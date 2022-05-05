Finance
Kent Sayre Unstoppable Marketing – Review – Is This a Legitimate Opportunity?
Kent Sayre Unstoppable Marketing is based in Portland, Oregon and is headed by Kent Sayre. The home based business offered by Kent Sayre is a Marketing System designed to be worked from home. In a recent sales letter received from Kent’s office some of the quotes in the letter included:
1. “…this doesn’t involve network marketing…”
2. “…you won’t have to become a salesman…”
3. “…this is a turnkey, hassle-free, marketing system…”
In the same letter referenced above for this Kent Sayre Unstoppable Marketing system, it asks for a $20.00 refundable deposit to see the actual system, to ask any questions and to qualify yourself as serious by sending in the $20.00 refundable money. All these techniques are great, however, if I’m seriously looking for a home based business opportunity, can’t I see ‘behind the curtain’ for no cost?
I have contacted Kent’s office in the past and there is a live person to speak to, although I did leave several voice mails before getting a response. The Kent Sayre Unstoppable Marketing home based business opportunity is legitimate. The sales letters are well written and the documentation included with the sales letters are impressive sales tools (ie: the Form 1120 S tax return I received as part of his most recent sales letter). Kent Sayre’s sales materials include a hint of his rags to riches story and I applaud Kent for his success.
However, in evaluating a home based business opportunity, you have to answer questions that are in your own head. Would I be passionate about this business? Is this something I would enjoy? Can I be proud of this business? Can I sustain this business in good and bad economic times? These are just some of the questions I think are important to answer for yourself. Kent Sayre and Unstoppable Marketing is legitimate but do your own due diligence.
Lastly, as with any business there are costs to doing business. The mailings sent out are variable cost and recurring costs. The sales letters need to be written (a resource cost), printed, mailed etc and that’s just one cost of marketing. You must know how to market this Unstoppable Marketing System or any home based business you choose to become involved with. Remember, that marketing, branding, effort, mentoring and educating yourself on evolving trends are huge for the long term success of any business.
Finance
Trying To Increase Sales? Demographic Mapping And How They Can Increase Sales!
While deciding to open a new retail location or increasing the sales performance of an existing site…mapping the location along with schools, community centres, arenas, libraries and other traffic generators can greatly increase your success.
By plotting your existing site or proposed new site, on a map and creating a 1, 2 and 3 Km radius around it…we can gain valuable knowledge which will help your business. If your product or service can pull customer from a greater area the radius can be increased, to a 5 or even 10 KM radius…or varied.
EXISTING RETAIL STORE: It is important to know your target customer…with a map as your guide you can decide on flyer drops, direct mailings, door knockings, print advertising etc.; which will be effectively geared to your customer within your catchment area…firstly plot your location on a map and identify all major streets, intersections and most importantly; traffic generators…whether it is offices, arenas, libraries, community centres, high schools, hospitals, beer stores, liquor stores, big box retailers etc.
The traffic generators need to be within a distance which is comfortable for them to shop at your retail location…for example the catchment area (or potential customer area) will be much greater for a furniture store than a dry cleaner…meaning you can draw a customer from a further distance to purchase furniture, rather than dry cleaning because of the convenience, impulse, cost, size of store, amount of each category of retailer etc.
When you have a good handle on the traffic generator, then determine the amount of people which attend the traffic generator (whether it be an office, arena, community centre, hospital etc.)…once this has been mapped and determined, you can decide; on your form of advertisement…the advertisement does not necessarily require spending money…have staff or yourself post on the bulletin board at the generator, or sponsor the local team or drop some flyers into each office or knock on the doors and introduce yourself and your service and/or product…basically start to create a relationship, then a mailing list. Once a mailing list is assembled email blasts on certain specials, or occasions etc. can be emailed;and your job becomes much easier.
POTENTIAL RETAIL STORE: The above-mentioned is also true for evaluating a new retail location. Having the surrounding area mapped; greatly increasing the chances of the new location being a success. Does your customer live and/or work and/or visit the immediate surrounding area. The place of work/live and/or visit…is it close enough to frequent your store…for whatever service or product you intend to sell.
Plot the competition on a map. Does the surrounding area have adequate stores selling similar products and/or services as your intended use? It is always easier; to create new business in a fresh area, rather then have to lure customers away from existing competition! Especially, if the competition is doing a good job. Most times customers will need to be dissatisfied with product and/or price and/or service to try the new guy! Remember, we are creatures of habit and it is difficult to get people to change their habits.
So…the more background and homework we do up front, the more MONEY this saves us and creates for US in the long run!
REMEMBER, know your customer, know your catchment area and the type of customer located in your catchment area, know the traffic generators within your target area, know your competition if any and determine how far people will travel for your service or product. If you do the necessary research and are aware of the above-mentioned and make wise decisions, YOUR RETAIL STORE WILL BE SUCCESSFUL! Mapping traffic generators and/or competition, catchment areas etc. can be purchased individually or for discounts, in groups with multiple criteria and locations.
Finance
Top 10 Qualities of A Juicy Network Marketing Business
1. Thou Shall Have Quality Products
This cannot be over emphasized. The core of a good network marketing business is the products that they have. Innovative, quality products speak of the credibility of the company-and you as a business owner. A good network marketing business must have a good place to source their products preferably a vertical integration of their products. This can make such a business be a market leader with a proven track record of success in terms of products.
2. There Shall Be No Pass-Ups
Nobody in your down line should ever be promoted above you as long as you are doing good business. As soon as you get into business clone your yourself in your down lines as soon as you can. A promotion for them should be a promotion for you too.
3. There Shall Be No Demotions
A juicy network marketing company should have a good marketing plan which allows you to relax if you need to without worrying about being demoted for inactivity. Once you cross a particular level you have crossed it for good.
4. There Shall Be Un-capped Income
The compensation plan of a juicy network marketing business must have multiple streams of guaranteed income from different areas of the business which should lead to residual income. And also, they may have an icing on the cake that should make the compensation plan mouth watery like will-able income.
5. There Shall Be Bonuses Paid on Retail Prices
The joker in this type of business is bonuses being paid on retail pricing. What this means is in simple terms is that you make more money as the Business Owner. Note: Bonuses paid on wholesale pricing is a red flag.
6. There Shall Be Proven Financial Stability
Steady growth is a strong indicator of a successful future. Audited records of the financial status should be made public for review. Review growth charts and sales figures for the entire life of the company and get experts to interpret areas you don’t understand.
7. There Shall Be Business Longevity
Look for a company with at least a 10-year track record of growth and strong management. This is a good indication of a going concern and not a flash in the pan type of business. There are many out there who have been in business and weathered the storm. A good suggestion is at the end of this article.
8. There Shall Be Consumable Products
An active customer base is critical to a successful network marketing business. This can only be built with quality consumable products. Also this helps with quick turnover and you can grow your net worth easily and recoup investment once your customer base increases.
9. There Shall Be Extensive Support Network
A juicy network marketing business should have a good support system to help your business growth. Your success represents the success of the company. A business that seriously promotes this will offer excellent training, seminars, incentives, and a support center amongst other things.
10. There Shall Be International Presence
A business with an international presence in a lot of locations shows a diverse business which demonstrates stability, growth, and ample industry experience.
Finance
What You Need To Know About Pay Per Click Affiliate Network
Most people that have used the internet for a while and have a website will tell you that to get regular traffic quickly, pay per click affiliate network is a tried and tested method. Advertising on the Internet is still a developing art but so far this method has come out on top of the others that are used. If you are wondering how pay per click affiliate network works and how it can benefit you then read on.
The idea behind this is simple; you can advertise your site on another (possibly larger) website that receives a large amount of traffic. When a visitor does click through to your site, they must stay for more than ten seconds for the previous (hosting) site to be paid, albeit a very small amount. The clever part of this system is the fact that the adverts (yes you won’t be the only one there) are related to the hosting site and what they offer. However this is not the only advantage because you only pay for the advertising when it is used, which means if someone doesn’t visit your site through the link you do not pay.
This is where the cost benefits come in against other forms of marketing where there is a cost up front without any guarantee the advert will even be noticed. While you may be worried that your competitors might click your ads to drive up your revenues, this is simply not worth their time and does not happen very often. pay per click affiliate network is one of the most targeted types of marketing available which means it is extremely cost effective for businesses that often lose a great deal advertising to those with no interest in their product. You basically have a captive audience of people looking for something you are marketing, on a related site they are visiting.
One of the largest pay per click affiliate network advertising opportunities out there is Google’s AdWords. All that happens is people will only see your advert if they enter a search phrase or just a single word that you have designated Google to use. Depending on how much you have paid your advert will either be at the top of the search result page or in the right hand column.
For many advertisers it can just be this simple feat that makes pay per click affiliate network customers use Google. When the ad goes up, you will have a good idea as to whether or not it is effective. For speed, efficiency and cost, pay per click affiliate network search marketing is superior to just about every other method of advertising and that is why companies continue to use it.
Kent Sayre Unstoppable Marketing – Review – Is This a Legitimate Opportunity?
Queen Latifah wants to get ‘The Equalizer’ superfan Dolly Parton on the show
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
Trying To Increase Sales? Demographic Mapping And How They Can Increase Sales!
Tuesday-morning crash of small plane in Mankato now under federal investigation
Gov. Walz and Health Commissioner Malcolm get another booster, urge others to do the same
Top 10 Qualities of A Juicy Network Marketing Business
Odyssey Sims returns to Lynx as a more mature, experienced player
What You Need To Know About Pay Per Click Affiliate Network
Sacred Spirits NFTs is one of the most Anticipated Collection of 2022
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith