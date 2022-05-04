Connect with us

Blockchain

Jurassic Punks NFT – a unique generative NFT collection built in Unreal Engine 5

Published

3 mins ago

on

Jurassic Punks NFT - a unique generative NFT collection built in Unreal Engine 5
London, United Kingdom, 4th May, 2022, Chainwire

The Brand 

Jurassic Punks is the creation of Meta-Labs Studios (London, UK), an animation and film-making studio founded by 2 veterans of the VFX industry. They have worked with and led some of the most influential studios in the post industry, working with clients such as Nike, Coca-Cola, Lacoste, Audi, and Rolex, alongside some of the world’s best directors. The team has a wealth of experience in VFX, motion capture, storytelling, animation, and Web3. They work together, utilizing decades of high-end studio experience to push boundaries within the NFT and Web3 space.

“This project is a dream come true for us as creators, and we have no doubts about our team’s ability to execute and drive the NFT and metaverse space into the future.” James Spillman – Founder/Creator/Writer, JPunks NFT.

Backstory

65 million years ago, an asteroid rocketed towards Earth, an extinction-level event destined to wipe out an entire species… But it missed. Left to thrive, the dinosaurs evolved into the JPunks, a 3D misfit group of characters who are now the dominant species in the metaverse. JPunks is a one-of-a-kind generative NFT collection built in Unreal Engine 5. This is an industry 1st NFT collection, utilizing state-of-the-art film-quality motion capture to bring your metaverse-ready NFTs to life.

The NFTs

The 7777 JPunk NFTs empower owners with their own 3d rigged models, including commercial IP rights, ready to integrate into compatible games and metaverses. These assets have all been built in Unreal Engine 5 by JPunk’s award-winning visual effects team utilizing their own 30,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art film studio with a Motion Capture stage. Its film-quality motion capture capabilities are an invaluable asset in ensuring the Jurassic Punks are ready for anything. 

They have utilized Motion Capture with a film quality Xsens setup and have support for Facial Recognition using Apple’s AR kit. Owners can use their JPunkNFTs on their phones as a filter or even use them as an avatar in an online meeting. Funds from the Whitelist & Public sales and secondaries have been prioritized in the budget for achieving their roadmap goals, hitting every milestone they have planned for their community. 

“We do not see this as just ‘another project’ but as the future of our careers and lives for many years to come, and we have the drive, experience, and determination to ensure that happens.” Kevin Docherty – Founder/MD, JPunks NFT.

Partnerships

An open metaverse for all has always been JPunks’ biggest goal, and this can only be achieved through collaboration. So, JPunksNFT has already partnered with Netvrk, Collider Craftworks, My Pet Hooligan, Brandverse, Xone, and more. They will be delivering an animated series and a live digital fashion show metaverse starring owners JPunks, utilizing their own film studio, blurring the lines between physical and digital.

About Jurassic Punks:

About Jurassic Punks:

Purpose-built in Unreal Engine 5, Jurassic Punks empowers owners with their own 3d rigged models, including Commercial IP rights, ready to integrate into compatible games and metaverses. They are delivering an animated series and a live digital fashion show metaverse, starring owners JPunks, utilizing their own 30,000 sqft motion capture studio setup, blurring the lines between physical and digital.

Website: https://www.jurassicpunks.io 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JPunksNFT 

Discord: https://discord.gg/jurassicpunks
 

10 mins ago |