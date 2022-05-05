Ethereum Exchange Inflows Decline As Sellers Cool Off, Will Price Follow?

As the crypto market grows and enjoys broader participation from the global investment community, the products and services offered must be increasingly competitive, easy to use, and more robust by the day. Not only must there be many options for active traders and investors, but today there also must be plenty to satisfy the appetite of passive investors who want to put their money to work without doing extra work themselves.

Three platforms stand out as services that offer several ways for passive investors and traders to earn income without having to put in as much time, effort, or even capital to become successful. The platforms are as follows: PrimeXBT, Gate.io, and eToro.

Passive Income Opportunities Crypto Platform Comparison

Here is a direct comparison between each of these three competitors, along with a conclusion on which of the three reigns supreme.

PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is one of the platforms that put passive investing on the map. Once the DeFi trend exploded, it was among the first to make DeFi easy by connecting its platform directly to top industry protocols. By doing so, users are able to stake their idle crypto assets and earn variable APYs of up to 14%, depending on current market conditions. PrimeXBT also offers a way to activate COV token membership that boosts earnings in yield accounts by up to 2x.

The COV token is the native cryptocurrency of the Covesting ecosystem. By activating the memberships mentioned above, users can receive several benefits such as lowered trading fees or increased followings. Covesting copy trading lets skilled users become strategy managers who have their performance tracked within the global Covesting leaderboards. Followers then use this information to find a trader they like, copy their trades, and then sit back and profit.

PrimeXBT is a margin trading platform at heart, so strategy managers get access to the professional trading tools provided, such as leverage and long and short positions. There are also more than 100 trading instruments across crypto, forex, commodities, and stock indices. This means that the Covesting copy trading experience can lead to significant profits in a short amount of time. PrimeXBT packs a boat load more features under just one roof.

Gate.io

Gate.io is a crypto exchange with a significant focus on buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. However, like many platforms today, they also offer a ton of additional features on top of exchange services. Other services include an NFT marketplace, data analysis, cloud mining, and more.

In terms of what is available for users to earn income passively, there are liquidy mining services where users can provision their digital assets as liquidity and receive crypto rewards in return. There is also a single-asset liquidity lending service that provides a decent return on any borrowed assets. Parachain slot auctions also let users earn a decent reward for participation.

The meat and potatoes of the Gate.io experience for passive investors –– like PrimeXBT –– is more about the copy trading tools. Copy trading is part of what Gate.io refers to as their Smart Quantitative Trading solution. What this boils down to is traders sticking to a specific type of strategy template to provide strict results for users. The end result is a highly confusing system that creates a new copy trading strategy for each copied trader, essentially filling the ecosystem with unworthy duplicates.

eToro

eToro is another highly reputable crypto trading platform and cryptocurrency exchange that offers a variety of competitive products and services that are on par with the rest of the list. eToro spends ample budget on its marketing efforts, pairing with the likes of Alec Baldwin for US-focused TV commercials.

The platform itself is highly commercialized, which puts added emphasis on the social network aspect of its copy trading offering. The version of copy trading on eToro works much like the other two platforms, where users can find another user based on performance and then copy their trades. However, with eToro, each user can also use the platform as a soapbox, which means there is a lot of noise to filter out. Many like to learn more about the trader they are putting money behind, but a lot of times, these traders leverage their social skills –– not their trading skills –– to grow their audience.

eToro is also light on other products and services compared to the others on the list. While there is a crypto staking service that provides what they refer to as “generous rates,” the lack of clarity around what this generosity is makes the offer questionable at best. Given the rates across the industry, there is no denying that a return on investment is possible, but to what degree?

Conclusion: PrimeXBT Provides The Most Profit Opportunities

In this comparative review, we aren’t worried about the active trading tools, referral programs, and other areas of interest for users of these platforms. We are solely focused on comparing the passive interest-generating options available to users.

In that regard, PrimeXBT wins hands down due to the simplicity of the Covesting copy trading module compared to other platforms. The convoluted experience of its competitors makes PrimeXBT shine for its ability to design solutions that work for pros and novices alike. Yield accounts offering as much as 14% helps push the platform over the edge as the clear winner.

Smart quantitative trading sounds buzzworthy and all, and having social media feeds integrated into a copy trading experience might seem attractive, but these additions just get in the way of profits. With PrimeXBT, you only have to pay attention to the performance of your portfolio – and you can do it from anywhere in the world from a free mobile app for Android and iOS devices.