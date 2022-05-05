Connect with us

News

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become Clerk and Officer in Indian Bank, you will get 48,000 salary, know others details

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become Clerk and Officer in Indian Bank, you will get 48,000 salary, know others details
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become Clerk and Officer in Indian Bank, you will get 48,000 salary, know others details

Indian Bank bharti 2022: Indian Bank has taken out recruitment under Sports Quota for talented players. Indian Bank is to be recruited for the posts of Clerk and JMG Officer under Sports Quota.

Indian Bank bharti 2022: Indian Bank has invited applications for the post of Clerk/JMG Officer. According to the notice, this recruitment is being done under sports quota. The application for this recruitment is to be done online. The last date for online application is 14 May 2022. There are total 12 vacancies under this.

According to the advertisement of Indian Bank Recruitment 2022, athletics, basketball, cricket, hockey and volleyball players will be recruited under sports quota.

Essential Educational Qualification

Candidate should be at least 12th pass.

Sports qualification

Officer JMG – Must be a player of cricket. Must have played at least Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy.

Clerk- Must have represented the state at junior/senior level.

Age Limit – 18 to 26 years

How much will you get salary

Officer JMG Scale I – 36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 – 1990/7 – Rs 63840

Clerk – 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7 Rs -42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920 per month

Application fee

SC, ST, Divyang- Rs.100 + GST

​​Other- Rs.400 + GST

Click here to see the notice

1651731127 834 Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Golden chance to become Clerk and.webp

The post Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become Clerk and Officer in Indian Bank, you will get 48,000 salary, know others details appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

LPG Subsidy New Rules: Big news !Government has released new LPG subsidy rules, know who will get subsidy now

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

LPG Subsidy New Rules: Big news !Government has released new LPG subsidy rules, know who will get subsidy now
google news

LPG Subsidy New Rules: Big news !Government has released new LPG subsidy rules, know who will get subsidy now

LPG cylinder latest news: In recent months, the benefit of subsidy on LPG cylinder is being given in select districts of the country. Now the government is making a new plan for subsidy on LPG.

New Delhi: LPG Subsidy : Customers can get big news regarding the subsidy of LPG cylinder. There is a constant discussion that the price of LPG cylinder will reach 1000. The views of the government regarding the rising inflation of LPG cylinders have not come to the fore yet. But in an internal assessment of the government, it is indicating that consumers are ready to pay up to Rs 1000 for a cylinder.

According to sources, the government can take two stances regarding LPG cylinders. First, either the government should supply cylinders without subsidy. Second, some selected consumers should also be given the benefit of subsidy.

What is the government’s plan on subsidy?

Nothing has been clarified from the government about giving subsidy yet. But according to the information received so far, the rule of Rs 10 lakh income will be kept in force and the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme will get the benefit of subsidy. Let us tell you that the subsidy may end for the rest of the people.

What is the status of subsidy now?

Let us tell you that the subsidy on LPG has been stopped in some places for the last several months and this rule is running from May 2020. This step was taken only after the prices of crude oil and gas have fallen continuously during the Corona epidemic in the international markets. However, till this time the government has not completely stopped the subsidy on LPG cylinders.

Government spends so much on subsidy

The government’s expenditure on subsidies stood at Rs 3,559 during the financial year 2021. In the financial year 2020, this expenditure was Rs 24,468 crore. Actually this is under the DBT scheme, which was started in January 2015, under which customers have to pay the full amount of non-subsidized LPG cylinder. At the same time, the subsidy money is refunded by the government to the customer’s bank account. Since this refund is direct, the scheme has been named DBTL.

Price is increasing continuously

On September 1, the government had increased the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 25. This increase was made on 14.2 kg cylinder i.e. domestic gas. With this increase, the price of cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 884.50. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is currently fixed at Rs 884.50 in Mumbai and Rs 900.50 in Chennai. That is, the price of gas is increasing continuously.

1651728968 588 LPG Subsidy New Rules Big news Government has released new.webp

The post LPG Subsidy New Rules: Big news !Government has released new LPG subsidy rules, know who will get subsidy now appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Scholarship Alert! Fresh Scholarship for Students, Upto Rs 50,000 Per month – Check Eligibility & Other Details

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Apply for DRDO Scholarship Scheme 2022 to get Rs 1.86 lakh per annum
google news

Scholarship Alert! Fresh Scholarship for Students, Upto Rs 50,000 Per month – Check Eligibility & Other Details

Scholarship Name 1:ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme
2022Description:ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme 2022 is an initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for students pursuing Ph.D. degree.

Eligibility:Open for candidates below 40 years of age on the date of the application with an ICAI membership. The candidates must be full-time students at the

University/College/Institution while pursuing PhD programmes.

Prizes & Rewards:INR 50,000 per month and a contingency grant of INR 50,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply:31-07-2022

The post Scholarship Alert! Fresh Scholarship for Students, Upto Rs 50,000 Per month – Check Eligibility & Other Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

St. Louis dad frustrated with no-show school bus as son misses class

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

St. Louis dad frustrated with no-show school bus as son misses class
google news

ST. LOUIS — From St. Louis County to the city, students have been impacted by school bus shortages.

Myron Jones of north St. Louis said he’s tired of his son, Myron, waking up early only to find the bus isn’t coming to take him to Busch Middle School.

“I’m going to wake him up at 4 o’clock in the morning. Then, I’m going to sit out there and just see if a bus comes,” Jones said.

Jones said he understands there’s a shortage, but it’s impacting his son’s ability to learn as well as other students. The father said he’s tired of the excuses.

“When you keep hearing ‘sorry, sorry,’ over and over and over, you become frustrated especially when you say sorry and nothing’s being done,” Jones said.

St. Louis Public Schools sent FOX 2 a statement saying: “We are terribly sorry about the difficulties Mr. Jones is having. This is the first we are hearing of the situation. We have experts in the district who specialize in working with parents to find solutions, and they will be reaching out to Mr. Jones.”

Jones said he doesn’t buy it. He said he’s reached out to the school board and principal, yet nothing has been done.

“You’re just trying to make sure the school board looks good, and the school looks good. They just protect each other and protect each other,” he said.

As a single father working a strenuous manual labor job, Jones said the cycle is tiresome.

“I work a hard job, and there’s nothing like getting up early to find out you didn’t even have to get up,” he said.

His son, Myron, admits it’s daunting getting up for school knowing he may not have a guaranteed, consistent ride.

“I immediately call my dad and let him know that I’m not seeing them,” he said.

As a standout student, Jones said school is a way for his son to dream.

“Out of the hood, out of poverty. Education this is the for sure way,” Jones said.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending