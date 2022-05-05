News
Good news for employees! Your salary increased by 16800, PF-gratuity also increased, know here details
Under this agreement made for 4 years, there is a monthly increase of Rs 1776 indirectly and Rs 15024 directly from the salary of Pune employees.
Employees Wage Revision There is great news for the employees of Tata Motors Company. Now the salary of the employees of Pune unit has increased. After the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Motors on Tuesday, 3 May, now the wage revision agreement of the employees of the Pune plant unit has been signed. This has led to an increase of about 17000 in the salary of 6 thousand employees. This amount will increase in three installments.
The special thing is that in Pune from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2025, while the Jamshedpur unit has an agreement from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2026. Under this agreement made for 4 years, there has been a monthly increase of Rs 1776 indirectly and Rs 15024 from the salary of the employees of Pune. Directly and indirectly, the monthly salary of the employees has increased by 16,800. The same in Jamshedpur. The direct monthly increase in the salary of the employees has increased by Rs 14000 and indirect monthly increase by 3000. In Pune, the total amount will increase in three installments and in Jamshedpur the amount will be increased in 4 years.
According to this agreement, there will be an increase of Rs 12600 in the first year, Rs 2520 in the second year and Rs 1680 in the third year. In the first year Rs 12600, basic will increase by Rs 7812, FDA by Rs 1260 and annual increment by Rs 69 i.e. monthly increase will be Rs 9141 in these three items. The same first year dress maintenance allowance will increase by Rs 884 and house rent allowance by Rs 937, while in indirect form PF at the rate of 12% will be Rs 1097, gratuity will be Rs 508 at the rate of 5.56 percent and PL encashment will be Rs 32 on existing allowances.
9 Highest-Rated K-Dramas of 2022 (so far) You Shouldn’t Miss
Korean content which includes K-pop and K-Drama has become quite popular worldwide and has gained a loyal following across the globe. K-dramas top the list when it comes to ranking in global ratings and grabbing the attention of the audience. Fans of the most addictive Korean dramas, Hellbound or Crash Landing on You, and Squid Games, are widespread. Last year was filled with the release of some interesting and binge-worthy K-drama series, the year 2022 is not lagging behind and is ready to add to the list. We have selected the highest-rated K-dramas of 2022, as per IMDb ratings for you.
Some amazing K-Dramas across various genres have been released this year. From romance, thriller, suspense, or gory content, the K-dramas of 2022 can satiate your hunger for binge-watching.
Check out the list of the Highest-Rated K-Dramas of 2022 that you can’t afford to miss this year:
1. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
This love story of Na Hee-Do (Kim Tae-Ri) and Back Yi-Jin (Nam Joo-Hyuk) is continuously topping the charts of the hottest Korean dramas, Twenty Five Twenty One absolutely deserves the top position of one of the K-Dramas with the highest rating. The hard work of the leads in this addictive Korean drama to pursue their ambitions and fulfill their dreams is admirable and healing. The excellent performance of Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk attracted more audiences for Twenty Five Twenty One. It is indeed one of the best K-dramas of 2022.
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Juvenile Justice (2022)
One of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2022 is the legal story of this attention-grabbing series. The plot gets more engaging with each episode. Shim Eun-Seok handles some complex cases after getting appointed as the judge at the juvenile court. It features Kim Hye-soo, Lee Sung-min, and Kim Mu-yeol.
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Business Proposal (2022)
Business Proposal is based on the webtoon written by HaeHwa. Business Proposal is one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2022. The story revolves around Ha-ri who shows up on a blind date disguised as her friend, at a meeting arranged by her friend’s father with an intention to scare away her friend’s prospective partner. However, things take a different turn when she gets to know that the man sitting in front of Ha-ri is her CEO and he ends up proposing an offer. The show features Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Kim Min-kyu.
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Ghost Doctor (2022)
An interesting concept has been introduced in this K-drama of 2022 that is a coma ghost. An arrogant and selfish but genius doctor, Cha Young Min gets involved in an unexpected case, his spirit ends up possessing a doctor’s body. Watch this supernatural medical drama to find out what happens next. It is directed by Boo Seong-cheol and features Kim Bum, Rain, Uee and Son Na-eu.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Thirty-Nine (2022)
If you are looking for a relatable show, then you should not miss out on this one. The show revolves around three close friends who experience the ups and downs of life on the brink of turning 40.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Where to watch: Netflix
6. Pachinko (2022)
Lee Min‑ho fans have been going crazy for this K-drama series, it is one of the most talked-about series and deserves a high rating. The series will keep you hooked to the screen. The show is based on the New York Times bestseller ‘Pachinko‘ by Min Jin Lee, which shows the aftermath and effect of the Japanese invasion of Korea. Pachinko is the story of a Korean immigrant family with hopes and dreams to survive.
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Where to watch: Apple TV+
7. All Of Us Are Dead (2022)
Are you a fan of Kingdom? If you like the thrill of zombie movies, don’t miss out on this one. The show follows a zombie virus outbreak, where the students are trapped in their high school and must find their way out before they turn into one of them. Based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, this Korean drama All of Us Are Dead was one of the top 10 trending shows on Netflix. Look out for some excellent performances by Yoon Park Ji-hoo, Chan-young, Park Solomon, Cho Yi-Hyun, and Yoo In-soo.
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Where to watch: Netflix
8. Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022)
Military Prosecutor Doberman proved to be a formidable opponent to A Business Proposal as the two aired together. The story follows the battle between good and evil in the army. The plot is catchy and entertaining. The series got a high IMDb rating as it was loved by all.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where to watch: tvN
9. Forecasting Love And Weather (2022)
Forecasting Love And Weather is a sweet love story between a diligent weather forecaster and her co-worker. The chemistry between the lead actors Park Min Young and Song Kang grabbed a lot of attention and the audience for this drama. Forecasting Love And Weather recorded a high rating through the episodes.
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Where to watch: Netflix
The high ratings of the K-dramas mentioned above are well deserved. The shows are quite promising and binge-worthy.
Henry Cavill’s zodiac sign reveals monster superpowers of ‘The Witcher’
‘Picard’ S2E10: ‘Farewell’ Is An Underwhelming Season Finale
At the end of Star Trek: Picard’s first season, a temporarily deceased Jean-Luc Picard finds himself inside a computer simulation that allows him one final visit with his dear friend Data, who died twenty years prior. Picard’s grief over the loss of Data is one of the driving forces behind the ten-episode arc, and while the path to their brief reunion was rocky, the payoff was genuinely powerful. I remember watching the projection of Data’s consciousness lay himself down to his final rest, wiping tears from my eyes, and thinking: “I wish the rest of the show had been nearly this good.” Now, as Season Two comes to a close in remarkably similar fashion—with Picard seeing off his old frienemy Q to the great beyond—I find myself saying the same thing, only with much more frustration in my voice. “Farewell” is a jagged, underwhelming closing chapter that, even in its best moments, highlights all of Star Trek: Picard’s most damning flaws.
Let’s start with what works: the scene in which Picard and Q finally sit down to chat in the solarium of Chateau Picard is a touching coda to their decades-long relationship. Q is a multifaceted character who has served various purposes across his appearances in the Star Trek universe, but he is most interesting when acting out of a personal investment in Picard, almost like a parent. (Data probably puts it best in The Next Generation finale “All Good Things…” when he likens Q’s attachment for Picard to “that of a master and his beloved pet.”) In “Farewell,” when Picard asks Q “Why me?” it’s as if he expects Q to explain that he has kept watch over Picard because of some great destiny that Q has needed to protect, and that he has arranged for Picard to make peace with his mother’s death in order to avoid some sort of massive space calamity in the future. Q dismisses this idea in favor of a much more moving answer: It’s love, simple as that. When Q discovers that he’s going to die alone, he decides to use the time he has left to ensure that the same doesn’t happen to Picard. He cares what happens to him and he wants to do something kind for him on his way out of this reality.
“Must it always have galactic import?” asks Q. “Universal stakes? Celestial upheaval? Isn’t one life enough? You ask me why it matters: It matters to me. You matter to me.” It’s a powerful exchange, well-written in a voice that only John de Lancie could instill with the proper balance of warmth and gravitas. It ties into the lessons that Picard has needed to learn throughout the entire season and heavily underlined during the first act of this episode, that these personal relationships are everything, that they’re worth taking risks for, and that his need to atone for the one life he couldn’t save has kept him from building one of his own. Not everything needs to be about saving the galaxy.
But, as well as this scene lands, its emotional punch is still greatly dependent on a viewer’s existing investment in the relationship at its heart, born out of years of development on a different television stoked by decades of fan nostalgia. Picard and Data’s farewell from the first season may well press your emotional buttons even if you are the rare viewer for whom this series is your first Star Trek; this one surely will not. And, for the rest of the episode, it’s crystal clear just how little investment or confidence the storytellers behind Star Trek: Picard have in any character or concept not imported from the franchise’s history.
Let’s jump back to the first third of the episode and the underwhelming conclusion to the Europa Mission storyline. In order to prevent the dark future that they witnessed earlier in the season, Picard and company must ensure that his ancestor, astronaut Renée Picard, successfully launches into space aboard NASA’s mission. Their adversary is Dr. Adam Soong, who uses his status as a super-rich donor to get access to the launch site and plans to assassinate Renée before she boards the rocket. In order to stop him, Tallinn sneaks inside, disguises herself as Renée, and gets killed in her place, but not before finally revealing existence to the woman she’s protected from afar since childhood. This turn of events has thematic resonance, as Picard must both accept that Tallinn, like his mother, is responsible for her own life, and that love is worth all of the risks that come with it. Unfortunately, it’s just not terribly interesting to watch. There’s no real sense of danger, the performances never rise above adequate, and the dialogue seems written as if terribly afraid that the audience might not get the point. Meanwhile, Raffi, Rios, and Seven are busy trying to prevent Soong’s drones from destroying Renée’s spacecraft, which turns out to make for even less thrilling television.
With the danger to the timeline eliminated, there’s a short interlude wrapping up the storylines of Dr. Soong and his genetically-engineered daughter, Kore. And while the defeated Dr. Soong digging into his desk drawer to find a file folder marked “Project: Khan” is surely worth a roll of the eyes, his ties to the coming Eugenics Wars have been apparent for weeks, so it doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s merely clumsy and obvious. On the other hand, Kore’s story, which ends with her receiving a surprise job offer from Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton). Absent from Trek since his ascension to a higher plane at the end of The Next Generation, Wesley now represents the Travelers, guardians of space and time and employers of Supervisors like the late Tallinn. This out-of-nowhere attempt to score a cheap pop from TNG fans is awkward enough on paper, but the scene itself is a mess, in large part due to Wil Wheaton’s performance. The dialogue written for Wesley indicates that he’s done some growing up, but it still contains hints of his youthful pluck, which Wheaton seems intent on burying. He replaces it with a softer, tamped-down version of the misty-eyed dad energy that he embodies as the host of the official weekly aftershow for the various Star Trek permutations, The Ready Room, and the result is inadvertently creepy. If a stranger walked up to you in a park and spoke to you in this tone of voice while maintaining this level of intense eye contact, you would not follow him to his spaceship.
After Picard and Q’s heart to heart, the dying space god offers to use the last of his remaining energy to return Jean-Luc, Raffi, Seven, and Rios to the point in time from which they were yanked back in the season premiere. Rios, having found love and a sense of belonging with Teresa and Ricardo, elects to stay behind. While this feels like a natural conclusion to this season’s romance, it also feels like the storytellers waving a white flag and admitting that they don’t really care very much about this character. When Rios says, “I never fit, you know? Nothing stuck,” it’s hard not to read this as metatext. Between his departure and the news that Alison Pill will not appear in the third and final season of Picard, it seems as if the producers are cutting as many new characters as they can to make room in the payroll for the entire Next Generation cast. Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan will definitely be returning, but with six of Picard’s old Enterprise crew coming aboard, they’re likely to have even less room to grow and develop than they had this year.
With Picard’s arms around him, Q sends the rest of the party home and himself to oblivion, a touching emotional moment to which the remainder of the episode does not measure. Awakening aboard the USS Stargazer under attack by the mysterious hooded Borg Queen, Picard, Seven, and Raffi avoid destruction by recognizing that their alien intruder is actually Dr. Agnes Jurati after 400 years of Borg evolution. Rather than destroy each other, the Borg and Starfleet team up to build a shield wall and protect their entire quadrant of space from a sudden cosmic eruption. This threat is introduced and dismissed so quickly that neither danger nor victory truly registers, and it comes mere minutes after Q mocks the idea of this story needing galactic-level stakes. The origins of this calamity, a mysterious transwarp corridor, is apparently something saved for exploration next season.
The brief final scene in which Picard comes home to the chateau and asks Laris for a second chance at courtship doesn’t have much substance, but in fairness, it doesn’t need much. This story hasn’t been about Laris, or her and Picard’s relationship in particular. The goal hasn’t been to see them get together, it’s been to see Picard grow comfortable enough with the idea to make an honest effort. Had the rest of the episode not been such a mess, this might have made me feel something, but by this point, I must admit a complete exhaustion of my goodwill.
Weekly serialized television is a high-risk, high-reward endeavor. When a storyteller invites an audience to maintain a long-term relationship with a story, they’re also asking for their patience, for a bit of faith that the messy details of an hours-long tale will come together into a grand tapestry. Reward that faith with a meaningful, satisfying ending, and the audience might be willing to forgive the flaws they noticed along the way; fail to do so, and the flaws will be all they see. The second season of Star Trek: Picard has asked for a lot of my patience and at times I’ve been happy to give it, but its final chapter is such an underwhelming mess that it’s hard to think of the season as a whole as anything but just that.
