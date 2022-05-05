India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 – Notification, 38926 Vacancy, Apply Online

LPG cylinder latest news: In recent months, the benefit of subsidy on LPG cylinder is being given in select districts of the country. Now the government is making a new plan for subsidy on LPG.

New Delhi: LPG Subsidy : Customers can get big news regarding the subsidy of LPG cylinder. There is a constant discussion that the price of LPG cylinder will reach 1000. The views of the government regarding the rising inflation of LPG cylinders have not come to the fore yet. But in an internal assessment of the government, it is indicating that consumers are ready to pay up to Rs 1000 for a cylinder.

According to sources, the government can take two stances regarding LPG cylinders. First, either the government should supply cylinders without subsidy. Second, some selected consumers should also be given the benefit of subsidy.

What is the government’s plan on subsidy?

Nothing has been clarified from the government about giving subsidy yet. But according to the information received so far, the rule of Rs 10 lakh income will be kept in force and the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme will get the benefit of subsidy. Let us tell you that the subsidy may end for the rest of the people.

What is the status of subsidy now?

Let us tell you that the subsidy on LPG has been stopped in some places for the last several months and this rule is running from May 2020. This step was taken only after the prices of crude oil and gas have fallen continuously during the Corona epidemic in the international markets. However, till this time the government has not completely stopped the subsidy on LPG cylinders.

Government spends so much on subsidy

The government’s expenditure on subsidies stood at Rs 3,559 during the financial year 2021. In the financial year 2020, this expenditure was Rs 24,468 crore. Actually this is under the DBT scheme, which was started in January 2015, under which customers have to pay the full amount of non-subsidized LPG cylinder. At the same time, the subsidy money is refunded by the government to the customer’s bank account. Since this refund is direct, the scheme has been named DBTL.

Price is increasing continuously

On September 1, the government had increased the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 25. This increase was made on 14.2 kg cylinder i.e. domestic gas. With this increase, the price of cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 884.50. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is currently fixed at Rs 884.50 in Mumbai and Rs 900.50 in Chennai. That is, the price of gas is increasing continuously.