What’s Leaving Streaming This May
Clueless.”>
It looks like name of the leaving-streaming-guide game this month is comfort movies. From beloved teen comedies to fluffy period pieces to raucous action flicks, May has some fun movies saved up. All will be exiting before the month is up, so be sure to make the time to catch these films while you can!
What’s leaving Netflix
Closer
Drama, intrigue, and crumbling relationships all meld together in Mike Nichols’ Closer. The 2004 film was the second to last from the director of classics liks Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Graduate, and it takes a similar look at the absolute mess of falling for someone. Closer’s complicated love square stars big names like Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen, each bringing their own tragicomic take to this 21st century love story. It’s a very interesting character study of four thoroughly modern men and women and all the chaos that comes with a thriving interpersonal life. Closer will be streaming until the end of the month.
Hairspray
Though distant from the original John Waters film, the 2007 musical Hairspray is still a hoot and a half. In 1960s Baltimore, young Tracy Turnblad’s dream of getting on her local teen dance show combines with the call for racial integration, and her quest for creative equality brings together a motley crew of talent. There’s Amanda Bynes as Tracy’s ditzy friend who lives under her overbearing Christian mother (played by Allison Janney), Zac Efron as the high school heartthrob, Queen Latifah as a DJ whose confidence speaks volumes, and John Travolta—in drag—as Tracy’s mother, Edna. Oh, and Michelle Pfeiffer is there as a deliciously evil stage mom. Hairspray streams until the end of the month.
What’s leaving Hulu
Deadpool
Between studio mergers, endless comic book adaptations, and more PG-13 fare than the CW, Deadpool emerged as quite the fascinating film series in the 2010s. Spearheaded in part by star Ryan Reynolds, the idea of these R-rated, sarcastic antihero movies was rejected for years—even though they ended up being smash hits at the box office. Each film is a fun superhero action comedy, complete with inventive fourth wall breaking and intense fight scenes. The movies skewer superhero conventions in many ways, serving as a neat reminder to superhero life outside of the MCU. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming until May 14th.
Juno
One of the most inventive teen comedies of last century is departing this month, and with it goes a slew of slang that could only ever exist on screen. Juno tells the story of a pregnant teenager who decides to give the baby up for adoption. The film is fiercely individual, thanks to screenwriter Diablo Cody and Elliot Page’s incredibly idiosyncratic lead performance, and 15 years later it remains unforgettable. The talented cast is rounded out by Jennifer Garner (in a career-best performance), Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, J.K. Simmons, and Allison Janney. Juno will be streaming until the end of the month.
What’s leaving HBO Max
Pride & Prejudice
Nothing hits quite like a perfectly curated period piece, especially when it comes from Jane Austen’s bevy of books. The 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is crafted in such a way, telling the classic love story with a level of cleverness fit for Elizabeth Bennet herself. Keira Knightley stars in one of her first roles that cemented her as the queen of period pieces, and a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen makes quite the striking Mr. Darcy. It’s a truly lovely movie, packed to the brim with wit, romance, and exquisite period detail. Pride & Prejudice is streaming until May 27th.
Clueless
Not watching Clueless for the umpteenth time before it exits HBO later this month? As if! This ‘90s adaptation of another Jane Austen story is certainly one of the most iconic teen movies of all time. Between Alicia Silverstone’s loud, chic wardrobe and the ageless charm of Paul Rudd, Clueless is both of its era and wonderfully timeless. Sharply written, incredibly acted, and color coordinated to an absurd level, this movie is always worthy of a rewatch—or several. It’s endlessly quotable and eternally enjoyable, so make sure to catch it before it takes its leave. Clueless expires at the end of the month.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
Green Bay Packers will face New York Giants at London’s Tottenham Stadium Oct. 9
London is taking the Giants back to face the Pack.
The Giants will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Stadium, a source tells the Daily News. The Packers will be the home team.
This will be the Giants’ third ever trip to London and their first to Tottenham Stadium. They are 2-0 so far in those games.
They beat the Miami Dolphins, 13-10, at Wembley Stadium in the NFL’s first ever regular season game in London on Oct. 28, 2007. And they beat the Los Angeles Rams, 17-10, at Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 23, 2016.
Eli Manning was the quarterback for both of those victories.
The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007.
“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said recently in a statement.
On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to announce the specifics of all its 2022 international games featuring the Packers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints and Buccaneers.
It is already known that the Bucs will play in the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Munich, Germany, and the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league’s first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.
The Saints will play in the UK for the third time. The Jaguars already announced that they will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in 2022.
The NFL then will release its full regular season schedule on May 12. The Giants already know their home and road opponents.
They’ll host the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Texans and Colts.
They’ll visit the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Seahawks and Titans.
And now, first year coach Brian Daboll knows he’ll be taking his team across the Atlantic Ocean.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees! DA will increase again in July, order issues, know details
7th pay commission: The AICP Index data for March has been released by the Labor Ministry. There has been a jump of 1 point in comparison to February, due to which the DA of central employees is expected to increase once again in July 2022.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: Once again great news is coming for the central employees. After the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) in March 2022, now DA is expected to increase in July 2022 as well. After the reduction in the AICP Index of January and February, now there has been a big jump in it in March. After the release of this figure, the way for increase in dearness allowance seems to be clear.
1 point jump in March
Let us tell you that in January 2022, the figure of AICPI Index was at 125.1. In February, it declined further and it came down to 125. On the basis of this, it was expected to decline in March as well, but there was a jump of 1 point and it increased to 126.
Can increase up to 4 percent
Now after the arrival of March numbers, the possibility of increasing DA by three percent in July 2022 (Next DA Hike) has been a league. However, the final decision will be taken only after the numbers of April, May and June are out. If this trend continues in the coming months also, then the figure of increase in dearness allowance (DA Hike) can go up to 4 percent.
Big jump in AICPI numbers in March
Dearness Allowance is increased twice a year under the 7th Pay Commission of central employees. For the first time DA increases in January and second in July. For January 2022, it has been announced to increase the dearness allowance by three percent in March. It has also been announced by the government to give it with an arrear of three months.
Next DA will be revised in July
The next Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) is to be revised in July. Its basis will be the All India Consumer Price Index from January to June. There was a decline in January, February but in March it has jumped. AICPI 125.1 in January was 125 points in February. Now in March it has reached 126 points. After which the possibility of increasing DA in July has increased.
Let us tell you that the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country.
Vikings heading to London to play Saints on Oct. 2
For the third time in 10 seasons, the Vikings are heading to London.
The NFL announced on Wednesday that Minnesota will be the road team for a Week 2 game on Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m. CDT against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That will leave the Vikings this season with nine home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, seven true road games and the London game.
In previous regular-season games in London, the Vikings defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 in 2013 as the home team and defeated Cleveland 33-16 in 2017 as the road team.
The Vikings also defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 28-10 in the preseason in 1983, the first game of any kind held by the NFL in London.
Minnesota playing in London had been deemed as likely since two weeks ago KSTP-TV and The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune reported that the Vikings were a possibility to play there. A source told the Pioneer Press last week that reporting was accurate.
The dates for the remainder of the Vikings’ regular-season schedule will be announced on May 12.
