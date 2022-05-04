News
What Is CBD? Top Questions Answered 2022
CBD has become one of the hottest health supplements of the past decade, but for many it’s still a bit of a mystery. Is CBD medical marijuana? Is it marijuana at all? How does CBD work? What does CBD stand for? What is CBD oil? For that matter, what is CBD? The list of commonly asked questions about CBD goes on and on. And so, today we’re going to answer a few of those cannabidiol queries, and show you some of the best CBD products available in the UK for 2022 while we’re at it. But first things first …
What Is CBD Oil?
CBD oil is the oil derived from the buds, leaves and stalks of the cannabis plant. For CBD products, that refers to the low-THC form of cannabis, which is called hemp (or, industrial hemp). While there certainly exists a high-THC form of cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, this type of cannabis is not used for legal CBD products in the UK.
What Is CBD?
CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of a group of compounds found in the cannabis plant, known as cannabinoids. There are over 100 cannabinoids in cannabis hemp, with CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) being the two major cannabinoids. Other cannabinoids include CBG (cannabigerol), CBN (cannabinol), CBC (cannabichromene), among many others. Each of these compounds has its own unique effects when consumed. And we’ll get to those CBD benefits in a minute.
But first, let’s have a look at the different types of CBD oil UK products available, as well as some best-in-class items in each category.
How Do You Take CBD?
CBD can be consumed in a variety of ways, each with its own advantages.
Edibles: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
One of the most popular ways to take CBD is in edibles. While CBD edibles take the longest of any type of CBD product to get into your bloodstream (because they have to work their way through your digestive tract), their effects are the longest lasting. In fact, the effects of CBD edibles can last six to eight hours, depending on personal bioavailability factors, such as height, weight, body mass, CBD tolerance, and other factors. And because the CBD in edibles is premeasured, you never have to worry about figuring out the dosage.
CBD gummies are incredibly popular edibles, in large part because people simply love gummies. But while CBD gummies certainly taste as wonderful as a normal sweet, they also deliver the calming wellness benefits of cannabidiol. CBDfx, a longtime leader in the CBD industry, has a broad line of organic CBD gummy products. Their Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies deliver 50mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving and no other active ingredients to cloud your CBD experience. The delicious burst of natural fruit flavour is an added bonus for these best-selling CBD gummies.
CBDfx CBD Soft Gel Capsules
It’s worth mentioning the variety of products you’ll find in the CBD edibles category. From CBD gummies to CBD cookies to CBD drinks and more, there’s no shortage of CBD edible products. CBDfx CBD Soft Gel Capsules fall under the edibles category, and provide a CBD-only experience similar to their Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies above. These CBD capsules contain 25mg of broad spectrum CBD per capsule (take one or two per serving, depending on personal preference) as well as natural, coconut-derived MCT oil to help your body better absorb the cannabidiol. Other than added gelatin to help form the capsules, those are the only ingredients in these pure and potent CBD Softgels, making them a perfect product for people who want to experience CBD by itself.
Sublinguals: CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture
CBD tinctures are sublingual CBD products, held under the tongue so that the cannabidiol can absorb into the bloodstream through the capillaries of the mouth. The benefit of sublingual CBD is that it gets into your system quicker than CBD edibles (sometimes as quickly as 20–30 minutes) and its effects last much longer than CBD vapes (four to six hours, depending on bioavailability factors). This makes oil tinctures a great middle-ground CBD product, sort of a best of both worlds. Oil tinctures also allow you to dial in your CBD dosage right down to the tiniest mg.
CBDfx sells two wonderful CBD tinctures in the UK. Their CBD Hemp Tincture is similar to the products above, in that it shines the spotlight on the CBD itself. Their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture, on the other hand, contains a robust and effective blend of ingredients designed for energy and focus. While CBD is often thought of as purely a relaxation supplement, it actually is effective in energy products because it helps to calm the mind, giving you laser focus to attack your day. CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture supplies energy and antioxidant benefits through the inclusion of curcumin and coenzyme Q10, as well as a special blend of terpenes. CBG (cannabigerol) helps boost the performance of the CBD through a phenomenon known as the Entourage Effect, in which multiple cannabinoids and other hemp compounds actually increase each other’s overall effects when taken together. CBDfx Wellness Tincture makes a great addition to any morning health regimen.
Vapes: CBDfx Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Pen
CBD vape products provide the quickest effects of any CBD products, because the CBD is absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the lungs. This means that you can feel the CBD effects within minutes. While the effects of a CBD vape are notably shorter-lasting than tinctures or edibles (generally, up to two hours), many people enjoy the versatility of a quick-hitting product with a narrower window of effects.
CBDfx carries CBD vape pens in six different flavours, ranging from fruity to minty to classic cannabis strains. And their recently updated pens deliver a whopping 500mg of broad spectrum CBD per pen — and approximately 800 puffs per 2mL pen. The Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Pen is a perennial favourite for CBD vape enthusiasts due to its burst of berry flavour, as well as its potent CBD punch. The pen contains no buttons, making it simple to use. And while it can be charged via Micro USB, the pen is disposable — allowing you to more easily experiment with different flavours.
Topicals: CBDfx CBD Muscle & Joint Cream
Topical CBD products include CBD creams, CBD balms, CBD masks, CBD lotions, and other products that are rubbed directly onto the skin. Unlike the other categories of products above, CBD creams absorb directly into the affected area, either an irritated or inflamed patch of skin or muscles and joints beneath the skin, providing natural pain relief. Topical CBD creams can bring soothing relief within 15 minutes, with effects lasting up to six hours, again depending on bioavailability factors.
CBDfx CBD Muscle & Joint Cream delivers potent broad spectrum CBD, plus other active ingredients for natural pain relief. White willow bark and caffeine are both natural pain relievers (in fact, salicin from white willow bark is chemically similar to the active ingredient in aspirin). Menthol adds cooling pain relief, as well. Taken together, the ingredients in CBD Muscle & Joint Cream are great for minor pain relief and are a must for any medicine cabinet or training table.
What Are the Benefits of CBD?
All vertebrate animals, including humans, create their own cannabinoids. The body produces these endocannabinoids to serve as neurotransmitters in a cell-signalling system called the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Endocannabinoids send signals to receptors in various organs and systems throughout the body, most notably the brain and nervous system, and help them to maintain homeostasis, or balance. This helps the body to regulate such important functions as sleep, appetite, memory, mood, immune function, stress, pain, motor control, and more.
As it turns out, plant-based cannabinoids (such as CBD) have a similar effect on the body, mimicking endocannabinoids and helping the body’s ECS to perform more efficiently. This produces wellness benefits for several systems and organs throughout the body, and it’s the reason that CBD wellness products have become so incredibly popular.
You can enjoy these CBD oil benefits in products as diverse as CBD tablets, CBD oil UK tinctures, CBD gummies UK, CBD vape oil, and other products.
What Are the Types of CBD Oil?
You probably noted in some of the product descriptions that we referred to the type of CBD oil used. There are actually three types of CBD. Full spectrum CBD refers to the initial extract from the hemp plant. Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and healthy fatty acids of cannabis hemp. This includes trace amounts of THC. In the UK, the legal limit is 0.2% THC. Full spectrum CBD can actually contain more than this (up to 0.3%). For this reason, you won’t likely find real full spectrum CBD in the UK. You’re more likely to find a CBD product labelled as full spectrum that is, in fact, broad spectrum CBD.
Broad spectrum CBD is the same oil as full spectrum, except it’s undergone a filtration process to remove all detectable amounts of THC. While some small part of the other cannabis compounds get removed in the process, broad spectrum CBD still retains nearly all of the cannabinoid content and is a robust and potent oil.
CBD isolate is CBD with all other cannabis content removed (making it 99% pure CBD). Isolate won’t give you the Entourage Effect, but it is often preferred in products like vape oils and bath salts, because it’s flavourless and odourless.
How to Shop for the Best CBD Oil UK Products
When you shop for CBD oil UK products, whether it’s CBD tinctures or CBD gummies UK items, there are several things to consider in terms of where to buy CBD oil.
For starters, always make sure the CBD in your product was made with organic hemp. Cannabis is a bioaccumulator, meaning that it takes in whatever chemicals are in the soil that surrounds it. This is great for absorbing nutrients, but if there are pesticides, heavy metals, or other harmful substances in the soil, you should understand that those will end up in your product. The tricky part about shopping for CBD in the UK is that there are a lot of government restrictions around labelling a product as organic, even if it is organic. But you can look for words like non-GMO and pesticide-free, which will give you a clue as to how the product was farmed.
Also, look for CBD that was extracted from the cannabis hemp with clean carbon dioxide. Cheaper CBD brands will often use solvents to extract the oil, but those solvents can leave behind a chemical residue that could be harmful to your health. Carbon dioxide not only leaves your CBD solvent-free, it also extracts the cannabinoids more efficiently, giving you greater CBD potency in every product.
You can verify how CBD was farmed and extracted with a lab report produced by an independent, third-party laboratory. Third-party lab reports will show you how much CBD and other cannabis content is in your product, as well as any contaminants. Every reputable CBD company will supply you with such a report.
Lastly, look for a CBD company that uses all-natural ingredients in every product. It somewhat defeats the purpose of finding pure, organic CBD if it’s blended in with artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives.
CBD and Your Health
You, no doubt, noted that all of the products we recommended above come from the same company, CBDfx. We did so because CBDfx meets all of our criteria, with organic, CO2-extracted CBD, backed by a third-party lab report and complemented by all-natural ingredients. If you’re looking for the best CBD products, CBDfx is a great place to start.
We hope we were able to answer some of your questions about CBD and that you’re now able to shop with confidence for CBD in the UK. We wish you all the best on your health and wellness journey.
Column: Cubs and White Sox players — and fans — weather miserable conditions for the City Series opener at Wrigley Field
There’s something about a City Series game that brings out the best in everyone.
A good-natured rivalry, the availability of $14 beers and Chicagoans’ love of a spirited argument always seem to put fans in the right mood.
“You’ll see maybe one fight in the outfield and the bleachers once in a while,” White Sox starter Lucas Giolito said before Tuesday’s series opener at Wrigley Field. “But this series over the past few years, like the second inning — ‘Oh, we got one already.’”
The Cubs marketing department missed out on an opportunity to have former Bears center Olin Kreutz throw out the ceremonial first punch, but otherwise it pulled out all the stops.
The trophy that goes to the winner of the annual crosstown series was on display on a table in the rain next to the Cubs dugout for one and all to see. It was part of the pageantry that comes with the Cubs-Sox series, though no one was in the stands and the only one paying any attention to it was the Cubs mascot.
It was too cold to care, though not quite bad enough to cancel the game.
The White Sox came out with a 3-1 win, and there were no visible shenanigans in the stands for players to watch.
In fact, Cubs and Sox fans were seen teaming up in the bleachers to make a giant beer cup snake. Chicago’s slogan — “The City That Works” — never seemed so apropos.
Neither rain nor wind nor gloom of spring could keep these teams from their appointed ballgame, even if anyone with common sense would’ve postponed it and played a doubleheader Wednesday, a rare Chicago day with no precipitation in the forecast.
The game-time temperature was 45 degrees with a north wind of 23 mph and a slight mist, conditions better suited for duck hunting than the City Series. While Wrigley Field usually is packed for the start of the crosstown games, less than half of the seats were filled when starter Scott Effross took the mound, the first of several Cubs pitchers on what turned into a bullpen day.
At least the Cubs and Sox players are used to this by now, and no one was complaining, at least out loud.
“Just remind them they’re playing in the big leagues,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Arizona is waiting for them if they don’t like it. Being a little sarcastic, but the fact is they appreciate you go through this in April, now May. And later on, they’ll be looking for cooler weather. As long as both sides have to deal with it, you go at it.”
That doesn’t make it right to force fans to either sit through nights like this or eat their pricey tickets. But buying a ticket to a game in a ballpark near the lakefront before Memorial Day is always a risk, so caveat emptor.
Wrigley is a beautiful place in the summer, but nothing’s drearier than Wrigley in the spring before the ivy blooms.
Back in 2007 I asked Cubs players if they thought Wrigley would last another 50 years without major changes. Catcher Michael Barrett — best remembered for punching Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski and igniting a brawl in a 2006 City Series game on the South Side — had a unique idea on how to preserve Wrigley into the 2050s.
“Ideally, especially for this time of year, you’d like to see a dome put on the outside of it,” Barrett said. “Don’t change anything about Wrigley Field. Just reinforce it and have a dome covering it.”
The Ricketts Dome?
Well, it would make going to a Cubs game in April and early May relatively tolerable, but now that the Ricketts family owns most of the rooftop clubs, that probably would be a non-starter even if it got through the city council.
Everyone in the Cubs and Sox clubhouses appeared ready to deal with the raw conditions, even if some of the fans opted to stay at home or in the Wrigleyville bars. Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal and his former Sox teammate Gavin Sheets spoke beforehand about mutual trash-talking, and Madrigal said Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal texted him Tuesday morning about something that wasn’t revealed.
“It’s all fun and games,” Madrigal said. “I have built a lot of friendships over there. I don’t think this game means more than any other game. I’m sure I’ll be joking around with some of the guys on the bases … but we’re just focused on trying to win games at the end of the day.”
Wins have been hard to come by for both teams this season, which was expected for the rebuilding Cubs. The Sox are another story, one that needs a rewrite at this point.
But misery loves company, so both teams’ fans can take solace in the misery of their rivals. Still, Giolito wasn’t sure why fans in Chicago can’t root for the other side if their team isn’t doing well.
“It seems like people want to be happy, right?” he said. “One team is playing well and the other team is not playing well, (so) try and stay positive and root for this team, I guess. I didn’t grow up here. I grew up in California, and I didn’t even really grow up a fan of a team. So that kind of mindset … that’s kind of foreign to me.”
It’s a mindset most Cubs and Sox fans were born with, and it’s too late to change now. Being happy means the other guys are unhappy.
So they sat together at Wrigley on Tuesday like human popsicles, watching a game while trying to feel their toes, because that’s just how we roll.
Michael Kopech continues to learn with each start for the Chicago White Sox: ‘Lot of lessons in this first month’
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech knows the elements can be part of a game.
The Sox and Cubs had to deal with the cold, wind and rain Tuesday in the City Series at Wrigley Field.
“The wind was the main thing. The wind was changing directions every inning,” Kopech said. “Sometimes (the elements) work with you and sometimes they work against you. Today, I felt like I was able to work with them for the most part. But it wasn’t too terrible.”
Kopech remained in control in the tough conditions, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking two in four-plus scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory against the Cubs.
“His stuff is electric,” said Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who homered in the win.
Kopech didn’t qualify for the victory; Reynaldo Lopez was credited with the win after getting a double play and a strikeout in the fifth. But Kopech helped the Sox win consecutive games for the first time since April 15-16 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Last year, I saw the hunger,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I mean, he wants to be a starter. And when you have talent like that and you add desire?
“You see the way he works to get ready. The breaking ball is getting more consistent. He’s moving his fastball around. He’s got a changeup, and when it gets a little warmer, he’ll use that too.
“It was a tough day for pitching. In fact, I was going to get him out after four and he says, ‘I’m still good to go.’ I gave him a chance to be the winning pitcher. I said, ‘I’m not going to push it.’”
Kopech cruised through the first two innings, striking out three. He was tested in the third after a 14-pitch at-bat for Alfonso Rivas resulted in a walk, giving the Cubs runners on first and second with one out.
Seiya Suzuki ripped a liner that first baseman José Abreu caught. Abreu beat Rivas to first to complete a double play.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the fourth with a single, a walk and an error. Kopech got Yan Gomes to pop out to Abreu to end the inning.
Kopech exited after allowing a single to Nick Madrigal to begin the fifth. He lowered his ERA to 1.17 in the 83-pitch effort.
“For the most part they were taking pretty good at-bats,” Kopech said. “One in particular was Rivas, 14-pitch at-bat, ended in a walk. That changed my whole outing. Credit to him there.
“Also, I think some guys are going up there looking for a certain pitch and my job is to not give them that pitch or to execute a pitch that’s so good that they can’t touch it. I think I just caught a few guys in between tonight, and a couple of their guys got me.”
Kopech wanted to go at least five innings, but he also acknowledged the big picture.
“That’s the conversation, right?” he said. “I want to be healthy at the end of the year and able to go six, seven, eight or whatever in July, August, September, hopefully October. I completely understand, but I’m still in the position where I want to do it now. I want to do it in May, I want to do it in June, I want to do it in July.
“I just want to give the best performance I can for my team every time I take the mound. And (Tuesday) could have been that. But I understand that I’ve had some high pitch counts in earlier innings that kept me from being able to do that too. So I’ve got to be more efficient.”
Kopech continues to learn with each start.
“I don’t think I’ve pitched to the best of my capabilities, but I feel like I’ve had opportunities to grind and battle with what I do have,” he said. “With those opportunities, I’ve been able to take advantage of working with what I’ve got.
“Lot of lessons in this first month. But I think I’ve got a lot of improvements to make too.”
Ravens roundtable: Favorite draft picks, biggest reaches, 2022 roster consequences and more
Slowly but surely, the Ravens’ 90-man roster is coming together.
On Saturday afternoon, general manager Eric DeCosta wrapped up a busy and bountiful NFL draft. Not long after, Ravens officials got to work filling out the team’s undrafted-free-agent class. On Saturday, rookies will report to Owings Mills for a three-day minicamp. Voluntary organized team workouts begin in less than three weeks.
With the draft in the rearview mirror and another wave of free agency ahead, here’s where Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon think the Ravens stand.
Who was the Ravens’ best pick of the draft?
Childs Walker: Their best pick for immediate value was Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones at No. 76 overall. He could give them much of what Georgia’s Jordan Davis would have delivered, had the Ravens been able to use the No. 14 pick on the more touted interior defender. Jones has the athletic ability to pressure the pocket and occupy multiple blockers.
That said, second-round pick David Ojabo was the potential home run swing. The Ravens would have seriously considered picking him at No. 14 if he had not torn his Achilles tendon at his pro day. He could be a rare difference-maker on the edge, and they already have a feel for his character because of their deep ties to the Michigan program. Ojabo probably won’t help much in 2022, but he’s exactly the type of player you should snag if you go into a draft with as much capital as the Ravens did.
Jonas Shaffer: One of the greatest compliments coach John Harbaugh ever paid a player came when he called guard Marshal Yanda a “force multiplier.” After the legendary guard retired in 2020, Harbaugh said Yanda “exponentially makes the offensive line better because he makes all the players around him so much better.”
Kyle Hamilton has that kind of potential on defense. DeCosta and Harbaugh said last week that the Notre Dame star can do everything a modern safety needs to in the NFL: blitz, tackle, cover tight ends, line up as a single-high safety, line up as a two-high safety, play man coverage, play zone coverage. The more unpredictable Hamilton is, the harder it will be for offenses to game-plan for him — and the easier it’ll be for his Ravens teammates to exploit their uncertainty.
C.J. Doon: There’s a reason Hamilton was considered a consensus top-five player in this draft class, regardless of position. The Notre Dame safety has All-Pro potential, and while he might not be considered as important to a championship contender as a shutdown corner or dominant pass rusher, the value of his position is on the rise — especially at the top of the market.
If Hamilton becomes a star, like most experts believe he will, this pick could be one of the best of DeCosta’s tenure. According to Pro Football Focus’ measurement of wins above replacement, the top 10 safeties in 2019 were more valuable to their teams than the top 10 at any other position but quarterback and wide receiver. Getting that kind of value at pick No. 14 is a home run.
What was the Ravens’ biggest reach in the draft?
Walker: The Ravens were seemingly determined to use one of their six fourth-round picks on Penn State punter Jordan Stout, and we know from Peter King’s fly-on-the-wall report for NBC Sports that DeCosta sensed a mini-run on the position coming. So he took Stout at No. 130 overall.
He could have instead used that pick on speedy Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III and perhaps still had a shot to pick Stout at No. 139. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did pick a punter between those slots, and maybe they would have drafted Stout, but you hate to pass on a coveted skill position player for a specialist. The Ravens made the best of it by taking a tight end with wide receiver skills, Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina, at No. 139. They did very little reaching overall, a major reason their draft was so well regarded.
Shaffer: I can’t quibble too much with the logic behind any of the Ravens’ picks, even Stout. If Sam Koch’s explanation last summer for the value of a deadeye punter is true — “The last time I saw in analytics, a punt to the 13[-yard line] compared with a punt to the 18 might be the difference from a 13% chance of scoring for the opposing team to a 28% chance of scoring” — Stout’s accuracy will reap rewards in Baltimore. On punts launched between the 30-yard lines, Stout pinned opponents inside the 20 83% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Ravens’ blitz of fourth-pick picks did leave me wondering: What about next year’s draft? The Ravens currently have seven picks in 2023 and aren’t expected to add a mid-round selection through the compensatory-pick process. DeCosta’s goal is to have double-digit picks in each draft. He can still get there by trading players and picks over the next year, of course. But it was surprising to see the Ravens not deal one of their later picks for a 2023 selection that likely would have slotted higher.
Doon: Stout is the obvious answer, considering the rarity of taking a punter as early as the fourth round, but I’m not going to doubt the Ravens’ assessment of their special teams. Using the media’s consensus big board as a judge, Houston cornerback Damarion Williams is a big reach. He ranked No. 256 overall, and the Ravens took him at pick No. 141. At 5 feet 10 and 182 pounds, with below-average physical and athletic traits, Williams is unlikely to be more than a slot corner at the next level. The two-time team captain could certainly prove me wrong, but it was a little surprising to see the Ravens pick him over a more athletic corner like Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen or a promising receiver like Boise State’s Khalil Shakir.
Who’s the sleeper pick or signing of the Ravens’ draft?
Walker: Jalyn Armour-Davis did not get a lot of attention because injuries wiped out so much of his Alabama career, but he has the physical traits of a first-round cornerback who could thrive on an island in the NFL. We knew the Ravens needed young depth at the position behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and they found a developmental talent whose skill set is typically hard to come by in the fourth round.
Shaffer: Would anyone be that surprised if sixth-round pick Tyler Badie opens the season as the Ravens’ starting running back? He’s quick and elusive. He’s secure with the ball. He’s a viable receiving option. And — most important, considering the other Ravens running backs he’ll be meeting soon — he’s healthy. Team officials value high-end production, and after biding his time between Larry Rountree III at Missouri, Badie broke out in his first season as a full-time starter. He had 1,604 rushing yards and 6 yards per carry in 2021, along with 54 receptions for 330 yards. If Badie can’t crack the Ravens’ two-deep, he could at least help out as a kick returner.
Doon: Consider me a fan of Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk, whom the Ravens reportedly have signed. Despite setting school records with 105 catches and 1,046 receiving yards last season, the 6-3 California transfer went undrafted. He lands in an ideal situation in Baltimore, with the Ravens needing to replace the production of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown after his trade to the Arizona Cardinals. Polk has the size, ball skills and game sense to grow into a dependable target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
What’s the most significant consequence of the Ravens’ draft?
Walker: Without a lot of fanfare, they moved on from the generation left over from their 2012 Super Bowl team. Publicly, they’re taking a wait-and-see approach with their longest-tenured player, Koch, but they would not have drafted Stout if they did not view him as an immediate starter.
The selection of Jones drove home what we already suspected: that nose tackle Brandon Williams, drafted the year after the Super Bowl, probably won’t be back. The Ravens have re-assigned Williams’ number along with those of longtime cornerback Jimmy Smith and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. If Koch is released, kicker Justin Tucker and inside linebacker Josh Bynes would be the only players left from 2012. We knew the Ravens wanted to get younger, especially on defense, and they’re well on their way.
Shaffer: Rashod Bateman, age 22, is now WR1. Even if the Ravens go out and sign a free-agent wide receiver to help fill their Hollywood-sized hole — Jarvis Landry? Will Fuller V? — it’s Bateman who’ll draw the most attention at wideout this season. A heavy burden, sure, but one Ravens officials believe the 2021 first-round pick can bear. And with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and a potent running attack helping out, Bateman doesn’t have to be a show-stopping performer. He just needs to avoid a sophomore slump.
Doon: If Jackson is indeed going to sign a long-term contract, the Ravens are set up for success. With Jackson’s deal expected to take up a significant portion of the salary cap, they need cheap, young building blocks to maintain a championship-caliber roster. At safety, center, edge rusher, defensive tackle, tight end, cornerback and even punter, they might have found those pieces in this draft.
What’s the Ravens’ biggest roster need?
Walker: They still need an edge rusher while they wait for Ojabo. That could be veteran Justin Houston, who played well for them on a cheap contract last year. They placed an unrestricted-free-agent tender on him this week, meaning that if he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he could be back at a similar price. Houston and his 4 1/2 sacks from 2021 would not thrill fans, but he would be a fine bridge solution. If not Houston, the Ravens would need to bring in another veteran to pair with Odafe Oweh. Tyus Bowser’s availability for the start of the season is also in question after he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 18.
Shaffer: The Ravens’ depth and versatility at safety can help paper over some of their shortcomings at cornerback, especially in the slot, and at inside linebacker, especially on passing downs. But outside linebacker’s another matter. Ojabo, even when healthy, was seen as a first-year project during the predraft process. Bowser’s rehabilitation can’t be rushed. Daelin Hayes has dealt with injuries throughout his playing career. Jaylon Ferguson hasn’t shown much as a pass rusher. If the season started next month, Malik Harrison would probably be in the rotation. The Ravens have to find some help, or else they risk more of the misery created by last year’s offensive tackle quagmire.
Doon: Wide receiver is clearly not very important to a run-first offense led by coordinator Greg Roman, but the Ravens still need someone who can threaten defenses vertically the way Brown did. Before Jackson fell off in the second half of last season, he was one of the league’s best downfield passers. Bateman has the potential to be a reliable No. 1 target, but he’s not going to challenge cornerbacks deep. It’s easier said than done to find a consistent downfield threat after the draft and the first few waves of free agency have passed, but a veteran like T.Y. Hilton or Fuller would be a wise investment.
