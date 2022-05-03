News
Vikings re-sign fullback Jake Bargas
The Vikings on Monday re-signed fullback Jake Bargas, who was on their practice squad the past two seasons.
Bargas was originally undrafted out of North Carolina in 2020. He got into one game with the Vikings in both 2020 and 2021 but did not accumulate any statistics.
Bargas will provide depth on the roster behind starting fullback C.J. Ham.
What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?
Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel.
It’s why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you’re traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
In some places, you won’t be able to board flights until you test negative. In others, you might also be required to stay in a quarantine facility.
Since results from a PCR test can remain positive for weeks after an infection, those who have had COVID-19 might have to get documentation from a doctor or health authorities saying they’ve recovered. Some travel only requires an antigen test.
If you end up needing medical treatment, check with your embassy for suggested health care providers. Keep in mind that some countries still have overwhelmed health care systems due to the pandemic.
Plan time for recovery since some countries — including the U.S. — require a negative test for reentry. Exceptions to this policy may be granted on an “extremely limited” basis, such as in the event of an emergency medical evacuation or humanitarian crisis, says the CDC.
It also helps to be financially prepared to pay unexpected bills. While it varies country to country, travelers are often responsible for costs associated with any isolation or medical treatments needed.
Travel companies suggest getting insurance that will cover the cost of treatment, isolation or rescheduled travel plans. Some countries require that you have insurance before you’re allowed to enter.
76ers’ Doc Rivers praises Heat’s Pat Riley for nudge into coaching; Spoelstra addresses Herro-Oladipo pairing
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers spent time Monday morning at FTX Arena ahead of his team’s game-day shootaround talking about mentorship, including his host for the first two games of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat.
The influence of Heat president Pat Riley, Rivers said, has been a touchstone over his coaching career, approaches gleaned from his time playing under Riley’s coaching with the New York Knicks.
“I’ve been around some pretty good guys,” Rivers said. “But Riley clearly had the biggest impact. It’s not even close.”
That includes playing under Mike Fratello, Larry Brown and even spending time with the San Antonio Spurs working under Gregg Popovich.
Rivers told the assembled media that it was during his time as a TNT game analyst that Riley broached a Rivers move into coaching.
“He was the one when I did TV for three years, every day he would call me or challenge me, ‘When are you going to get in the fray?’ ” Rivers said of Riley. “He would belittle me, literally. Because I did the [1997] Miami and New York playoff series. Every day, he got me. I thought he was wrong, but he ended up being right.”
Rivers long has mentioned his two-plus seasons under Riley in New York as transformative.
“He inspired me, he really did,” Rivers said. “Just his speeches and his belief in conditioning, I was always in pretty good shape, anyways, so he has you believing that you’re different than everybody else in the league. And back then, he had a foul every possession in the first-five-minutes rule, because they’ll stop calling them. You can’t do that anymore.
“It’s his spirit and the way he approaches the job that sets him apart.”
And yet, while addressing the Heat, Rivers also alluded to the Heat maintaining at least part of the Riley mantra under coach Erik Spoelstra, when he forecast how the Heat might defend 76ers guard James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
“They’re going to try to bump them and all of that fake tough stuff,” Rivers said. “I always laugh at all that toughness stuff. You’re on a basketball court.
“But, you know, we will be ready for all that.”
Two-man game
With Victor Oladipo back in the Heat rotation mix, Spoelstra said it is important for him to get into sync with sixth man Tyler Herro.
“We’ve been working on that a little bit more intentionally,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve had the opportunity to do this more for several weeks.
“The two have been very diligent on working on their rhythm and flow and who handles and what actions with the two, making sure we get to both their strengths. And it’s gotten much better.”
Spoelstra said even this late into the process, acclimation remains fundamental.
“To accomplish what we want to accomplish,” he said, “you need talent, you need multiple guys to make plays. You want everybody feeling that they can be themselves and also play with great confidence and flow. And I’ve already seen good progress with them.”
Top Republican candidate calls for imprisonment of Minnesota’s elections chief
A leading Republican running for Minnesota governor has suggested that the state’s Democratic secretary of state should go to prison for his running of the state’s election system, without providing any evidence that he’s done anything illegal.
Scott Jensen, a doctor and former state senator known for his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine and the state’s response to the pandemic, attacked Secretary of State Steve Simon at a recent GOP district convention.
“We are not voter suppressors,” Jensen told the delegates. “We have a simple attitude. Make sure that every ballot in the box belongs there. Make sure that it’s easy to vote, hard to cheat, and if you cheat, you’re going to jail.
“And Steve Simon, you maybe better check out to see if you look good in stripes, because you’ve gotten away with too much, too long, under (Democratic Attorney General Keith) Ellison, and the hammer’s coming down,” Jensen said to applause and cheers.
Courts have ruled repeatedly that the temporary steps that Simon took with Ellison’s backing to make it easier and safer to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic were legal.
Jensen’s April 23 remarks, which were first reported Sunday by the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, had echoes of Donald Trump’s threats during the 2016 presidential race to send Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to jail. Chants of “Lock her up” from his supporters were a defining feature of his campaign.
President Joe Biden beat Trump in Minnesota by 7 points in 2020. The crowded field of candidates in Minnesota’s GOP gubernatorial race has generally been reluctant to acknowledge Biden’s legally won the 2020 presidential election, despite a lack of credible evidence to support Trump’s allegations of mass voter fraud.
“It’s bizarre and irresponsible; a cynical attempt to use extreme conspiracy theories to radicalize political supporters,” Simon said in a statement. “The truth is that Minnesota’s election system is fundamentally fair, accurate, honest, and secure. It’s also nonpartisan, and we need to keep it that way. The voters of Minnesota showed their confidence in our system by making us No. 1 in America in voter participation for the third time in a row.”
Jensen’s campaign did not immediately return a message Monday seeking comment on his remarks, nor did the campaign of one of his leading rivals for the GOP endorsement, business executive Kendall Qualls. Another leading Republican candidate, state Sen. Paul Gazelka, declined to characterize Jensen’s remarks.
“He’s going to have to swim in his own comments,” Gazelka said in an interview.
The Minnesota GOP holds its state endorsing convention in Rochester on May 13-14.
Democratic U.S. Rep, Dean Phillips, who represents the western suburban 3rd District, where Jensen spoke, defended Simon in a tweet Sunday as “a principled public servant and outstanding Secretary of State.”
“Minnesota is recognized for our secure and fair elections and highest voter turnout in the nation. Shame on @drscottjensen for his despicable, dangerous, and remarkably unpatriotic vitriol,” Phillips added.
Ken Martin, the Democrats’ state party chairman, added to the criticism in a statement Monday, calling Jensen “a dangerous right-wing extremist” who “won’t let go of the Big Lie.”
