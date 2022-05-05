Dubbed ‘Awesome,’ new St. Paul giving circle issues $1,000 monthly micro-grants to good causes

After a career in communications, former St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Su Yeager decided it was time to join a giving circle and put her money where her values are. She and 10 other like-minded women from Ramsey Hill, among other neighborhoods throughout St. Paul, came up with a plan, and they dubbed it Awesome.

Yes, that’s the literal name. The women, most of them in their 60s, some retired, some not, came together in January to launch the St. Paul chapter of the international Awesome Foundation and back worthy causes. The all-volunteer organization, which has 83 branches in 13 countries, pools donations for monthly $1,000 micro-grants to small civic projects.

At the American Indian Magnet School in Dayton’s Bluff, Awesome St. Paul is buying books for a burgeoning library space. Awesome funds are helping Katie Meier, a teacher at Randolph Heights Elementary School off Hamline and Jefferson avenues, expand her student “makerspace” from basic arts and crafts to woodworking. The funds bought a palm sander, drill, nails, hammer and paint.

Another $1,000 Awesome check is backing a pollinator garden along Pierce Butler Route in Frogtown, to be installed on the west side of the headquarters of Mano-a-Mano, a charitable organization that sends surplus medical supplies to rural Bolivia. Frogtown Green, which cultivates garden spaces throughout the neighborhood, and a landscape designer have donated additional services.

“It will be about 12 feet wide by 100 feet long and make it a lot more attractive to look at,” said Mano-a-Mano co-founder Joan Velasquez, who plans a composting bin and rain barrel or above-ground cistern to catch rainwater runoff from the roof. “We won’t use pesticides or herbicides, or any chemical fertilizer. We’re in a community that has less greenspace than almost any other in St. Paul, so this is important to the whole Frogtown community.”

‘IT MAKES A DIFFERENCE’

A $1,000 grant “isn’t a lot in the philanthropy world, but it makes a difference to get an idea off the ground,” Yeager said. “The focus is on projects people are doing in the area of education, the arts and social outreach, particularly projects that solve problems in our community and bring joy.”

Through word of mouth alone, the St. Paul chapter has drawn some 48 applications and issued three Awesome grants since launching less than four months ago. They’re eager to vet more. Online applications are due on the 28th of each month.

“It’s so simple,” said Yeager. “If you go onto the Awesome Foundation website, and click on the St. Paul chapter, all you have to do is answer five very simple questions. Tell us a little bit about yourself, and how many people in St. Paul will be impacted by your project.”

The ideas stay in the queue until the group decides on funding, she added. “We’d like to have lots of applications, because there’s lots of awesome ideas out there.”

A NETWORK OF FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS

Mary Morris, a former human resources manager who retired from 3M, said reading through applications has offered an opportunity to learn more about the city she’s lived in for decades.

Trustee meetings have been virtual through Zoom in light of the pandemic, “but come the summertime, I’m sure we’ll get together in person,” said Morris, who lives in Ramsey Hill. “We’re all neighbors and friends of neighbors.”

The 11 trustees each donate $100 per month, with the expectation that they’ll be able to make two grants at once down the line. To keep it sustainable, Morris said, they’ll eventually have to recruit more members.

Otherwise, “we’ve got a good system, I think,” she said. “Each of us is able to go in and vote for our top ones. Then someone will say ‘Grant B needs the money right now, whereas Grant A can wait a month.’”

“There’s been times where we would like to be able to do more even, because there’s good ideas,” she added. “It’s been fun when we call the awardee and hear their reaction when they learn they’ve gotten the grant.”

Awesome chapters have been free to interpret “awesomeness” as they see fit, though education and interactive arts exhibits have been a common theme.

NORTH MINNEAPOLIS CHAPTER

Another Awesome chapter — NorthsideAwesome.org — launched in North Minneapolis in July 2016 and has issued $58,000 to 58 projects to date, according to member Ariah Fine. Recipients, most of them led by Black artists, educators and advocates, include groceries and headshots for artists through the “Starving Artist” program, free community yoga classes through Quiet Power Yoga, a grief journal initiative and a burgeoning grassroots resource center.

The Awesome Foundation, which began in Boston in 2009, has issued more than $5.7 million to 5,700 projects worldwide, including its inaugural grant for the world’s longest portable hammock. Installed in a downtown Boston greenway, the hammock was 33 feet in length and measured 264 square feet, and composed of nearly 4,300 feet of rope made from recycled bottles.

In Los Angeles, a “Random Swings of Joy” project backed by Awesome dollars in 2011 installed swings throughout the city, a project that was quickly copied by other cities nationwide.

More information is online at AwesomeFoundation.org.