Finance
Market Data Vendors – Side by Side Comparison
In your pursuit to become successful in the riskiest yet very lucrative market, it is important that you acquire the market data through respectable and reliable market data vendors. With numerous data vendors out there, we’ve selected fourteen of them and researched carefully on what each of them has to offer to a restless stock and future market trader whose goal is to make a profit almost every day:
If you are after the stock market trends, you can get end of day data (as well as the historical ones) from Norgate Investor Services, AnalyzerXL, DownloadQuotes, QuotesPlus Inc., Barchart.com and Bigboard. The AnalyzerXL provides market data (including futures, indices and options) for free while the software can be purchased at $49.95 and its technical analysis software for only $94.95. Other data vendors sell this at a very minimal price. If you are interested with Futures market data, you can use Norgate Investor Services, AnalyzerXL, Quotes Plus Inc., Barchart.com Inc., BigBoard, Brite Futures Inc., CDData Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Cisco-Futures Commodity Research Bureau Commodity Systems Inc. (CSI) and DTN Corp. If you are after the real-time market data of futures, you can use AnalyzerXL, Barchart.com, Brite Futures Inc., Chicago Mercantile Exchange and DTN Corp.
Most brokers and agents go for the most reliable and yet affordably-priced market data. These data is the lifeblood of any futures, stocks and options trade, for without, the trader is at lost on how to make profits out of the aforementioned trades. If you’ve got a particular vendor in mind, you can always research the reliability of the vendor through internet search engines.
Finance
Discover How to Make Real Money With Forex System
Forex shortened for Foreign Exchange is where trading currency as a commodity occurs. This is by far the biggest market in the whole world. Since the trading is done over-the-counter, forex system has no certain site or central site of exchange in contrast to other financial markets. Foreign exchange trading produces an incorporated international market because it happens in several financial trading centers throughout the world.
The 24 hours foreign exchange world-wide activity is an incredibly perfect market for active players or traders. Liquidity in this process is unmatched and since there is a huge number of various traders taking part in the forex system, it is very tough for authorities to handle the market flow. In forex, all currencies are priced in pairs and all trading is done through buying and selling of currencies at the same time.
By now you should be contemplating how one makes money from forex trading. You earn from buying and selling the currencies when the exchange rates go up, which is the perfect course in this circumstance. That’s all it takes. Nonetheless, as uncomplicated as it may seem there are also pitfalls involved. In contrast with different money trading schemes, the forex system ensures higher stability of price and better leverage. This is because there is a reflex limit in the buying along with the selling of currencies, which serves as the integral protection for this market. There are also safety margins and other forms of risk security measures.
The market of forex is certainly very liquid and subject to intense currency trends and all traders know it. That is the reason there must be enough risk protection procedures for this market. So before considering forex trading systems, look at very carefully the best trading systems of its kind online. If you are unfamiliar with forex system you’ll need to learn the basic strategies, like those used in financial institutions. Once you get familiar with it you will definitely understand real profit behind the powerful trading system. These happen to be employed to profit consistently.
What’s good about forex trading system is that you will earn real money without having to micro manage it. You can earn money wherever you might be. This is a process wherein you go about with your business provided that you have already placed a trade. All you should do is actually just to make a trade and leave the rest up to Forex system and earn!
If you don’t have too much time following the current currency trends the forex system can actually buy the time for you. Is it even possible? Yes it is. The substantial line up of forex systems in the market right now makes every drawback not a problem at all. It is really a authentic trading strategy which contains everything you should know and learn from the market. The whole model is uncomplicated enough to make a forex trade.
Finance
The Secret of Successful Investing Lies in Your Feminine Side
Our image of a canny investor might be clad in pinstripe, testosterone- fuelled and a ruthless risk-taker. Yet he is in serious danger of being outperformed by those of a more feminine persuasion.
One of the largest studies of investment activity, carried out at the University of California in 2001, showed that men traded 45% more often than women. Yet their average risk-adjusted returns were 1.4% less. Another large survey by DigitalLook found that women’s portfolios grew by 3% more than the FTSE in the year ended 31st July 2004, while men’s lagged 1% behind.
Since then the evidence for female supremacy in the investment markets has been steadily mounting. Now psychologists can identify the character traits that make up a winning investor. They’re also pinpointing those traits that explain why more men end up counting their losses in the markets.
What are those attributes that put one a cut-above the other? Women’s better investment performance may be down to the simple fact that they are:
- More cautious
Women’s portfolios are more balanced and diverse. They also choose more low risk, less faddy, options.
- Less competitive
Women invest less of their ego in a deal. They’re less motivated to prove their financial prowess to others or to be in it for the thrill.
- More consistent
Women have been shown to back a less volatile portfolio than men. They’re also better at tuning out the ‘information’ that others may over-react to and riding out the ups and downs of the markets.
- More patient
They engage in less fund hopping, trade less frequently and hold investments for longer. Those that trade most frequently earn the lowest returns, studies by Barber and Odean (2000) and Carhart (1997) have found. This is true of both individuals and mutual funds.
- Better researchers
Although women on the whole are less experienced investors than men, they will research more thoroughly and be less swayed by the herd.
Sure, these aspects of the female psyche also make women more conservative investors than men. And so they may not reap the stratospheric profits (or make the mega losses) that men do. But, by investing in funds that are consistently good over time women’s net returns are higher. And isn’t that what counts in the end?
Of course, many men have what it takes to make them top-notch investors. But their winning traits may not be the customarily masculine ones. The truly top male investors may be more in touch with their feminine side than we’d think.
Apart from a lack of estrogen and fewer handbags, what else accounts for the winner-loser divide? There are three key psychological traits that, when it comes to making the savviest investment decisions, can trip men up every time.
These are:
- Attitude to risk
Men are less risk averse than women and will back portfolios that are more uncertain. They’re more likely to put all their eggs in one basket instead of opting for a safer, more diverse portfolio. Men’s higher earnings and greater net worth also makes it easier for them to take greater risks than women. A US study by Wang in 1994 also showed that women are more likely to be offered safer options than men, by advisors who expect them to be risk-averse.
- Overconfidence
Overconfidence is consistently found in more men than women, research shows. And this is especially true in male-dominated arenas such as finance. They overestimate the returns their investments will bring and the certainty of the return. They also have a misjudged overconfidence in the accuracy of their own knowledge and over-rate their own ability. In a Gallup study, both men and women expected their portfolios to outperform the market but men expected theirs to outperform it by a greater margin.
- The herd instinct
Constantly monitoring the market can fuel men’s over-activity and cause them to act irrationally. Men are more likely to get drawn into financial follow-my-leader games and information cascades. They also fall foul of being too well informed, instead of tuning out the endless stream of news and financial information and sticking to an annual portfolio review.
Despite women having more of the innate skills that could earn them the best returns, still lamentably few of them are in the game. Male investors outnumber females by eight to one, and a mere 3% of hedge funds are headed by a woman. Simonne Gnessen, who owns Wise Monkey Financial Coaching and has a predominantly female clientele, says women could do with borrowing some of that male over-confidence. “Many women have exactly what it takes to reach dizzy financial heights,” she commented, “the only thing holding them back is knowing that they have it and acting on it.”
Finance
Telephone Banking And Its Popularity
Banks as well as other kinds of financial institutions provide telephone banking. It allows customers to perform different kinds of financial transactions on phone without necessarily going to the bank physically or going to the ATM. For this kind of banking, customers enjoy longer opening times and there are actually institutions that make the service available 24 hours every day. There are restrictions regarding the accounts accessed through this method and amount limits that one can transact.
There are various transactions that customers can access using the telephone banking. They include the obtaining of the balance in the account as well as a short list of transactions that are carried out lately. Customers can get electronic bill payments as well as transfer of funds between one customer to the other. Documents and cash are never used in telephone banking and if this is needed, one has to go to the branch or use the ATM.
How does telephone banking help?
From the point of view of the bank, the telephone banking usually reduces the costs involved in handling various transactions by reduction of customer visit to the bank branch for withdrawals or deposit transactions that are non-cash.
How to access the telephone banking facility?
To be able to get into the telephone banking of a certain banking facility, you have to do a registration with the institution for that service. You may get a customer number and passwords to verify your identity whenever you want to use the service.
The customer calls a special phone number that the bank sets up and then goes through the authentication process before they can carry out any transactions. The service can be carried out using a live representative or through a system that is automated and one with the capacity to recognize voices.
Most of the institutions offer telephone numbers that the customers can call any day of the week, but at specified times to carry out their transactions with great ease regardless of where they are. The kind of access you get depends on whether you are a regular customer or a premium one.
In most cases, the phone numbers that are provided can be used to register for the service and access it. Most of the telephone banking providers offer customer support via email and contact can be made this way.
Telephone banking has made it easy for people to access the banking services without necessarily leaving their homes. This has brought a reprieve for people who are not in a position to go to the bank every now and then due to physical constraints. Yet others have to deal with busy schedules that cannot be altered. The most interesting thing is the fact that the setting up of this kind of banking takes only a few minutes. To make sure the application goes through, you should ensure that you are eligible for this kind of banking. You should be of legal age, offer identity proof and you should pass a credit check.
