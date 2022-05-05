News
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 – Notification, 38926 Vacancy, Apply Online
India Post is hiring for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks. It is the best opportunity for all the candidates who are willing to apply for the job in any government department. Moreover, it is a great opportunity for all the unemployed job seekers across the country. India Post is hiring across the country and they will recruit a total of 38,925 Gramin Dak Sevaks. According to the official India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 notification, India Post will be recruiting candidates from all across India. The Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies are available across the 35 states of the country.
|Board Name
|India Post Gramin Dak Sevak
|Post Name
|Gramin Dak Sevaks
|Total Vacancies
|38,926
|Application Form Start Date
|02 May 2022
|Application Form Last Date
|05 June 2022
|India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Notification
|Released
|Official Website
|Indiapost.gov.in
Candidates should meet the minimum eligibility criteria in order to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022. The basic criteria to apply for the post is to be a 10th pass. Moreover, candidates should not exceed the minimum age of 40 years for the Gramin Dak Sevak post. All the candidates willing to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022, must note that the recruitment will be on 02 May 2022. As the registration process will start on this date. All candidates have to submit the application form before the last date which is set for 05 June 2022. According to the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 notification, eligible candidates can check out the official website to apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak post.
India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2022
There is a basic eligibility criterion for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 that candidates need to fulfil in order to be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevak post.
- Age Limit: First of all, there are age restrictions. An applicant must be between the range of 18 years to 40 years. The candidate should not exceed the age limit.
- Education Qualifications: When it comes to the education qualification, then India Post does not ask for a degree or diploma. You will have to be a pass out of 10th class from a recognised educational board. The candidates who have passed out 10th will be given priority during the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022.
- Age Relaxation for Different Categories: However, there will be relaxation for various category candidates. For instance, if you are from the OBC category then you will have 3 years of relaxation. For SC and ST, there will be 5 years of relaxation and so on.
- Knowledge of Local Language: Apart from this, the candidate must have knowledge of a local language which is being spoken in the region. If you are from Tamil Nadu, then India Post will require you to have knowledge of the Tamil language.
- Computer Training Certificate: Candidates will also be asked to have some basic knowledge of computers. Moreover, India Post may also ask you to provide a computer training certificate from a recognized institution such as a govt institution.
How To Apply For India Post GDS Recruitment 2022?
There are two ways to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022. You can go to the official website to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022. Or you also have an option to apply offline. You need to be ready with the scanned documents if you are applying online. Here is the online application process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022.
- To register yourself on the portal. Visit the official portal of India Post which is appost.in.
- Now, you need to click on Register.
- Enter all the details such as your name, DOB, Email ID, Mobile no, and other important details which are being asked on the page.
- Click on the Submit button and submit the information.
- Verify your phone no by entering the OTP on the website.
- Next, you have to make the payment.
- After making the payment, make sure to download the payment slip.
- If you like to make an offline payment, then you can visit the Post Office and make the payment in cash.
- After making the payment, you need to fill out the application form.
- You will be asked to enter your personal, education, and other important details.
- Upload all the scanned documents which are being asked on the website.
- Now, you have to choose the Post Preferences, depending upon your region.
- Next, you have to preview the application form.
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
India Post GDS Application Fee 2022
When it comes to the application fee for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022, then candidates have to pay a certain amount to India Post. Candidates will be required to pay according to their caste if they are receiving any caste benefits.
- UR, OBC, EWS- ₹100/-
- SC, ST, PwD & Female – Nill
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Required Documents
When it comes to the required documents, then there are certain documents that India Post will ask you to provide after your selection has been done. For instance, India Post will ask you to show.
- A photo of the candidate’s
- 10th Grade Mark sheet
- Date of Birth Certification
- Caste Certificate
- Computer Training Certificate
- If you are physically challenged, you need to show a certificate.
So, this was all about the India Post GDS Recruitment 2022. Hopefully, you will like our approach and will be able to get all the information about India Post GDS Recruitment 2022. If you have any questions or suggestions, then do let us know in the comment section below.
Official Website
Click Here
Homepage
Click Here
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become Clerk and Officer in Indian Bank, you will get 48,000 salary, know others details
Indian Bank bharti 2022: Indian Bank has taken out recruitment under Sports Quota for talented players. Indian Bank is to be recruited for the posts of Clerk and JMG Officer under Sports Quota.
Indian Bank bharti 2022: Indian Bank has invited applications for the post of Clerk/JMG Officer. According to the notice, this recruitment is being done under sports quota. The application for this recruitment is to be done online. The last date for online application is 14 May 2022. There are total 12 vacancies under this.
According to the advertisement of Indian Bank Recruitment 2022, athletics, basketball, cricket, hockey and volleyball players will be recruited under sports quota.
Essential Educational Qualification
Candidate should be at least 12th pass.
Sports qualification
Officer JMG – Must be a player of cricket. Must have played at least Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy.
Clerk- Must have represented the state at junior/senior level.
Age Limit – 18 to 26 years
How much will you get salary
Officer JMG Scale I – 36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 – 1990/7 – Rs 63840
Clerk – 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7 Rs -42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920 per month
Application fee
SC, ST, Divyang- Rs.100 + GST
Other- Rs.400 + GST
Click here to see the notice
LPG Subsidy New Rules: Big news !Government has released new LPG subsidy rules, know who will get subsidy now
LPG cylinder latest news: In recent months, the benefit of subsidy on LPG cylinder is being given in select districts of the country. Now the government is making a new plan for subsidy on LPG.
New Delhi: LPG Subsidy : Customers can get big news regarding the subsidy of LPG cylinder. There is a constant discussion that the price of LPG cylinder will reach 1000. The views of the government regarding the rising inflation of LPG cylinders have not come to the fore yet. But in an internal assessment of the government, it is indicating that consumers are ready to pay up to Rs 1000 for a cylinder.
According to sources, the government can take two stances regarding LPG cylinders. First, either the government should supply cylinders without subsidy. Second, some selected consumers should also be given the benefit of subsidy.
What is the government’s plan on subsidy?
Nothing has been clarified from the government about giving subsidy yet. But according to the information received so far, the rule of Rs 10 lakh income will be kept in force and the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme will get the benefit of subsidy. Let us tell you that the subsidy may end for the rest of the people.
What is the status of subsidy now?
Let us tell you that the subsidy on LPG has been stopped in some places for the last several months and this rule is running from May 2020. This step was taken only after the prices of crude oil and gas have fallen continuously during the Corona epidemic in the international markets. However, till this time the government has not completely stopped the subsidy on LPG cylinders.
Government spends so much on subsidy
The government’s expenditure on subsidies stood at Rs 3,559 during the financial year 2021. In the financial year 2020, this expenditure was Rs 24,468 crore. Actually this is under the DBT scheme, which was started in January 2015, under which customers have to pay the full amount of non-subsidized LPG cylinder. At the same time, the subsidy money is refunded by the government to the customer’s bank account. Since this refund is direct, the scheme has been named DBTL.
Price is increasing continuously
On September 1, the government had increased the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 25. This increase was made on 14.2 kg cylinder i.e. domestic gas. With this increase, the price of cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 884.50. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is currently fixed at Rs 884.50 in Mumbai and Rs 900.50 in Chennai. That is, the price of gas is increasing continuously.
Scholarship Alert! Fresh Scholarship for Students, Upto Rs 50,000 Per month – Check Eligibility & Other Details
Eligibility:Open for candidates below 40 years of age on the date of the application with an ICAI membership. The candidates must be full-time students at the
University/College/Institution while pursuing PhD programmes.
Prizes & Rewards:INR 50,000 per month and a contingency grant of INR 50,000 per annum
Last Date to Apply:31-07-2022
