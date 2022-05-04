News
Column: Cubs and White Sox players — and fans — weather miserable conditions for the City Series opener at Wrigley Field
There’s something about a City Series game that brings out the best in everyone.
A good-natured rivalry, the availability of $14 beers and Chicagoans’ love of a spirited argument always seem to put fans in the right mood.
“You’ll see maybe one fight in the outfield and the bleachers once in a while,” White Sox starter Lucas Giolito said before Tuesday’s series opener at Wrigley Field. “But this series over the past few years, like the second inning — ‘Oh, we got one already.’”
The Cubs marketing department missed out on an opportunity to have former Bears center Olin Kreutz throw out the ceremonial first punch, but otherwise it pulled out all the stops.
The trophy that goes to the winner of the annual crosstown series was on display on a table in the rain next to the Cubs dugout for one and all to see. It was part of the pageantry that comes with the Cubs-Sox series, though no one was in the stands and the only one paying any attention to it was the Cubs mascot.
It was too cold to care, though not quite bad enough to cancel the game.
The White Sox came out with a 3-1 win, and there were no visible shenanigans in the stands for players to watch.
In fact, Cubs and Sox fans were seen teaming up in the bleachers to make a giant beer cup snake. Chicago’s slogan — “The City That Works” — never seemed so apropos.
Neither rain nor wind nor gloom of spring could keep these teams from their appointed ballgame, even if anyone with common sense would’ve postponed it and played a doubleheader Wednesday, a rare Chicago day with no precipitation in the forecast.
The game-time temperature was 45 degrees with a north wind of 23 mph and a slight mist, conditions better suited for duck hunting than the City Series. While Wrigley Field usually is packed for the start of the crosstown games, less than half of the seats were filled when starter Scott Effross took the mound, the first of several Cubs pitchers on what turned into a bullpen day.
At least the Cubs and Sox players are used to this by now, and no one was complaining, at least out loud.
“Just remind them they’re playing in the big leagues,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Arizona is waiting for them if they don’t like it. Being a little sarcastic, but the fact is they appreciate you go through this in April, now May. And later on, they’ll be looking for cooler weather. As long as both sides have to deal with it, you go at it.”
That doesn’t make it right to force fans to either sit through nights like this or eat their pricey tickets. But buying a ticket to a game in a ballpark near the lakefront before Memorial Day is always a risk, so caveat emptor.
Wrigley is a beautiful place in the summer, but nothing’s drearier than Wrigley in the spring before the ivy blooms.
Back in 2007 I asked Cubs players if they thought Wrigley would last another 50 years without major changes. Catcher Michael Barrett — best remembered for punching Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski and igniting a brawl in a 2006 City Series game on the South Side — had a unique idea on how to preserve Wrigley into the 2050s.
“Ideally, especially for this time of year, you’d like to see a dome put on the outside of it,” Barrett said. “Don’t change anything about Wrigley Field. Just reinforce it and have a dome covering it.”
The Ricketts Dome?
Well, it would make going to a Cubs game in April and early May relatively tolerable, but now that the Ricketts family owns most of the rooftop clubs, that probably would be a non-starter even if it got through the city council.
Everyone in the Cubs and Sox clubhouses appeared ready to deal with the raw conditions, even if some of the fans opted to stay at home or in the Wrigleyville bars. Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal and his former Sox teammate Gavin Sheets spoke beforehand about mutual trash-talking, and Madrigal said Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal texted him Tuesday morning about something that wasn’t revealed.
“It’s all fun and games,” Madrigal said. “I have built a lot of friendships over there. I don’t think this game means more than any other game. I’m sure I’ll be joking around with some of the guys on the bases … but we’re just focused on trying to win games at the end of the day.”
Wins have been hard to come by for both teams this season, which was expected for the rebuilding Cubs. The Sox are another story, one that needs a rewrite at this point.
But misery loves company, so both teams’ fans can take solace in the misery of their rivals. Still, Giolito wasn’t sure why fans in Chicago can’t root for the other side if their team isn’t doing well.
“It seems like people want to be happy, right?” he said. “One team is playing well and the other team is not playing well, (so) try and stay positive and root for this team, I guess. I didn’t grow up here. I grew up in California, and I didn’t even really grow up a fan of a team. So that kind of mindset … that’s kind of foreign to me.”
It’s a mindset most Cubs and Sox fans were born with, and it’s too late to change now. Being happy means the other guys are unhappy.
So they sat together at Wrigley on Tuesday like human popsicles, watching a game while trying to feel their toes, because that’s just how we roll.
()
News
Michael Kopech continues to learn with each start for the Chicago White Sox: ‘Lot of lessons in this first month’
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech knows the elements can be part of a game.
The Sox and Cubs had to deal with the cold, wind and rain Tuesday in the City Series at Wrigley Field.
“The wind was the main thing. The wind was changing directions every inning,” Kopech said. “Sometimes (the elements) work with you and sometimes they work against you. Today, I felt like I was able to work with them for the most part. But it wasn’t too terrible.”
Kopech remained in control in the tough conditions, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking two in four-plus scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory against the Cubs.
“His stuff is electric,” said Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who homered in the win.
Kopech didn’t qualify for the victory; Reynaldo Lopez was credited with the win after getting a double play and a strikeout in the fifth. But Kopech helped the Sox win consecutive games for the first time since April 15-16 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Last year, I saw the hunger,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I mean, he wants to be a starter. And when you have talent like that and you add desire?
“You see the way he works to get ready. The breaking ball is getting more consistent. He’s moving his fastball around. He’s got a changeup, and when it gets a little warmer, he’ll use that too.
“It was a tough day for pitching. In fact, I was going to get him out after four and he says, ‘I’m still good to go.’ I gave him a chance to be the winning pitcher. I said, ‘I’m not going to push it.’”
Kopech cruised through the first two innings, striking out three. He was tested in the third after a 14-pitch at-bat for Alfonso Rivas resulted in a walk, giving the Cubs runners on first and second with one out.
Seiya Suzuki ripped a liner that first baseman José Abreu caught. Abreu beat Rivas to first to complete a double play.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the fourth with a single, a walk and an error. Kopech got Yan Gomes to pop out to Abreu to end the inning.
Kopech exited after allowing a single to Nick Madrigal to begin the fifth. He lowered his ERA to 1.17 in the 83-pitch effort.
“For the most part they were taking pretty good at-bats,” Kopech said. “One in particular was Rivas, 14-pitch at-bat, ended in a walk. That changed my whole outing. Credit to him there.
“Also, I think some guys are going up there looking for a certain pitch and my job is to not give them that pitch or to execute a pitch that’s so good that they can’t touch it. I think I just caught a few guys in between tonight, and a couple of their guys got me.”
Kopech wanted to go at least five innings, but he also acknowledged the big picture.
“That’s the conversation, right?” he said. “I want to be healthy at the end of the year and able to go six, seven, eight or whatever in July, August, September, hopefully October. I completely understand, but I’m still in the position where I want to do it now. I want to do it in May, I want to do it in June, I want to do it in July.
“I just want to give the best performance I can for my team every time I take the mound. And (Tuesday) could have been that. But I understand that I’ve had some high pitch counts in earlier innings that kept me from being able to do that too. So I’ve got to be more efficient.”
Kopech continues to learn with each start.
“I don’t think I’ve pitched to the best of my capabilities, but I feel like I’ve had opportunities to grind and battle with what I do have,” he said. “With those opportunities, I’ve been able to take advantage of working with what I’ve got.
“Lot of lessons in this first month. But I think I’ve got a lot of improvements to make too.”
()
News
Ravens roundtable: Favorite draft picks, biggest reaches, 2022 roster consequences and more
Slowly but surely, the Ravens’ 90-man roster is coming together.
On Saturday afternoon, general manager Eric DeCosta wrapped up a busy and bountiful NFL draft. Not long after, Ravens officials got to work filling out the team’s undrafted-free-agent class. On Saturday, rookies will report to Owings Mills for a three-day minicamp. Voluntary organized team workouts begin in less than three weeks.
With the draft in the rearview mirror and another wave of free agency ahead, here’s where Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon think the Ravens stand.
Who was the Ravens’ best pick of the draft?
Childs Walker: Their best pick for immediate value was Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones at No. 76 overall. He could give them much of what Georgia’s Jordan Davis would have delivered, had the Ravens been able to use the No. 14 pick on the more touted interior defender. Jones has the athletic ability to pressure the pocket and occupy multiple blockers.
That said, second-round pick David Ojabo was the potential home run swing. The Ravens would have seriously considered picking him at No. 14 if he had not torn his Achilles tendon at his pro day. He could be a rare difference-maker on the edge, and they already have a feel for his character because of their deep ties to the Michigan program. Ojabo probably won’t help much in 2022, but he’s exactly the type of player you should snag if you go into a draft with as much capital as the Ravens did.
Jonas Shaffer: One of the greatest compliments coach John Harbaugh ever paid a player came when he called guard Marshal Yanda a “force multiplier.” After the legendary guard retired in 2020, Harbaugh said Yanda “exponentially makes the offensive line better because he makes all the players around him so much better.”
Kyle Hamilton has that kind of potential on defense. DeCosta and Harbaugh said last week that the Notre Dame star can do everything a modern safety needs to in the NFL: blitz, tackle, cover tight ends, line up as a single-high safety, line up as a two-high safety, play man coverage, play zone coverage. The more unpredictable Hamilton is, the harder it will be for offenses to game-plan for him — and the easier it’ll be for his Ravens teammates to exploit their uncertainty.
C.J. Doon: There’s a reason Hamilton was considered a consensus top-five player in this draft class, regardless of position. The Notre Dame safety has All-Pro potential, and while he might not be considered as important to a championship contender as a shutdown corner or dominant pass rusher, the value of his position is on the rise — especially at the top of the market.
If Hamilton becomes a star, like most experts believe he will, this pick could be one of the best of DeCosta’s tenure. According to Pro Football Focus’ measurement of wins above replacement, the top 10 safeties in 2019 were more valuable to their teams than the top 10 at any other position but quarterback and wide receiver. Getting that kind of value at pick No. 14 is a home run.
What was the Ravens’ biggest reach in the draft?
Walker: The Ravens were seemingly determined to use one of their six fourth-round picks on Penn State punter Jordan Stout, and we know from Peter King’s fly-on-the-wall report for NBC Sports that DeCosta sensed a mini-run on the position coming. So he took Stout at No. 130 overall.
He could have instead used that pick on speedy Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III and perhaps still had a shot to pick Stout at No. 139. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did pick a punter between those slots, and maybe they would have drafted Stout, but you hate to pass on a coveted skill position player for a specialist. The Ravens made the best of it by taking a tight end with wide receiver skills, Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina, at No. 139. They did very little reaching overall, a major reason their draft was so well regarded.
Shaffer: I can’t quibble too much with the logic behind any of the Ravens’ picks, even Stout. If Sam Koch’s explanation last summer for the value of a deadeye punter is true — “The last time I saw in analytics, a punt to the 13[-yard line] compared with a punt to the 18 might be the difference from a 13% chance of scoring for the opposing team to a 28% chance of scoring” — Stout’s accuracy will reap rewards in Baltimore. On punts launched between the 30-yard lines, Stout pinned opponents inside the 20 83% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Ravens’ blitz of fourth-pick picks did leave me wondering: What about next year’s draft? The Ravens currently have seven picks in 2023 and aren’t expected to add a mid-round selection through the compensatory-pick process. DeCosta’s goal is to have double-digit picks in each draft. He can still get there by trading players and picks over the next year, of course. But it was surprising to see the Ravens not deal one of their later picks for a 2023 selection that likely would have slotted higher.
Doon: Stout is the obvious answer, considering the rarity of taking a punter as early as the fourth round, but I’m not going to doubt the Ravens’ assessment of their special teams. Using the media’s consensus big board as a judge, Houston cornerback Damarion Williams is a big reach. He ranked No. 256 overall, and the Ravens took him at pick No. 141. At 5 feet 10 and 182 pounds, with below-average physical and athletic traits, Williams is unlikely to be more than a slot corner at the next level. The two-time team captain could certainly prove me wrong, but it was a little surprising to see the Ravens pick him over a more athletic corner like Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen or a promising receiver like Boise State’s Khalil Shakir.
Who’s the sleeper pick or signing of the Ravens’ draft?
Walker: Jalyn Armour-Davis did not get a lot of attention because injuries wiped out so much of his Alabama career, but he has the physical traits of a first-round cornerback who could thrive on an island in the NFL. We knew the Ravens needed young depth at the position behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and they found a developmental talent whose skill set is typically hard to come by in the fourth round.
Shaffer: Would anyone be that surprised if sixth-round pick Tyler Badie opens the season as the Ravens’ starting running back? He’s quick and elusive. He’s secure with the ball. He’s a viable receiving option. And — most important, considering the other Ravens running backs he’ll be meeting soon — he’s healthy. Team officials value high-end production, and after biding his time between Larry Rountree III at Missouri, Badie broke out in his first season as a full-time starter. He had 1,604 rushing yards and 6 yards per carry in 2021, along with 54 receptions for 330 yards. If Badie can’t crack the Ravens’ two-deep, he could at least help out as a kick returner.
Doon: Consider me a fan of Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk, whom the Ravens reportedly have signed. Despite setting school records with 105 catches and 1,046 receiving yards last season, the 6-3 California transfer went undrafted. He lands in an ideal situation in Baltimore, with the Ravens needing to replace the production of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown after his trade to the Arizona Cardinals. Polk has the size, ball skills and game sense to grow into a dependable target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
What’s the most significant consequence of the Ravens’ draft?
Walker: Without a lot of fanfare, they moved on from the generation left over from their 2012 Super Bowl team. Publicly, they’re taking a wait-and-see approach with their longest-tenured player, Koch, but they would not have drafted Stout if they did not view him as an immediate starter.
The selection of Jones drove home what we already suspected: that nose tackle Brandon Williams, drafted the year after the Super Bowl, probably won’t be back. The Ravens have re-assigned Williams’ number along with those of longtime cornerback Jimmy Smith and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. If Koch is released, kicker Justin Tucker and inside linebacker Josh Bynes would be the only players left from 2012. We knew the Ravens wanted to get younger, especially on defense, and they’re well on their way.
Shaffer: Rashod Bateman, age 22, is now WR1. Even if the Ravens go out and sign a free-agent wide receiver to help fill their Hollywood-sized hole — Jarvis Landry? Will Fuller V? — it’s Bateman who’ll draw the most attention at wideout this season. A heavy burden, sure, but one Ravens officials believe the 2021 first-round pick can bear. And with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and a potent running attack helping out, Bateman doesn’t have to be a show-stopping performer. He just needs to avoid a sophomore slump.
Doon: If Jackson is indeed going to sign a long-term contract, the Ravens are set up for success. With Jackson’s deal expected to take up a significant portion of the salary cap, they need cheap, young building blocks to maintain a championship-caliber roster. At safety, center, edge rusher, defensive tackle, tight end, cornerback and even punter, they might have found those pieces in this draft.
What’s the Ravens’ biggest roster need?
Walker: They still need an edge rusher while they wait for Ojabo. That could be veteran Justin Houston, who played well for them on a cheap contract last year. They placed an unrestricted-free-agent tender on him this week, meaning that if he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he could be back at a similar price. Houston and his 4 1/2 sacks from 2021 would not thrill fans, but he would be a fine bridge solution. If not Houston, the Ravens would need to bring in another veteran to pair with Odafe Oweh. Tyus Bowser’s availability for the start of the season is also in question after he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 18.
Shaffer: The Ravens’ depth and versatility at safety can help paper over some of their shortcomings at cornerback, especially in the slot, and at inside linebacker, especially on passing downs. But outside linebacker’s another matter. Ojabo, even when healthy, was seen as a first-year project during the predraft process. Bowser’s rehabilitation can’t be rushed. Daelin Hayes has dealt with injuries throughout his playing career. Jaylon Ferguson hasn’t shown much as a pass rusher. If the season started next month, Malik Harrison would probably be in the rotation. The Ravens have to find some help, or else they risk more of the misery created by last year’s offensive tackle quagmire.
Doon: Wide receiver is clearly not very important to a run-first offense led by coordinator Greg Roman, but the Ravens still need someone who can threaten defenses vertically the way Brown did. Before Jackson fell off in the second half of last season, he was one of the league’s best downfield passers. Bateman has the potential to be a reliable No. 1 target, but he’s not going to challenge cornerbacks deep. It’s easier said than done to find a consistent downfield threat after the draft and the first few waves of free agency have passed, but a veteran like T.Y. Hilton or Fuller would be a wise investment.
()
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why didn’t GM Ryan Poles get more help for QB Justin Fields? How many starters did they draft?
The NFL draft has come and gone, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Chicago Bears mailbag, readers aren’t impressed with the depth chart at wide receiver. Biggs answers those and other questions about the post-draft state of the Bears roster.
Some rumors out there the Bears aren’t sold on Justin Fields. How do you explain the lack of investment in O-line and receivers? Is it fair to expect that scheme and experience will help him make the jump they want to see from him? — @tn5280
I’m not sure you can change the minds of the people fueling this conspiracy theory after first-year general manager Ryan Poles used his first two draft picks on defensive backs. Poles chose not to overpay in free agency for what was largely middle-of-the-road wide receiver talent. He didn’t have the draft capital to swing a trade for one of the high-profile receivers who changed teams, and more importantly, the Bears aren’t at the stage where a big, bold move is the final item on their checklist. In terms of offensive linemen, the high-caliber ones are very expensive in free agency and most of the “name” players still out there are unsigned for a reason — their play has declined and they’re beat up a bit physically.
The hope at Halas Hall is a change in coaching staff, a new playbook and a year of experience will help Fields and the players around him improve. I don’t think a playbook change will do all of that because people placed way too much blame on former coach Matt Nagy and his staff for what happened offensively last year. I’m not going to defend them, but the NFL is more about Jimmys and Joes than X’s and O’s.
Poles said he would be careful in free agency and he was true to his word. The Bears believe Byron Pringle, signed to a one-year contract in free agency, can be a serviceable No. 2 wide receiver this season. As long as he’s healthy, he will surpass Allen Robinson’s numbers last season when he was slowed by injuries: 38 receptions, 410 yards and one touchdown. Perhaps Pringle can excel now that he’s not down the depth chart like he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.
As far as the offensive line goes, the Bears are probably not done yet. To get elite offensive tackles, you have to either pay a boatload in free agency or invest a very high draft pick. The Bears will see if last year’s rookies, Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins, pan out. They added center Lucas Patrick, who knows the playbook, and tried to pick up Ryan Bates at right guard. There’s a good chance they are on the lookout for a veteran to slot in at right guard.
The roster Poles inherited had needs across the board, and he wasn’t going to be able to fill them all in one offseason. Depending on how this season goes, it could be a challenge to get everything in place before the 2023 season.
The crowd that believes Poles and the new regime are not sold on Fields will have a tough time answering how it would benefit the Bears to set up the quarterback to fail. Poles will get only so many shots at solving the ongoing QB riddle at Halas Hall. His job will be infinitely easier if Fields looks substantially better this year. The roster is constantly evolving and the Bears are placing a good deal of faith in their new staff.
You make excellent points about the secondary needing to be fixed, and after the last couple of regimes drafted for need all too often, I’m going to give Ryan Poles the benefit of the doubt and say that his second-round picks were the right call. But only selecting one receiver with all of the remaining picks he accumulated? And Velus Jones Jr. looks to primarily be a special teams player? It’s pretty hard to believe there were no other receivers worth taking a shot at in a draft that was supposed to run deep for receivers. What are your thoughts? — David S., Los Angeles
That’s a fair question. If you would have told me before the draft that Poles would wind up with 11 picks, I would have guessed he would come away with more than one receiver. You do realize that if he had loaded up on wide receivers in the late rounds (the Bears wound up with eight of the final 94 picks), I would be getting a similar question from those fuming that Poles did not draft more offensive linemen.
Jones is really interesting to me because of his physical traits and his production at Tennessee last year: 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s far from polished, but if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is as excited about this selection as has been described, it will be fascinating to watch how Getsy uses Jones.
Another thing I have said in previous mailbags is that Equanimeous St. Brown is an interesting signing for the Bears. He’ll have a head start with Getsy’s playbook and he’s a big target with top speed on the outside. St. Brown needs to prove he can be durable and dependable, but don’t dismiss the possibility he emerges this season.
Yes, the draft ran deep at receiver, but by the time the Bears had plenty of picks — late in Round 5 and on — you’re talking about guys with traits. Poles opted to go with linemen. We’ll see how they pan out.
Is the lack of early offensive picks on Day 2 a sign that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus believe that most of the current offensive pieces are exactly what are needed? — @petermartuneac
I would not take that leap of faith. The Bears had significant needs in the secondary. They had one clear starter at cornerback in Jaylon Johnson and one clear starter at safety in Eddie Jackson. So you’re talking about major needs at key positions on both sides of the ball. The way the draft fell, specifically the first round and start of the second, some high-caliber defensive backs were available. Had wide receivers or offensive linemen fallen, I’m sure we might have seen Poles go the other direction and take two offensive players with his first three picks. As it was, they went the other way. You can argue the Bears didn’t get the offensive help they needed out of the high picks. You cannot dispute they had pressing needs in a secondary that performed poorly last season.
What about another defensive lineman? Matt Eberflus said he wants to play in waves but they simply don’t have the depth to do that right now. Maybe Larry Ogunjobi will still come on board? Thoughts? — @billhol54685080
The Bears no doubt will be active monitoring the market for available veterans and players cast off by other teams. I would earmark the defensive and offensive lines as positions to watch closely. I agree they need more additions on the defensive line, but it’s also a situation for some younger players to step forward. As for Ogunjobi, I’ve answered this multiple times and more people have inquired: I highly doubt he would have interest in joining the Bears after they nixed the original agreement because of a failed physical. Never say never in the NFL, but I’d be surprised if those sides came together again.
Do you see the Bears adding a WR like Jarvis Landry or even taking a cheap flier on Will Fuller to the WR room? Or is Landry’s asking price and being strictly a slot WR a deterrent? And Fuller’s injury history? If not them, who then? — @jtbarczak
Landry is seeking a major payday, and that doesn’t seem like the kind of move the Bears are willing to make. Fuller is a vertical stretch guy, and the Bears have a couple of players on the roster who can do that. Adding Landry would not be the difference between success and failure for the Bears offense this season. As I said above, the Bears are confident Byron Pringle can be an adequate No. 2 receiver. Maybe they will stay in the hunt for a wide receiver, but I’d remain focused on the lines right now.
In your view, how does the Bears WR corps look after the draft? Outside of Darnell Mooney, it looks pretty dreadful to me. — @danielkirshbaum
It’s not great, but a longer view of the roster is required. There was no way Poles and Eberflus would have their depth chart looking like they want it before this season begins. I believe the Bears will look significantly different at the start of the 2023 season. There’s still time for changes and there could be some good surprises in the season ahead. I think it’s a positive to give third-round pick Velus Jones an opportunity to learn on the job. Why sign a veteran who is more ready and limit Jones’ playing time? Throw him in and see what he can do. Will wide receiver be a high priority entering next offseason? That’s very possible. But there was no way to fix everything in one offseason.
How many of this year’s draftees do you believe will significantly contribute in three years? — @rvwr1
That’s difficult to say as eight of the Bears’ 11 selections came in the final 94 picks. They were going for traits and upside with those selections. Obviously they hope cornerback Kyler Gordon, strong safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Velus Jones develop as core players. After that, defensive end Dominique Robinson and running back Trestan Ebner are interesting selections. Robinson is super raw, but the Bears believe they can develop his pass-rushing skills. Ebner should slot in immediately on special teams and might get some time in the backfield. Of the four offensive linemen the Bears drafted, they will be lucky if one pans out.
What will the starting LB group be at the start and end of training camp? — @bigiant9
Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow are almost certain to be the starters in the middle and on the weak side. What we don’t know is who will be in each slot. The coaching staff hasn’t offered a hint in that regard. It’s a little bit of a mystery who will be on the strong side, but remember Eberflus said the Bears could be in their nickel defense up to 80% of the time, so don’t expect the Sam linebacker to get a ton of playing time. Jeremiah Attaochu is a candidate to play that role. It’s also possible the team will add a veteran before the end of camp.
A better secondary could help Justin Fields because the Bears would not be playing from behind so often and subject to constant blitzes. Your thoughts? — @chriscremer9
Poles made that very point when he talked about the big picture and how helping the team improve will help every area. I don’t know if a better secondary would mean Fields will face fewer blitzes. If the Bears are struggling to protect Fields, the opponent will be dialing up pressure. If the Bears can play better defense, play with a lead more often and run the ball more consistently, they certainly will face fewer pressures.
How many potential starters are we thinking from the draft? I’m hoping three. — @jasonloetterie
Looks to me like the Bears have two Day 1 starters in cornerback Kyler Gordon and strong safety Jaquan Brisker. In the long run, the best-case scenario might be getting four starters from the draft. Three would be OK, though, if you’re talking about a solid starter and not a stopgap option.
Do you think the Bears will receive compensatory draft picks in 2023? I know the formula isn’t exact, but given the Allen Robinson signing with the Los Angeles Rams, is there a chance Bears get a free pick or picks? — @themaxconnor1
The formula for compensatory picks is exact — it’s just not known. Right now, it does not look like the Bears will get a compensatory pick in 2023, according to overthecap.com. It’s possible that could shift and they get awarded a late pick. The Bears over the last decade-plus have been one of the worst teams in terms of benefiting from comp picks.
How poorly did the Bears draft? Why not take an OL and DL and a polished WR with the first three picks? — @adam_ragel
We haven’t even seen these players on the field yet for rookie minicamp, which will happen this weekend. Who did you have in mind to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at cornerback and next to Eddie Jackson at safety? As I said above, you can make a valid case the Bears didn’t get enough help on the lines or at receiver in the draft. You can’t say they didn’t need help in the secondary.
Here’s one thing a GM told me a couple of years ago. Let’s say defensive line is a major need and the team selects a tight end in the second round. In two years, the only thing that will matter about the pick is if the tight end is a bona fide player. If he is, it’s a good pick. If he’s not, it’s a bad pick. If the Bears had proper value when setting their board and then following it, they should be OK.
Ryan Poles probably didn’t go into the draft thinking he’d draft a punter, but since he did, why not use one of the earlier “I hope this lottery ticket pans out” picks on the Punt God instead? — @hickeymj
The Buffalo Bills drafted San Diego State punter Matt Araiza in the sixth round, and he was the third punter chosen. So despite his nickname, he wasn’t exactly a “Punt God” for NFL personnel who evaluate punters. One thing I was told is that while Araiza has a booming leg, he too often kicks line-drive punts that lack adequate hang time.
Scouting is critical to a team’s success. What is the average number of scouts per NFL team? How many do the Bears employ? — @fjhscranton
Including pro scouts, the Bears had 19 last season, which sits right about at the league average after I chatted with a few scouts from different teams. Poles is in the process of tweaking his staff. Pro scouting director Jeff King was promoted Tuesday to co-director of player personnel. The Bears are not bringing back college scouting director Mark Sadowski, and a few area scouts could be shuffled around.
The quality of the scouts a team employs is more significant than the quantity. The Bears surely will feel good about their group when Poles has finalized it. Keep in mind, the Cincinnati Bengals are notorious for having far and away the smallest scouting staff in the NFL. They are the defending AFC champions.
()
