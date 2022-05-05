Finance
Engineering Business – Marketing Your Unique Selling Proposition
You know that you work that your engineering company is the best out there, but does the public know that? What makes your firm better than the competition? Do your prospective clients know that? What advantages and benefits do your clients have by using your firm? This is marketing; getting the word out about you and your company.
A major part of marketing is describing how your company is different from the competition, and how that benefits your clients. Most engineering firms do very little marketing outside of word of mouth and maintaining client relationships. Most of the time this may be all you need to do to stay busy, but if you want to grow your company you will need more clients and contracts. What happens when your clients starts to fade away or decides to use someone else? To stay busy you will need to employ several well planned marketing tactics.
One of the best ways to market is to inform the public of your difference from the competition by creating a Unique Selling Proposition or USP. A USP is what makes your firm different from your competition. If you want to immediately stand out in the engineering community, have a clearly defined USP. Ask the question “Why your potential clients would chose to do business with your firm versus the competition?” What separates your engineering firm from the competition? The answer is your USP. Your engineering company has better services, a guarantee, better selection of services, longer business hours, more flexible payment options, or a combination of all of these and more. You should be able to summarize your USP in one sentence. A great USP will have your potential clients thinking or saying, “I have to do business with these guys.” Most companies inadvertently talk about creating a USP, but don’t actually implement it.
Unfortunately, most USP’s are not unique; because many firms will review other USP’s and copy the best words. They will search the internet, review several business books, and might even ask other individuals and then combine the results into their own USP. If most USP the client reads are similar, then they have no meaning.
Again most of the marketing books available in the bookstore are not for professional service business like engineering. A personal service client is looking benefits more so than any other type of client. A customer of large chain store is probably looking for low price product. A client of designer is looking for quality name brand and not necessarily lowest price. But a client of professional service company is looking for something quite different. What do you want from a lawyer, a doctor, an accountant, or a designer? Are you looking for bonuses, sales, and discounts? Of course not!
A true USP answers the client needs. What is it that clients are looking for? Based on our experience most buyers want their professional service provider to have one or more of following characteristics:
1 Reliability: Do what you say you are going to do, and be on time about it. This is listed first, because it’s so important. How many times have you heard engineers not meet the deadlines they promised? Developers work with very tight schedules, and depend on the sub-consultants meeting their deadlines. Delays cost money, and often more than the engineering contract amounts. This is also were most of the litigation occurs.
2 Accessibility: In today’s age of the cell phone engineers are very accessible at any time and any day of the week. Clients expect you to answer your phone, and if they leave a message a return call is made as soon as possible. What the client wants is for the engineer to be there when they are needed.
3 Impact: Due to the nature of the profession, every job is different, and no one solution can solve every problem. So the engineer must first understand the client’s need and then provide the best services that solve the need. In addition, the proposed engineering services must be targeted at enabling the client to reach their ultimate goal.
4 Fit: All clients are different, and you can not work with everyone. Depending on your business management style, you may be a better fit with a demanding client, a novice who needs to be walked through every step, or a hands free client. To keep your clients happier it might be better from time to time to suggest another engineer who may be a better fit. Sometime it is better to let them go then hold on and ruin your reputation.
5 Importance: There is no better feeling for your client then to know that they are part of the design team. It is extremely important to let your client know that they are a part of your team, letting them know the design options and your recommendations.
6 Service: Exceed your client’s expectation by delivering a great service. This may mean personally meeting with client on a regular basis throughout the life of the project. Personally delivering correspondences and plans, and taking the time to talk with your client. Keeping them informed on the project status by constantly providing the best service possible.
7 Prudence: There is more to a project then engineering design. Understanding the consequences of a design option or process and how it impacts the overall project is extremely important to the client. Although value engineering review determines that a design revision would save the client $50,000 to build, may not be a good decision if it adds two additional months to project’s schedule to process the revision. These additional months may cost the client $200,000 on carrying the loan and construction delays. Be careful and do your homework before you suggest a course of action for your clients.
8 Research: The basics of engineering never really changes, but the technology and products are constantly being improved upon. The newest trend in engineering is green technologies, and this is affecting every category of the profession. Staying on top of the technologies is a continuous study.
9 Listening: Understanding what the client needs, is essential in providing a service that is tailor-made. Your client may only want to develop the front half of their property with a convenience store. It wouldn’t be prudent to provide plans that develop the entire property. They may not want to develop the back area of the property at this time? Unless you are listening, you will not know. The client may have a multitude of reasons that do not include engineering.
10 Teaching: Your client is coming to you for help to complete their project. They know they do not know everything, but expect you, the expert, to know exactly what to do. Teaching them the process makes them a better client. They will come back to you with their next project, because you took the time to explain the process and involved them in the design. The more they understand the more information they can provide to you, and will have the necessary documents ready for you as needed.
11 Business Management: The client does not understand why the agency’s reviewing the engineering plans need to make any comments. In their opinion a good set of plans should have no comments. In fact, they are mostly right. If the business has a good quality control and quality assurance program in place, then there should be very few if any comments on the plans. Especially, any comments that would require revising the plans due to a poorly designed concept or one that does not meet codes. Any comments received should be for an alternative that may not have been considered. No client wants to pay for training inexperience personnel or missing information that should have been included in the initial design.
12 Relationship Management: There are two types of business relationships; good and bad. Everyone in your office needs to feel and say good things about all of the clients. If your staff is making bad or derogatory comments about your clients, it want be long before your clients will find out. Once your clients think that you think of them as an adversary, they will start to look elsewhere for a new engineer. Without clients you have no business.
Now, take these ideas and create your own unique selling proposition, by giving the client what they want. Even if your firm has one employee, being unique will make your firm stand out from the crowd.
Most engineers have excellent technical skills, but not necessarily the same level of expertise in business management and marketing. It is the responsibility of the engineer to develop these management skills through continuing education. This continuing education can be obtained through Community Colleges, Universities, Professional Training Programs, Professional Organizations, and online training courses. In most states these continuing education courses qualify for continuing education units (CEU) or Professional Development Hours (PDH).
In this article we discussed the Unique Selling Proposition as a marketing strategy. Managers are often called upon to improve market efforts of the firm, having a list of other strategies that can be easily implement maybe the difference between a good and a bad manager.
Everything You Need to Know About Landing Pages!
What Is a Landing Page?
A landing page, simply put, is an attractive, elegant, and clean page that immediately gets the attention of visitors to your site.
When built innovatively, a landing page can act as the cornerstone of a successful online marketing websites campaign.
Why So Much Fuss About Them?
“Landing pages are the new direct marketing, and everyone with a website is a direct marketer.” -Seth Godin
The landing page is a place where conversions happen. Having an effective landing page can turn your website into a money-making machine.
According to Marketing Sherpa, 68% of B2B businesses use those pages to get new leads for conversions in the future.
A business that makes $1000/day could be losing over $25K per annum if the landing page responds slowly, says internet marketing guru, Neil Patel.
Here is an example that is old by now, but which still demonstrates the importance of building a landing page well. In the year 2010, President Obama was able to raise an additional $60 million JUST by A/B testing the page that was created for a particular campaign.
Remember: you have just a couple of seconds to make or break the deal.
So… give it all you have!
What makes a landing page function as a converting machine? What are the best elements to be incorporated into your lead capture page so that even the most reluctant visitor to your site votes in your favor?
To answer these questions, let’s take a look at seven of the top elements you need to consider when designing your landing page.
7 Ways to Captivate Users with Landing Pages
1. Create Compelling Headlines
The headline of your page is the first thing that your visitors will see and read. So, it makes sense to craft a killer headline that will impact them instantly.
Years ago, Basecamp switched up its standard software benefit/feature driven landing page for a picture of a real customer.
Basecamp made the headline a quote that summarized the major advantages that the customer’s company received.
The result was a massive increase in the conversion rate by 102.5%.
Here are some pointers on creating killer headlines.
• Be useful
When writing your landing page headline, remember to connect with the fears and wants of your visitors.
According to Kissmetrics, Carelogger boosted its conversion rate by 31% when its headline focused on the fear and desire of its target audience.
• Be Urgent
Encourage users to act right now by providing a deadline or giving out some useful offers. This strategy can easily grow your reader base and compel them to act.
• Command Attention
Your words should trigger emotion among your users. It’s always wise to pick up vivid adjectives for this purpose.
Some powerful words you can use are:
• Astonishing
• Never seen before
• High costs
• Power
2. Use Videos to Tell Your Story
Landing pages with videos can up the conversion rate by almost 80%, according to EyeView Digital. Also, recent statistics reveal that 95% of users retain the messages in videos.
Videos provide passive engagement. With minimum effort, visitors can discover exactly what you want to convey.
Many marketers don’t know what a heatmap is. So CrazyEgg hired the Demo Duck crew to point out the reasons why small businesses need more than Google Analytics to improve their conversions.
Do you think visitors will abandon this page?
Never.
Some important pointers to note while creating video on a landing page are:
Use a tempting thumbnail to engage and convert your audience.
Put your video above the fold.
Keep your video meaty enough to be interesting for your target audience.
Try to include a transcript of the video. Some people might want to watch the video, some might want to read it, and some would love the idea of doing both.
What’s the secret?
According to Entrepreneur, if an image is worth a thousand words, a great video is equivalent to 24k words per second.
People love videos. The Guardian even claims videos will be the future of content marketing.
Cisco states that videos will account for roughly 79% of consumer traffic on the internet by 2020.
3. Create a 3D Effect Using Parallax Scrolling
With the help of parallax scrolling, the background of your landing page moves at a reduced rate compared to the foreground.
This feature results in a 3D effect as visitors scroll down the page.
What’s so great about the scrolling effect?
It allows you to tell your story on your landing page. It allows your visitors to know more about your services or products.
When you use effective copy with parallax scrolling, the result will be a very persuasive and professional page.
4. Trust Signals
The best landing pages make adequate use of trust signals.
Why do they use this tactic?
Trust signals indicate to visitors that your brand and offers are credible. These signals can take a number of forms, such as testimonials, endorsements from past clients, etc.
FiveStars has done a fantastic job of providing trust indicators on its landing page. The company showcases “proven results” and customer testimonials, as well as some personal information on website activity.
Another robust tool that acts as a trust signal is trust badges. These are nothing but logos of well-known companies with whom you’ve worked in the past.
When utilizing trust signals, always include the following:
• Customer testimonials
• Third-party seals
• Trust badges
• Privacy policy
5. Use Gifs to Demonstrate Your Products
Demonstrating the way your product works is extremely important.
Gifs explain how your product can be used in a faster and more persuasive way compared to videos.
Marketers are now realizing the importance of Gifs. They have become the go-to feature for companies seeking better engagement on social media.
With Facebook allowing brands to post Gifs and Twitter rolling out the auto-play videos as well, they definitely deserve a place on your landing page.
Gifs are the best substitutes for videos on landing pages.
In fact, they are much more cost-effective compared to videos when it comes to demonstrating a service or product visually.
Gifs are also gaining popularity, particularly in this year’s mobile marketing trends, so you should keep an eye on them.
PineGrow uses a Gif on its landing page to explain how users can build responsible websites faster.
6. Give Out Offers
An offer is something you give to your visitors in return for getting them to do what you want.
Offers can include discounts, coupons, a free version of your product, a free trial, a matching gift, or a whitepaper.
There are a few strategies you can use.
A website that pays bills can offer users $10 for the maiden bill they pay. Users would have to sign up for the service and link their accounts to it.
A consulting firm might offer a free consultation of 60 minutes, which could be a meeting to describe how the agency can help people.
Industrial Strength Marketing gives prospective clients a free guide to building mobile-friendly websites.
7. Put the Headline and Form into Two Columns
By breaking up the screen into two columns, you can show multiple page elements with an equal degree of prominence.
Do you think that the form on your landing page deserves the same attention as your headline or sub-headline? Can they have a cumulative impact on your visitors?
Even though there is no exact formula to creating an ideal landing page, there are some common rules of the thumb to improve your chances of making one that stands out.
Are you looking to achieve a high percentage of conversions this year?
Then don’t forget to follow the steps above when creating your landing pages.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Affiliate Marketing
Most people have heard of affiliate marketing, even if they haven’t actually started doing it. Affiliate marketing is basically referring people to various products and services around the internet. For each sale you generate through your affiliate link, you earn a commission. The size of the commission depends on the products themselves, who is selling them and the percentage offered by the seller to the affiliate.
But what is actually involved in affiliate marketing? What do affiliates do on a daily basis? How do they earn money and how do they learn what to do?
1 An Example Of A Successful Website
There’s several ways of marketing products and services online. Many affiliates create a blog first and sell products and services through their blog. Martin Lewis has a very successful website called moneysavingexpert.com. This is also an affiliate website. By creating content and helping people decide which service to use: which credit card offers to choose, the best interest rate etc. moneysavingexpert.com makes money by sending website visitors to various offers. If a sale is made through this website, the link this credited to it and a commission is made. By creating content, offering value and helping people make sensible choices, the website has built a reputation and become more prevalent over time. Google ranks the site highly in the search engines and thousands of people use it to make purchasing decisions every day.
2 How Can I Get Started As An Affiliate?
Affiliate marketing is huge. There are thousands of people already making their main source of income from the internet. To get started as an affiliate you need to learn some basic strategies and build various methods of generating traffic from the internet to those offers. A lot of affiliates start with a simple blog. Many travelers ‘blog’ about their travels. If you don’t have a passion or interest to blog about, you can start by following an online course which will help. See my bio for more info on this.
3 How Long Does It Take To Make A Living?
Some people go into affiliate marketing with the intention of creating a second income. Some people want to make big money. Depending on how much time you can dedicate to your affiliate business, and how dedicated you are to it, is a big factor in determining your results. Results vary from person to person. With a large advertising budget and the right business model, some affiliates have replaced their living in 6-12 months. For others it can take years before it replaces their existing income. Depending on your approach, advertising budget, and business model, it can take between 3 months and several years to build it to a point where it can replace an existing income.
4 Can Anyone Do It?
One of the great things about affiliate marketing is that the technology is now available to allow anyone to build their own online business. As long as you are prepared to learn and implement that knowledge, anyone who can operate an email, can use online platforms and tools to build their own online business. The main thing you need is the desire to learn. Affiliate marketing isn’t for everyone though. It does take a lot of hard work and it can take years before you are rewarded financially.
5 What Are The Pitfalls Of An Affiliate Business?
You need to dedicate some time to your affiliate business for it to work for the long term. Some people go into affiliate marketing thinking it is some magic pill which will pay them instantly in cash. Much like a job you can’t expect to get out more than you put in. Affiliate marketing is performance related. This means you don’t get paid unless you can successfully sell products and services online. If you don’t know what you are doing it can take years to do this. You can’t be a dabbler and expect to earn the big money. The big earnings are created over years of hard work. Don’t expect to achieve this with only a small amount of input.
6 What Are The Best Things About Affiliate Marketing?
Affiliate marketing offers an incredible amount of flexibility and freedom. You can work an affiliate business from anywhere in the world providing you have a laptop and an internet connection. You can choose your own hours and build it up around existing work. Many people come into affiliate marketing because it offers this kind of flexibility. They can choose their priorities in life: spend more time with family, choose your working hours, travel and work abroad. No more commuting to work or working long hours for a boss you don’t like.
Affiliate marketing also offers incredible scalability. A business which is local is always limited to the people who can travel to that business. An online business can be global. Using digital products in conjunction with a global reach, you can scale using tools and software to reach thousands of people through digital technology. By using automation much of the work involved with an online business can be pre-built. By building automation into the business model, you can focus your activities on reaching a larger audience through content creation and paid advertising.
7 Why Am I Struggling With My Affiliate Business?
A lot of people struggle with their affiliate businesses.This can be for a number of reasons. Firstly building up an affiliate business takes time. You need to dedicate a lot of time to an affiliate business in the first place. Only when you reach a ‘tipping point’ do you really start to see your progress. Many affiliates simply don’t realise how much work is involved. They underestimate how much time they need to dedicate to their online business to make it work.
Paid advertising can allow you to grow your affiliate business quickly. But it costs money and you need the right products too. You can’t advertise small value items with paid advertising. You won’t generate enough profit to cover your advertising costs. You need a range of products and an email list to advertise through.
Content marketing takes much longer to work, depending on your chosen area of business. If you find an untapped niche to market your blog in, you can make some fast progress. However, with a competitive niche you will struggle to get noticed above all the other content which you will have to compete with. There’s several reasons why you might struggle. The main one is lack of knowledge. Get the right education first and your affiliate business will move much faster.
8 What’s The Best Affiliate Model To Use?
There are many different affiliate models, all offering something different to suit the individual. Some affiliates target search traffic and aim to get their content found on Google. Some create their own products and sell them directly to customers. However, having a range of products which you can sell over and over to existing customers is a great model for long term success. Selling a single item online is limited. It means you can only make one commission from each sale. By choosing membership products to promote which also offer back end sales and a built in sales team, you can benefit from monthly commissions and up-sell commissions for the lifetime of any given customer. Selling membership products is definitely a game changer when it come to affiliate marketing because you make an income from each customer, rather than a single commission. But a good model to choose is one in which you have a passion for and can keep doing for the long term. Choosing products which you have no interest in is a short sighted plan. Think about what you would like to do online to generate an income. If you choose to go with your passion, your business will last much longer, and be more successful.
9 Can I Just Sell My Own Products?
Many affiliates create their own products to sell online. However, when you are starting out it is a good idea to learn the basics of marketing first. That way you can start earning more quickly from your affiliate business. I spent a long time creating my own products when I first discovered affiliate marketing. But I didn’t sell anything because of a couple of reasons. Firstly I didn’t research whether my products would have a big enough demand. Secondly I didn’t know how to market them. By joining a program which teaches you how to market products first, you can start making money more quickly. Don’t waste time creating products if you don’t know how to sell them. Marketing is a much more important skill for making money online. Once you know this skill, you can then apply it later when marketing your own products and services. Also your own products will be limited in range. By using an existing product range, you can benefit from products which are already selling. You can choose a program which offers high ticket commission, monthly memberships, back end sales and a built in sales team. Building your own products which offers all of these things not a possibility for most people when starting out.
10 What’s The Point Of Affiliate Marketing?
Some people struggle with the concept of affiliate marketing.They think it sounds too ‘salesy’. When I understood affiliate marketing I immediately found it appealing simply because I needed a flexible way to work around my contract work. I had to drop what I was doing at a moments notice if the phone went. This meant other jobs were awkward to juggle around. No-one wants to employ a ‘flaky’ employee. I wanted to work from my laptop and affiliate marketing gave me that opportunity. For many people this is the reason why they choose affiliate marketing. They can earn an income from their laptop, choose their working hours and not have a boss or place of employment. You don’t have to sell directly to anyone or even talk to a customer. There is no stock to hold. Added to this, the scalability of affiliate marketing which lets you scale up to a global audience and deliver products on autopilot, makes it the best flexible business of the future.
Why Candy Crush Saga Is a Social Media Marketing Genius
The delicious candy play is just too tempting to resist when our brains need a little break from our daily marketing routine. But upon closer look, we realized that good marketing and good social media marketing, at that is really everywhere a successful business is. Candy Crush and its developer, King, by extension are no different. If anything a closer examination as to just why people of all ages, nationalities and tech levels are just so completely consumed by this easy game that let’s be honest looks like another version of the classic Bejeweled reveals this simple fact: Candy Crush saga is a true social media marketing genius. And here’s why:
Why We’re Still Playing
There are a few reasons first to consider why it is that we are still playing this game so arduously almost a year after it launched in November 2012 when so many other games reach their peak well before that time. Thinkgaming data estimates that there are a cool 8.8 million active users playing Candy Crush everyday bringing in more than an estimate $858,000 in revenue daily! That is a a lot of money for an app that you can download for free. And what’s more? An estimated 77,776 players are installing the game daily. Let’s consider five important reasons why Candy Crush is still the number one grossing app.
- In-App Purchases: Candy Crush Saga is considered a “freemium” app because although free to download a player can easily spend small amounts of money quickly to buy boosters or lives to advance through the game. Players are estimated to spend an average of $2.84 a day on in-app purchases!
- Simple Gameplay: Candy Crush, loosely put, is a spawn off the classic Bejeweled. The object of the game is simple enough that anyone can get started and start playing. There aren’t tons of rules or features to learn, meaning gameplay is also fast and continuous.
- Forced Breaks: One of the genius rules that the developers did incorporate into Candy Crush is that once you’re out of lives, you have to wait for your lives to reload meaning you have to wait to play. Unlike other hugely popular games with all aforementioned features like Temple Run, for example, players can quickly burn out and get bored after playing for hours. Making players wait means they come back excited and anxious for more.
- Endless Milestones: With almost every new update, King has added hundreds of new levels to Candy Crush so that now there are 500 levels to play, meaning there is always the satisfaction of making it to the next milestone. Again, games like Temple Run have players only beating their own scores which can get boring and repetitive. Another insanely popular game most will remember, Angry Birds, made players pay for levels after a certain level. Candy Crush offers a happy solution to both game fads.
- Multi-Platform Functionality: Nowadays people want to take everything with them without limitations. Candy Crush allows you to pick up your progress whether you’re playing on your phone, computer or tablet and it’s available for iOS and Android users. No restrictions here!
The Social Media Marketing Element
Now here is the kicker that really seems to bring the success of Candy Crush home: the strategic use of social media in its gameplay. It is this one insanely important tool that King integrated all over the place that seems to really have driven up the numbers for downloads, active users and even revenue and kept them rising for the last year. Let’s take a look.
- Facebook Integration: We all love convenience, and King knew that which is why they allow you to start playing by signing in through Facebook. And once you do, you can see all your friends who are also playing and where they are on the levels map. What’s more is that you can check out their scores, so the fun of beating levels becomes more exciting when you start beating your friends.
- Lifesaving Friends: When you’ve burned out all your lives playing that one level you just can’t beat, you can either spend the money buying those lives and boosters (and some people obviously do by the those numbers), wait it out for 30 minutes, or you can have your friends give you an extra life. This requires active involvement from your friends. But if you’re depending on them, they’re also depending on you and now you’ve got a well-integrated cycle of dependency that’s all tied in by the use of social media.
- Friends in High Places: Probably the smartest feature of all is the fact that at certain points of the game, to reach a new episode, you have to request “tickets” from at least 3 of your Facebook friends to move forward. The dependence on your friends through Facebook keeps social media at the heart of Candy Crush’s success.
- Active Social Media Community: Some of the levels in Candy Crush are hard and King knows that. The addictive play can get a little frustrating when you’ve been on the same level for months, but luckily there’s a community of more than 51.3 million people just on candy crush’s Facebook page that are giving each other tips and helping fellow players through the hard times. Disguising clever social media marketing as a forum? Absolutely genius.
Tell us, do you play Candy Crush Saga during your free time? Are you impressed by how clever King was to use social media to skyrocket their success?
