An example of harmony, two Hindu girls donating land for Eidgah in honor of their father’s last wish
The two daughters respected their father’s last wish. After the death of her father, two sisters from Uttarakhand set an example of harmony by donating 2.1 acres of land for Eidgah. Anita, 62, Saroj, 56, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, said her father Lala Brajanandan Rastogi died in 2003. Before his death, Baba informed him to donate land for Idgah. Respecting his wish,
they donated 2.1 acres of land. Rastogi told a relative on his deathbed that he was willing to donate land for the Muslim Brotherhood. Later, the relative told his two daughters about his last wish.After that Anita and Saroj started preparing to donate land. The two sisters decided to donate land for Eidgah as per their father’s last wish before Eid this year. After that they complete all the formalities. They donated 2.1 acres of land for Eidgah on Sunday.
Anita and Saroj’s brother Rakesh said, ‘My father was a believer in communal harmony. The father wished that if he donated land for Eidgah, more Muslim brothers and sisters would be able to offer prayers there. We respect his last wish
Hasin Khan, president of the Kashipur Idgah Committee, said that when Lala Brajanandan Rastogi was alive, he was the first to donate to any of our events. Not only did he help with the money, but he also distributed fruits and sweets to the people of the Muslim community. Today he is dead. Lala’s son Rakesh has become just like his father. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rakesh now comes forward for all kinds of help starting from the first grant. My father Mohammad Reza Khan had a very good friendship with Lala Brajanandan Rastogi. The two had a long 50-year friendship. No one is alive today. But the brotherhood between the two taught us a lot.ish.
Hasin Khan further said that the entire Muslim community of Kashipur respects Rastogi. Everyone prays for him on Eid. There is an atmosphere of communal harmony throughout the city. It is this sense of brotherhood that sets the tone for the relationship between the people of the two communities.
Local councilor Naushad Hussain said this great work of his family, including Lala Brajnandan Rastogi, would be an example to all society. We salute the generosity and true religious neutrality of the Rastogi family. The country needs such people today.
Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown
St. Paul police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the Frogtown neighborhood.
The shooting death happened in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue. It was the 15th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
The police department said they plan to release information later Wednesday about the case.
Top 10 Hollywood Movies Releasing In May 2022 To Watch In Theatres
With movie theatres opening after the pandemic is under control. The movie enthusiasts are waiting eagerly to grab the tickets for the first shows of the movies they have been waiting to watch. Hollywood as a movie industry dominates the world market. Here we have a line-up of the best Hollywood movies releasing in the coming month of May 2022. New Hollywood movies of various genres like superhero movies, book adaptations, and new horror films.
Check out the list of the Top 10 Hollywood movies releasing in May 2022 to watch out:
1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
A Marvel movie we are eagerly waiting for. The most successful franchises of all time Marvel films never fail to amaze, they have grossed over $25 billion worldwide. One of the most powerful and one of the favourite characters of Marvel fans is Doctor Strange(Benedict Cumberbatch is the best at portraying Doctor Strange). There haven’t been many standalone films featuring this character, this upcoming May release will be the second standalone film of Doctor Strange. Can’t wait to see if things really “got out of hands”. Go grab your tickets if you haven’t already to avoid spoilers as it going to be the first MCU release this year.
Release Date: 6th May 2022
Director: Sam Raimi
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
2. Downton Abbey: A New Era
Dowtown Abbey: A New Era is a sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey which was very popular. The first one was written by Julian Fellowes, and so is the second one. The plot revolves around the Crawley family who wants to solve the mystery of the newly inherited villa of the dowager countess.
Release Date: 20th May 2022
Director: Simon Curtis
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Dowtown Abbey: A New Era
3. Men
The new A24 horror movie might be one of the best Hollywood movies in the horror genre. It is directed by Alex Garland who is also the writer and director of the Hollywood movies Ex Machina and Annihilation. The story revolves around the character Harper who visits the beautiful English countryside to cope with a personal tragedy, with the hope to heal. However, something dreadful happens. The trailer looks terrifying.
Release Date: 20th May 2022
Director: Alex Garland
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Men
4. Firestarter
The movie Firestarter is an adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed novel by the same name. Produced by Blumhouse the film should be worth hyping about. This science-fiction horror film is directed by Keith Thomas. The cast of Firestarter includes Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Sydney Lemmon.
Release Date: 13th May 2022
Director: Keith Thomas
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Firestarter
5. Top Gun: Maverick 2022
Most of the studios in Hollywood look for an opportunity to revive film franchises. Maverick is one of those films that can be counted as one. The original was directed by Tony Scott and released in 1986. Same as the original this movie also stars Tom Cruise alongside Miles Teller. In this upcoming Hollywood movie featuring Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga’s new single, “Hold My Hand,” will make an appearance. So, Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise Fans don’t miss out on this opportunity and grab your tickets ASAP.
Release Date: 27th May 2022
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Top Gun: Maverick 2022
6. The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Bob’s Burger is an American animated sitcom about a third-generation restaurateur, Bob Belcher who has to deal with various situations while running his dream restaurant. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated musical feature film from the American animated sitcom.
Release Date: 27th May 2022
Director: Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Bob’s Burgers Movie
7. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Cyber Hell is a Netflix Korean documentary of the “Nth Room” real-life case. The plot revolves around an attempt to take down the exploitive and anonymous online chat rooms involved with sex crimes.
Release Date: 18 May 2022
Director: Choi Jin-sung
Where to watch: Netflix
Click here to watch the Trailer of Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
8. Monstrous
Among the new Hollywood movies, Monstrous is a supernatural thriller that follows the story of Laura (Christina Ricci) and her seven-year-old son, Cody (Santino Barnard), who escape to a remote home in California from Laura’s abusive ex-husband. However, they soon feel the presence of a monster lurking in a nearby lake and are threatened by the possibility of the abusive man’s return as well. The film premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival in March 2022 and is now ready to be released in theatres.
Release Date: 13 May 2022
Director: Chris Sivertson
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Monstrous
9. Siberian Sniper
Siberian Sniper is directed by Dmitriy Koltzov and the movie is set to release on May 10, 2022. The film will be available in the English language. The cast includes Aytal Stepanov, Dmitriy Koltzov, and Aleksandr Kazantsev. The movie falls under the genre of Action, Suspense, and Thriller. We have high hopes for this movie.
Release Date: 10 May 2022
Director: Dmitriy Koltzov
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Siberian Sniper
10. Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (2022)
Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains with the help of ancient Kryptonian power and manages to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes. Now only the DC Super Hero Girls can stop the Legion of Doom. In order to do that our heroes must rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone. While crossing dimensions a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower where they befriend the Teen Titans!
Release Date: 24th May 2022
Director: Matt Peters
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (2022)
We hope you liked our top picks of the Hollywood movies releasing this summer in May 2022. The movies fall under diverse genres horror, drama, science fiction, action, animation, and thriller. So, you can pick the one that suits you best. Don’t forget to check out the terrific trailers of these upcoming Hollywood movies. To avoid spoilers grab your tickets as fast as you can.
Also Read: Top 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In May 2022 To Watch This Summer
Heat’s P.J. Tucker earns Dabo Swinney seal of approval with Tiger-like grit
The basketball pedigree is as a Texas Longhorn.
But had there been a move in another sporting direction, P.J. Tucker apparently would have been embraced as a Clemson Tiger.
At least that’s the impression created amid these Eastern Conference semifinals by Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.
No sooner had Tucker’s relentless hustle as an undersized member of the power rotation helped provide the Miami Heat with a 1-0 series lead Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, then a Swinney embrace followed.
“I had Dabo out here,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained. “He and I have been friends for a few years. I’ve visited him. So as we were hanging out in Championship Alley after the game, Tuck came by, and he was the first guy Dabo went up to, and he said, ‘Man, I love the way you play. I love the way you compete. You could have played for us, back in the day.’ “
That’s Championship Alley as in the hallway that leads from the court at FTX Arena to the Heat locker room.
“And that’s the way P.J. is,” Spoelstra said. “He’s extremely physical, obviously. He’s really competitive. He’s all about the plays in between, the hustle plays, the 50-50s. But he’s able to do it with an incredible discipline and a mind.
“I think that really is what separates him from just being an overly physical guy that’s just picking up six fouls in 10 minutes. P.J. has a great feel and IQ for the game and he does it on both ends for us. That’s really important.”
Considering what Tucker, 36, has been willing to do on the hardwood when it comes to loose balls, Spoelstra has no doubt about what would ensue on the turf if Tucker was chasing down a fumble.
“I would not want to be in that pile,” Spoelstra said, “if he’s got a loose ball going for it.”
So perhaps all full circle, that chance meeting with Swinney earlier this week, considering that when Rick Barnes recruited Tucker to Texas, he quipped, “Am I here to recruit a basketball player or an offensive tackle?”
