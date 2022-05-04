7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees! DA will increase again in July, order issues, know details 

For the third time in 10 seasons, the Vikings are heading to London.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Minnesota will be the road team for a Week 2 game on Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m. CDT against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That will leave the Vikings this season with nine home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, seven true road games and the London game.

In previous regular-season games in London, the Vikings defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 in 2013 as the home team and defeated Cleveland 33-16 in 2017 as the road team.

The Vikings also defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 28-10 in the preseason in 1983, the first game of any kind held by the NFL in London.

Minnesota playing in London had been deemed as likely since two weeks ago KSTP-TV and The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune reported that the Vikings were a possibility to play there. A source told the Pioneer Press last week that reporting was accurate.

The dates for the remainder of the Vikings’ regular-season schedule will be announced on May 12.