E Currency Exchange Program – Does It Make You Money?
Is there a way to make money with the e currency exchange program? Is everything offered in this business the real deal? Why does it sound too good to be true, even like a… scam?
These are the questions some people ask the first time they find out about the e currency exchange program. And after all, this is perfectly natural to believe. In society we are conditioned to have to “work hard” to make good money. After all, it’s impossible to make a lot of money without working very intensely for it right? At least that is what society teaches.
Well, in case you are not experiencing this already, I’m here to tell you that making money on autopilot is very much possible, and if you have a job, or just want to make more money, it’s definitely something you should aim for. The E currency exchange business can do that for you. It is an amazing opportunity, and I personally thank the higher power for letting me find it.
Here are the basic outline you need to follow to make money with the ecurrency exchange program. You get started with an investment, whatever you like, it depends completely upon your resources. So let’s say you get started with $400 dollars. Now, don’t be too concerned about how much money you put in, you can start with as little $50 and as high as you want, just remember that the more you put in, the faster you will see your money amount to very pleasing amounts.
So here is the process:
-You put your money into the system (this requires you to open several accounts)
-You get interests on that initial investment that range from 0.5% to 5% every 24 hours.
-If you want to make the most amount of money possible, you take around 30 minutes a day to reinvest your profits into the e currency exchange program.
-You gain interests on the initial investment plus what you re invested, making your investment bigger, and therefore interests higher.
-After a few weeks of checking up on your account and reinvesting your profits, your portfolio starts to grow to high amounts of money. If you want to have a monthly income stream that is growing constantly, you take out a reasonable amount every month and let the rest of your money growing constantly.
One of the great things about following the e currency exchange program, is that besides making you good money, it can really help you expand your mind to what’s possible. There are many possibilities out there that help you make money rather easily without the hard work, and getting started into one can help you attract more of this into your life, leaving you with more time and more money on your hands.
If you want to get started in the e currency exchange program, there are very good training programs online that teach you everything you need to know to get started very fast. If you are on a tight budget, you can always look for free resources online that will teach you, but it’s going to take more time and you will have a learning curve, so you have to balance them out to see which path fits your needs the best.
All in all, if you’re interested in making money and having more free time, then doing the e currency exchange program is something I suggest you do, as It’s something I personally have recommended to my friends and family.
Stock Investing – Don’t Be Rhinophobic
Rhinophobia is an investor’s disease: the dread of having any cash. The rhinophobic feels that all of his or her ”stock money” must be fully invested at all times.
Let’s say you are an individual investor and have settled on an asset allocation of 60% stocks, 40% bonds. So if your total investable money is $100,000, then $60,000 is your ”stock money.”
Question: Should all of your stock money always be invested in stocks? If you answer ”Yes,” you have rhinophobia and should see a doctor. Or just read the rest of this article. Because the better answer-more likely to keep you financially healthy-is ”No.”
It is an unfortunate myth in the stock-investment industry-including many pundits and mutual funds-that the smartest investors are fully invested at all times. In other words, they invest cash as soon as they get their hands on it, ”never sell,” and if they do sell, they reinvest the proceeds immediately. This myth is obviously a corollary of a dogmatic Buy-and-Hold ideology.
The reason that the myth is unfortunate is that it causes people to lose money. It is the reason why so many investors who were fully invested when the market peaked in early 2000 stayed fully invested as the market went all the down over the next three years, rather than getting out until the crash stopped. It’s also why many of them will stay fully invested the next time a bubble pops or a bear market claws them up.
Even those perceived to be the most conservative stock investors-”value” investors with a Buy-and-Hold bent-in fact time their moves to avoid rhinophobia. They do it when they decide not to purchase a stock because it does not meet their valuation criteria (”We’re waiting for a better price”), or to sell a stock because it has met their target price (”We think this stock has had its run-we are very disciplined about selling when a stock hits our target price”). They are actually practicing a form of (cover your kids’ eyes here) timing.
If you ask the average informed investor what Warren Buffett’s investing style is, he or she is likely to say, ”Buffett is a value investor with a Buy-and-Hold approach.” And that would be generally accurate. But Buffett avoids rhinophobia. Here’s what he said in his 2003 annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders: ”Sitting it out is no fun. But occasionally, successful investing requires inactivity.” As recently as May, 2006, Forbes magazine reported that ”Buffett, to the vexation of investors, is sitting on a mountain of cash and bonds (50% of Berkshire’s market value) waiting for better opportunities.”
Why would that vex Berkshire Hathaway shareholders? Buffett obviously knows what he’s doing, judging by his record over the past five decades. He is, after all, the world’s richest person whose wealth came entirely from investing. What any ”vexed” shareholders are forgetting, and he is not, is that Rule #1 in stock investing is, ”Don’t lose money.” Sometimes, not losing money requires the Sensible Stock Investor to have his or her ”stock money” in cash, not in stocks.
If, for whatever reason, you sell a stock, there may be times when you do not want to reinvest the money right away. Rather, you may want to hold it in cash for a while, until conditions change for the better. Same thing if you come into possession of new money. Don’t be afraid to be uninvested. If you cannot find enough good places for your ”stock money,” let it sit in cash until valuations improve, market conditions change, or you discover a promising new investment opportunity.
In other words, your strategy as a Sensible Stock Investor should include a strategy for cash. To manage a stock portfolio sensibly, cash is a legitimate parking place for ”stock money” when:
o You’re in a generally declining or sideways market-nothing seems to be doing well.
o You’re in a deflating bubble, like the 2000-2002 deflation of the 1990s bubble.
o No great stock investment opportunities are apparent.
o You are in a protection mode.
When you are an individual investor, it is like running your own little business or mutual fund. You want to run it intelligently. Now, the excellent companies that you invest in do not ignore timing in running their own businesses. They do not mindlessly charge ahead with relentless product introductions, marketing campaigns, and acquisitions, regardless of the economy, interest rates, and their own industry’s conditions. Sometimes, they hang onto their investable cash (retained earnings) awaiting good opportunities. They study their markets, identify trends and changes in their industry, and adjust their actions through a continual process of strategic evaluation. They manage risks this way.
Don’t expect anything less of yourself as an investor. Why would you passively hang on to all your stocks during an extended period of obvious market decline, such as 2000-2002? It does not make sense. It is rhinophobia, a disease that will make you poorer.
Don’t be rhinophobic. Your investment performance will be much better if you inoculate yourself against this disease. Do that by exercising caution. Be willing to invest new cash when you identify a promising opportunity, but do not feel a need to be fully invested all the time. Cash is fine whenever good opportunities are not apparent.
Important Role of Financial System in the Economy
The financial sector provides six major functions that are important both at the firm level and at the level of the economy as a whole.
1. Providing payment services. It is inconvenient, inefficient, and risky to carry around enough cash to pay for purchased goods and services. Financial institutions provide an efficient alternative. The most obvious examples are personal and commercial checking and check-clearing and credit and debit card services; each are growing in importance, in the modern sectors at least, of even low-income countries.
2. Matching savers and investors. Although many people save, such as for retirement, and many have investment projects, such as building a factory or expanding the inventory carried by a family micro enterprise, it would be only by the wildest of coincidences that each investor saved exactly as much as needed to finance a given project. Therefore, it is important that savers and investors somehow meet and agree on terms for loans or other forms of finance. This can occur without financial institutions; even in highly developed markets, many new entrepreneurs obtain a significant fraction of their initial funds from family and friends. However, the presence of banks, and later venture capitalists or stock markets, can greatly facilitate matching in an efficient manner. Small savers simply deposit their savings and let the bank decide where to invest them.
3. Generating and distributing information. One does not always think of it this way, but from a society wide viewpoint, one of the most important functions of the financial system is to generate and distribute information. Stock and bond prices in the daily newspapers of developing countries (and increasingly on the Internet as well) are a familiar example; these prices represent the average judgment of thousands, if not millions, of investors, based on the information they have available about these and all other investments. Banks also collect information about the firms that borrow from them; the resulting information is one of the most important components of the “capital” of a bank, although it is often unrecognized as such. In these regards, it has been said that financial markets represent the “brain” of the economic system.
4. Allocating credit efficiently. Channeling investment funds to uses yielding the highest rate of return allows increases in specialization and the division of labor, which have been recognized since the time of Adam Smith as a key to the wealth of nations.
5. Pricing, pooling, and trading risks. Insurance markets provide protection against risk, but so does the diversification possible in stock markets or in banks’ loan syndications.
6. Increasing asset liquidity. Some investments are very long-lived; in some cases a hydroelectric plant, for example such investments may last a century or more. Sooner or later, investors in such plants are likely to want to sell them. In some cases, it can be quite difficult to find a buyer at the time one wishes to sell at retirement, for instance. Financial development increases liquidity by making it easier to sell, for example, on the stock market or to a syndicate of banks or insurance companies.
Both technological and financial innovations have driven modern economic growth. Both were necessary conditions for the Industrial Revolution as steam and water power required large investments facilitated by innovations in banking, finance, and insurance. Both are necessary for developing countries as they continue their struggle for economic development. But the effective functioning of the financial system requires, in turn, the precondition of macroeconomic stability.
Wealth Creation Principles
Wealth creation is not a complex affair that requires you to take classes in high finance. What it does require is tons of patience, discipline, dedication, and common sense. Anyone can learn the rudiments of money management; it’s how you apply them in the practical world that will determine your success rate.
Here are five basic principles to start with:
1. Make sacrifices. The people who found success in wealth creation had to make plenty of sacrifices when they were starting out. They lived within their means and cut back wherever possible. They didn’t care for labels and status. To save money, they cooked their own meals instead of dining in restaurants, bought clothes at bargain prices, got rid of their gas-guzzling cars and took the bus to work, and even cut out coupons from newspapers to take advantage of special deals and prices that would save them more money. Sounds unglamorous? Of course it does, but think of how much you’ll be able to put away if you’re consistently frugal.
2. Set aside more than ten percent of your income. One of the more important money management lessons you should apply is to save more than ten percent of your monthly earnings AND put it in a bank account that you MUST NOT and WILL NOT touch unless a real emergency constrains you to dip into that amount. Some wealth creation experts recommend ten percent savings, but if you wish to “hasten” the process of building your nest egg, then you must set aside more. Try going for fifteen or twenty percent. This should be doable if you’re willing to downsize in certain areas of your monthly spending.
3. If you’re the type to easily lend people money, now’s the time to get rid of that attitude. You won’t succeed in your wealth creation plans if you’re the type who just can’t say no to family and friends when they come to you asking for twenty dollars here, and fifty dollars there. You’ll soon realize that you have shelled out a few hundred bucks with no hope of getting back one hundred percent of that amount. This isn’t to say that you should learn to be selfish, but how can you truly help other people if your own needs aren’t met? You can’t save the world if you can’t save yourself first, but then again, you shouldn’t even be trying to save everybody! So make saying “no” a part of your money management skills. Pay yourself first!
4. Pay off your debts. Pay them off and don’t acquire more debt. One of the most critical wealth creation principles is, “If you can’t afford to pay in cash, you can’t afford to pay it with your credit card.” Don’t acquire new debt to pile on your old debt as this goes against the rules of good money management. Some people mindlessly charge every single item on their credit card even something as simple as a sandwich and before they know it, their next statement balance is the size of Rhode Island. Don’t fall into the credit card trap. To control your spending, use a debit card instead.
5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Wealth creation should not be contained in one savings account you need to diversify the money you’ve set aside and invest some of them. When you have a tidy sum saved up, it’s time to consult a reliable financial planner who can teach you the more sophisticated level of money management, such as investing in mutual funds, carefully selected stocks and IPOs, and money market accounts. Don’t get greedy, though. Learn from the mistakes of others the people who invested in get-rich quick schemes that ended up being Ponzi schemes. Bear in mind that the only way you can truly become rich overnight is if you win the lottery, and that’s a big IF!
Apply the above principles as soon as you can to get an early start on building your wealth. Remember that slow and steady wins the race so arm yourself with patience and perseverance. Here’s wishing you plenty of success in your endeavors and financial stability in your golden years!
