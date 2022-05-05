News
Four Twin Cities credit unions form joint lending service
Four Twin Cities-based credit unions on Tuesday announced the launch of United Financials Capital, a Credit Union Service Organization through which the financial institutions will collaborate on lending opportunities for public and private commercial and infrastructure projects in Minnesota and surrounding states.
The founding members are Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, St. Paul; Hiway Credit Union, St. Paul; SPIRE Credit Union, Falcon Heights, and TopLine Federal Credit Union, Maple Grove.
“We’re here to bring the power of credit union values and the combined resources of our organizations to the commercial lending marketplace,” said Dave Boden, president and CEO of Hiway Credit Union, in a news release. Boden also is board chair for the new organization.
Michael Dalglish, CEO and founder of UFC, said the organization also seeks to create a safe zone of innovation for vetting new business ideas within the credit union model.
According to 2021 annual reports posted on their websites, Affinity Plus had assets of $3.7 billion; Hiway had assets of $1.7 billion; TopLine had assets of $651 million and SPIRE had assets of $1.4 billion in 2020.
News
Loons working toward trading left back Chase Gasper to L.A. Galaxy
Minnesota United is in advanced talks to trade left back Chase Gasper to Los Angeles Galaxy, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press.
MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert was first to report the trade’s framework.
The Loons were working on transaction as the primary transfer window closed Wednesday. The club consulted with Gasper as the 26-year-old defender re-establishes himself after spending a month in a substance abuse treatment program in Southern California.
Minnesota has received inquiries on Gasper for years, including from Norwegian side Viking, but MNUFC signed him to a new four-year contact last September. Yet the calls for the left-footed player kept coming in this week.
Independent of Gasper’s off-the-field issues, the Loons in mid-April were able to acquire left back Kemar Lawrence, an MLS Best XI talent who the club had sought for years. Lawrence’s arrival and insertion into the starting lineup made the club more open to trading Gasper, if he wanted a fresh start. Gasper, who played three years of collegiate soccer at UCLA, gave consent, the Pioneer Press understands.
Gasper, 26, spent a month at the Cliffside Malibu substance treatment center from mid-March to mid-April after he voluntarily entered the MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.
After he was reinstated, Gasper spoke to reporters April 19 and wanted to destigmatize issues relating to “anxiety, depression and addiction.” He said he had been suffering in silence for roughly eight years and had “reached a tipping point.”
“I can’t thank everyone enough, this club, all my teammates, coaches, all the staff, especially the fans. I felt all their love and support and it helped me during a really important time in my life, a tough time,” Gasper told reporters. “It just means the world to be back here with the family that I love and excited to be back on the field.
Gasper played 5,411 minutes in 63 games for Minnesota since 2019, but he did not appear in an MLS game for the club in 2022. Since his rehab stay, Gasper played for MNUFC’s developmental team and in the U.S. Open Cup game at Forward Madison. He was an unused sub in the 2-0 road loss to LAFC on Sunday.
The departure of Gasper breaks up the Loons’ highly successful 2019 draft class, which included goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Hassani Dotson. Minnesota drafted Gasper with the 15th overall pick that year and became a starter in June 2019 and was a mainstay through 2021.
BRIEFLY
Minnesota United 2, the club’s new developmental team, made its first international signing in Trinidad and Tobago attacking midfielder Molik Khan on Wednesday. The 18-year-old debuted for his country’s men’s national team in a friendly against Bolivia in January. … MNUFC2 also announced it has acquired 19-year-old Argentine midfielder Ignacio Gutierrez on loan from Velez Sarsfield. It’s the same Argentine club where Loons’ first-team striker Luis Amarilla arrived from via transfer in the offseason.
News
News
St. Louis sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returning home for burial
ST. LOUIS – Nearly 80 years after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, the remains of a St. Louis sailor killed that fateful day are coming home for burial.
Coxswain Paul Boemer died on Dec. 7, 1941, while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma. Boemer was 21.
Boemer earned several posthumous awards and decorations for his service and sacrifice, including a Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal, and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. After enlisting on Dec. 6, 1938, Boemer was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia before being assigned to the transport ship USS Henderson in Hawaii, and later his final duty station on the Oklahoma.
Coxswain Boemer will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on May 11.
The Oklahoma was assembled from October 1912 to 1914. The ship was commissioned on May 2, 1916. The ship and her crew served as escort for President Woodrow Wilson traveling to France in December 1918 to negotiate the Treaty of Versailles. In July 1936, the Oklahoma sailed to Spain to rescue Americans during the Spanish Civil War.
The ship was assigned to Naval Station Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6, 1940 for patrol and exercises.
On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the Oklahoma was moored in Battleship Row when Japanese aircraft attacked. The Oklahoma was among the first vessels hit by enemy fire.
The first wave of attack planes struck the Oklahoma with three aerial torpedoes. Many of the crew were still asleep below decks and never made it to the ship’s main deck. The Oklahoma began to capsize and eventually rolled over completely as the vessel was split open from the side. Hundreds of crewmen were trapped within the hull.
The men trapped in the Oklahoma began banging on the ship’s bulkhead trying to signal passing boats. On December 8 and 9, rescuers managed to cut several holes in the exposed belly of the ship and pulled 32 men out alive. The banging continued and rescuers realized, to their horror, that the sounds were coming from beneath the water line. Nothing could be done to get those crewmen.
According to the U.S. Navy, 429 sailors aboard the USS Oklahoma died as a result of the attack.
When the Oklahoma was righted in 1944, the remains of those 429 sailors were recovered. Only 35 were immediately identified. The unidentified sailors and Marines were initially interred in two cemeteries as “unknowns.”
In 2015, the Department of Defense launched a project to use DNA analysis to identify those unknowns and return their remains to their families. By Dec. 7, 2021, exactly 361 crewmen were identified through DNA. The remaining 33 unidentified sailors were laid to rest with full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
