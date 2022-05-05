News
Dave Hyde: Happy birthday to Victor Oladipo — and it’s the Miami Heat counting their blessings
Here came another heartwarming chapter in the Victor Oladipo Story. Yes, it’s a capital letter now. A Story. Put it in the Disney motif of wholesome lessons and positive themes and, as the Miami Heat playoffs progress, ever-expanding possibilities.
It just keeps getting better. Oladipo had 10 fourth-quarter points to close the Heat’s Game 2 win against Philadelphia on Wednesday. He played extended minutes for a second straight game with the Miami Heat’s core of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
Oladipo did it on his 30th birthday, too. That’s one of those dividing-line milestones in anyone’s life – and that idea gets underscored for a pro athlete who’s missed much of the last three years to injury.
Oladipo laid in bed Wednesday morning, thinking, “Man, I don’t feel 30. I feel 21.”
Welcome to the aging process, old man.
“Wait, don’t say 21, say 25,’ he said.
Hey, it’s his story to write at this point. It keeps going to re-write, too. This latest chapter comes at the time of year teams typically lose players. Just look at this series. The Heat have lost Kyle Lowry with a hamstring injury.
Philadelphia lost All-Star center Joel Embiid with an orbital fracture and concussion, even if he might return this weekend to change the look of the series. In the other Eastern Conference series, Milwaukee has been without All-Star Khris Middleton and Boston missed Marcus Smart, the defensive player of the year.
The Heat added a star. No team does that. But then there’s not another story out there like Oladipo’s. He played eight games in March in his first appearances this season. He then sat the first three playoff games against Atlanta and it looked like his chance with the Heat was done.
Lowry’s hamstring then happened. Oladipo got a chance. The Heat instantly got an impactful player.
“You can see how he’s a big-time X-factor for us on both sides of the floor,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
There’s the beauty of Oladipo’s game. It was too much a line-up liability for Spoelstra to play Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson play at the same time. Each is a dynamic scorer. Each is a glaring defensive problem, too. Caleb Martin? He’s a dynamic defensive player.
Enter Oladipo. He can score as his 19 points Wednesday again showed. He’s also a defensive stopper, too, as he was one in the cast on Atlanta’s Trae Young and now Philadelphia’s James Harden.
Robinson doesn’t play now. Martin’s moments are limited. None of which anyone saw coming a few games ago. That’s how quickly Oladipo has gone from injury afterthought to central idea moving these playoffs.
Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year award this week. Is Oladipo the Seventh Man of the Playoffs if this continues? Can you see the game-changing talent the Heat bring off the bench now?
“We didn’t expect it would look like this,’ Spoelstra said.
This is Oladipo making three-of-four 3-pointers. This is him providing a 6-4 frame to defend the perimeter. This, too, is Oladipo being the first to greet a courtside-sitting Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, after Wednesday’s game.
Wade and Oladipo were each coached by Tom Crean in college. Wade became a mentor, then a friend. So Oladipo knew of the Heat culture long before becoming part of the year.
“He’s helped me through all this,’ Oladipo said of the past few years of injury.
It’s been an odd, injury-filled time for him. He was returning from a knee injury when traded from Indiana to Houston, part of the four-team deal centered on Harden landing in Brooklyn. The Heat later acquired him from Houston for Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley.
The idea was to rehabilitate Oladipo’s knee injury to provide help in the playoffs. He returned last May only to tear his quadriceps muscle. He needed surgery that put him on the shelf for nearly a year.
And now he’s 30.
“In the grand scheme of things, you look back on my life not even 10 years ago, but just a year ago,’ he said. “I just think about my year and what my last year has been like. For me not to believe in myself, my team, the people I have in my corner – I’d be foolish.
“I truly believe in everything I’ve done. My work ethic. My game. I believe in everything. I believe there are better days to come, too.”
Maybe they come this weekend in Philadelphia. Maybe they’re in another chapter waiting to be written. Happy birthday, old man.
()
Good news for employees! Your salary increased by 16800, PF-gratuity also increased, know here details
Good news for employees! Your salary increased by 16800, PF-gratuity also increased, know here details
Under this agreement made for 4 years, there is a monthly increase of Rs 1776 indirectly and Rs 15024 directly from the salary of Pune employees.
Employees Wage Revision There is great news for the employees of Tata Motors Company. Now the salary of the employees of Pune unit has increased. After the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Motors on Tuesday, 3 May, now the wage revision agreement of the employees of the Pune plant unit has been signed. This has led to an increase of about 17000 in the salary of 6 thousand employees. This amount will increase in three installments.
The special thing is that in Pune from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2025, while the Jamshedpur unit has an agreement from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2026. Under this agreement made for 4 years, there has been a monthly increase of Rs 1776 indirectly and Rs 15024 from the salary of the employees of Pune. Directly and indirectly, the monthly salary of the employees has increased by 16,800. The same in Jamshedpur. The direct monthly increase in the salary of the employees has increased by Rs 14000 and indirect monthly increase by 3000. In Pune, the total amount will increase in three installments and in Jamshedpur the amount will be increased in 4 years.
According to this agreement, there will be an increase of Rs 12600 in the first year, Rs 2520 in the second year and Rs 1680 in the third year. In the first year Rs 12600, basic will increase by Rs 7812, FDA by Rs 1260 and annual increment by Rs 69 i.e. monthly increase will be Rs 9141 in these three items. The same first year dress maintenance allowance will increase by Rs 884 and house rent allowance by Rs 937, while in indirect form PF at the rate of 12% will be Rs 1097, gratuity will be Rs 508 at the rate of 5.56 percent and PL encashment will be Rs 32 on existing allowances.
The post Good news for employees! Your salary increased by 16800, PF-gratuity also increased, know here details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
9 Highest-Rated K-Dramas of 2022 (so far) You Shouldn’t Miss
Korean content which includes K-pop and K-Drama has become quite popular worldwide and has gained a loyal following across the globe. K-dramas top the list when it comes to ranking in global ratings and grabbing the attention of the audience. Fans of the most addictive Korean dramas, Hellbound or Crash Landing on You, and Squid Games, are widespread. Last year was filled with the release of some interesting and binge-worthy K-drama series, the year 2022 is not lagging behind and is ready to add to the list. We have selected the highest-rated K-dramas of 2022, as per IMDb ratings for you.
Some amazing K-Dramas across various genres have been released this year. From romance, thriller, suspense, or gory content, the K-dramas of 2022 can satiate your hunger for binge-watching.
Check out the list of the Highest-Rated K-Dramas of 2022 that you can’t afford to miss this year:
1. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
This love story of Na Hee-Do (Kim Tae-Ri) and Back Yi-Jin (Nam Joo-Hyuk) is continuously topping the charts of the hottest Korean dramas, Twenty Five Twenty One absolutely deserves the top position of one of the K-Dramas with the highest rating. The hard work of the leads in this addictive Korean drama to pursue their ambitions and fulfill their dreams is admirable and healing. The excellent performance of Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk attracted more audiences for Twenty Five Twenty One. It is indeed one of the best K-dramas of 2022.
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Juvenile Justice (2022)
One of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2022 is the legal story of this attention-grabbing series. The plot gets more engaging with each episode. Shim Eun-Seok handles some complex cases after getting appointed as the judge at the juvenile court. It features Kim Hye-soo, Lee Sung-min, and Kim Mu-yeol.
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Business Proposal (2022)
Business Proposal is based on the webtoon written by HaeHwa. Business Proposal is one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2022. The story revolves around Ha-ri who shows up on a blind date disguised as her friend, at a meeting arranged by her friend’s father with an intention to scare away her friend’s prospective partner. However, things take a different turn when she gets to know that the man sitting in front of Ha-ri is her CEO and he ends up proposing an offer. The show features Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Kim Min-kyu.
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Ghost Doctor (2022)
An interesting concept has been introduced in this K-drama of 2022 that is a coma ghost. An arrogant and selfish but genius doctor, Cha Young Min gets involved in an unexpected case, his spirit ends up possessing a doctor’s body. Watch this supernatural medical drama to find out what happens next. It is directed by Boo Seong-cheol and features Kim Bum, Rain, Uee and Son Na-eu.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Thirty-Nine (2022)
If you are looking for a relatable show, then you should not miss out on this one. The show revolves around three close friends who experience the ups and downs of life on the brink of turning 40.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Where to watch: Netflix
6. Pachinko (2022)
Lee Min‑ho fans have been going crazy for this K-drama series, it is one of the most talked-about series and deserves a high rating. The series will keep you hooked to the screen. The show is based on the New York Times bestseller ‘Pachinko‘ by Min Jin Lee, which shows the aftermath and effect of the Japanese invasion of Korea. Pachinko is the story of a Korean immigrant family with hopes and dreams to survive.
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Where to watch: Apple TV+
7. All Of Us Are Dead (2022)
Are you a fan of Kingdom? If you like the thrill of zombie movies, don’t miss out on this one. The show follows a zombie virus outbreak, where the students are trapped in their high school and must find their way out before they turn into one of them. Based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, this Korean drama All of Us Are Dead was one of the top 10 trending shows on Netflix. Look out for some excellent performances by Yoon Park Ji-hoo, Chan-young, Park Solomon, Cho Yi-Hyun, and Yoo In-soo.
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Where to watch: Netflix
8. Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022)
Military Prosecutor Doberman proved to be a formidable opponent to A Business Proposal as the two aired together. The story follows the battle between good and evil in the army. The plot is catchy and entertaining. The series got a high IMDb rating as it was loved by all.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where to watch: tvN
9. Forecasting Love And Weather (2022)
Forecasting Love And Weather is a sweet love story between a diligent weather forecaster and her co-worker. The chemistry between the lead actors Park Min Young and Song Kang grabbed a lot of attention and the audience for this drama. Forecasting Love And Weather recorded a high rating through the episodes.
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Where to watch: Netflix
The high ratings of the K-dramas mentioned above are well deserved. The shows are quite promising and binge-worthy.
Also Read: The 30 Best Korean Dramas You Must Watch On Netflix
The post 9 Highest-Rated K-Dramas of 2022 (so far) You Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on MEWS.
