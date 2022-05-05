News
A new kind of drive-thru: Vietnamese restaurants turning fast food on its head
HOUSTON — The Hughie’s on West 18th Street is one among scores of Vietnamese American restaurants around Houston. But it may have more in common with a Dairy Queen.
For starters, it used to be a Dairy Queen. The sign out front still has the eye-shaped outline of the ice cream chain’s logo. On the menu, alongside banh mi and shaking beef, are thickly crusted, buttermilk brined chicken tenders, a Dairy Queen standard.
The most striking similarity, though, is the restaurant’s drive-thru window, which opened in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus lockdowns.
Paul Pham, an owner of this Hughie’s and another a few miles away, hopes that one day, his restaurant will be as ubiquitous as Dairy Queen. Next year, he’ll open a third location, and has plans to expand in Texas and perhaps beyond.
In his vision, the drive-thru — a classic American innovation that harnessed the fast-food business to the nation’s car culture — is also a potential vehicle to make Vietnamese food the next cuisine to join that success story. He believes that Americans’ increasing familiarity with Vietnamese cuisine makes it the ideal food for the next generation of drive-thru restaurants.
In recent years, several Vietnamese restaurants with the same idea have opened in Houston, including Oui Banh Mi, Saigon Hustle and Kim’s Pho & Grill. Outside Texas, there’s Simply Vietnam in Santa Rosa, California; Mi-Sant Banh Mi Co. in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; and To Me Vietnamese Sub in Calgary, Alberta.
All these restaurants have drive-thrus, and owners who are trying to attract a broader fan base for Vietnamese cooking by marrying its flavors with American convenience.
“We are going to shift toward more of a Chick-fil-A type of concept,” said Pham, who was born and raised in Houston, home to about 150,000 Vietnamese Americans, one of the largest Vietnamese populations in the United States. “They are the godfather of this business, right?”
To him, that also means using technology to streamline customer service, opening in diversely populated neighborhoods and closing on Sundays, as Chick-fil-A does — practices, he said, that are less common among Houston’s older Vietnamese restaurants.
“Our concept would not survive in an old-school Asian environment,” he said. His family opened the first Hughie’s in 2013.
Americans who identify their background as Vietnamese numbered roughly 2.1 million in the 2020 census. Many North American cities, including Philadelphia, Washington and San Jose, California, are experiencing a surge of new Vietnamese restaurants.
But in adopting the drive-thru and other practices of the fast-food industry, restaurateurs hope to reach an audience beyond their fellow Vietnamese Americans.
“We are trying to sit at the level of Panda Express,” said Cassie Ghaffar, an owner of Saigon Hustle, which she opened last February in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston with her business partner, Sandy Nguyen.
Saigon Hustle — which serves banh mi, bun (vermicelli bowls) and com (rice bowls) — looks like an American drive-in from the 1950s, with a large awning decorated with images of dragon fruits and an area where cars can pull up. Saigon Hustle only has one location, but its founders said it is on track to take in $1.8 million in revenue this year. They plan to expand nationally in two to three years.
For many diners who aren’t Vietnamese, a trip to Chinatown for Vietnamese food can be a challenge, as the menu may not be in English, while the more upscale Vietnamese fusion restaurants can feel prohibitively expensive, said Ghaffar, 40.
“The drive-thru is less intimidating,” she said. “It is giving more people an opportunity to try Vietnamese cuisine.”
PANDEMIC ADAPTATION
The drive-thru, which emerged in the mid-20th century and flourished in the 1970s, has primarily been a conduit for foods like hamburgers and french fries. Fast-food chains selling Mexican American food, like Taco Bell and Taco Cabana, have also widely adopted it.
The drive-thru found new life during the early days of the pandemic, when many restaurants embraced ways of limiting person-to-person contact.
Kenny To and Hien Nguyen opened To Me Vietnamese Sub in October 2020 in Calgary. But their drive-thru was inspired less by the pandemic than by Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons.
“Every morning I have to have a coffee at the Tim Hortons drive-thru. It is very convenient for me, for my everyday life,” said To, 60. “I was thinking, why not have the Vietnamese submarine drive-thru?”
Vietnamese dishes like banh mi and spring rolls are portable and easy to package, To said, making them well-suited for a drive-thru format. But because he takes special pains with his banh mi, making each part to order and even baking the bread, it’s harder to make them as quickly as other fast-food items like burgers and fries.
“You have to bake the sub, and then with the meat you have to cook it nicely,” he said. Sometimes, customers have to wait as long as 30 minutes.
Pham, of Hughie’s, said a major barrier to national expansion for a restaurant like his is the limited availability of certain ingredients. A condiment like Golden Mountain Seasoning Sauce, which he uses in marinades, may be hard to find in areas without large Asian American populations.
But at least one Vietnamese fast-food restaurant has already figured out how to scale up nationally: Lee’s Sandwiches, started in San Jose in 1983 by Ba Le and Hanh Nguyen. Today the chain has 62 locations in eight states, including California, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Several have drive-thrus.
The restaurant’s expansion, which began in 2001, came with limitations. “Back then, we were a little more cautious,” said Jimmy Le, vice president of Lee’s and grandson of the founders. The company chose only areas with significant Vietnamese American populations.
Even though Lee’s has since opened restaurants in areas with more multicultural populations, half of its locations are still in predominantly Asian American neighborhoods, said Le, 40.
He said he was happy to see all the new Vietnamese drive-thrus. But he isn’t trying to turn Lee’s into an American fast-food chain. “We don’t want to change too much, or change at all,” he said. “People know Lee’s Sandwiches, and they know what they are going to get.”
It’s hard for Mai Nguyen, 58, another longtime Vietnamese American restaurateur, to feel excited about these newer restaurants. She has run beloved Vietnamese restaurant Mai’s, in Houston, since 1990; her parents opened the place in 1978.
“What I see is the generation now, they kind of make the restaurant look very nice and modern,” she said. “But I don’t see the food is authentic.”
Yet authenticity has a different meaning for these restaurateurs, most of whom grew up outside Vietnam.
MI-SANT IN MINNESOTA
At Mi-Sant, it means serving not only traditional banh mi but also croissants — a specialty of an owner, Quoc Le, 37, whose father received his pastry training in France — out of a drive-thru in a former Brooklyn Park KFC and a former Baker’s Square in Roseville.
“This is part of our identity,” said Linh Nguyen, another owner, along with her three sisters and brother. “Growing up, seeing a drive-thru, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for us.”
She wants Mi-Sant, which opened in 2018 in Brooklyn Park and 2021 in Roseville, to emulate upscale fast-casual restaurants like Shake Shack. But she acknowledged that her reaching out to a wider audience may have alienated her Vietnamese customers.
“I didn’t have all Vietnamese-speaking employees who could talk to them,” she said. “There were no Vietnamese words on the menu, so they couldn’t read it, and our price point is a lot higher” than that of many long-standing Vietnamese restaurants in the area.
And some diners still aren’t accustomed to ordering a banh mi through a drive-thru. “We get people that will just come and order a burger and taco, and it is really funny,” said Nguyen, 33. “I have to be like, ‘We don’t do that here.’”
From the archives: Where to get banh mi in the Twin Cities.
For Pham, modeling Hughie’s after American fast-food restaurants isn’t just a way to attract more kinds of customers, but a reflection of his upbringing in Houston.
“The menu, and having those two different types of worlds combined, is pretty much me,” he said.
To do it any other way, he added, would feel inauthentic.
News
Missouri lawmakers could raise teachers’ starting pay
ST. LOUIS Missouri lawmakers are on the clock. They have until Friday to pass a budget that includes teacher pay raises. The state is the last in the nation for starting teacher pay. It currently sits at an average of just over $33,000.
Teacher salaries in Missouri would rise to a base level of $38,000 annually under a budget plan heading toward final approval in the House and Senate. This is part of a proposed $45.1 billion spending blueprint for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Budget negotiators agreed to insert $37 million to help school districts boost pay from the current nationally low base of $25,000, which is about $12 an hour. The increase had won earlier approval in the Senate, but not in the House. An additional $245 million in funding for schools is aimed at addressing staffing shortages that have led to almost one-fourth of the state’s school districts going to four-day school weeks. School transportation will be fully funded under the plan. The $214 million will give school districts a 70% match for at least the coming school year.
On teacher pay, negotiators had initially sought a lower amount to address rural school districts that were worried about the added cost. The budget also offers school districts $50 million in grants designed to help children recover from learning losses that occurred during school shutdowns because of the pandemic.
“Obviously people don’t go into teaching to get rich but they should be able to support themselves and make a decent living,” State Senator Lauren Arthur said.
News
Letters: Cutting trees to add bike lanes on Cleveland Avenue
Trading trees for bike lanes
The Department of Transportation is scheduled to rework Cleveland Avenue between Como and Larpenteur this spring. Driving that road last week I saw that almost ALL of the majestic and mature trees are marked for cutting down. The purpose of the construction is to provide bike lanes.
The irony of the environmentalist and ecologist advocates and activists is that their efforts will destroy mature trees to lay new ribbons of concrete. Nice going!
John Reay, St. Paul
False charges
No one who makes false or unsubstantiated criminal charges against an opponent should be allowed to run for any elective office in Minnesota.
Carl Brookins, Roseville
Leave it to the states
The leaked opinion on the Supreme Court draft regarding the Roe abortion issue needs a thorough investigation and jail time for the leaker. The rightful place for abortion is with the states not the federal government. Nothing in he Constitution mentions abortion. So any liberal governors in deep alarm should calm down and let each individual state decide. The states will then, based on liberal leanings vs conservative, each make their decision. Roe vs. Wade was a poor decision by the SCOTUS.
Jack Herrick, Burnsville
Beyond abortion
Abortion is now the central issue in the 2022 election. The leak of the Supreme’s Court’s pending decision in Dobbs v. Jackson made it so. The same thing would have happened if we received roughly the same decision in late June, as expected. This early release only extends the time.
Read the draft decision. You will learn that while abortion is at its center, it goes far beyond that single issue. The draft specifically addresses head on the fact that no court has the power to create a constitutional right that is not constitutional, as Roe v. Wade did. If the draft decision stands, it means a return to constitutional rulings from the Supreme Court, instead of the imposition of the political views of the justices.
The abortion debate will return to the states where it had been, and should be.
Dave Racer, Woodbury
Pipe dreams
Everything, and I mean everything, done at the Capitol has negative financial implications to the taxpayers. It would be nice for once if the energy and buzz down there was about how they were pushing for streamlined and more efficient government services.
Removing barriers, holding weekly public listening sessions and entertaining ways that taxes could be lowered, imposing fewer not more fees and generally doing more with less. (And I’m not talking about giving us a small piece of the massive budget surplus. That’s another problem in and of itself.)
It can be done, business’s and families do it all the time. But then I’m reminded of who we have representing us at the Capitol and quickly realize that my desires are indeed a unattainable pipe-dream. Our Capitol and its inhabitants are there for their own pipe laying and care not of our desires.
Hans Molenaar, Shoreview
Celebrating rent rules
The St. Paul rent stabilization initiative has gone into effect. May 1 was a day of celebration for everyone who calls St. Paul “home.”
I am a former homeowner and now an 11-year renter and I applaud the friends and neighbors and relatives, both homeowners and renters, who worked to get this initiative on the ballot last November. Everyone worked hard when the distress signal “mayday, mayday” was heard for help keeping housing affordable for everyone who live in this beautiful city.
Nationwide, rents are up 11.3%, with rents in Florida up 39% and in Dallas, Texas, 21%. Thank you to the citizens of St. Paul who reached out together to bring about the “yes” vote Nov. 2. Thank you for doing the right thing so that all of us can continue to call St. Paul “home.”
Claudia Gordon, St. Paul
News
Column: Things we saw and heard at the City Series, including ‘Angry Lucas’ Giolito and a Pink Floyd reference
Things we saw and heard Wednesday at Game 2 of the City Series, which the Chicago White Sox won 4-3 to sweep the mini-series.
Ozzie Guillén arrives at Wrigley Field in good time, beaming after a talk with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker about Baker’s 2000th career win. Frank Thomas is stuck in traffic. Guillen says he’s thankful the brutal conditions Tuesday prevented them from having to come to Wrigley Field for the White Sox pregame show. “I know for sure now there is a God,” Guillén says.
An ivy update from a Cubs ground crew member: Not yet … “but hopefully soon.”
Yoán Moncada may be back next homestand, Sox manager Tony La Russa tells reporters in the dugout before the game. “I was hoping there would be some miracle and he would be there for the weekend (in Boston),” La Russa says. He should know by now Moncada doesn’t do miracles.
Does La Russa like these two-game mini-series? “I like being in the majors and whatever that schedule says,” he replies. “I like the day off (Thursday) tomorrow, too.”
Sox general manager Rick Hahn and La Russa convene on the field for a pregame conversation, topic unknown. Both are seen laughing, so it wasn’t about pitching to Byron Buxton with the game on the line and first base open.
A flyover during the national anthem? A weak attempt at trying to make an early May, midweek crosstown series look more important than it is.
Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti reflects on Tuesday night’s game: “It was like playing in a car wash.”
The Sox telecast on NBC Sports Chicago shows Dylan Cease mic’d up on Tuesday, calling Tim Anderson’s opposite-field home run and even predicting it would land over the Sloan sign in right. “I can die a legend now,” Cease says. “That’s all I can say.”
The Cubs telecast on Marquee shows Ian Happ mic’d up on Wednesday. “Hey,” “Hey,” and “Yeah” were among the utterances.
Happ removes the ball from the vines on Luis Robert’s fourth-inning double, which leads to a lively discussion between Benetti and Steve Stone on the ivy rule. If there was ivy, Stone points out, Happ would be better off leaving the ball there for a ground rule double rather than risk dropping the ball and watching it turn into a triple.
Sox first baseman Gavin Sheets singles through a big hole between third and second, driving in the tying run in the fourth and providing evidence against banning the shift.
Benetti discusses the “Angry Lucas” Giolito that sometimes shows up in the course of a start. “Usually it’s bad for the townspeople,” he says.
Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies points out the top four Cubs hitters are a combined 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts.
In a taped postgame interview from Tuesday, Sox closer Liam Hendriks is shown looking at a printout in the bullpen before entering the game. Hendriks explains it’s a heat map of Cubs hitters showing their strengths and weaknesses in the strike zone. “What are you looking for?” Benetti asks Hendriks. “Where they suck,” Hendriks replies.
Guillen and Thomas are shown back in the NBC Sports Chicago studios wearing blankets and pretending they’re shivering. Or maybe they really are. Hard to tell with these guys.
Deshaies points out an umpire’s call in the outfield on a diving attempt by Robert was not called until Nick Madrigal was called out trying to extend the hit to a double.
Sox left fielder AJ Pollock bloops one into right field that Madrigal can’t reach after shifting to the left side, proving more evidence against banning the shift.
Cubs broadcaster Jon “Boog” Sciambi cites a stat on the disappearing pitch counts of modern starters: only 14.2% of starters were allowed to eclipse 100 pitches last season. But Sciambi adds the Sox were second in the category. “He rode his guys,” he says of La Russa and his starters.
Every other ballpark in baseball has padding in the outfield, Stone points when Robert runs into the brick wall in center to rob Willson Contreras of a hit to end the sixth. Stone says Robert made the catch despite being “hit by the bricks.” During the replay, Deshaies says: “All in all, just another brick in the wall.” For Pink Floyd fans only.
After Madrigal steals second with two outs in the eighth, Happ is called out looking at a four-seam, 94 mph fastball from Matt Foster after two straight changeups. “Exactly the way Lucas pitched him in his first at-bat,” Deshaies says. Giolito caught Happ looking in the first on a four-seamer after a 1-1 changeup.
Hendriks comes in to close out a White Sox win for the third straight night. A fan near a field mic can be heard on the Cubs telecast telling the ump to call strikes. “It’s cold out here,” he says. Benetti says it was a game that “reminds you why you love baseball.” After the win, it’s back to the studio, and Guillén pretending he’s Stone crying.
The series resumes May 28-29 on the South Side. Hopefully it’ll warm up by then.
()
A new kind of drive-thru: Vietnamese restaurants turning fast food on its head
Missouri lawmakers could raise teachers’ starting pay
Hadoop Big Data Infrastructures
Letters: Cutting trees to add bike lanes on Cleveland Avenue
Column: Things we saw and heard at the City Series, including ‘Angry Lucas’ Giolito and a Pink Floyd reference
MLM Offline Marketing Advice For Newbies
Heavy rain Thursday and into Friday
Crash throws person from car on EB 70 at Goodfellow
Wrong-way driver in custody for causing crash in Fairview Heights
How To Make Your First Dollar Online – A Review of Glen Hopkins My First Affiliate Dollar
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith