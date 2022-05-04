Green Bay Packers will face New York Giants at London’s Tottenham Stadium Oct. 9

London is taking the Giants back to face the Pack.

The Giants will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Stadium, a source tells the Daily News. The Packers will be the home team.

This will be the Giants’ third ever trip to London and their first to Tottenham Stadium. They are 2-0 so far in those games.

They beat the Miami Dolphins, 13-10, at Wembley Stadium in the NFL’s first ever regular season game in London on Oct. 28, 2007. And they beat the Los Angeles Rams, 17-10, at Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 23, 2016.

Eli Manning was the quarterback for both of those victories.

The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said recently in a statement.

On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to announce the specifics of all its 2022 international games featuring the Packers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints and Buccaneers.

It is already known that the Bucs will play in the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Munich, Germany, and the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league’s first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

The Saints will play in the UK for the third time. The Jaguars already announced that they will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

The NFL then will release its full regular season schedule on May 12. The Giants already know their home and road opponents.

They’ll host the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Texans and Colts.

They’ll visit the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Seahawks and Titans.

And now, first year coach Brian Daboll knows he’ll be taking his team across the Atlantic Ocean.