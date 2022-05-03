News
Yankees Notebook: Joey Gallo return could be close; Andujar on Canadian taxi squad
TORONTO — Joey Gallo was on the field and hit after batting practice Monday, but the left fielder was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Gallo left Saturday’s game in Kansas City with a “tight left groin,” and is day-to-day.
“So he was doing better today. And actually, yesterday was an okay day but today it was a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s series opener against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
“As far as evaluating them, going through his treatment, warming up in the weight room and everything — we’ll have a better idea when we get out here on the field and he’s able to do some more work and have a better evaluation of that.”
Gallo said he felt good before he went to hit in batting practice. He said he had actually hit a little bit on Sunday and felt fine too. Boone said there would be a chance he could pinch hit Monday.
STILL HERE
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday evening when the rosters had to be cut from 28 to 26, but the infielder/outfielder didn’t actually go to Scranton. Andujar came to Canada with the Yankees on their taxi squad.
“We just taxi squaded him, because just a little bit of the uncertainty around Joey Gallo and with COVID protocols, it’s something that we’re allowed to do so we just kind of wanted to make sure we’re covered,” Boone said. “Especially coming across the border and stuff. Just in case we get in a situation where we need someone. “
Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday. That was his only start after being called up last Tuesday when Aaron Hicks went on the paternity list.
GONE STREAKING
Josh Donaldson has hit safely in a season-high five straight games and has reached base safely in each of his last 11 games, dating back to April 19. Over the last five games, he is hitting .294/.455/.412 with a run scored, a double, two RBI and five walks.
Overall, the 36-year old third baseman is hitting .208/.345/.361 with a .706 OPS and two home runs.
“I still feel like JD is working to get to that place where he’s kind of locked in,” Boone said. “He’s been grinding, but given us those couple of really tough at-bats each and every day.”
Joe Schoen moves on from Chris Pettit, Kyle O’Brien in Giants front office shakeup
It was Black Monday for the Giants coming off their 2022 NFL Draft.
First-year GM Joe Schoen is moving on from director of college scouting Chris Pettit and college scouting senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, a source confirmed to The News.
The news was first reported by Neil Stratton of Inside the League.
Pettit has been with the Giants since 2004, when he joined as a scouting intern. He served as Dave Gettleman’s director of college scouting from 2018-2021 following 13 years as an area scout.
O’Brien’s dismissal is abrupt considering the Giants just hired him in March 2021.
His father, Dr. Stephen O’Brien, was a Giants associate team physician from 1993-2000. He came to the Giants with two decades of personnel experience with the Lions, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots and Jets.
The Giants organization advertised major changes when they hired Schoen in January. The new GM didn’t rock the boat right away, outside of hiring assistant GM Brandon Brown from the Eagles and reassigning Kevin Abrams as senior VP of football operations and strategy.
But Schoen used the last three months to assess his staff and wasted no time implementing changes following his first draft.
On Saturday, the GM was asked if any front office changes were coming.
“I haven’t even thought about that yet,” he said.
It is clear that he had. And there could be more changes coming.
St. Louis and Airbnb cracking down on short-term rental problems
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city leaders are working with Airbnb to crackdown on short-term rentals that may create safety problems, especially downtown.
While Airbnbs allow travelers to have fun, authorities said some short-term rentals can be a nightmare when loud parties and rude behavior are involved.
The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative addressed these concerns during its weekly meeting on Monday and announced the city would be tackling short-term rental problems.
“We know that people are using short-term rentals at times to get increasingly creative to have some events that have worked against us on public safety,” said Jason Hall, the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc.
Ben Breit, Airbnb’s director of trust and safety communications, also reiterated the company is committed to preventing people from renting out Airbnbs to throw parties.
“Any host who is allowing parties in their properties does not belong in Airbnb, and they don’t deserve to be operating as a short-term rental host in the city of St. Louis,” said Breit during Monday’s meeting.
The initiative to crack down on problem rentals comes after three teens were shot and killed in apartments in downtown St. Louis earlier this year.
On March 12, police responded to the Ely Walker Lofts in the 1500 block of Washington Ave after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the lobby of the building. Authorities said had someone rented out one of the units to throw a large birthday party at the time.
On March 25, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot and killed at the Cupples Station Loft Apartments. The family had rented an apartment unit to celebrate a birthday party. They said the shooting was accidental. Authorities said it was being investigated as a murder-suicide.
City leaders want to send a strong message to owners and renters that they have zero tolerance for this behavior.
“We know it’s not just parties, but I think we have found that it’s the majority,” said Breit. “We’re not going to tolerate parties. We’re going to continue to ban parties, and we’re going to work with the stakeholders here to get to the bottom of this.”
Officials said they will remove rental listings if numerous complaints are filed against the property.
667K Minnesotans to get pandemic ‘hero pay’ bonuses; business unemployment tax increase reversed
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Some 667,000 Minnesota workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic can expect to claim their $750 bonus checks in 10 to 12 weeks, state officials said Monday.
Cabinet commissioners laid out some details as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing ceremony for a $2.7 billion bill passed Friday that grants the “hero pay” bonuses and rolls back a tax increase that had been needed replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
The governor actually signed the bill Friday when he broke away from his son’s high school volleyball game to beat a deadline. But he held Monday’s event to thank lawmakers and stakeholders, and to celebrate the biggest bipartisan success so far of the 2022 legislative session.
The Department of Labor and Industry is setting up the application system for the frontline worker bonuses. Meanwhile, the Department of Employment and Economic Development is handling credits and refunds for employers that had to pay higher unemployment insurance taxes for the first quarter because lawmakers didn’t break their impasse over the two issues until late last week.
10-12 weeks until checks
Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson said a vendor will be building the online application system over the next three to four weeks. It should be running within the next month. Then there will be a 45-day application period, she said, and a 15-day appeal process.
“When you add all of those timeframes together I think that pushes us out to about 10 to 12 weeks before we can reasonably expect that checks will be out the door,” Robertson said.
More than 22,000 individuals have already signed up on the state’s Frontline Worker Pay website to receive updates on the process, she added.
The experience of other states suggests that nearly all the 667,000 eligible workers will apply for the $750 checks, said Democratic Rep. Cedrick Frazier, of New Hope, a lead negotiator on the deal.
Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said his agency would spend the next week to 10 days recalculating tax bills for around 130,000 to 140,000 businesses to reverse the automatic unemployment insurance tax increase that kicked in recently.
Details are available on the unemployment insurance website, Grove said. But he said employers that have already made their first-quarter payments, which were due Monday, will get credits they can apply to their second-quarter bills, or they can request refunds that will take a couple months.
$6B of surplus left
The frontline workers and unemployment insurance deal leaves about $6 billion of the state’s original $9.25 billion budget surplus left to allocate in the final three weeks of the legislative session. Walz was adamant that he won’t call a special session to give lawmakers more time.
But the House Democratic and Senate Republican majorities remain far apart on whether to use the remaining surplus for permanent income tax cuts, as Republicans want, or Democratic proposals for targeted tax relief through expanded child care and property tax credits and refunds plus spending on education and other programs. Big policy differences also remain on crime and other issues.
Walz said he’s hopeful that the deal helps build momentum for reaching bipartisan compromises on the remaining issues before the May 23 adjournment deadline. And he said his proposal for one-time income tax rebates of $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers remains “alive and well,” in his view, even though it’s not in either the Senate or House tax bills.
