers.
The place or placement element of the marketing mix is extremely important. This refers to the placement of the product in the market as a whole and how it is presented and distributed to consumers. Promotion goes hand in hand with placement. The promotion element can be further broken down into four basic sections: public relations, advertising, sales promotion and personal sales. Together, these two elements cover decisions such as whether the company chooses to use representatives to sell their products or to sell only to distributors or only through the company store. Each of these options has its advantages and disadvantages, and it is crucial that the decision is made carefully. For example, if a product is sold only through representatives, this will affect customers who hope to buy online. Certain options are better for certain products. Promotion is probably the most important element of the marketing mix strategy for those looking to market their products online.
PPC Intelligence Tool – You Must Try It – Period!
Ppc Intelligence Tool truly brings an amazing opportunity for any Pay-Per-Click advertiser to develop new profitable campaigns in matter of just days. If you want to know what really works for your competitors, then this technique can amazingly get you that information. Looking for tips on how to increase your online-income? Start reading this quick article.
Quick overview
By using an embedded algorithm that auto-researches the top search engines, Ppc Intelligence Tool enables you to type in a keyword(s) and then it starts gathering all relevant PPC-Ads that would have appear accordingly in the search results page. When it finishes with the initial analysis, each Ad is being closely examined day-by-day – logically we believe that if it is shown for at least a week to 10 days, it proves that there are high chances that these advertisers are making money or they just don’t know their job. When it finishes collecting enough data you’ll be able to find out which Keyphrase(s)-ad(s)-landing page(s) mixture makes money and which doesn’t.
Important benefits
Going down to the bottom-line we notice the following benefits:
* Works for any language.
* Highly effective for affiliates who focus on multiple markets.
* Highly effective for researching new markets.
* We can easily run money-making campaign(s) in any language without even knowing that language.
Conclusions
These exciting solutions not only save us precious time and effort – this advanced Ppc Intelligence Tool opens up the opportunity for us to become super-affiliates much faster & easier than we thought. One thing is clear – there are many other pluses provided by this special invention, simply because it eliminates many technical and mental difficulties involved with this process. It is time for an action, so at this point it is highly recommended to watch it in action so you could benefit from the various advantages that it provides.
Top 5 Rapidly Growing Industries Worldwide in 2017
In the world economy 2017, the forces of growth and prosperity are complex and ever-changing. The catalysts of change can be fundamental factors such an emerging technology, the needs of the global population, a change in regulation or a new method of monetization.
We are now going to disclose top 5 (five) fastest growing industries worldwide, also to look and examine the fact behind its hasty growth and what issues are emerging that might affect their long-term prospects:
The construction industry:
The construction industry is thundering like a storm and authorities assume growth to proceed. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the construction and development industry to be one of the fastest growing industries of 2017 and with risen work, the industry will have a leading employment rate across the overall economy.
This is also estimated that the industry will be unstoppable and will boom simultaneously until 2020 and the projected growth rate would reach 4.5% up over the next 5 Years, making construction the top leading industries of 2017 in terms of improving salary and employment sector.
In the United States, the construction industry is estimated to reach almost $1.2 trillion over next five years (until 2020)
Cloud Computing Industry:
Cloud computing technology is comparatively new in the market but there are various organizations both government and private that are inception to adopt the use of this technology. Cloud computing is basically the commitment of computing services including software, networking, servers, storage, databases, analytics over the cloud with the help of internet.
The investment of $46.8 billion was spent on Cloud Services previous year and expected to double in next few years. The Industry growth will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% in coming forecast until 2020 with the current price of $263 billion. Over 80% CFO’s officers say cloud computing will have the most measurable impact on their business in 2017.
Online retail Industry:
Today, we live in a world where people are so attached to the smart technology like the smartphones or gadgets, also in their everyday life they hold in touch with it while doing shopping or hailing a cab service or it could be regarding ordering a food. Everything begins & ends with the smart time-saving technology of Online Retailing.
Online Retail is one of the fastest growing industry in this phrase of gigantic technology and also projected to show an enormous growth in upcoming years also. China embraces the largest market for e-commerce followed by the United States, though India hold the top place under rapidly growing e-commerce industry in the whole world.
In Asia-Pacific, Nearly a 5th of total retail sales will take place online by 2021, with 80% of business coming from the smartphones, improved from 64.5% in 2016. It is also estimated that the online mobile retailing sector is near to grow at a CAGR of 16% (approx.), to strike $1 trillion until 2020, increased from $545 billion in 2016.
The marijuana industry:
Marijuana, also familiar with the name Cannabis and Hashish being unassociated with good fashionable lifestyles because it is illegal in most of the countries as it is a psychoactive drug. In 2015, 42% of Americans consumed cannabis, increased to 51.2% in 2016. Around 11% have used it in the previous year, and 7.5% used it in the previous month. This makes it the most commonly used illegal drug worldwide and the United States. However, there are more than twenty-five states with some form of legalized marijuana for medical purpose and more than seven states that have legalized recreational marijuana laws.
A new report has been declared by the market research experts includes the foresight that the legal cannabis market or marijuana market was worth an estimated $7.3 billion in the previous year (2016) and now projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Marijuana sales reached $4.5 billion in 2016 and now expected to reach $13.2 billion in coming years until 2020.
Music streaming industry:
Today, ‘The Internet’ or ‘Net’ (Common name) is one of the most important needs of a mankind. People use the net for different purposes depending upon the requirement. In Music Streaming Industry, the Internet gives listeners a commercial-free access to choose & listen from the millions of songs on a monthly payment and sometimes totally free if they willing to see ads.
The music streaming growth is being seen globally, including the small markets and others decimated by piracy. In the United States, Music streaming Industry revenue grew 56 % billion in the first half of previous year (2016) which was accounted to near half of industry sales in the US. South Korea has emerged himself in the list of top 10 largest music industry in the world, with sales $271.2 million in 2016. With the explosion of piracy, China’s market shrank to $22 million in 2010 as it was $209 million in 2004 but after the major source of the recovery, China again lifted himself in the top 10 music industries by country in 2017.
The Global Music Industry grew at a CAGR of 5.8% and generated the revenue by hitting $15.4 billion in the previous year (2016) as compared with $14.6 billion in 2015. According to I.F.P.I, this been recorded as the fastest Music Industry growth since 1998.
Making Money Online – Things You Need to Succeed Online
Making money online requires many things. I’m going to mention only 3 things that I know are crucial to starting a business online. Without them you will not only waste all your money, but will definitely fail in the business.
1. Goal
You need to set a goal for yourself. Where you do want to go? Where do you need to be in certain amount of time? How much you want to make in certain amount of time? You need do this before you do anything else. If you do not set yourself goals you will loose track and start focusing in things that will definitely affect your future.
2. Products
This is definitely one of the most important of all. If you don’t have a great product, you will not see good results. Having a bad product is like giving away money to everybody that passes by. Make sure that whatever you are selling is good. Also if you are selling online you should have a Great website. If you are selling other people’s products make sure they have a good conversion rate like 1:20 that means 1 out of 20 people that saw your website bought your product.
3. A Coach
That’s right a coach or a group of people willing to teach what you need to succeed. To be honest with you, there are not many people out there willing to give their secret on how to make money online. I mean nobody will give you the secret. The main reason everybody holds back on that kind of information is because they are afraid of competition.
