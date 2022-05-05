Blockchain
Ethereum Exchange Inflows Decline As Sellers Cool Off, Will Price Follow?
Ethereum exchange inflows had been on the high side for the better part of the past week. They averaged above $1 billion each day giving credence to the sell-off trend that has been experienced in the market. However, it seems there is a turn in the tide coming. As the weekend draws to a close, exchange inflows have been on the decline. This signals that the sellers are entering into a cool-off period that could potentially alter the price movement.
Inflows Fall Below $1 Billion
This week had opened up with alarming inflows into exchanges. Although the outflows had been enough to offset this, the rate at which investors were moving their Ethereum into exchanges was enough to be a cause of alarm. At its peak, Ethereum had seen $5.2 billion flowing into exchanges in a single day, rivaling even that of bitcoin.
This trend would continue for the next couple of days where inflows had been lower than this peak number but remained above the $1 billion mark. That is until the midweek trading market where exchange inflows had slowed significantly and finally dropped below $1 billion.
In the past 24 hours, the amount of ETH flowing into exchanges had dropped to $880 million. This signals that sellers are now taking a break from flowing the market with coins.
📊 Daily On-Chain Exchange Flow#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $1.5B in
⬅️ $1.6B out
📉 Net flow: -$112.5M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $880.5M in
⬅️ $781.0M out
📈 Net flow: +$99.5M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $663.4M in
⬅️ $641.6M out
📈 Net flow: +$21.8Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwhVw
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 5, 2022
Nevertheless, the massive inflows had been offset by outflows. The accumulation frenzy among investors was enough to stall sellers who were trying to pull down the price, although not for the last 24 hours as outflows had been lower by inflows by $99.5 million.
Will Ethereum Price Follow?
Ahead of the opening of the trading day on Thursday, Ethereum’s price has not been doing well on the charts. It continues to suffer dips that have put it close to testing the $2,900 once more. It is following the general trend of the crypto market but the digital asset on its own is not doing too well according to indicators.
ETH price holding above $2,900 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
One of the scenarios where Ethereum continues to fall short is on the short-term trend. It is still trading below the 50-day moving average, an important point to hold if there is to be any bullish trend for the short term. The current price does not fall below this range by a large margin but is still enough to question if there is enough momentum for a recovery in the coming days.
It is also important to note that the next significant support level for the digital asset lies at $2,824. This means that if bears are able to beat it down past $2,900 this morning, then further dips are expected before the cryptocurrency may be able to find adequate support.
On the flip side of this, the first major resistance point now sits at $3,015. However, as it has proven in the last couple of days, reaching the $3,000 is a harder sell than falling to $2,800.
Featured image from Token Information, chart from TradingView.com
The Best Opportunities For Traders And Passive Investors
As the crypto market grows and enjoys broader participation from the global investment community, the products and services offered must be increasingly competitive, easy to use, and more robust by the day. Not only must there be many options for active traders and investors, but today there also must be plenty to satisfy the appetite of passive investors who want to put their money to work without doing extra work themselves.
Three platforms stand out as services that offer several ways for passive investors and traders to earn income without having to put in as much time, effort, or even capital to become successful. The platforms are as follows: PrimeXBT, Gate.io, and eToro.
Passive Income Opportunities Crypto Platform Comparison
Here is a direct comparison between each of these three competitors, along with a conclusion on which of the three reigns supreme.
PrimeXBT
PrimeXBT is one of the platforms that put passive investing on the map. Once the DeFi trend exploded, it was among the first to make DeFi easy by connecting its platform directly to top industry protocols. By doing so, users are able to stake their idle crypto assets and earn variable APYs of up to 14%, depending on current market conditions. PrimeXBT also offers a way to activate COV token membership that boosts earnings in yield accounts by up to 2x.
The COV token is the native cryptocurrency of the Covesting ecosystem. By activating the memberships mentioned above, users can receive several benefits such as lowered trading fees or increased followings. Covesting copy trading lets skilled users become strategy managers who have their performance tracked within the global Covesting leaderboards. Followers then use this information to find a trader they like, copy their trades, and then sit back and profit.
PrimeXBT is a margin trading platform at heart, so strategy managers get access to the professional trading tools provided, such as leverage and long and short positions. There are also more than 100 trading instruments across crypto, forex, commodities, and stock indices. This means that the Covesting copy trading experience can lead to significant profits in a short amount of time. PrimeXBT packs a boat load more features under just one roof.
Gate.io
Gate.io is a crypto exchange with a significant focus on buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. However, like many platforms today, they also offer a ton of additional features on top of exchange services. Other services include an NFT marketplace, data analysis, cloud mining, and more.
In terms of what is available for users to earn income passively, there are liquidy mining services where users can provision their digital assets as liquidity and receive crypto rewards in return. There is also a single-asset liquidity lending service that provides a decent return on any borrowed assets. Parachain slot auctions also let users earn a decent reward for participation.
The meat and potatoes of the Gate.io experience for passive investors –– like PrimeXBT –– is more about the copy trading tools. Copy trading is part of what Gate.io refers to as their Smart Quantitative Trading solution. What this boils down to is traders sticking to a specific type of strategy template to provide strict results for users. The end result is a highly confusing system that creates a new copy trading strategy for each copied trader, essentially filling the ecosystem with unworthy duplicates.
eToro
eToro is another highly reputable crypto trading platform and cryptocurrency exchange that offers a variety of competitive products and services that are on par with the rest of the list. eToro spends ample budget on its marketing efforts, pairing with the likes of Alec Baldwin for US-focused TV commercials.
The platform itself is highly commercialized, which puts added emphasis on the social network aspect of its copy trading offering. The version of copy trading on eToro works much like the other two platforms, where users can find another user based on performance and then copy their trades. However, with eToro, each user can also use the platform as a soapbox, which means there is a lot of noise to filter out. Many like to learn more about the trader they are putting money behind, but a lot of times, these traders leverage their social skills –– not their trading skills –– to grow their audience.
eToro is also light on other products and services compared to the others on the list. While there is a crypto staking service that provides what they refer to as “generous rates,” the lack of clarity around what this generosity is makes the offer questionable at best. Given the rates across the industry, there is no denying that a return on investment is possible, but to what degree?
Conclusion: PrimeXBT Provides The Most Profit Opportunities
In this comparative review, we aren’t worried about the active trading tools, referral programs, and other areas of interest for users of these platforms. We are solely focused on comparing the passive interest-generating options available to users.
In that regard, PrimeXBT wins hands down due to the simplicity of the Covesting copy trading module compared to other platforms. The convoluted experience of its competitors makes PrimeXBT shine for its ability to design solutions that work for pros and novices alike. Yield accounts offering as much as 14% helps push the platform over the edge as the clear winner.
Smart quantitative trading sounds buzzworthy and all, and having social media feeds integrated into a copy trading experience might seem attractive, but these additions just get in the way of profits. With PrimeXBT, you only have to pay attention to the performance of your portfolio – and you can do it from anywhere in the world from a free mobile app for Android and iOS devices.
Snoop Dogg, Clay Nation & Cardano Come Together On The Blockchain
Legendary rapper and new owner of Death Row Records Snoop Dogg launched an NFT collaboration with an exclusive metaverse project on the Cardano blockchain early this week in hopes to start his first formal metaverse play with a bang.
Snoop Dogg has had his fair share of engagement in crypto and has been very vocal on how he feels about the potential around the metaverse and how it can impact the world; Snoop has now set his eyes on a new vision with a familiar face that can take the game by storm. Clay Nation is a recent NFT player that has announced a partnership with blockchain network Cardano, and now they meet up with Snoop Dogg to provide a ‘Baked Nation NFT.’
Within Snoop’s NFT drop with Clay Nation is an exclusive music project that aims to give fans some new music and more excitement on what’s to come from the Dogg and Death Row records. The powerhouse label has set a bar for NFT music drops from a major label; a couple months prior, Snoop Dogg decided to rip all of his earlier work with the label from all major streaming platforms, and made them available only as NFTs.
The deal with Snoop Dogg and crypto investor Champ Medici featured collectibles, unreleased music and plots of Clay Nation land. The music icon and mogul had a conversation on a Twitter Space chat room about his excitement and what to expect.
In recent tweets Snoop talked about how he feels about the partnership: “Me and you come together, put together some sort of visual piece on ‘how to’ from your perspective and my perspective, you know – you come from your angle on how you got involved and I come from my angle and then we’re taking care of the whole world,” Snoop Dogg said.
ADA: Cardano on the blockchain holding right about 0.88 Tradingview.com. | ADA:USDtradingview.com
Transport Us To Baked Nation
Clay Nation and Snoop have figured out how to navigate and make noise in the metaverse and are showing no signs of letting up. In a recent statement, Clay Nation said,
“We allocated 19.5k lands for holders on a 1:1 basis (sonic and underworld) + 1,500 baked – majority of baked was public mint to welcome new people from beyond Cardano to Clay Nation which in turn benefits holders as we grow.”
The current NFT market has been sluggish for several weeks now. The once “wild” market is showing some signs of slowing down as sales on leading NFT marketplaces took a serious hit; Snoop, Clay Nation, and Cardano hope to shift things in the harsh market and hope not slow down but speed back up. The drop completely sold out once it was out to the public, so this could be a helpful start.
Featured image from @Jika_Clay, Charts from TradingView.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Buying a Rad Rabbits NFT
As Rad Rabbits gears up to launch its second series of its NFT collection on OpenSea, one popular question looms: How do you buy an NFT?
Here is a step by step guide on how you can go down the rabbit hole and purchase a Rad Rabbits NFT.
Step 1 – Setting Up a MetaMask Digital Wallet – (where your NFTs are stored)
Here is where you can create your MetaMask wallet https://metamask.io. First download the chrome extension if you want to create a wallet on a desktop or download the mobile app if you want to create a wallet on your phone. You can create a wallet with a 12-word phrase or a 24 word phrase. It’s important to note that this should be written down somewhere secure and never shared. The best practice is to write this 12-word phrase down on a piece of paper stored away safely. Do not keep this phrase on your mobile phone, for safety reasons. You can also secure the wallet login using face ID on your phone. Just an FYI, MetaMask users’ identities remain anonymous.
Rad Rabbits NFTs cost a certain amount of the cryptocurrency Ethereum. Once you know which Rad Rabbit you want to purchase, connect your MetaMask wallet to OpenSea.
Once the wallet is connected, you can select which Rad Rabbit you’d like to add to your collection and press “Buy Now” and continue through the checkout process. You will need to account for gas fees – so make sure you have enough ETH in your wallet for gas fees. A gas fee is a term used to describe a “transaction” fee.
Step 2 – Purchasing Ethereum- (to purchase NFT’s and pay for gas fees)
The second step in purchasing any NFT, is to buy some Ethereum. For this step, you can purchase Ethereum in the Metamask wallet or on a crypto exchange.
Option 1 – In the metamask mobile app you will want to press on the side panel and then “ Add Funds”. The three integration options to buy ETH in the metamask wallet are: Wyre, Transak and Moonpay. After choosing one of them, they will take you through a step by step process in order to purchase some Ethereum. The ETH will arrive directly in your Metamask wallet.
Option 2 – Purchasing Ethereum from an exchange. Gemini is one exchange we recommend. If you choose to purchase ETH from an exchange you will first need to sign up and create an account. Then you will need to enter your bank information so you are able to purchase ETH on the exchange. Once you have created a Gemini account, purchased Ethereum and created your MetaMask wallet, your last step is to send the ETH from your Gemini account to your MetaMask wallet. To copy your MetaMask wallet address- simply hover over “Account 1” and the option “Copy to clipboard” will appear like in the below screenshot.
Once you send the Ethereum to your MetaMask wallet, the funds will appear and you will be able to purchase a Rad Rabbit NFT. To send the funds to your MetaMask wallet, click on the Transfer button in the top right corner of your Gemini profile- then select the “Withdraw from Gemini” page. Once you are at this page, you will select Ethereum as your currency to Withdraw and for the Destination you will want to copy your MetaMask deposit wallet address there. You will enter the amount and complete the withdraw.
Step 3 – Purchasing the Rad Rabbit
Once you have set up your wallet and you have Ethereum in your metamask you will want to navigate to the Rad Rabbits OpenSea page. Once you know which Rad Rabbit you want to purchase, connect your MetaMask wallet to OpenSea.
Once the wallet is connected, you can select which Rad Rabbit you’d like to add to your collection and press “Buy Now” and continue through the checkout process. You will need to account for gas fees – so make sure you have enough ETH in your wallet for gas fees. A gas fee is a term used to describe a “transaction” fee.
Where is Your Rad Rabbit?
Once your NFT is purchased, it is stored on the blockchain. The smart contract address of the NFT’s collection is provided after purchase. Your NFT will appear in your MetaMask wallet and will be visible on your Opensea profile.
What Comes with a Rad Rabbit?
To ensure uniqueness and rarity of the project’s characters, each Rabbit comes with exclusive items, such as the original hand-drawn sketch and other content that only belongs to the owner. The NFT is also an entry into the official Rad Party in Los Angeles in 2023 and other future events.
One main future goal of the project is expanding the 2D Rad Rabbits into the Metaverse within the next year in 2023 with “The Warren.” A warren is a rabbit ecosystem where the species live. Rad Rabbits plans to digitize this world, creating a Web3 space where collectors can jump down the rabbit hole and interact with other Rabbits and NFT collectors.
The following series of the NFT collection will launch on the 11th of every month, with the last launch in January of 2023.
To learn more about Rad Rabbits, visit its website and join the herd.
