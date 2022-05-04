Finance
The Secret of Successful Investing Lies in Your Feminine Side
Our image of a canny investor might be clad in pinstripe, testosterone- fuelled and a ruthless risk-taker. Yet he is in serious danger of being outperformed by those of a more feminine persuasion.
One of the largest studies of investment activity, carried out at the University of California in 2001, showed that men traded 45% more often than women. Yet their average risk-adjusted returns were 1.4% less. Another large survey by DigitalLook found that women’s portfolios grew by 3% more than the FTSE in the year ended 31st July 2004, while men’s lagged 1% behind.
Since then the evidence for female supremacy in the investment markets has been steadily mounting. Now psychologists can identify the character traits that make up a winning investor. They’re also pinpointing those traits that explain why more men end up counting their losses in the markets.
What are those attributes that put one a cut-above the other? Women’s better investment performance may be down to the simple fact that they are:
- More cautious
Women’s portfolios are more balanced and diverse. They also choose more low risk, less faddy, options.
- Less competitive
Women invest less of their ego in a deal. They’re less motivated to prove their financial prowess to others or to be in it for the thrill.
- More consistent
Women have been shown to back a less volatile portfolio than men. They’re also better at tuning out the ‘information’ that others may over-react to and riding out the ups and downs of the markets.
- More patient
They engage in less fund hopping, trade less frequently and hold investments for longer. Those that trade most frequently earn the lowest returns, studies by Barber and Odean (2000) and Carhart (1997) have found. This is true of both individuals and mutual funds.
- Better researchers
Although women on the whole are less experienced investors than men, they will research more thoroughly and be less swayed by the herd.
Sure, these aspects of the female psyche also make women more conservative investors than men. And so they may not reap the stratospheric profits (or make the mega losses) that men do. But, by investing in funds that are consistently good over time women’s net returns are higher. And isn’t that what counts in the end?
Of course, many men have what it takes to make them top-notch investors. But their winning traits may not be the customarily masculine ones. The truly top male investors may be more in touch with their feminine side than we’d think.
Apart from a lack of estrogen and fewer handbags, what else accounts for the winner-loser divide? There are three key psychological traits that, when it comes to making the savviest investment decisions, can trip men up every time.
These are:
- Attitude to risk
Men are less risk averse than women and will back portfolios that are more uncertain. They’re more likely to put all their eggs in one basket instead of opting for a safer, more diverse portfolio. Men’s higher earnings and greater net worth also makes it easier for them to take greater risks than women. A US study by Wang in 1994 also showed that women are more likely to be offered safer options than men, by advisors who expect them to be risk-averse.
- Overconfidence
Overconfidence is consistently found in more men than women, research shows. And this is especially true in male-dominated arenas such as finance. They overestimate the returns their investments will bring and the certainty of the return. They also have a misjudged overconfidence in the accuracy of their own knowledge and over-rate their own ability. In a Gallup study, both men and women expected their portfolios to outperform the market but men expected theirs to outperform it by a greater margin.
- The herd instinct
Constantly monitoring the market can fuel men’s over-activity and cause them to act irrationally. Men are more likely to get drawn into financial follow-my-leader games and information cascades. They also fall foul of being too well informed, instead of tuning out the endless stream of news and financial information and sticking to an annual portfolio review.
Despite women having more of the innate skills that could earn them the best returns, still lamentably few of them are in the game. Male investors outnumber females by eight to one, and a mere 3% of hedge funds are headed by a woman. Simonne Gnessen, who owns Wise Monkey Financial Coaching and has a predominantly female clientele, says women could do with borrowing some of that male over-confidence. “Many women have exactly what it takes to reach dizzy financial heights,” she commented, “the only thing holding them back is knowing that they have it and acting on it.”
Telephone Banking And Its Popularity
Banks as well as other kinds of financial institutions provide telephone banking. It allows customers to perform different kinds of financial transactions on phone without necessarily going to the bank physically or going to the ATM. For this kind of banking, customers enjoy longer opening times and there are actually institutions that make the service available 24 hours every day. There are restrictions regarding the accounts accessed through this method and amount limits that one can transact.
There are various transactions that customers can access using the telephone banking. They include the obtaining of the balance in the account as well as a short list of transactions that are carried out lately. Customers can get electronic bill payments as well as transfer of funds between one customer to the other. Documents and cash are never used in telephone banking and if this is needed, one has to go to the branch or use the ATM.
How does telephone banking help?
From the point of view of the bank, the telephone banking usually reduces the costs involved in handling various transactions by reduction of customer visit to the bank branch for withdrawals or deposit transactions that are non-cash.
How to access the telephone banking facility?
To be able to get into the telephone banking of a certain banking facility, you have to do a registration with the institution for that service. You may get a customer number and passwords to verify your identity whenever you want to use the service.
The customer calls a special phone number that the bank sets up and then goes through the authentication process before they can carry out any transactions. The service can be carried out using a live representative or through a system that is automated and one with the capacity to recognize voices.
Most of the institutions offer telephone numbers that the customers can call any day of the week, but at specified times to carry out their transactions with great ease regardless of where they are. The kind of access you get depends on whether you are a regular customer or a premium one.
In most cases, the phone numbers that are provided can be used to register for the service and access it. Most of the telephone banking providers offer customer support via email and contact can be made this way.
Telephone banking has made it easy for people to access the banking services without necessarily leaving their homes. This has brought a reprieve for people who are not in a position to go to the bank every now and then due to physical constraints. Yet others have to deal with busy schedules that cannot be altered. The most interesting thing is the fact that the setting up of this kind of banking takes only a few minutes. To make sure the application goes through, you should ensure that you are eligible for this kind of banking. You should be of legal age, offer identity proof and you should pass a credit check.
The Largest Tax-Free Storage Area in the World
It’s not just money that Swiss banks have been hemorrhaging clients lately. As Swiss and other private banks are increasingly moving asset protection and wealth management functions to Singapore subsidiaries, another interesting news item recently was the opening of Singapore FreePort.
Singapore FreePort is a state-of-the-art secure storage facility that operates in its own duty-free zone adjacent to Singapore’s Changi Airport. The largest such facility in the world (270,000 square feet to be precise) it provides wealthy collectors with tax-free storage for their valuables.
“When you go to a bank and rent a safe, nobody knows what goes in. It’s the same thing here,” says Alain Vandenborre, president and co-founder of Singapore FreePort. “They only need to give a code that indicates the broad nature of the item-gold, wine or a painting. There’s no value, no ownership, no inventory list-all details are confidential. We offer more confidentiality than Geneva.”
Switzerland and neighboring Austria, home to the famous Das Safe, have typically been the jurisdictions of choice for ‘offshore’ storage of valuables. Geneva’s tax free port, for example, was established in 1888. But regulations and pressure are encouraging Swiss operators to look elsewhere.
It’s no surprise, therefore, to find that the majority shareholder is Natural Le Coultre, the largest art-storage and logistics operator at the Geneva Free Port. The new Singapore facility was planned by Swiss architects, Swiss engineers and Swiss security consultants.
Private rooms and vaults, barricaded by seven-ton doors, line the corridors. Unlike the free-port facilities in Switzerland, however, which are simply secure warehouses, the Singapore FreePort sought to combine security and style. A gigantic arching sculpture entitled “Cage sans Frontières,” (Cage Without Borders) spans the entire lobby.
All in all, this facility looks like an excellent choice for those looking to store valuables in a secure and tax-neutral territory.
7 Mistakes Made by Investors
7 Costly Mistakes made by investors
Mistake number one: Being too conservative
Being too safe will cost you in the long run. If your retirement funds are invested in conservative funds throughout your working life then you are short-changing yourself and your future retirement. Financial experts have said this will leave you more than $100,000 short of what you could have had. It is important that your money is working as hard for you as you work hard for your money.
Mistake number two: Being too greedy
Some investors are at the other extreme and are too greedy to the point of being reckless. I am not talking about those who invest in their retirement fund but rather those who have their entire savings invested in finance companies which entice investors with market interest rates. Greed sets in as was the case when investors got their fingers burned during the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 with the collapse of several finance companies.
Mistake number three: Lack of diversity
The one major mistake made by many of those who lost money during the Global Financial Crisis is their lack of diversity; that is, they put too many eggs in the one basket and when one basket is dropped, the result is a complete mess as far as their finances are concerned.
Mistake number four: listening to the wrong advice
Associating with the wrong crowd will affect your finances because you end up listening to their conversation which will affect your mindset. It is just like non smokers inhaling the fumes of their so-called friends who are addicted to the habit. If you hang around them long enough your own health will be affected.
Mistake number five: Not doing your homework
You have to do your homework on whatever you are investing your money in and not just invest blindly. There is a lot of information online so there is no excuse for ignorance in this area. The public library has plenty of financial books so you do not need to outlay money for books.
Mistake number five: Getting too emotional with your investments
You cannot be emotional with your investments. Use cold hard logic when assessing your investments. Investing in mutual/managed funds takes your emotions out of investing as it is the fund manager who chooses the investments.
Mistake number six: Lack of patience
Depending on your strategy, some investments are long-term and require patience, but it all depends on your age and personal circumstances. Still, if you are young you have the advantage of time on your side so patience will help you acquire your financial goals.
Mistake number seven: Lack of planning.
All successful ventures are well-planned! So having some kind of strategy for your financial future is essential. You need to decide what the purpose of this money is for; is it for your retirement, a new car, a house deposit, your education? You must be specific.
Read all you can about the various investment options and which ones suit your particular circumstances. Everyone has different goals so your strategy needs to be one which suits your personal desires.
