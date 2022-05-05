News
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
By JON GAMBRELL and CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting raged Thursday at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol, as Russian forces attempted to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.
The bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success — or perhaps announce an escalation of the war — in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany.
Ten weeks into a devastating war, Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other attacks in the east, further frustrating Putin’s ambitions.
Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting village by village, as Moscow struggles to gain momentum in the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Russia switched its focus to that region — where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for years — after a stiffer than expected resistance bogged its troops down and thwarted its initial goal of overrunning the capital.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he hadn’t expected the Russian offensive to “drag on this way.” Some Russian troops used ally Belarus as a launch pad for the invasion on Feb. 24, and Lukashenko publicly supported the operation.
“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it,” the authoritarian leader said.
In the most searing example of how Ukrainian forces have slowed Russia’s progress, Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the tunnels and bunkers under the sprawling Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol — the last pocket of resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow’s forces. Civilians, believed to number around a few hundred, are also trapped inside the plant.
Ukraine said its fighters drove back a Russian assault into the giant mill, which was also being bombed from above.
“The Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal, but were kicked out by our defenders,” Oleksiy Arestovych, a presidential adviser, said in remarks on Ukrainian television. “We can say that the fighting is ongoing.”
The Kremlin denied that there was any ground assault.
Mariupol’s fall would be a major battlefield success for Moscow, depriving Ukraine of a vital port and allowing Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.
With his troops making slow progress elsewhere, Putin may be looking to declare a win at the plant in time for Victory Day. Some have also suggested he could use the celebrations to expand what he calls the “special military operation.”
A declaration of all-out war would allow the Russian leader to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses. The Kremlin has dismissed the speculation.
The city, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of Mariupol in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat. Civilians sheltering inside the plant have perhaps suffered even more. About 100 of them were evacuated over the weekend — the first time some saw daylight in months.
The Russian government said it would open another evacuation corridor from the plant during certain hours on Thursday through Saturday. But there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties, and many previous assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.
It is unclear how many Ukrainian fighters are still inside the plant, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded.
As the battle raged in Mariupol, Russian forces shelled elsewhere in the Donbas and also kept up their bombardment of railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country — part of an effort to disrupt the supply of Western arms, which have been critical to Ukraine’s defense.
Ukrainian forces said Thursday they made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.
Five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in shelling of cities in the Donbas over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said. The attacks damaged houses and a school as well.
A day after Russian attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine; and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, air raid sirens sounded anew Thursday in the western city of Lviv, which has been a gateway for western arms and served as a relative safe haven for people fleeing fighting farther east.
An assessment by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were struggling to gain traction.
“Ukrainian defenses have largely stalled Russian advances in eastern Ukraine,” it said late Wednesday.
“Russian forces intensified airstrikes against transportation infrastructure in western Ukraine (on Wednesday) but remain unable to interdict Western aid shipments to Ukraine,” it added.
The war has flattened swaths of cities and destroyed roads and bridges, and driven millions from their homes, including many who have crossed into other countries.
With the challenge of rebuilding and demining after the war in mind, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday announced the launch of a global fundraising digital platform called United24. At the same time, Poland hosted an international donor conference that raise $6.5 billion in humanitarian aid.
Meanwhile, Belarus announced the start of military exercises Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.
The British Defense Ministry said it does not anticipate that the drills currently posed a threat to Ukraine, but that Moscow will likely use them “to fix Ukrainian forces in the north, preventing them from being committed to the battle for the Donbas.”
___
Anna reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Zaporizhzhia, Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Howie Mandel: Dave Chappelle attack is ‘beginning of the end of comedy’
‘Top Gun 2’ and 50 more summer 2022 movies you need to know about
On the calendar, summer is still a ways away, but at the movies, summertime is ready to roll.
Next weekend’s release of “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” marks the kickoff of the summer box office season, the first true summer movie season in three years, after 2020 was wiped out entirely and 2021 was hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are some big dogs ready to get out and play in the yard, including Marvel heavy hitters (in addition to “Strange,” there’s a new Thor movie on its way in July), marquee franchise fare (new “Jurassic Park” and “Despicable Me” entries and a “Toy Story” prequel, of sorts) and a “Top Gun” sequel that has been waiting to take off for what seems like forever.
Here’s your guide to summer’s best and brightest movies, coming soon to a theater or a streaming service near you. (Remember, dates are always subject to change.)
1. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
We’ve been feeling the need, the need for speed since the sequel to the 1986 original was set to fly the friendly skies back in 2019. Now we’re finally ready to find out what Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been up to all these years, and whether or not he’s lost that lovin’ feeling. (May 27, theaters)
2. ‘Nope’
Do we know anything at all about this move other than its cast (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun), that it has something to do with something happening in the sky, and that it was written and directed by Jordan Peele? Nope. But we still can’t wait anyway. (July 22, theaters)
3. ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, last seen opening up various timelines so all the Spider-Mans could re-create that Spidey meme. Here he’s fiddling with the fate of Lizzie Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, so it’s a “WandaVision” follow up, too. Our Sam Raimi directs. (May 6, theaters)
4. ‘Bullet Train’
“John Wick” director David Leitch helms this action comedy starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock about a trained killer (Pitt) trying to give up the life who finds himself pulled into one more job on board a speeding train full of competing assassins. (July 29, theaters)
5. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’
The gang’s all back, and we’re not even talking about the dinosaurs. OG “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern return to the fold in the series’ 6th installment, the follow-up to 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom” and the closing chapter of the current “Jurassic Park” trilogy. (June 10, theaters)
6. ‘Lightyear’
“This isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy,” Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming movie, tweeted in December 2020. “This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” Got that? Good. Any more questions? Didn’t think so. (June 17, theaters)
7. ‘Elvis’
Elvis has entered the building. Director Baz Luhrmann always shoots for the stars, and when he hits them (“Moulin Rouge!”), the results are magic. When he doesn’t (“Australia,” “The Great Gatsby”), well, that’s another story. Starring Austin Butler as the King and Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. (June 24, theaters)
8. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is back, and the dude’s just looking for a little R&R but is brought back to hammer-swinging duty by Gorr the God Butcher, a super bad guy, played by Christian Bale in his Marvel debut. Natalie Portman assumes the role of Mighty Thor, while Taika Waititi directs. (July 8, theaters)
9. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Entry No. 5 in the “Despicable Me” series is a direct follow-up to 2015’s “Minions,” and takes place in the 1970s, when a young Gru (Steve Carell) is sharpening his super-villain skills. With the voices of Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Michelle Yeoh and more. (July 1, theaters)
10. ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’
The Crawley family enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this follow-up to the 2019 film, in which they join forces with their staff to take on interplanetary overlords who want to rule the galaxy. Orrrr it’s more Downton Abbey drama, the kind the show’s fans adore. Definitely one of those two. (May 20, theaters)
11. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”) stars in this adaptation of Delia Owens’ hugely popular 2018 novel, about a girl who grows up in the North Carolina marsh and later becomes entangled in a murder plot. (July 15, theaters)
12. ‘Hustle’
Adam Sandler stars as former basketball scout Stanley Sugarman in this co-production with LeBron James that also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, JoJo Siwa and a host of NBA stars. Sure, why not? (June 8, Netflix)
13. ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Pets can have superpowers, too. So Superman’s dog, Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) teams up with Batman’s dog (Kevin Hart) and others to save the day when their human counterparts are captured. (July 29, theaters)
14. ‘Senior Year’
Rebel Wilson stars as a high school cheerleader who suffers a coma and wakes up 20 years later, only to learn she’s missed her senior year of high school and now wants to re-create everything she missed. (May 13, Netflix)
15. ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’
Marcel is a shell with shoes on, voiced by Jenny Slate, who also co-wrote this feature length film that follows several adorable Marcel shorts, including a 2010 festival favorite. (June 24, theaters)
16. ‘Vengeance’
“The Office” star B.J. Novak writes and directs this horror thriller about a New York radio host who travels south to investigate the murder of his girlfriend. With Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook. (July 29, theaters)
17. ‘The Sea Beast’
Maybe sea monsters aren’t so bad after all? A young girl stows away on a creature-hunter’s boat and befriends a great beast in this animated tale that features the voices of Dan Stevens and Zaris-Angel Hator. (July 8, Netflix)
18. ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’
After 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes, creator Loren Bouchard’s animated comedy comes to the big screen for more burger-flipping good times. (May 27, theaters)
19. ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star as a couple whose picture perfect destination wedding is interrupted when they end up getting taken hostage. (June 29, Amazon Prime Video)
20. ‘The Black Phone’
Ethan Hawke, who has a pretty good track record in horror movies (see “Sinister,” the first “Purge” movie) plays a kidnapper known as “The Grabber” in this adaptation of Joe Hill’s 2004 short story. (June 24, theaters)
21. ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson are among the stars of this slasher film about a group of friends stranded at a house party during a hurricane. (Aug. 5, theaters)
22. ‘Firestarter’
This reboot of the 1984 Stephen King adaptation that starred Drew Barrymore as a young girl with pyrokinesis features Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the title role and Zac Efron as her concerned father. (May 13, theaters and on Peacock)
23. ‘Men’
Writer-director Alex Garland (“Ex-Machina,” “Annihilation”) returns with this eerie-looking horror title that stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) as a woman looking to let go after the death of her husband. (May 20, theaters)
24. ‘Petite Maman’
After the death of her grandmother, an 8-year-old meets a new friend while building a treehouse in the woods in this French drama from “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” writer-director Céline Sciamma. (May 6, theaters)
25. ‘Fire Island’
No, it’s not about Fyre Fest. Joel Kim Booster and “SNL’s” Bowen Yang star in this “Pride and Prejudice”-inspired romantic comedy about a group of friends who vacation at the gay hot spot off the coast of Long Island. (June 3, Hulu)
26. ‘Sharp Stick’
The latest from writer-director Lena Dunham (HBO’s “Girls”) stars Kristine Froseth as a babysitter who loses her virginity to her employer. Dunham, Scott Speedman, Jon Bernthal and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-star. (Aug. 5, theaters)
27. ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’
In this Sundance hit, Emma Thompson stars as a retired widow who hires a sex worker (Daryl McCormack) in the hopes of finding one night of ecstasy. (June 17, Hulu)
28. ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars in this comedic drama about a Bar Mitzvah host who pursues a friendship, and maybe a romantic relationship, with a mother (Dakota Johnson). (June 17, Apple TV+)
29. ‘Spiderhead’
Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star as prisoners allowed to reduce their sentences by using emotion-altering drugs administered by a warden (Chris Hemsworth) in this sci-fi thriller from “Oblivion’s” Joseph Kosinski. (June 17, Netflix)
30. ‘Halftime’
A documentary that looks at Jennifer Lopez and her career in music and the movies, with stops at her performance at the 2020 Presidential inauguration and her halftime performance with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl. (June 15, Netflix)
- A pair of insomniacs experience nightlife in “Along for the Ride” (May 6, Netflix).
- Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen are a pair of WWII intelligence officers in “Operation Mincemeat” (May 11, Netflix).
- The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer directs “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a meta comedy about the cartoon duo featuring the voices of John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key and more (May 20, Disney+).
- “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” looks at the history of the long-running Big Easy festival (June 10).
- Ralph Fiennes and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain star in “The Forgiven,” about an accident that affects the lives of those in a Moroccan town (June 17).
- Oscar winner Mark Rylance golfs the worst round in British Open history in “The Phantom of the Open,” the true story of Maurice Flitcroft (June 17).
- Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star in the film industry send-up “Official Competition” (June 17).
- Rebeca Huntt writes, directs and stars in the New York-set coming of age tale “Beba” (June 24).
- Isabelle Huppert and Lesley Manville star in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” about a London widow who takes a trip to Paris to indulge her newfound love of fashion (July 15).
- Michael Cera voices a dog that wants to be a samurai in “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (July 15).
- “Super Troopers” director Jay Chandrasekhar directs “Easter Sunday,” with comedian Jo Koy playing a version of himself (Aug. 5).
- Rebecca Hall plays a character haunted by her past in “Resurrection” (Aug. 5).
- “Luck” is an animated tale about the conflicting nature of good luck and bad luck (Aug. 5).
- Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien star in “Not Okay,” about a would-be influencer who has a sudden brush with reality (Aug. 5).
- Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (“Catfish”) take on “Secret Headquarters,” about a child who suspects his father may be a superhero (Aug. 5).
- Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in “The Man from Toronto,” about an assassin and a screw-up who are mistaken for each other (Aug. 12, Netflix).
- Aubrey Plaza becomes “Emily the Criminal” after a credit card scam lures her into L.A.’s criminal underground (Aug. 12).
- A lion is on the hunt in “Beast,” with Idris Elba as a father trying to keep his two daughters from becoming lunch (Aug. 19).
- John Boyega stars in the true story of an ex-Marine who robs a bank in “892” (Aug. 26).
- Sylvester Stallone is a superhero thought to have long ago disappeared in “Samaritan” (Aug. 26).
- “On a Wing and a Prayer” (Aug. 31) is a faith-based drama about a passenger forced to land a plane safely after a pilot suddenly dies, starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalf.
Best THC Oil for 2022
Although CBD seems to dominate the news regarding cannabinoids as wellness products, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a surprisingly useful aid in maintaining holistic physical and mental wellbeing. THC is the main psychoactive component of cannabis, and its effects as a recreational indulgence are well documented. But as many people are starting to learn, THC has much more to offer.
THC has shown promising effects in helping to relieve chronic pain. Interestingly, it is believed that the mechanism by which cannabinoids, such as THC, reduce pain is different from that of opiates. Alleviating sleeplessness is another common health-centric use for THC oil products. THC has been shown to assist in falling asleep for people with conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, restless leg syndrome, MS, and PTSD.
There are more reasons to consider THC as part of a health regimen that we’ll talk about a little later, but for now, let’s discuss the top THC tincture products of 2022.
Top THC Oils of 2022
When we made our selections for this list of the top THC oils of 2022, we knew we had to keep certain criteria in mind in the interest of showcasing the top products for consumers. We looked at the purity, the potency, and the reputations of the brands selling these cannabis oils.
We chose these products because we know that when you, the consumer, ingest THC oil, you expect the finest in overall quality, as well as effectiveness and value. We’re sure you’ll find that these THC oils are top-notch in every respect. So without further introduction, our top five THC oils of 2022:
1. CBDfx Delta-9 THC Drops + CBD: Ultimate Chill Blend
The first thing we noticed about the Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Drops was the natural blueberry flavor. Wow! With a taste profile like that, it’s going to be tempting to have a second oil drop, but we advise that you stick with a single serving if you’re trying this cannabis oil for the first time. A single dose contains 2.25mg of delta-9 THC, as well as robust full spectrum cannabidiol.
As the name implies, CBDfx created this hemp-derived THC + CBD blend with a focus on relaxation and stress relief. Ultimate Chill Blend’s psychotropic effects are heavy on mood-elevation, offering a peaceful and pleasant experience. These THC + CBD drops are all-natural, vegan-friendly, and derived from organically grown, GMO- and pesticide-free cannabis hemp plants. This high-quality CBD oil is then extracted via a completely clean CO2 oil extraction process, leaving no dangerous residues or solvents behind.
CBDfx Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Drops are available in three sizes and potencies. There are the 1500mg CBD and 3000mg CBD sizes, both containing 67.5mg THC. There is also the 6000mg CBD size, with 135mg THC.
2. CBDfx Delta-9 THC Drops + CBN: Sweet Dreams Blend
CBN is a cannabinoid associated with calming effects, and CBDfx puts it to good use in their Sweet Dreams Blend THC Oil. Formulated to promote restful sleep, the Sweet Dreams Blend THC Oil Drops contain 10mg of CBN per serving. Like the Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Oil in the No. 1 slot on our THC products list, the Sweet Dreams Blend oil provides 2.25mg of delta-9 THC and full spectrum cannabidiol in every dose.
These THC oil drops are intended to be a potent, natural alternative to prescription sleep medications and over-the-counter sleep aids. In addition to the exceptionally high degree of purity of the Sweet Dreams Blend oil, resulting from a clean CO2 oil extraction process, this THC oil is organic, vegan, and GMO- and pesticide-free.
CBDfx Sweet Dreams Blend Delta-9 THC + CBN Oil is offered in the same three sizes as Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Oil: 1500mg CBD and 3000mg CBD with 67.5mg THC, and 6000mg CBD with 135mg THC.
3. Medterra Full Spectrum Delta-9 THC Citrus Drops
Medterra’s full spectrum oil drops benefit from the inclusion of a complete range of cannabinoids and terpenes, including delta-9 THC. With 2mg of THC per serving, these oil drops are not quite as potent as our No.1 and No.2 picks, but still pack a respectable amount of tetrahydrocannabinol. These THC drops also have a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC.
Medterra Full Spectrum CBD + Delta-9 THC Citrus Drops have a pleasant fruity flavor. This potent product is made with organic MCT oil (for CBD and THC absorption), natural flavors, and Stevia extract. These THC drops are available in three variations: 15ml with 750mg CBD (50mg per serving); 30ml with 1500mg CBD (50mg per serving); and 30ml with 3000mg CBD (100mg per serving).
4. Koi CBD Delta-8 Tincture – Strawberry
This tasty THC tincture oil is about as hard to resist as fresh strawberries. But strawberries won’t do what Koi CBD’s Delta-8 Oil Tincture in strawberry flavor can do. This tincture oil contains delta-8 THC, which is a different cannabinoid from the delta-9 THC in the other oil drops on this list. While delta-8 THC can still be psychotropic, its effects are somewhat distinct from those of delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is an effective sleep aid, and can have mood-lifting properties.
Koi CBD Delta-8 Oil Tincture is available in a 30ml size with 1000mg delta-8 THC. Each serving contains 16.7mg of delta-8 THC.
5. Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil Tincture Full Spectrum Classic
Rounding out our list of the top five THC oils of 2022, Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil Tincture Full Spectrum Classic is unflavored and free of any additives. This cannabis hemp product is all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free, making it a good choice for those who want to experience the flavor of the hemp terpenes in their THC oil.
Lazarus Naturals takes a seed-to-shelf approach to producing these THC drops, and they control the quality of the product from its very beginnings by growing their own high-quality hemp plants. These CBD + THC drops are made with an ethanol-based extraction process that ensures all of the cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds from the hemp plants transfer over to the oil, and the oil extraction is handled in-house, not outsourced.
Lazarus Naturals CBD Tincture Classic is available in three sizes, ranging from 30ml to 120ml, and offered in both standard CBD and THC potency and high-potency versions.
The Benefits of THC Oil
We’ve already touched on THC’s effects regarding pain relief and sleep enhancement, but what are some other health benefits of this powerful cannabinoid that may be less well known? Well, for one, research studies have shown delta-9 THC to have antioxidant properties, similar to other cannabinoids, such as CBD.
Another less-publicized potential use for delta-9 THC is as an antihistamine. According to a 2005 study, THC can trigger histamine release and block mast-cell activation. While THC should not be combined with any other antihistamine medication, it’s nice for allergy sufferers to know that they have an all-natural alternative to prescriptions and over-the-counter meds for relief.
Of course, delta-9 THC is most famous for its recreational properties, and unwinding at the end of a long day is an appropriate use for it. But those same mood-elevating effects also provide a benefit in relieving stress and tension. This not only assists in achieving healthy sleep, it can make the hours before bedtime more restful and fulfilling.
One last note on taking THC as a health supplement (and this applies to all people taking cannabinoids for health purposes), the legality of various cannabis products gets murky, particularly when we’re talking about hemp-derived CBD oil products versus something like medical marijuana. To be clear, CBD companies cannot legally give medical advice for the use of their products and even in this article, nothing we are stating here is meant to serve as a medical recommendation. We are merely relating some published research along with anecdotal evidence stemming from, literally, thousands of years of cannabis hemp and cannabis marijuana use. If you have a serious medical condition, see your doctor before taking any new health supplement.
Why Tincture Oil?
THC tinctures are THC oils that are intended to be taken orally as drops. With all the ways to consume THC, what makes tinctures stand out? Tinctures are a fantastic way to consume THC orally. Because the oil is made to be absorbed sublingually, it is much quicker acting than a traditional edible. Tinctures can take a noticeable effect in as little as 15 minutes.
Tincture products also offer more precision in dosage than traditional edibles. After all, it’s difficult to know exactly how much of a brownie you’ve eaten, or what the particular concentration of THC even was in that brownie. But with THC tincture products, you have a dropper that measures out a consistent serving, time after time. It makes it easy to know and control exactly how much THC, CBD and other cannabinoids you consume. And unlike those brownies, it’s much less tempting to consume the entire tray at once.
Since tincture products frequently are made with an alcohol base, they tend to have a fairly long shelf life, as long as you don’t expose them to light or heat. The alcohol acts as a preservative, plus the beneficial compounds have been separated from the organic matter of the plant. This is great for people who only consume THC occasionally, as they don’t have to worry about wasting their money on something that will go bad before they can consume it.
And unlike inhaled methods of THC consumption (vaping), tincture products are discreet. No odor, no clouds of smoke or vapor, just a small bottle with a self-contained dropper. You don’t need a lighter or a charger, and there’s no risk of fire. This is a good option for people who may not want to disturb other members of their household with the smell of smoked or vaped cannabis, or expose those members to secondhand smoke or vapors. And if you’re going camping, the lack of any kind of burning makes tincture products a responsible and environmentally friendly way to enjoy the effects of both THC and the great outdoors simultaneously.
When Shopping for THC Oil Products, You Want The Best
We hope this list will help take the pain out of shopping for the best THC oil in 2022. Remember, when shopping for THC products — whether it’s THC tinctures or THC gummies — there are many things to look out for. You want a product that is safe, high-quality, and made by a reputable company. You want organic products made with clean hemp oil extraction methods that do not leave behind any harmful solvents or chemicals. And, of course, you want a product with good potency that produces the specific effects you’re looking for.
This not only applies to THC oil, but also THC gummies, THC pen vapes, CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, other CBD edibles, CBD cream, CBD for dogs, CBD mushroom extract, and any other cannabinoid product. Quality counts, and now you know how to find it!
We believe that the products on this list are among the very finest on the market right now. Chances are, the right THC tincture for you is one of them. We wish you success in choosing, and happy shopping!
