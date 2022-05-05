Blockchain
Ethereum Regains Strength But $3K Is Still A Major Hurdle
Ethereum started a decent increase above the $2,920 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH must clear $2,980 and $3,000 to continue higher in the near term.
- Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $2,900 resistance.
- The price is now trading above $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $2,980 and $3,000 resistance levels to continue higher.
Ethereum Price Starts Recovery
Ethereum formed a base above the $2,760 level and started a steady increase. ETH climbed above the $2,850 and $2,880 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
Ether even surged above the $2,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike above the $2,950 level and the price traded as high as $2,969. It is now consolidating gains below the $2,980 resistance zone.
It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,756 swing low to $2,969 high. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,970 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $2,980 level. The main breakout zone is now near the $3,000 level. A close above the $3,000 level could set the tone for a larger increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $3,150 resistance.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,980 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,920 zone. The next major support is near the $2,900 level and the trend line.
If there is a downside break below the trend line support, ether price might test the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,756 swing low to $2,969 high. Any more losses might call for a test of the $2,850 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is still showing positive signs in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is correcting from the 80 level.
Major Support Level – $2,900
Major Resistance Level – $2,980
Institutional Investors Exit Market As Crypto Declines, New Report Reveals
Following the failure of the crypto market to return to its former glory, institutional investors are fleeing in droves. The market has seen a large outflow of institutional cash in recent weeks, according to multiple sources. Coinshares made the figure surrounding the conversation available a few days ago in a recent update.
Investors Leave Market
According to Coinshares’ latest figures, the total amount of money that has flown out of the market owing to institutional investor withdrawals in a month is over $339 million. Despite the fact that the market saw a similar movement at the start of the year, the study indicated that this one had not overturned it. The sum was roughly $467 million at the start of the year, according to Coinshares, indicating a $128 million difference.
According to the report, Bitcoin funds accounted for the majority of the recorded withdrawals. Since a whopping $133 million was seen in June last year, this figure reflects the greatest outflows from the Bitcoin fund in a week.
According to the paper, pinpointing the exact root of the problem is difficult. However, much has been said about the market’s drop, while others have speculated on the US Federal Reserve’s report.
BTC/USD trades at $39k. Source: TradingView
Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet
Market Declines Further
Institutional investors who had invested in Ethereum were not left out, according to the report, as they withdrew a total of $25 million from the fund last week. This means that since the beginning of the year, Ethereum has only seen outflows in the last five weeks. The total amount of money it has spent is $194 million. Although institutional investors withdrew from most altcoins, funds with a wide portfolio of assets saw tiny inflows to buck the trend.
The total market capitalization is at its lowest level since the middle of March. In the last 24 hours, the market has lost 12% of its value, putting it at $1.8 trillion.
Bitcoin has also dropped slightly, trading below $38,000, while Ethereum has been circling around the $2,800 mark for quite some time. The bulk of cryptocurrencies have followed the negative trends of prominent coins and have lost a significant portion of their value. NEAR, on the other hand, is still going strong, with a 2.7 percent increase in the market in the last 24 hours.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Perfectly Follows Market Cycle Comparison, What Comes Next For Crypto?
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breakout Suggests A Short-term Trend Change
Bitcoin gained pace above the $39,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC even tested $40,000 and might continue to rise in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a decent increase above the $38,800 and $39,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $38,475 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might attempt more upsides above the $40,000 and $40,300 levels.
Bitcoin Price Breaks Higher
Bitcoin price formed a strong base above the $37,500 level. BTC started a steady increase and was able to clear the $38,500 resistance zone.
There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $38,475 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair settled above the $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike above the $40,000 resistance zone.
A high is formed near $40,029 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $37,507 swing low to $40,029 high.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, bitcoin price is now facing resistance near the $40,000 level. The next key resistance could be near the $40,300 zone. A close above the $40,300 resistance could lift the market sentiment. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $41,000 level. The next major resistance is near $41,500.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,500 level. The next major support is seen near the $39,000 level (the recent breakout zone).
Any more losses might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $37,507 swing low to $40,029 high. A downside break below the $38,750 support might put pressure on the bulls in the short-term. The next major support is $38,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 60 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,500, followed by $39,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,000, $40,300 and $41,000.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Hashrate Soars To New All-Time High, Will Price Follow
As Bitcoin jumped to $40k in the day following Federal Reserve’s raise hike by half a point, another number on the rise is its hash rate, which hit an all-time high of 221 EH/s.
Bitcoin, Hash Rate, And Price
The Hash Rate is the Bitcoin network’s measuring unit of the computational power and speed used to carry on the mathematical operations that confirm and process transactions on the blockchain. For this reason, the Hash Rate can reflect the global activity of bitcoin mining, increasing or decreasing side by side.
The price of Bitcoin and the measure of the Hash Rate are believed to be related. The higher the Hash Rate, the healthier and more secure the network is, and this can lead to an increase in price. However, this is not a guarantee because macroeconomic uncertainty is an important factor that could dominate the future of its trading value.
Also, many miners allege that the value of Bitcoin has an impact on the Hash Rate and not the other way around as the miners work around the network –joining or not– depending on the moment’s profitability.
Hash Rate And Difficulty Going Up At The Same Time
Just one week ago, Bitcoin difficulty hit an all-time high of 29.79 trillion after reaching block height 733,824. As the latest Arcane Research weekly report notes, the algorithm did this difficulty adjustment in order to lower the block production to the desired level, and now it has never been as difficult to mine bitcoin.
The difficulty was expected to drop 0.07% around next week during the next adjustment. However, the same Arcane report notes that this increase in difficulty has not been an obstacle to a rise in the new hashrate coming online. This means that the next adjustment could rather turn into another increase, “pushing the difficulty even further upwards.”
Although March and April had been slow months for the Bitcoin Hash Rate, it has now accelerated its pace and risen to an all-time high of 221 EH/s.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Hashrate Swells 15% Since Last Week As Analysts Expect Mining Difficulty To Increase
The desired level of block production is 6 blocks per hour, but the surge in Hash Rate a week ago turned into a rapid block production rate of 6.45 blocks per hour.
The Arcane Research data also reports a 7% increase in Bitcoin’s daily transaction fees, going from $391,634 to $420,435 in a week. Ethereum, however, still takes the lead in the high daily transaction fees arena with an all-time high of $231 million last weekend, two times the former all-time high of $117 million.
This happened as a result of Yuga Labs’ minting of 55,000 NFTs, which demanded a great amount of gas given the activity of buyers increased. Ethereum’s scalability problem outshines Bitcoin’s 7% surge in daily fees.
This also highlights the higher earnings of Ether miners compared to Bitcoin’s for over a year.
“Bitcoin transaction fees have been minuscule since the summer of 2021, only making up around 1% of miner revenues, while the rest comes from the block subsidy,” Arcane Research explains, adding that Ether miners find higher profitability because of the elevated gas fees, although their earnings are also more volatile.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Could See 10% Jump, As Volatility Drops To 18-Month Low
