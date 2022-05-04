Jurassic Punks NFT – a unique generative NFT collection built in Unreal Engine 5

Jurassic Punks is the creation of Meta-Labs Studios (London, UK), an animation and film-making studio founded by 2 veterans of the VFX industry. They have worked with and led some of the most influential studios in the post industry, working with clients such as Nike, Coca-Cola, Lacoste, Audi, and Rolex, alongside some of the world’s best directors. The team has a wealth of experience in VFX, motion capture, storytelling, animation, and Web3. They work together, utilizing decades of high-end studio experience to push boundaries within the NFT and Web3 space.
“This project is a dream come true for us as creators, and we have no doubts about our team’s ability to execute and drive the NFT and metaverse space into the future.” James Spillman – Founder/Creator/Writer, JPunks NFT.
Backstory
65 million years ago, an asteroid rocketed towards Earth, an extinction-level event destined to wipe out an entire species… But it missed. Left to thrive, the dinosaurs evolved into the JPunks, a 3D misfit group of characters who are now the dominant species in the metaverse. JPunks is a one-of-a-kind generative NFT collection built in Unreal Engine 5. This is an industry 1st NFT collection, utilizing state-of-the-art film-quality motion capture to bring your metaverse-ready NFTs to life.
The NFTs
The 7777 JPunk NFTs empower owners with their own 3d rigged models, including commercial IP rights, ready to integrate into compatible games and metaverses. These assets have all been built in Unreal Engine 5 by JPunk’s award-winning visual effects team utilizing their own 30,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art film studio with a Motion Capture stage. Its film-quality motion capture capabilities are an invaluable asset in ensuring the Jurassic Punks are ready for anything.
They have utilized Motion Capture with a film quality Xsens setup and have support for Facial Recognition using Apple’s AR kit. Owners can use their JPunkNFTs on their phones as a filter or even use them as an avatar in an online meeting. Funds from the Whitelist & Public sales and secondaries have been prioritized in the budget for achieving their roadmap goals, hitting every milestone they have planned for their community.
“We do not see this as just ‘another project’ but as the future of our careers and lives for many years to come, and we have the drive, experience, and determination to ensure that happens.” Kevin Docherty – Founder/MD, JPunks NFT.
Partnerships
An open metaverse for all has always been JPunks’ biggest goal, and this can only be achieved through collaboration. So, JPunksNFT has already partnered with Netvrk, Collider Craftworks, My Pet Hooligan, Brandverse, Xone, and more. They will be delivering an animated series and a live digital fashion show metaverse starring owners JPunks, utilizing their own film studio, blurring the lines between physical and digital.
About Jurassic Punks:
Jurassic Punks NFT is the creation of Meta-Labs Studios (London, UK), an animation and film-making studio founded by 2 veterans of the VFX industry. They have worked with and led some of the most influential studios in the post industry, working with clients such as Nike, Coca-Cola, Lacoste, Audi, and Rolex, alongside some of the world’s best directors.
Purpose-built in Unreal Engine 5, Jurassic Punks empowers owners with their own 3d rigged models, including Commercial IP rights, ready to integrate into compatible games and metaverses. They are delivering an animated series and a live digital fashion show metaverse, starring owners JPunks, utilizing their own 30,000 sqft motion capture studio setup, blurring the lines between physical and digital.
TRON has announced its intentions to explore investment opportunities and promote blockchain technology in Suriname. Delegates from the TRON network visited President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Thursday, April 28, to introduce its blockchain ecosystem.
TRON is one of the leading global blockchains with over 90 million users and hosts the largest USDT stablecoin circulation with nearly $42 billion. According to CDS, DNA members Wang Chuanrui, Asiskumar Gajadien, and Latin America General Manager Zyanya Bejarano joined the TRON delegation.
President Santokhi has assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation (BIBIS) the responsibility of establishing structures for cooperation with TRON.
The Surinamese government will collaborate with the TRON network on blockchain technology and potential use cases in Suriname. The TRON-sponsored mission will proceed throughout the Caricom region to raise awareness of blockchain technology and explore investment possibilities.
“Blockchain is a decentralized technology for efficiently capturing transactional information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to modify, hack or tamper with the system. As technology changes, we as a country should not sleep,” said Parliament Member Asiskumar Gajadien referring to the rapidly developing blockchain technology.
As the delegation departed Suriname on Friday, April 29, the Ministry of BIBIS will be maintaining the collaborative efforts. TRON is committed to working with Suriname to establish a productive strategic partnership.
About TRON
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 90 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the algorithmic stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter | YouTube | Reddit | GitHub | Forum
Almost $500,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been burned.
Let us look at the tip 3 meme coins set to explode in 2022.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Since ShibaSwap’s decentralized exchange ShibaSwap opened a burn portal, rewarding holders for removing SHIB from circulation, almost $500,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been burned by the cryptocurrency’s meme-inspired community. As a result, SHIB’s creators revealed that a burn gateway would be introduced in an updated version of decentralized exchange Shiba Inu’s Swap, making it more straightforward for platform users to burn SHIB and lower the amount in circulation.
According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000021 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $518,979,508 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 0.37% in the last 24 hours.
ApeCoin (APE)
In the APE Ecosystem, ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token designed to empower and motivate a decentralized community working at the cutting edge of web3. Voting on how the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund should be spent is done by ApeCoin holders through the ApeCoin DAO decentralized governance structure. Holders of ApeCoin elect the APE Foundation to carry out their collective will.
According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $14.64 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,238,615,828 USD. ApeCoin has been down 5.03% in the last 24 hours.
Dogelon Mars (ELON)
On Ethereum and Polygon, Dogelon Mars is a dog-themed meme coin. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu are all examples of successful dog theme-based currencies. Dogelon Mars is a mashup of numerous meme-coin-popular topics. A clever twist on the moon cliché references Mars, hinting that Dogelon’s fortunes would soar dramatically.
According to CMC, the Dogelon Mars price today is $8.96e-7 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,711,472 USD. Dogelon Mars has been up 0.03% in the last 24 hours.
Scams and other forms of crypto misuse have proliferated.
SEC is better equipped than ever to pursue securities law violations.
Previously known as the “Cyber Unit,” the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that it would more than quadruple the size of its cryptocurrency enforcement section by creating an additional 20 posts. Because of the increase in staff, the SEC is better equipped than ever to pursue securities law violations involving new crypto products. Federal regulators say they’ve had an obligation to protect investors from scams taking advantage of the rising cryptocurrency business.
Response to Recent Surge in Scams
Scams and other forms of crypto misuse have proliferated in response to the increasing availability of cryptocurrencies to the general public. For example, in a rug pull scam, the perpetrators solicit investment, promise large profits, and then disappear with the money, as was recently the case with a collection of 3D avatars called Frosties and a crypto token based on the Netflix popular program Squid Game.
Staking and lending platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) services, stablecoins, and NFTs are of particular interest to the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the creation of several new roles, including fraud analysts, investigators, and trial lawyers, among others.
A common theme in Gensler’s remarks as SEC head since 2021 is the need for more substantial authority and resources to regulate cryptocurrencies. Gensler’s growth of the crypto enforcement team is a good thing, but it’s not apparent whether it’s adequate to cover the agency’s broad range of goals in the area. For example, before, Gensler cited 6,000 new goods and services that might come within the purview of the SEC’s jurisdiction and the SEC’s role in evaluating these products and services.