The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Most Special Man in Your Life
Dads aren’t the easiest people to shop for, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find him a gift that he’ll absolutely love. Father’s Day is just around the corner, so make sure you put in the time and effort to get the most special man in your life a present that shows him just how much you appreciate everything he does.
This year, Father’s Day falls on June 19, 2022, so instead of procrastinating and leaving the gift-shopping to the last minute, get a head start and pick out a present that he’ll not only adore, but actually use. While finding the father figure in your life the perfect gift might seem rather difficult at first, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best presents that he’ll truly cherish. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, style, cooking or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with the unique and luxurious gifts to grab before June 19. Below, see the best gifts to buy dad for Father’s Day.
What Is CBD? Top Questions Answered 2022
Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
CBD has become one of the hottest health supplements of the past decade, but for many it’s still a bit of a mystery. Is CBD medical marijuana? Is it marijuana at all? How does CBD work? What does CBD stand for? What is CBD oil? For that matter, what is CBD? The list of commonly asked questions about CBD goes on and on. And so, today we’re going to answer a few of those cannabidiol queries, and show you some of the best CBD products available in the UK for 2022 while we’re at it. But first things first …
What Is CBD Oil?
CBD oil is the oil derived from the buds, leaves and stalks of the cannabis plant. For CBD products, that refers to the low-THC form of cannabis, which is called hemp (or, industrial hemp). While there certainly exists a high-THC form of cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, this type of cannabis is not used for legal CBD products in the UK.
What Is CBD?
CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of a group of compounds found in the cannabis plant, known as cannabinoids. There are over 100 cannabinoids in cannabis hemp, with CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) being the two major cannabinoids. Other cannabinoids include CBG (cannabigerol), CBN (cannabinol), CBC (cannabichromene), among many others. Each of these compounds has its own unique effects when consumed. And we’ll get to those CBD benefits in a minute.
But first, let’s have a look at the different types of CBD oil UK products available, as well as some best-in-class items in each category.
How Do You Take CBD?
CBD can be consumed in a variety of ways, each with its own advantages.
Edibles: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
One of the most popular ways to take CBD is in edibles. While CBD edibles take the longest of any type of CBD product to get into your bloodstream (because they have to work their way through your digestive tract), their effects are the longest lasting. In fact, the effects of CBD edibles can last six to eight hours, depending on personal bioavailability factors, such as height, weight, body mass, CBD tolerance, and other factors. And because the CBD in edibles is premeasured, you never have to worry about figuring out the dosage.
CBD gummies are incredibly popular edibles, in large part because people simply love gummies. But while CBD gummies certainly taste as wonderful as a normal sweet, they also deliver the calming wellness benefits of cannabidiol. CBDfx, a longtime leader in the CBD industry, has a broad line of organic CBD gummy products. Their Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies deliver 50mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving and no other active ingredients to cloud your CBD experience. The delicious burst of natural fruit flavour is an added bonus for these best-selling CBD gummies.
CBDfx CBD Soft Gel Capsules
It’s worth mentioning the variety of products you’ll find in the CBD edibles category. From CBD gummies to CBD cookies to CBD drinks and more, there’s no shortage of CBD edible products. CBDfx CBD Soft Gel Capsules fall under the edibles category, and provide a CBD-only experience similar to their Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies above. These CBD capsules contain 25mg of broad spectrum CBD per capsule (take one or two per serving, depending on personal preference) as well as natural, coconut-derived MCT oil to help your body better absorb the cannabidiol. Other than added gelatin to help form the capsules, those are the only ingredients in these pure and potent CBD Softgels, making them a perfect product for people who want to experience CBD by itself.
Sublinguals: CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture
CBD tinctures are sublingual CBD products, held under the tongue so that the cannabidiol can absorb into the bloodstream through the capillaries of the mouth. The benefit of sublingual CBD is that it gets into your system quicker than CBD edibles (sometimes as quickly as 20–30 minutes) and its effects last much longer than CBD vapes (four to six hours, depending on bioavailability factors). This makes oil tinctures a great middle-ground CBD product, sort of a best of both worlds. Oil tinctures also allow you to dial in your CBD dosage right down to the tiniest mg.
CBDfx sells two wonderful CBD tinctures in the UK. Their CBD Hemp Tincture is similar to the products above, in that it shines the spotlight on the CBD itself. Their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture, on the other hand, contains a robust and effective blend of ingredients designed for energy and focus. While CBD is often thought of as purely a relaxation supplement, it actually is effective in energy products because it helps to calm the mind, giving you laser focus to attack your day. CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture supplies energy and antioxidant benefits through the inclusion of curcumin and coenzyme Q10, as well as a special blend of terpenes. CBG (cannabigerol) helps boost the performance of the CBD through a phenomenon known as the Entourage Effect, in which multiple cannabinoids and other hemp compounds actually increase each other’s overall effects when taken together. CBDfx Wellness Tincture makes a great addition to any morning health regimen.
Vapes: CBDfx Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Pen
CBD vape products provide the quickest effects of any CBD products, because the CBD is absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the lungs. This means that you can feel the CBD effects within minutes. While the effects of a CBD vape are notably shorter-lasting than tinctures or edibles (generally, up to two hours), many people enjoy the versatility of a quick-hitting product with a narrower window of effects.
CBDfx carries CBD vape pens in six different flavours, ranging from fruity to minty to classic cannabis strains. And their recently updated pens deliver a whopping 500mg of broad spectrum CBD per pen — and approximately 800 puffs per 2mL pen. The Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Pen is a perennial favourite for CBD vape enthusiasts due to its burst of berry flavour, as well as its potent CBD punch. The pen contains no buttons, making it simple to use. And while it can be charged via Micro USB, the pen is disposable — allowing you to more easily experiment with different flavours.
Topicals: CBDfx CBD Muscle & Joint Cream
Topical CBD products include CBD creams, CBD balms, CBD masks, CBD lotions, and other products that are rubbed directly onto the skin. Unlike the other categories of products above, CBD creams absorb directly into the affected area, either an irritated or inflamed patch of skin or muscles and joints beneath the skin, providing natural pain relief. Topical CBD creams can bring soothing relief within 15 minutes, with effects lasting up to six hours, again depending on bioavailability factors.
CBDfx CBD Muscle & Joint Cream delivers potent broad spectrum CBD, plus other active ingredients for natural pain relief. White willow bark and caffeine are both natural pain relievers (in fact, salicin from white willow bark is chemically similar to the active ingredient in aspirin). Menthol adds cooling pain relief, as well. Taken together, the ingredients in CBD Muscle & Joint Cream are great for minor pain relief and are a must for any medicine cabinet or training table.
What Are the Benefits of CBD?
All vertebrate animals, including humans, create their own cannabinoids. The body produces these endocannabinoids to serve as neurotransmitters in a cell-signalling system called the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Endocannabinoids send signals to receptors in various organs and systems throughout the body, most notably the brain and nervous system, and help them to maintain homeostasis, or balance. This helps the body to regulate such important functions as sleep, appetite, memory, mood, immune function, stress, pain, motor control, and more.
As it turns out, plant-based cannabinoids (such as CBD) have a similar effect on the body, mimicking endocannabinoids and helping the body’s ECS to perform more efficiently. This produces wellness benefits for several systems and organs throughout the body, and it’s the reason that CBD wellness products have become so incredibly popular.
You can enjoy these CBD oil benefits in products as diverse as CBD tablets, CBD oil UK tinctures, CBD gummies UK, CBD vape oil, and other products.
What Are the Types of CBD Oil?
You probably noted in some of the product descriptions that we referred to the type of CBD oil used. There are actually three types of CBD. Full spectrum CBD refers to the initial extract from the hemp plant. Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and healthy fatty acids of cannabis hemp. This includes trace amounts of THC. In the UK, the legal limit is 0.2% THC. Full spectrum CBD can actually contain more than this (up to 0.3%). For this reason, you won’t likely find real full spectrum CBD in the UK. You’re more likely to find a CBD product labelled as full spectrum that is, in fact, broad spectrum CBD.
Broad spectrum CBD is the same oil as full spectrum, except it’s undergone a filtration process to remove all detectable amounts of THC. While some small part of the other cannabis compounds get removed in the process, broad spectrum CBD still retains nearly all of the cannabinoid content and is a robust and potent oil.
CBD isolate is CBD with all other cannabis content removed (making it 99% pure CBD). Isolate won’t give you the Entourage Effect, but it is often preferred in products like vape oils and bath salts, because it’s flavourless and odourless.
How to Shop for the Best CBD Oil UK Products
When you shop for CBD oil UK products, whether it’s CBD tinctures or CBD gummies UK items, there are several things to consider in terms of where to buy CBD oil.
For starters, always make sure the CBD in your product was made with organic hemp. Cannabis is a bioaccumulator, meaning that it takes in whatever chemicals are in the soil that surrounds it. This is great for absorbing nutrients, but if there are pesticides, heavy metals, or other harmful substances in the soil, you should understand that those will end up in your product. The tricky part about shopping for CBD in the UK is that there are a lot of government restrictions around labelling a product as organic, even if it is organic. But you can look for words like non-GMO and pesticide-free, which will give you a clue as to how the product was farmed.
Also, look for CBD that was extracted from the cannabis hemp with clean carbon dioxide. Cheaper CBD brands will often use solvents to extract the oil, but those solvents can leave behind a chemical residue that could be harmful to your health. Carbon dioxide not only leaves your CBD solvent-free, it also extracts the cannabinoids more efficiently, giving you greater CBD potency in every product.
You can verify how CBD was farmed and extracted with a lab report produced by an independent, third-party laboratory. Third-party lab reports will show you how much CBD and other cannabis content is in your product, as well as any contaminants. Every reputable CBD company will supply you with such a report.
Lastly, look for a CBD company that uses all-natural ingredients in every product. It somewhat defeats the purpose of finding pure, organic CBD if it’s blended in with artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives.
CBD and Your Health
You, no doubt, noted that all of the products we recommended above come from the same company, CBDfx. We did so because CBDfx meets all of our criteria, with organic, CO2-extracted CBD, backed by a third-party lab report and complemented by all-natural ingredients. If you’re looking for the best CBD products, CBDfx is a great place to start.
We hope we were able to answer some of your questions about CBD and that you’re now able to shop with confidence for CBD in the UK. We wish you all the best on your health and wellness journey.
Column: Cubs and White Sox players — and fans — weather miserable conditions for the City Series opener at Wrigley Field
There’s something about a City Series game that brings out the best in everyone.
A good-natured rivalry, the availability of $14 beers and Chicagoans’ love of a spirited argument always seem to put fans in the right mood.
“You’ll see maybe one fight in the outfield and the bleachers once in a while,” White Sox starter Lucas Giolito said before Tuesday’s series opener at Wrigley Field. “But this series over the past few years, like the second inning — ‘Oh, we got one already.’”
The Cubs marketing department missed out on an opportunity to have former Bears center Olin Kreutz throw out the ceremonial first punch, but otherwise it pulled out all the stops.
The trophy that goes to the winner of the annual crosstown series was on display on a table in the rain next to the Cubs dugout for one and all to see. It was part of the pageantry that comes with the Cubs-Sox series, though no one was in the stands and the only one paying any attention to it was the Cubs mascot.
It was too cold to care, though not quite bad enough to cancel the game.
The White Sox came out with a 3-1 win, and there were no visible shenanigans in the stands for players to watch.
In fact, Cubs and Sox fans were seen teaming up in the bleachers to make a giant beer cup snake. Chicago’s slogan — “The City That Works” — never seemed so apropos.
Neither rain nor wind nor gloom of spring could keep these teams from their appointed ballgame, even if anyone with common sense would’ve postponed it and played a doubleheader Wednesday, a rare Chicago day with no precipitation in the forecast.
The game-time temperature was 45 degrees with a north wind of 23 mph and a slight mist, conditions better suited for duck hunting than the City Series. While Wrigley Field usually is packed for the start of the crosstown games, less than half of the seats were filled when starter Scott Effross took the mound, the first of several Cubs pitchers on what turned into a bullpen day.
At least the Cubs and Sox players are used to this by now, and no one was complaining, at least out loud.
“Just remind them they’re playing in the big leagues,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Arizona is waiting for them if they don’t like it. Being a little sarcastic, but the fact is they appreciate you go through this in April, now May. And later on, they’ll be looking for cooler weather. As long as both sides have to deal with it, you go at it.”
That doesn’t make it right to force fans to either sit through nights like this or eat their pricey tickets. But buying a ticket to a game in a ballpark near the lakefront before Memorial Day is always a risk, so caveat emptor.
Wrigley is a beautiful place in the summer, but nothing’s drearier than Wrigley in the spring before the ivy blooms.
Back in 2007 I asked Cubs players if they thought Wrigley would last another 50 years without major changes. Catcher Michael Barrett — best remembered for punching Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski and igniting a brawl in a 2006 City Series game on the South Side — had a unique idea on how to preserve Wrigley into the 2050s.
“Ideally, especially for this time of year, you’d like to see a dome put on the outside of it,” Barrett said. “Don’t change anything about Wrigley Field. Just reinforce it and have a dome covering it.”
The Ricketts Dome?
Well, it would make going to a Cubs game in April and early May relatively tolerable, but now that the Ricketts family owns most of the rooftop clubs, that probably would be a non-starter even if it got through the city council.
Everyone in the Cubs and Sox clubhouses appeared ready to deal with the raw conditions, even if some of the fans opted to stay at home or in the Wrigleyville bars. Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal and his former Sox teammate Gavin Sheets spoke beforehand about mutual trash-talking, and Madrigal said Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal texted him Tuesday morning about something that wasn’t revealed.
“It’s all fun and games,” Madrigal said. “I have built a lot of friendships over there. I don’t think this game means more than any other game. I’m sure I’ll be joking around with some of the guys on the bases … but we’re just focused on trying to win games at the end of the day.”
Wins have been hard to come by for both teams this season, which was expected for the rebuilding Cubs. The Sox are another story, one that needs a rewrite at this point.
But misery loves company, so both teams’ fans can take solace in the misery of their rivals. Still, Giolito wasn’t sure why fans in Chicago can’t root for the other side if their team isn’t doing well.
“It seems like people want to be happy, right?” he said. “One team is playing well and the other team is not playing well, (so) try and stay positive and root for this team, I guess. I didn’t grow up here. I grew up in California, and I didn’t even really grow up a fan of a team. So that kind of mindset … that’s kind of foreign to me.”
It’s a mindset most Cubs and Sox fans were born with, and it’s too late to change now. Being happy means the other guys are unhappy.
So they sat together at Wrigley on Tuesday like human popsicles, watching a game while trying to feel their toes, because that’s just how we roll.
Michael Kopech continues to learn with each start for the Chicago White Sox: ‘Lot of lessons in this first month’
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech knows the elements can be part of a game.
The Sox and Cubs had to deal with the cold, wind and rain Tuesday in the City Series at Wrigley Field.
“The wind was the main thing. The wind was changing directions every inning,” Kopech said. “Sometimes (the elements) work with you and sometimes they work against you. Today, I felt like I was able to work with them for the most part. But it wasn’t too terrible.”
Kopech remained in control in the tough conditions, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking two in four-plus scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory against the Cubs.
“His stuff is electric,” said Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who homered in the win.
Kopech didn’t qualify for the victory; Reynaldo Lopez was credited with the win after getting a double play and a strikeout in the fifth. But Kopech helped the Sox win consecutive games for the first time since April 15-16 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Last year, I saw the hunger,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I mean, he wants to be a starter. And when you have talent like that and you add desire?
“You see the way he works to get ready. The breaking ball is getting more consistent. He’s moving his fastball around. He’s got a changeup, and when it gets a little warmer, he’ll use that too.
“It was a tough day for pitching. In fact, I was going to get him out after four and he says, ‘I’m still good to go.’ I gave him a chance to be the winning pitcher. I said, ‘I’m not going to push it.’”
Kopech cruised through the first two innings, striking out three. He was tested in the third after a 14-pitch at-bat for Alfonso Rivas resulted in a walk, giving the Cubs runners on first and second with one out.
Seiya Suzuki ripped a liner that first baseman José Abreu caught. Abreu beat Rivas to first to complete a double play.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the fourth with a single, a walk and an error. Kopech got Yan Gomes to pop out to Abreu to end the inning.
Kopech exited after allowing a single to Nick Madrigal to begin the fifth. He lowered his ERA to 1.17 in the 83-pitch effort.
“For the most part they were taking pretty good at-bats,” Kopech said. “One in particular was Rivas, 14-pitch at-bat, ended in a walk. That changed my whole outing. Credit to him there.
“Also, I think some guys are going up there looking for a certain pitch and my job is to not give them that pitch or to execute a pitch that’s so good that they can’t touch it. I think I just caught a few guys in between tonight, and a couple of their guys got me.”
Kopech wanted to go at least five innings, but he also acknowledged the big picture.
“That’s the conversation, right?” he said. “I want to be healthy at the end of the year and able to go six, seven, eight or whatever in July, August, September, hopefully October. I completely understand, but I’m still in the position where I want to do it now. I want to do it in May, I want to do it in June, I want to do it in July.
“I just want to give the best performance I can for my team every time I take the mound. And (Tuesday) could have been that. But I understand that I’ve had some high pitch counts in earlier innings that kept me from being able to do that too. So I’ve got to be more efficient.”
Kopech continues to learn with each start.
“I don’t think I’ve pitched to the best of my capabilities, but I feel like I’ve had opportunities to grind and battle with what I do have,” he said. “With those opportunities, I’ve been able to take advantage of working with what I’ve got.
“Lot of lessons in this first month. But I think I’ve got a lot of improvements to make too.”
