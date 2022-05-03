News
Yankees Notebook: Joey Gallo return could be close; Stanton makes spectacular catch
TORONTO — Joey Gallo was on the field and hit after batting practice Monday, but the left fielder was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Gallo left Saturday’s game in Kansas City with a “tight left groin,” and is day-to-day.
“So he was doing better today. And actually, yesterday was an okay day but today it was a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. “As far as evaluating them, going through his treatment, warming up in the weight room and everything. We’ll have a better idea when we get out here on the field and he’s able to do some more work and have a better evaluation of that.”Gallo said he felt good before he went to hit in batting practice. He said he had actually hit a little bit on Sunday and felt fine too.
Boone said he would wait and see how Gallo is on Tuesday, but he would have only been able to pinch hit in an emergency Monday night.
STANTONIAN GRAB
Jordan Montgomery thought it was gone. Matt Chapman had got a hold of one and hammered it to right field. The Yankees lefty turned around and saw the benefit of having a 6-foot-6 Giancarlo Stanton in the field.
Chapman was robbed of an extra-base hit in the second on the best defensive play Stanton has made as a Yankee. He leapt to catch the Blue Jays’ third baseman’s fly ball to the top of the wall. He crashed to the ground holding on to it and then got up and smiled.
“Off the bat I was like ‘Ugh, a 1-2 hit. I can’t let him barrel it up like that,’ and then it’s like this for sure is a homer,” Montgomery said. “And then Stanton pulled it back. So really good play.”
After struggling with injuries in 2019 and 2020, people may have forgotten that Stanton was considered a pretty good outfielder. He was primarily a DH in 2019 and 2020, but has enjoyed working in more outfield starts the last two years.
STILL HERE
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday evening when the rosters had to be cut from 28 to 26, but the infielder/outfielder didn’t actually go to Scranton. Andujar came to Canada with the Yankees on their taxi squad.
“We just taxi squaded him, because just a little bit of the uncertainty around Joey Gallo and with COVID protocols, it’s something that we’re allowed to do so we just kind of wanted to make sure we’re covered,” Boone said. “Especially coming across the border and stuff. Just in case we get in a situation where we need someone. “
Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday. That was his only start after being called up last Tuesday when Aaron Hicks went on the paternity list.
Webster Groves School District faces backlash over student surveys
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A national legal organization is calling out a St. Louis-area school district for allegedly violating state and federal law.
The Southeastern Legal Foundation said the Webster Groves School District made students answer personal surveys without parental consent.
According to the foundation, Webster Groves has had students answer surveys on a weekly basis, with some questions asking a student their sexual orientation or political party. SLF said that is against the law, but the school district said they did nothing wrong.
“That information is personal and sensitive. The school has no business asking him those questions without parental consent,” said Kimberly Hermann, a lawyer with Southeastern Legal Foundation out of Georgia.
Hermann said they have received numerous complaints from parents with students with Webster Groves School District, all about personal surveys students have had to fill out weekly in the past school year.
“Those parents’ antennas really went up when they started seeing surveys were going out asking about their children’s mental health, their sexual activity, their political beliefs, their parents’ political beliefs and views. Just, something wasn’t right, and they were dead on,” Hermann said.
SLF told FOX 2 that the surveys passed out at Webster Groves schools are created and administered by outside companies such as Panorama Education and Project Wayfinder. SLF said sample survey questions include, “I am aware of and comfortable with my cultural, racial, and personal identity,” “My family supports me in my academic and personal life,” and “I feel supported by my family.”
Hermann said SLF has been collecting information on other school districts across the country about similar surveys. She said passing these surveys out without parental consent violates state and federal privacy laws. She said the surveys have been given out to high school and middle school students.
“We have kids in middle school being asked about their sexual activity and sexual orientation, and it’s up to the parents to decide when these conversations are had,” Hermann said.
The Webster Groves School District said the federal and state laws cited by the SLF do not apply to their surveys.
The Webster Groves School District is first and foremost dedicated to the safety and well-being of all of its students, and to providing each of them a quality education as comprehensive as possible to prepare them for their adult lives. To accomplish that, it is essential to become and remain aware of their learning environment, how safe and included students feel in that environment, and how the District can better support students so that each can reach his or her full potential.
As for the allegations by Georgia’s Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) that the District is somehow violating state and federal law, those allegations are simply unfounded, as can be seen by simply reading the statutes they cite. The District complies in all respects with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). The requirements for student surveys under the PPRA apply only to programs partially or wholly funded by the U.S. Department of Education – the Act specifically limits the requirements to any program for which the Secretary of Education or the Department of Education “has administrative responsibility as provided by law.” None of the surveys cited by SLF were a part of any such program.
The requirements of the Missouri statute cited by SLF (§161.096) are only directed to “the statewide longitudinal data system” maintained by the Missouri Department of Education, not to any student information gathered at the local level. In fact, the statute itself provides that student data “shall only include locally developed or locally approved assessments” including but not limited to those developed by classroom teachers. The only reference in that statute to the local school district is a prohibition against reporting certain student information to the state data system, and the Webster Groves School District does not report any such information to the Department of Education.
SLF has asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate. The Attorney General sent Fox 2 This statement:
We appreciate the Southeast Legal Foundation for bringing their concerns to the Office and have received similar allegations in districts across the state. We have been working diligently to empower parents and return transparency to Missouri’s schools. We are currently closely reviewing the information contained in that letter and information in other districts and will take action wherever possible.
Mets fall to Braves after Travis d’Arnaud haunts his old team; Trevor May pitches through injury
In the season’s first meeting against the defending champion Braves, it was a former Mets catcher who tormented his original team of seven years.
Travis d’Arnaud posted a three-hit night at the plate and collected three RBI, helping to bury the Mets in a 5-2 loss to the Braves in the series opener on Monday at Citi Field. D’Arnaud, who was released by the Mets on May 3, 2019 and won a World Series ring with the Braves in 2021, is hitting .469 in nine games against the Amazin’s since they let the catcher walk away three years ago.
“He can hit any pitch,” said Chris Bassitt, who started on Monday and has a six-pitch arsenal, of d’Arnaud. “And that’s extremely rare. Literally every single pitch, you gotta throw a good one. A lot of times you have hitters that aren’t good at certain pitches, and d’Arnaud is good at literally every single pitch.”
Both Bassitt and reliever Trevor May, who was pitching through an injury, struggled to contain d’Arnaud’s hot bat in the Mets’ eighth loss of the season. The Mets (16-8) were also without their manager Buck Showalter, who was suspended for the game as a result of Mets reliever Yoan Lopez throwing at Kyle Schwarber on Sunday. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock took over as manager and said the team found out 40 minutes before the game that Showalter was suspended.
May said his triceps strain from last month is still bothering him and fully impacting the way he pitches on the mound. He has an 8.64 ERA across eight relief appearances this season. May described the situation: “As frustrating as anything in my life.” He will go for an MRI on Tuesday morning and will likely require a stint on the injured list.
“I’m not feeling 100% healthy,” May said. “It’s hard to compete when you’re just worried about whether something is going to hurt to throw or not. It’s to the point where I’m not very comfortable throwing my best pitches and … by the end of the night, I was just hoping the ball was hit at somebody. That’s no way to throw in a major league game. My teammates definitely don’t deserve that.”
The Mets offense, meanwhile, collected just five hits on the night after their 15-hit performance against the Phillies in Sunday’s win. Left-hander Max Fried had plenty to do with New York’s lack of results at the plate. The southpaw allowed a home run to Mark Canha in the third, but was otherwise terrific across six innings and 90 pitches. The Mets loaded the bases against the Braves bullpen in the seventh, but failed to scratch any more runs across the plate and squandered the key opportunity.
Monday was Bassitt’s first-career outing against the Braves as the former Oakland A’s right-hander continues getting his first looks at National League teams. Bassitt was solid — allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out eight across seven innings and 95 pitches — but he ran into some unlucky outcomes in his fifth start as a Met, which slightly increased his season ERA from 2.25 to 2.61.
Bassitt’s 93 mph sinker to Dansby Swanson dotted the bottom of the zone and should’ve been the final out of the fifth inning, but home plate umpire Chad Fairchild called it a ball, allowing the at-bat to continue. Bassitt wound up walking Swanson and appeared a little rattled by the outcome of the at-bat. He hit Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch before escaping the runners-on jam by inducing a lineout to Matt Olson.
When the inning was over and Bassitt walked off the mound, Fairchild appeared to tap his chest and say “my bad” to Bassitt about the missed strike three call. Bassitt also told Fairchild at that moment that he was sorry for showing him up, thinking maybe his strike three was actually a ball.
Bassitt said umpires are better than people give them credit for, and he respects the accountable and off-the-record conversations he’s had with umpires ever since they began checking pitchers for sticky stuff last season.
“I think umpires, they have one of the hardest jobs in the world, and I have no problem if an umpire misses the call,” Bassitt said. “If that happens, and especially when an umpire accepts that, well what am I gonna say? I say all the time that that was a pitch, and then I go back and look at it, and they’re right. I ain’t gonna be mad at no umpire, I’ll tell you that.”
Even though Bassitt was able to escape the fifth inning unscathed, Fairchild’s missed call changed the right-hander’s outing. In the sixth inning, instead of facing the top of the order, Bassitt opened the frame by allowing a single to Austin Riley. Bassitt allowed four of his five batters to reach base in the sixth, the damage coming on some well-placed soft contact hits through the shift and in the gap in shallow right field. Bassitt was able to retire the side in the seventh, but Fairchild’s mistake caused the Mets pitcher to throw eight more pitches and face at least two more batters than he otherwise would’ve.
Monday was only the second time in eight tries that the Mets dropped a series opener this season. They will try to go for the doubleheader sweep behind David Peterson and Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday at Citi Field, facing right-hander Charlie Morton (1-2, 7.00 ERA) in Game 1 and righty Kyle Wright (3-0, 1.13 ERA) in Game 2.
7th Pay Commission: Good News! Chhattisgarh increased DA for state government employees by 5 percent
The Chhattisgarh government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees by five percent.
Amendment in DA of government employees in Chhattisgarh is applicable from May 1. DA was increased on Sunday (May 1) on the occasion of International Labor Day 2022.
The decision of the state government was announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Twitter. Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “A big decision has been taken today in the interest of employees. I announce a five percent hike in dearness allowance of government employees. The new rate will be applicable from May 1.”
The dearness allowance of state government employees, which was 17 percent so far, has reached 22 percent after this increase. This step of the Chhattisgarh government has come after a long standing demand of the officers and employees of the state. They were demanding that their DA should be made at par with the employees of the Central Government.
Mahendra Singh Rajput, president of the Chhattisgarh Ministerial Employees Union, had said that the DA in Chhattisgarh is 17 percent, while the central government employees are getting 34 percent dearness allowance. Last month, state government employees also demonstrated and protested against the low DA.
Let us inform that on March 30, the central government had increased the dearness allowance for central employees by 3 percent, with which it increased to 34 percent. The government had implemented the increased dearness allowance from January 01, 2022. The government had said that this increase is as per the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
In such a situation, the DA has not increased as much as the officers and employees of Chhattisgarh were demanding to increase the DA. However, the government has taken cognizance of their demand.
