Important Role of Financial System in the Economy
The financial sector provides six major functions that are important both at the firm level and at the level of the economy as a whole.
1. Providing payment services. It is inconvenient, inefficient, and risky to carry around enough cash to pay for purchased goods and services. Financial institutions provide an efficient alternative. The most obvious examples are personal and commercial checking and check-clearing and credit and debit card services; each are growing in importance, in the modern sectors at least, of even low-income countries.
2. Matching savers and investors. Although many people save, such as for retirement, and many have investment projects, such as building a factory or expanding the inventory carried by a family micro enterprise, it would be only by the wildest of coincidences that each investor saved exactly as much as needed to finance a given project. Therefore, it is important that savers and investors somehow meet and agree on terms for loans or other forms of finance. This can occur without financial institutions; even in highly developed markets, many new entrepreneurs obtain a significant fraction of their initial funds from family and friends. However, the presence of banks, and later venture capitalists or stock markets, can greatly facilitate matching in an efficient manner. Small savers simply deposit their savings and let the bank decide where to invest them.
3. Generating and distributing information. One does not always think of it this way, but from a society wide viewpoint, one of the most important functions of the financial system is to generate and distribute information. Stock and bond prices in the daily newspapers of developing countries (and increasingly on the Internet as well) are a familiar example; these prices represent the average judgment of thousands, if not millions, of investors, based on the information they have available about these and all other investments. Banks also collect information about the firms that borrow from them; the resulting information is one of the most important components of the “capital” of a bank, although it is often unrecognized as such. In these regards, it has been said that financial markets represent the “brain” of the economic system.
4. Allocating credit efficiently. Channeling investment funds to uses yielding the highest rate of return allows increases in specialization and the division of labor, which have been recognized since the time of Adam Smith as a key to the wealth of nations.
5. Pricing, pooling, and trading risks. Insurance markets provide protection against risk, but so does the diversification possible in stock markets or in banks’ loan syndications.
6. Increasing asset liquidity. Some investments are very long-lived; in some cases a hydroelectric plant, for example such investments may last a century or more. Sooner or later, investors in such plants are likely to want to sell them. In some cases, it can be quite difficult to find a buyer at the time one wishes to sell at retirement, for instance. Financial development increases liquidity by making it easier to sell, for example, on the stock market or to a syndicate of banks or insurance companies.
Both technological and financial innovations have driven modern economic growth. Both were necessary conditions for the Industrial Revolution as steam and water power required large investments facilitated by innovations in banking, finance, and insurance. Both are necessary for developing countries as they continue their struggle for economic development. But the effective functioning of the financial system requires, in turn, the precondition of macroeconomic stability.
Wealth Creation Principles
Wealth creation is not a complex affair that requires you to take classes in high finance. What it does require is tons of patience, discipline, dedication, and common sense. Anyone can learn the rudiments of money management; it’s how you apply them in the practical world that will determine your success rate.
Here are five basic principles to start with:
1. Make sacrifices. The people who found success in wealth creation had to make plenty of sacrifices when they were starting out. They lived within their means and cut back wherever possible. They didn’t care for labels and status. To save money, they cooked their own meals instead of dining in restaurants, bought clothes at bargain prices, got rid of their gas-guzzling cars and took the bus to work, and even cut out coupons from newspapers to take advantage of special deals and prices that would save them more money. Sounds unglamorous? Of course it does, but think of how much you’ll be able to put away if you’re consistently frugal.
2. Set aside more than ten percent of your income. One of the more important money management lessons you should apply is to save more than ten percent of your monthly earnings AND put it in a bank account that you MUST NOT and WILL NOT touch unless a real emergency constrains you to dip into that amount. Some wealth creation experts recommend ten percent savings, but if you wish to “hasten” the process of building your nest egg, then you must set aside more. Try going for fifteen or twenty percent. This should be doable if you’re willing to downsize in certain areas of your monthly spending.
3. If you’re the type to easily lend people money, now’s the time to get rid of that attitude. You won’t succeed in your wealth creation plans if you’re the type who just can’t say no to family and friends when they come to you asking for twenty dollars here, and fifty dollars there. You’ll soon realize that you have shelled out a few hundred bucks with no hope of getting back one hundred percent of that amount. This isn’t to say that you should learn to be selfish, but how can you truly help other people if your own needs aren’t met? You can’t save the world if you can’t save yourself first, but then again, you shouldn’t even be trying to save everybody! So make saying “no” a part of your money management skills. Pay yourself first!
4. Pay off your debts. Pay them off and don’t acquire more debt. One of the most critical wealth creation principles is, “If you can’t afford to pay in cash, you can’t afford to pay it with your credit card.” Don’t acquire new debt to pile on your old debt as this goes against the rules of good money management. Some people mindlessly charge every single item on their credit card even something as simple as a sandwich and before they know it, their next statement balance is the size of Rhode Island. Don’t fall into the credit card trap. To control your spending, use a debit card instead.
5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Wealth creation should not be contained in one savings account you need to diversify the money you’ve set aside and invest some of them. When you have a tidy sum saved up, it’s time to consult a reliable financial planner who can teach you the more sophisticated level of money management, such as investing in mutual funds, carefully selected stocks and IPOs, and money market accounts. Don’t get greedy, though. Learn from the mistakes of others the people who invested in get-rich quick schemes that ended up being Ponzi schemes. Bear in mind that the only way you can truly become rich overnight is if you win the lottery, and that’s a big IF!
Apply the above principles as soon as you can to get an early start on building your wealth. Remember that slow and steady wins the race so arm yourself with patience and perseverance. Here’s wishing you plenty of success in your endeavors and financial stability in your golden years!
The Watchdog of the Indian Markets – SEBI
What is the SEBI?
SEBI, which is a abbreviation for Securities and Exchange Board of India, which has functions similar to the SEC or Securities Exchange Commission in the USA. In other words the SEBI regulates the working of the financial markets in India, vis-à-vis investor protection and laying down of ethical standards for the working of the financial markets in India. This is why SEBI is also called as the watchdog of the Indian Markets. There have been many instances where SEBI has acted in the interests of the investor by preventing insider trading in various companies in the equity markets. Similarly there have also been cases when SEBI has acted in the interest of the small investor in the Mutual Fund Industry.
What is the mutual fund industry?
The origin of this industry in India is with the introduction of the concept of a mutual fund by UTI in the year 1963. Although the growth was slow at that time, it accelerated post 1987, when the non-UTI players entered the industry. Not everyone can time the equity markets as well as some investors do. For the benefit of those unfortunate investors who cannot, there is the mutual fund industry. This is an instrument which invests in equities on behalf of the individual investor so as to maximise his gains. A mutual fund is a basked of equity investments which are done based on exhaustive research and development. This research and development is carried out by the asset management companies of the mutual funds. They are also called as AMCs. The product portfolio of these funds contains investments in equities which would yield good results over a period of time. The mutual funds are rated by various rating agencies. This rating is carried out by the agencies like CRISIL, etc. These funds tend to hedge the risks for the individual investor so as to minimise his losses. At times they may also concentrate on one particular sector.
Role of SEBI
The SEBI was first established in the year 1988. At that time it acted as a non-statutory body for the regulation of the securities market. In the year 1992, it became an autonomous body with independent powers. Through the passing of an ordinance, more powers were given to the SEBI. Now it independently regulates the securities markets with its independent powers.
The main objectives of the SEBI are as under:
- Develops the securities markets
- Promotes investor interest.
- Makes rules and regulations for the securities markets.
As far as the functions of SEBI are concerned, it performs the following functions:
- Regulates the securities markets.
- Checks trading of securities
- Checks the malpractices occurring in the securities markets.
- Enhances investor knowledge, with regard to the markets by providing education from time to time.
- Regulates the stock-brokers and sub-brokers
- Promotes research and investigation.
SEBIs introduction of the SEBI (Mutual Fund Regulation) 1993 was established to have direct control over the mutual funds for both the private and the public sector.
2 CASES
CASESTUDY 1:
On August 1st, 2009, nearly one year back, the SEBI, the stock market regulator acted to prohibit mutual funds from levying entry loads. Typically these funds used to charge entry loads at the rate of 2.25% of the of the NAV of the mutual fund in question. This money was then used to pay the agent commissions. In the new regime, SEBI wanted the investor and the agent to negotiate and arrive at a rate of commission, which would then be paid by the investor to the agent by way of a separate cheque.
Although this made it cheaper for retail investors to buy mutual funds, the fall in commission for its agents, effectively left few people to sell it to them. Now, even after one year of this rule being passed, there are net redemptions occurring in this industry. Assets under management for equity funds, which are said to have the most amount of retail participation among the various segments, have seen net redemptions in 8 out of 11 months since the ban on entry loads was introduced by the SEBI.
There have been net outflows since August 2009 in case of equity mutual funds. One industry person also said that the need for mutual funds could not be compared with the need for toothpaste and toilet soaps. The latter happened to be necessities, whereas the former were luxuries for people who had excess income after fulfilling their basic needs. As ULIPs began offering more commissions to its agents on their sales, agents dropped mutual funds and flocked to ULIPs. It is said that between July 2009 and March 2010, ULIPs managed to raise Rs108.83 crore in total. This incident clearly illustrates the power of commissions in a country which is just coming out of the throes of financial illiteracy.
There was an attempt to bring in parity between ULIPs and mutual funds, when SEBI said that all ULIPs should register themselves with the SEBI, but an ordinance that placed the controls definitively in the hands of the Insurance Regulator IRDA, and away from the hands of the market regulator put paid to a glimmer of hope for the mutual fund industry. Fund houses grappling with changes are said to be finding it difficult to wean the retail customer The head of a foreign mutual fund house said that the change was brought about too fast and the new business model will take time to percolate in the market. Thus the engagement with the end consumer has gone down as everyone is focussed internally.
CASE STUDY 2:
The ban on 197 FIIs and 342 sub-accounts from fresh buys, in the markets. SEBI said that if these organizations are willing to make these disclosures for other regulators, when why not for SEBI? The FIIs were given a deadline to meet these disclosure norms and those who flouted the rules were not allowed to take fresh positions. (There’s no impact of this on their current positions). More controversial is the proposed code of conduct of SEBI. This proposes to identify key people in merchant banks, mutual fund companies and brokerages, who can be held responsible for frauds and violation of norms. This is in addition to setting up a common database of defaulters that will carry information on past and ongoing frauds, investigations and defaults by market players, etc. Market analyst and CEO Value Research, is not sure how this will work but according to him it boils down to the legal framework and establishing the evidence of fault.
SEBI is doing this primarily to discipline the market so that the individual or retail investor may not hesitate to give his hard earned money to the mutual funds and securities markets. It is said that India was saved from the after effects of the global meltdown only due to the actions of this regulator which is acting as a watchdog protecting investor interest in a volatile market full of wannabe AMCs and mutual funds.
Basics of Money Management
Money plays an important part in our every day lives and making the most of what we have will help us live a life free of financial pressures. By learning some basic rules, you can make life easier for yourself and for those who depend on you. Here are my basic rules.
Rule one. Don’t borrow money for consumable goods. What are consumable goods? They are stuff that lose value over time. Stuff you want but can live without. Examples are electronics, subscriptions to magazines, auto mobiles etc.
Rule two. Live within your means. In other words, spend less than you make. I know that may sound hard if you are on a tight budget but to just take easy credit when it is available to you is simply inviting financial disaster.
Rule three. Become financially educated. This can only be done by reading all you can about the various investment options available to you. There is really no excuse for not being kept up to date with all of the financial news because there is so much information on financial matters available on and offline.
Rule four. Diversify. A mistake that some investors have made in the past is to put all of their eggs in the one basket only to find that the company they invested their money in went bellyup. Prudent investors diversify. That is spread their money around in various companies to minimize their risk.
Rule five. Keep good company. There are people about who have bad attitudes toward financial planning and money in general and if you spend too much time with these people there attitudes can affect your thinking.
Rule six. Take responsibility for your own finances. Some people will ask others for advice just so that they have someone to blame if things do not work out for them. A financial advisor will tell you to do this or that but at the end of the day it is your money and you are the one who reaps the rewards when the markets are up or takes a hit when they are down.
Rule seven. Take a long-term view of your investments. Investing your savings is a long-term game and in order to take advantage of the gains in the markets you have to take a hit occasionally which means not panicking when the markets are going down.
Rule eight. Keep the big picture in mind. In other words have a target or goal in mind. Are you saving for a house deposit or your retirement?
