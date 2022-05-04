Heat’s P.J. Tucker earns Dabo Swinney seal of approval with Tiger-like grit

Clueless.”>

Clueless.”>

It looks like name of the leaving-streaming-guide game this month is comfort movies. From beloved teen comedies to fluffy period pieces to raucous action flicks, May has some fun movies saved up. All will be exiting before the month is up, so be sure to make the time to catch these films while you can!

What’s leaving Netflix

Closer

Drama, intrigue, and crumbling relationships all meld together in Mike Nichols’ Closer. The 2004 film was the second to last from the director of classics liks Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Graduate, and it takes a similar look at the absolute mess of falling for someone. Closer’s complicated love square stars big names like Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen, each bringing their own tragicomic take to this 21st century love story. It’s a very interesting character study of four thoroughly modern men and women and all the chaos that comes with a thriving interpersonal life. Closer will be streaming until the end of the month.

Hairspray

Though distant from the original John Waters film, the 2007 musical Hairspray is still a hoot and a half. In 1960s Baltimore, young Tracy Turnblad’s dream of getting on her local teen dance show combines with the call for racial integration, and her quest for creative equality brings together a motley crew of talent. There’s Amanda Bynes as Tracy’s ditzy friend who lives under her overbearing Christian mother (played by Allison Janney), Zac Efron as the high school heartthrob, Queen Latifah as a DJ whose confidence speaks volumes, and John Travolta—in drag—as Tracy’s mother, Edna. Oh, and Michelle Pfeiffer is there as a deliciously evil stage mom. Hairspray streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu

Deadpool

Between studio mergers, endless comic book adaptations, and more PG-13 fare than the CW, Deadpool emerged as quite the fascinating film series in the 2010s. Spearheaded in part by star Ryan Reynolds, the idea of these R-rated, sarcastic antihero movies was rejected for years—even though they ended up being smash hits at the box office. Each film is a fun superhero action comedy, complete with inventive fourth wall breaking and intense fight scenes. The movies skewer superhero conventions in many ways, serving as a neat reminder to superhero life outside of the MCU. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming until May 14th.

Juno

One of the most inventive teen comedies of last century is departing this month, and with it goes a slew of slang that could only ever exist on screen. Juno tells the story of a pregnant teenager who decides to give the baby up for adoption. The film is fiercely individual, thanks to screenwriter Diablo Cody and Elliot Page’s incredibly idiosyncratic lead performance, and 15 years later it remains unforgettable. The talented cast is rounded out by Jennifer Garner (in a career-best performance), Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, J.K. Simmons, and Allison Janney. Juno will be streaming until the end of the month.

What’s leaving HBO Max

Pride & Prejudice

Nothing hits quite like a perfectly curated period piece, especially when it comes from Jane Austen’s bevy of books. The 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is crafted in such a way, telling the classic love story with a level of cleverness fit for Elizabeth Bennet herself. Keira Knightley stars in one of her first roles that cemented her as the queen of period pieces, and a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen makes quite the striking Mr. Darcy. It’s a truly lovely movie, packed to the brim with wit, romance, and exquisite period detail. Pride & Prejudice is streaming until May 27th.

Clueless

Not watching Clueless for the umpteenth time before it exits HBO later this month? As if! This ‘90s adaptation of another Jane Austen story is certainly one of the most iconic teen movies of all time. Between Alicia Silverstone’s loud, chic wardrobe and the ageless charm of Paul Rudd, Clueless is both of its era and wonderfully timeless. Sharply written, incredibly acted, and color coordinated to an absurd level, this movie is always worthy of a rewatch—or several. It’s endlessly quotable and eternally enjoyable, so make sure to catch it before it takes its leave. Clueless expires at the end of the month.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.