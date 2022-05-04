News
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees! DA will increase again in July, order issues, know details
7th pay commission: The AICP Index data for March has been released by the Labor Ministry. There has been a jump of 1 point in comparison to February, due to which the DA of central employees is expected to increase once again in July 2022.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: Once again great news is coming for the central employees. After the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) in March 2022, now DA is expected to increase in July 2022 as well. After the reduction in the AICP Index of January and February, now there has been a big jump in it in March. After the release of this figure, the way for increase in dearness allowance seems to be clear.
1 point jump in March
Let us tell you that in January 2022, the figure of AICPI Index was at 125.1. In February, it declined further and it came down to 125. On the basis of this, it was expected to decline in March as well, but there was a jump of 1 point and it increased to 126.
Can increase up to 4 percent
Now after the arrival of March numbers, the possibility of increasing DA by three percent in July 2022 (Next DA Hike) has been a league. However, the final decision will be taken only after the numbers of April, May and June are out. If this trend continues in the coming months also, then the figure of increase in dearness allowance (DA Hike) can go up to 4 percent.
Big jump in AICPI numbers in March
Dearness Allowance is increased twice a year under the 7th Pay Commission of central employees. For the first time DA increases in January and second in July. For January 2022, it has been announced to increase the dearness allowance by three percent in March. It has also been announced by the government to give it with an arrear of three months.
Next DA will be revised in July
The next Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) is to be revised in July. Its basis will be the All India Consumer Price Index from January to June. There was a decline in January, February but in March it has jumped. AICPI 125.1 in January was 125 points in February. Now in March it has reached 126 points. After which the possibility of increasing DA in July has increased.
Let us tell you that the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees! DA will increase again in July, order issues, know details
Vikings heading to London to play Saints on Oct. 2
For the third time in 10 seasons, the Vikings are heading to London.
The NFL announced on Wednesday that Minnesota will be the road team for a Week 2 game on Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m. CDT against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That will leave the Vikings this season with nine home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, seven true road games and the London game.
In previous regular-season games in London, the Vikings defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 in 2013 as the home team and defeated Cleveland 33-16 in 2017 as the road team.
The Vikings also defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 28-10 in the preseason in 1983, the first game of any kind held by the NFL in London.
Minnesota playing in London had been deemed as likely since two weeks ago KSTP-TV and The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune reported that the Vikings were a possibility to play there. A source told the Pioneer Press last week that reporting was accurate.
The dates for the remainder of the Vikings’ regular-season schedule will be announced on May 12.
Indian Railways Recruitment, Salary 50,000, Check Eligibility & Apply Here
Indian Railways Recruitment 2022: South-Western Railway the Indian Railways Recruitment Cell, has invited applications for the 147 posts of Goods Train Manager. The application portal will be open from 01-04-2022 up to 23.45 hours of 25-04-2022.
Interested and eligible candidates can read the below-given details and can apply for the post.
Vacancy details of Indian Railways Recruitment 2022
Goods Train Manager 147 Posts Level-5
Vacancy details | Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railways Recruitment 2022
Qualification: The candidate must have completed a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Candidates in the general category must be between the age group of 18 and 42. Applicants in the OBC category must be between the age of 18 and 45. The upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category has been raised to 47 years of age.
Selection Process for Indian Railways Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer based test (CBT) followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.
How to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2022
Visit the official website rrchubli.in.
On the home page, click on the link “CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION” to submit an online application that is available next to the official notification.
A new page will appear on the display screen.
Next, click on the new Registration tab.
Enter all the required details
Upload certificates and signature.
After successful registration, you will receive a notification on your registered mobile number and email. Take printout of the application form for future reference.
Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria and age limit given in the below-mentioned official notification
Indian Railways Recruitment, Salary 50,000, Check Eligibility & Apply Here
