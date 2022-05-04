News
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Dolly Parton against her wishes
Woman injured in derelict south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS – Fire officials said a woman was inside of a south St. Louis home that was supposed to be vacant when a fire started Wednesday morning.
The fire at the two-story brick home in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue started just before 6 a.m. Firefighters said a woman jumped from the second-floor window to escape the flames. She injured both of her ankles. When firefighters arrived at the scene she was sitting on the neighbor’s porch. She was then taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition.
Neighbors told FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell that this was a boarded-up house so they were unsure how the woman was able to get inside.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
Early mocks predict Dolphins’ 2023 draft; one says Miami will be looking for QB
With many analysts nationally categorizing the 2022 season a “prove-it” season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, any failure of his to prove whatever “it” is could reinsert the Dolphins into pursuit of a quarterback next offseason.
The Dolphins took a hard stance this offseason of backing Tagovailoa after previously flirting with the Houston Texans in trade talks for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now, they’re committing to Tagovailoa for 2022 — with a strong backup in Teddy Bridgewater — while giving him the organizational support, offensive-minded head coach and improved pass catchers, offensive line and running game he needs to succeed.
Shortly after completion of the 2022 NFL draft, a number of way-too-early 2023 mock drafts are already out. While most have Miami going in another direction, at least one mock believes the Dolphins will be searching for a quarterback in the first round by this time next year.
The Dolphins have some of the most draft capital in 2023, which is expected to be a strong draft after this year’s class received subpar projections. Miami has five picks in the first three rounds with two in the first (from the San Francisco 49ers) and two in the third (from the New England Patriots).
In the event the Dolphins are looking for a quarterback next offseason, the team can also package this draft capital to either move up in the draft for a highly rated rookie or for an established veteran signal-caller.
CBS Sports’ mock draft says the Dolphins will take South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with the later of their two first-round picks in the next draft. With the earlier pick, CBS says the Dolphins take Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Zion Nelson.
Pro Football Focus has the Dolphins going cornerback and running back in the first round: Georgia’s Kelee Ringo and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, respectively.
Fox Sports also predicts the Dolphins take Ringo and then draft North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs with the later first.
Bleacher Report says Miami first picks a running back, Texas’ Bijan Robinson, and then goes with interior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson from Notre Dame.
Sporting News believes the Dolphins go back-to-back with defensive picks next year, first with Georgia edge defender Nolan Smith and then with TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson.
Patterson shows up again as linked to Miami in The Draft Network’s 2023 mock, which then has the Dolphins eyeing Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey with the next pick.
WalterFootball says the Dolphins take LSU defensive end B.J. Ojulari and then Ole Miss running back Zach Evans next.
While one mock draft believes Miami will be searching for a rookie quarterback in next year’s draft class, most seem to believe in Tagovailoa to prove himself given the Dolphins’ improvements around him offensively and project the team will look elsewhere by this time next year.
()
Salary increase new formula: Big news! Government has a new formula for salary increase, know about it
Salary increase new formula: Big news! Government has a new formula for salary increase, know about it
New Delhi: Central government employees are getting tremendous benefits from the 7th Pay Commission at this time.
Salary increase new formula: Big news! Government has a new formula for salary increase, know about it
Apart from the increase in dearness allowance, they are also getting many benefits. Three months arrears and salary will come in the salary of April. But in the meantime news is coming that new pay commission will not come after the seventh pay commission.
Arun Jaitley had indicated
This was indicated by the former Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley in 2016 itself. He had said that performance should be the yardstick for salary hike in India.
Salary will be increased on this basis
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in Parliament that employees should think beyond the Pay Commission. Sources in the Finance Ministry say that there will be no new pay commission for central employees. Let us tell you that Arun Jaitley had said at that time that employees should get increase in salary according to their work and not according to pay commission.
No official statement from government
However, no official statement has been given by the Central Government regarding this. The government is trying to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners that if there is more than 50 percent DA, the salary will automatically increase. Let it increase Government can bring auto pay revision system. In which the salary of the employees increased according to his work.
The post Salary increase new formula: Big news! Government has a new formula for salary increase, know about it appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Early mocks predict Dolphins' 2023 draft; one says Miami will be looking for QB
Salary increase new formula: Big news! Government has a new formula for salary increase, know about it
