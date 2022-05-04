Finance
7 Mistakes Made by Investors
7 Costly Mistakes made by investors
Mistake number one: Being too conservative
Being too safe will cost you in the long run. If your retirement funds are invested in conservative funds throughout your working life then you are short-changing yourself and your future retirement. Financial experts have said this will leave you more than $100,000 short of what you could have had. It is important that your money is working as hard for you as you work hard for your money.
Mistake number two: Being too greedy
Some investors are at the other extreme and are too greedy to the point of being reckless. I am not talking about those who invest in their retirement fund but rather those who have their entire savings invested in finance companies which entice investors with market interest rates. Greed sets in as was the case when investors got their fingers burned during the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 with the collapse of several finance companies.
Mistake number three: Lack of diversity
The one major mistake made by many of those who lost money during the Global Financial Crisis is their lack of diversity; that is, they put too many eggs in the one basket and when one basket is dropped, the result is a complete mess as far as their finances are concerned.
Mistake number four: listening to the wrong advice
Associating with the wrong crowd will affect your finances because you end up listening to their conversation which will affect your mindset. It is just like non smokers inhaling the fumes of their so-called friends who are addicted to the habit. If you hang around them long enough your own health will be affected.
Mistake number five: Not doing your homework
You have to do your homework on whatever you are investing your money in and not just invest blindly. There is a lot of information online so there is no excuse for ignorance in this area. The public library has plenty of financial books so you do not need to outlay money for books.
Mistake number five: Getting too emotional with your investments
You cannot be emotional with your investments. Use cold hard logic when assessing your investments. Investing in mutual/managed funds takes your emotions out of investing as it is the fund manager who chooses the investments.
Mistake number six: Lack of patience
Depending on your strategy, some investments are long-term and require patience, but it all depends on your age and personal circumstances. Still, if you are young you have the advantage of time on your side so patience will help you acquire your financial goals.
Mistake number seven: Lack of planning.
All successful ventures are well-planned! So having some kind of strategy for your financial future is essential. You need to decide what the purpose of this money is for; is it for your retirement, a new car, a house deposit, your education? You must be specific.
Read all you can about the various investment options and which ones suit your particular circumstances. Everyone has different goals so your strategy needs to be one which suits your personal desires.
New Book Offers Practical Tips for Achieving Financial Security
In Your Money and You: How to Increase Your Chances of Achieving Financial Security, Deborah Ellis, a longtime Certified Financial Planner (CFP), offers readers a plethora of information about stocks, bonds, saving, investing, allocating your investments, and even individual advice for people in different industries. While the book is full of information, it’s also written in a highly accessible manner. Ellis shares her personal stories of how she began saving money as a child and young woman, how her aunt taught her how to invest and buy stocks, and how things have changed in the decades since she began saving. Her personal experiences then branch into her professional experiences with clients and with years of investing in the market.
I know investing can be scary and confusing, but that’s usually due to a lack of information or the fear that we won’t understand the information. As Ellis shows us, investing is really not that difficult. In fact, anyone who passed middle school math classes can figure it out. What is harder is to learn to save and to break some negative beliefs we may have about money so that we can quit solely working for money and learn to make it work for us. The book opens with a quote from Napoleon Hill, author of the classic book Think and Grow Rich, that states, “If you let it, you will be surprised at how money attracts money.” Nothing could be truer, and Ellis shows us how it can be true for all of us. She states, “I believe that today the stock market is a gateway to opportunity in America. I believe it is a way for almost anyone from any walk of life to build wealth and partake in the American Dream.” Your Money and You shows you just how to pass through that gate.
The book’s opening chapters teach us how to take on a leadership role with our money. Ellis helps us learn how to plan for retirement and what to expect. She walks us through the elements of a financial plan. Then she has us take a financial inventory of where we currently are so we know what we have to work with and what is required to reach our goals. She teaches us how to develop a saving and a spending plan, and finally, how to assemble a team to help us, a team that may include an accountant, a financial advisor, maybe a lawyer, etc. We do not hand over our financial affairs to these people, but rather, we learn to lead them so they can help us achieve our goals. Ellis warns us “if one of your team members has different priorities, a bias, or wants you to go in a direction you don’t agree with, you need to find another team member!” That’s just one example of how Ellis tells it like it is. Another example I love and know is very true is that “If you want to charge something you cannot pay off in full, you cannot afford it.”
Next, Your Money and You gets into all the meat of investing. Ellis walks us through the power of compounded interest and how investing over time can benefit us. She explains to us the differences between stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. She clarifies just exactly what the stock exchange and market indices are, and she teaches us how to understand how different companies and their stocks are rated.
Once Ellis makes sure we understand the market, she gets into the more personal aspects of investing. She helps us understand our risk tolerance for investing, how to diversify our assets, and all the various scenarios we might encounter from inheriting money to winning the lottery and, ultimately, how to go about retiring.
The book closes with some chapters for people in special situations, including those in the military, those in industries like film and television where you may go from feast to famine at different times, and those who are self-employed. A bonus section includes several articles on how to achieve financial security.
Your Money and You is the perfect book to get you started with saving and investing your money. Don’t put off reading it; it’s time to invest in yourself. As Ellis warns us, “money is not static. If you nurture it, it will grow. If you neglect it, you will end up with very little. It is up to you.” Furthermore, Ellis tells us “Investing is not difficult. Developing an investing mindset might take a little more effort.” Your Money and You can help you develop that mindset, and once you do, your money will begin to work for you so that, ultimately, you will not have to work.
Benefits and Challenges of Multinational Companies (MNCs)
Multinational companies (MNCs) are not without benefits, which may be to the government, the economy, and the people or even to itself. Cole (1996) stated that the size of multinational organization is enormous; many of them have total sales well in excess of the GND of many of the world’s nations. Cole also stated that World Bank statistics of comparison between multinational companies and national GNPs shows, for example, that large oil firms such as Exxon and Shell are large in economic terms that nations such as South Africa, Australia and Argentina are substantially greater than nations such as Greece, Bulgaria and Egypt.
Other large multinational companies include General Motors, British Petroleum, Ford and International Business Machine (IBM). Some of the benefits of multinational companies are:
1. There is usually huge capital investment in major economic activities
2. The country enjoys varieties of products, services and facilities, brought to their door steps
3. There is creation of more jobs for the populace
4. The nation’s pool of skills are best utilized and put to use effectively and efficiently
5. There is advancement in technology as these companies bring in state-of-the-art-technology for their businesses
6. The demand for training and retraining and advancement in the people’s education becomes absolutely necessary. This will in turn help strengthen the economy of the nation
7. The living standard of the people is boosted
8. Friendliness between and among nations in trade i.e. it strengthen international relation
9. The balance of payments of nations in trade are improved on
In the words of Cole (1996), he stated that the sheer size (and wealth) of multinationals means that they can have a significant effect on host country. To Cole, most of the effects are beneficial and include some of the above or all. The Electronic Library of Scientific Literature (1996) explained the benefits of MNCs under a theory known as ‘The Theory of Externalities’. The theory considers the benefits of MNCs from the point of view of those who maintain the importance of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as part of the engine necessary for growth. In the contribution of Davies (1989), he gave some theories on the benefits/advantages of multinational. Davies (1989:260) tagged this ‘Economic Theory’ and the multinational where he took a comprehensive and critical look at the benefits of MNCs.
More benefits came along with these people’s theories and some are:
1. There is significant injection into the local economy in respect to investment
2. Best utilization of the country’s natural resources
3. They help in strengthening domestic competition
4. They are good source of technological expertise
5. Expansion of market in the host country
PROBLEMS/CHALLENGES FACING MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES
There is no company without problems it is facing. Whether an organization is big or small, there will certainly be some sort of problems or negative factor/influence militating against its survival or continuity. Weihrich and Koontz (1994) states that the operation of multinational companies needs to be weighed against the environmental challenges and most of the challenges being faced by multinational companies are:
1. There is usually acute shortage of manpower – people with lack of managerial and technical skills
2. The challenge of unfriendly business environment
3. There is usually the problem of conflicting interest among the three parties – the government, the MNC and the general public
4. There may be huge cost of labour in the host country, at least to get the expatriate managers from home country or somewhere else
Conclusively, the above mentioned authors have given all round and comprehensive note on the benefits of MNCs to the host country where they operate and as well highlighted the derivable benefits to the MNCs themselves from the host country. Likewise, in spite of the challenges and the problems being faced by these MNCs, they still continue to survival and waxing stronger.
Opportunities For the Business Savvy in Nigeria
However, infrastructure deficits, a lamentable security situation and inclement policies have combined to deter overseas companies from venturing into Africa’s second largest economy. The installation of a democratically elected government in 1999 paved the way for radical reforms calculated to reverse this trend and boost both domestic and international investment in the country. For the business savvy though, Nigeria is a country teeming with business opportunity and potential.
According to TradeInvest Nigeria, a non-government agency that provides access to business opportunities in the country, the extent of its trade potential is unparalleled in the entire African continent. Lucrative investment opportunities exist across multiple sectors, including healthcare, tourism and leisure, agricultural and agro-processing, banking and infrastructure. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Decree of 1995 allows foreign companies unrestricted ownership of businesses except in the petroleum sector, where investment is limited to production-sharing or joint-venture arrangements.
The range of prospects that Nigeria holds out for global investors is significant, especially considering the nation’s long-term goals of accelerated economic development and inclusive growth.
Health Care
One of the most profitable business opportunities Nigeria offers is in the healthcare services industry. TradeInvest Nigeria especially highlights the private-sector investment potential in secondary and tertiary healthcare services involving research, capacity building, health management and information technology, all of which are currently lacking. The industry offers the added benefit of serving a social cause, which is significantly relevant in a country with deplorable human development indices. In this context, Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos, a city of 17 million people, is a veritable gold mine of unexplored dimensions.
For the business savvy, Lagos is as close to a dream investment destination as any in the continent. Home to some of Nigeria’s richest and strategically located on the coast, it is serviced by a large seaport and international airport that offer easy access to the entire West African region. The Lagos state government is well aware of the city’s business potential and offers investors attractive trade incentives and tax exemptions. Relative political stability over the last decade and progressive policies have resulted in a boom for private enterprises in Lagos, most of which operate outside the ambit of government regulation and as part of the informal economy. Together with the fact that Nigeria is home to 148 million people, according to revised World Bank estimates for 2009, the scope for profitable foreign investment in Lagos and elsewhere across the country are immense.
Information Technology Opportunities
One of Nigeria principal infrastructure lacking is in the field of communications and information technology, which contributes in large part to its underachieved economic potential. While the poor telecommunications network is a serious bar to business expansion and proliferation for local and foreign businesses alike, it is also a high-growth sector for potential investment by global players. A case in point is VOIX Networks Limited, a Nigerian IT and communications technology products and services provider that is looking to expand with the help of overseas investors.
The company’s mission of creating a more connected Nigeria has translated to a wide variety of products and services, including prepaid calling cards, wireless internet and cellular telephony. Despite the large-scale success of its operations, VOIX has managed to achieve only a fraction of its full potential in the absence of private investment to bankroll its expansion plans. Considering Nigeria’s ambitious plans to generate sustainable economic growth through industry-wide development, telecommunications comprise a potential boom sector for private investment with uncharted growth potential.
Solar Power
Nigeria’s most fundamental infrastructure deficit is in the field of power generation. Earlier this year, the government announced it is looking to attract $100 billion in investments for the power sector over the next five years1. Power supply is erratic and insufficient in most areas across rural and urban Nigeria, forcing businesses to operate on generators and face security concerns during frequent outages. The Lagos state government is once against at the forefront of efforts to rope in overseas investment in solar-power generation by announcing attractive terms of operation. Because of its tropical climate and equatorial location, Nigeria has tremendous potential not only to meet but overshoot its current electricity requirements through solar power generation.
For a country that has historically depended almost exclusively on non-renewable resources for revenue, this marks a substantial shift in attitude. Nigeria’s hot climate and wide plains make it the perfect location to achieve massive solar power generation. The added benefit comes by way of employment generation for hundreds of skilled and unskilled workers required for the construction and maintenance of such power plants. There is little doubt that solar power, potentially, is Nigeria’s sunshine sector.
Others
From fertilisers to agricultural equipment leasing services, steel production to catfish farming, chemical supplies to waste recycling – Nigeria holds within its borders a virtual cornucopia of investment opportunities for global players. The country’s tumultuous history and record of outdated policies are slowly but certainly being overcome in the spirit of economic reforms and deregulation. There are still clear and present dangers that thwart substantial foreign investment from landing on its shores, the most prominent emerging out of militancy and terrorism in the Niger Delta region and civilian unrest elsewhere. Trade barriers, an investor-unfriendly tax regime and large-scale bureaucratic and political corruption still present massive challenges to any sustained effort for inclusive growth. Abuja’s ambitious 2020 plans, initiated by former president O Obsanjo to take the nation to the top twenty world economies by that year, are contingent on acquiring massive private sector investment.
The fate of Nigeria’s economic and human development goals rests primarily on its ability to create an environment that sustains foreign investment in diverse sectors. The real test of savvy, from this point of view, applies as much to the Nigerian regime as it does to the investors it desperately seeks to attract.
