17-year-old reported missing, endangered in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old boy.
Drew Thompson left his house in Troy, Missouri, around 10 p.m. on May 1. He was driving a white 2008 Jeep Commander with Missouri license plate EE9-V9S.
The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Thompson’s whereabouts.
The 17-year-old is about 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546 or use submit a tip at the following website:
Queen Latifah wants to get ‘The Equalizer’ superfan Dolly Parton on the show
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts.
The plan endorsed Wednesday is expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 edge in the state’s congressional delegation. Committee chairman Rep. Dan Shaul said it could be debated by the full House next Monday — allowing time for the Senate to also consider it before the May 13 deadline to pass bills.
The House and Senate have been at a standoff over congressional redistricting even though Republicans control both chambers. Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties also remain in several states.
Tuesday-morning crash of small plane in Mankato now under federal investigation
MANKATO, Minn. — Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected in Mankato Wednesday to try to determine why a small plane crashed, injuring the pilot.
KEYC-TV reports the crash happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot was the only one on board when the plane crashed during a landing attempt. The 78-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
“We were able to get those staff out here very quickly and put our emergency action plan into place. We were able to contact the FAA and NTSB and other folks that we need to to get engaged into this investigation and get everything wrapped up in a little over an hour,” said Jeff Johnson, Mankato’s director of public works.
While the Mankato airport was closed, planes landed at surrounding airports including New Ulm and Waseca.
