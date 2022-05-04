News
Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown
St. Paul police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the Frogtown neighborhood.
The shooting death happened in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue. It was the 15th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
The police department said they plan to release information later Wednesday about the case.
Top 10 Hollywood Movies Releasing In May 2022 To Watch In Theatres
With movie theatres opening after the pandemic is under control. The movie enthusiasts are waiting eagerly to grab the tickets for the first shows of the movies they have been waiting to watch. Hollywood as a movie industry dominates the world market. Here we have a line-up of the best Hollywood movies releasing in the coming month of May 2022. New Hollywood movies of various genres like superhero movies, book adaptations, and new horror films.
Check out the list of the Top 10 Hollywood movies releasing in May 2022 to watch out:
1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
A Marvel movie we are eagerly waiting for. The most successful franchises of all time Marvel films never fail to amaze, they have grossed over $25 billion worldwide. One of the most powerful and one of the favourite characters of Marvel fans is Doctor Strange(Benedict Cumberbatch is the best at portraying Doctor Strange). There haven’t been many standalone films featuring this character, this upcoming May release will be the second standalone film of Doctor Strange. Can’t wait to see if things really “got out of hands”. Go grab your tickets if you haven’t already to avoid spoilers as it going to be the first MCU release this year.
Release Date: 6th May 2022
Director: Sam Raimi
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
2. Downton Abbey: A New Era
Dowtown Abbey: A New Era is a sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey which was very popular. The first one was written by Julian Fellowes, and so is the second one. The plot revolves around the Crawley family who wants to solve the mystery of the newly inherited villa of the dowager countess.
Release Date: 20th May 2022
Director: Simon Curtis
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Dowtown Abbey: A New Era
3. Men
The new A24 horror movie might be one of the best Hollywood movies in the horror genre. It is directed by Alex Garland who is also the writer and director of the Hollywood movies Ex Machina and Annihilation. The story revolves around the character Harper who visits the beautiful English countryside to cope with a personal tragedy, with the hope to heal. However, something dreadful happens. The trailer looks terrifying.
Release Date: 20th May 2022
Director: Alex Garland
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Men
4. Firestarter
The movie Firestarter is an adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed novel by the same name. Produced by Blumhouse the film should be worth hyping about. This science-fiction horror film is directed by Keith Thomas. The cast of Firestarter includes Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Sydney Lemmon.
Release Date: 13th May 2022
Director: Keith Thomas
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Firestarter
5. Top Gun: Maverick 2022
Most of the studios in Hollywood look for an opportunity to revive film franchises. Maverick is one of those films that can be counted as one. The original was directed by Tony Scott and released in 1986. Same as the original this movie also stars Tom Cruise alongside Miles Teller. In this upcoming Hollywood movie featuring Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga’s new single, “Hold My Hand,” will make an appearance. So, Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise Fans don’t miss out on this opportunity and grab your tickets ASAP.
Release Date: 27th May 2022
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Top Gun: Maverick 2022
6. The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Bob’s Burger is an American animated sitcom about a third-generation restaurateur, Bob Belcher who has to deal with various situations while running his dream restaurant. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated musical feature film from the American animated sitcom.
Release Date: 27th May 2022
Director: Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Bob’s Burgers Movie
7. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Cyber Hell is a Netflix Korean documentary of the “Nth Room” real-life case. The plot revolves around an attempt to take down the exploitive and anonymous online chat rooms involved with sex crimes.
Release Date: 18 May 2022
Director: Choi Jin-sung
Where to watch: Netflix
Click here to watch the Trailer of Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
8. Monstrous
Among the new Hollywood movies, Monstrous is a supernatural thriller that follows the story of Laura (Christina Ricci) and her seven-year-old son, Cody (Santino Barnard), who escape to a remote home in California from Laura’s abusive ex-husband. However, they soon feel the presence of a monster lurking in a nearby lake and are threatened by the possibility of the abusive man’s return as well. The film premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival in March 2022 and is now ready to be released in theatres.
Release Date: 13 May 2022
Director: Chris Sivertson
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Monstrous
9. Siberian Sniper
Siberian Sniper is directed by Dmitriy Koltzov and the movie is set to release on May 10, 2022. The film will be available in the English language. The cast includes Aytal Stepanov, Dmitriy Koltzov, and Aleksandr Kazantsev. The movie falls under the genre of Action, Suspense, and Thriller. We have high hopes for this movie.
Release Date: 10 May 2022
Director: Dmitriy Koltzov
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Siberian Sniper
10. Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (2022)
Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains with the help of ancient Kryptonian power and manages to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes. Now only the DC Super Hero Girls can stop the Legion of Doom. In order to do that our heroes must rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone. While crossing dimensions a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower where they befriend the Teen Titans!
Release Date: 24th May 2022
Director: Matt Peters
Where to watch: Theatres
Click here to watch the Trailer of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (2022)
We hope you liked our top picks of the Hollywood movies releasing this summer in May 2022. The movies fall under diverse genres horror, drama, science fiction, action, animation, and thriller. So, you can pick the one that suits you best. Don’t forget to check out the terrific trailers of these upcoming Hollywood movies. To avoid spoilers grab your tickets as fast as you can.
Heat’s P.J. Tucker earns Dabo Swinney seal of approval with Tiger-like grit
The basketball pedigree is as a Texas Longhorn.
But had there been a move in another sporting direction, P.J. Tucker apparently would have been embraced as a Clemson Tiger.
At least that’s the impression created amid these Eastern Conference semifinals by Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.
No sooner had Tucker’s relentless hustle as an undersized member of the power rotation helped provide the Miami Heat with a 1-0 series lead Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, then a Swinney embrace followed.
“I had Dabo out here,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained. “He and I have been friends for a few years. I’ve visited him. So as we were hanging out in Championship Alley after the game, Tuck came by, and he was the first guy Dabo went up to, and he said, ‘Man, I love the way you play. I love the way you compete. You could have played for us, back in the day.’ “
That’s Championship Alley as in the hallway that leads from the court at FTX Arena to the Heat locker room.
“And that’s the way P.J. is,” Spoelstra said. “He’s extremely physical, obviously. He’s really competitive. He’s all about the plays in between, the hustle plays, the 50-50s. But he’s able to do it with an incredible discipline and a mind.
“I think that really is what separates him from just being an overly physical guy that’s just picking up six fouls in 10 minutes. P.J. has a great feel and IQ for the game and he does it on both ends for us. That’s really important.”
Considering what Tucker, 36, has been willing to do on the hardwood when it comes to loose balls, Spoelstra has no doubt about what would ensue on the turf if Tucker was chasing down a fumble.
“I would not want to be in that pile,” Spoelstra said, “if he’s got a loose ball going for it.”
So perhaps all full circle, that chance meeting with Swinney earlier this week, considering that when Rick Barnes recruited Tucker to Texas, he quipped, “Am I here to recruit a basketball player or an offensive tackle?”
()
What’s Leaving Streaming This May
Clueless.”>
It looks like name of the leaving-streaming-guide game this month is comfort movies. From beloved teen comedies to fluffy period pieces to raucous action flicks, May has some fun movies saved up. All will be exiting before the month is up, so be sure to make the time to catch these films while you can!
What’s leaving Netflix
Closer
Drama, intrigue, and crumbling relationships all meld together in Mike Nichols’ Closer. The 2004 film was the second to last from the director of classics liks Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Graduate, and it takes a similar look at the absolute mess of falling for someone. Closer’s complicated love square stars big names like Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen, each bringing their own tragicomic take to this 21st century love story. It’s a very interesting character study of four thoroughly modern men and women and all the chaos that comes with a thriving interpersonal life. Closer will be streaming until the end of the month.
Hairspray
Though distant from the original John Waters film, the 2007 musical Hairspray is still a hoot and a half. In 1960s Baltimore, young Tracy Turnblad’s dream of getting on her local teen dance show combines with the call for racial integration, and her quest for creative equality brings together a motley crew of talent. There’s Amanda Bynes as Tracy’s ditzy friend who lives under her overbearing Christian mother (played by Allison Janney), Zac Efron as the high school heartthrob, Queen Latifah as a DJ whose confidence speaks volumes, and John Travolta—in drag—as Tracy’s mother, Edna. Oh, and Michelle Pfeiffer is there as a deliciously evil stage mom. Hairspray streams until the end of the month.
What’s leaving Hulu
Deadpool
Between studio mergers, endless comic book adaptations, and more PG-13 fare than the CW, Deadpool emerged as quite the fascinating film series in the 2010s. Spearheaded in part by star Ryan Reynolds, the idea of these R-rated, sarcastic antihero movies was rejected for years—even though they ended up being smash hits at the box office. Each film is a fun superhero action comedy, complete with inventive fourth wall breaking and intense fight scenes. The movies skewer superhero conventions in many ways, serving as a neat reminder to superhero life outside of the MCU. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming until May 14th.
Juno
One of the most inventive teen comedies of last century is departing this month, and with it goes a slew of slang that could only ever exist on screen. Juno tells the story of a pregnant teenager who decides to give the baby up for adoption. The film is fiercely individual, thanks to screenwriter Diablo Cody and Elliot Page’s incredibly idiosyncratic lead performance, and 15 years later it remains unforgettable. The talented cast is rounded out by Jennifer Garner (in a career-best performance), Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, J.K. Simmons, and Allison Janney. Juno will be streaming until the end of the month.
What’s leaving HBO Max
Pride & Prejudice
Nothing hits quite like a perfectly curated period piece, especially when it comes from Jane Austen’s bevy of books. The 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is crafted in such a way, telling the classic love story with a level of cleverness fit for Elizabeth Bennet herself. Keira Knightley stars in one of her first roles that cemented her as the queen of period pieces, and a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen makes quite the striking Mr. Darcy. It’s a truly lovely movie, packed to the brim with wit, romance, and exquisite period detail. Pride & Prejudice is streaming until May 27th.
Clueless
Not watching Clueless for the umpteenth time before it exits HBO later this month? As if! This ‘90s adaptation of another Jane Austen story is certainly one of the most iconic teen movies of all time. Between Alicia Silverstone’s loud, chic wardrobe and the ageless charm of Paul Rudd, Clueless is both of its era and wonderfully timeless. Sharply written, incredibly acted, and color coordinated to an absurd level, this movie is always worthy of a rewatch—or several. It’s endlessly quotable and eternally enjoyable, so make sure to catch it before it takes its leave. Clueless expires at the end of the month.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
