Mets fall apart in the sixth inning, suffer 9-2 loss to Braves in Citi Field matinee
On the day the Mets lost Trevor May, their highest-paid setup man, to the injured list, their matinee with the Braves fell apart in the sixth inning.
The combination of starter Tylor Megill and relievers Adam Ottavino and Trevor Williams turned a scoreless tie into a seven-run deficit, each pitch seemingly burying the Mets deeper and deeper. At the end of the day, they lost 9-2.
Megill was cruising for the first four innings, not allowing a single hit to an Atlanta lineup that Buck Showalter called a “hornet’s nest.” The four hitless innings, combined with Megill’s five hitless frames to end his last start, gave him a sort of spiritual no-hitter.
That couldn’t keep the hornets from stinging, though.
In the fifth inning, Francisco Lindor committed a fielding error before Adam Duvall grounded the Braves’ first hit through the infield. Megill was able to escape that mess, but the sixth inning had other, devious plans for him.
If not for instant replay, we may be talking about a much different game. Austin Riley was initially ruled out on his single, but the almighty cameras in Manhattan found him to be safe. Instead of being the second out, Riley became the first of eight consecutive Atlanta hitters to reach base. The parade of hits included three straight singles (which loaded the bases and chased Megill), an RBI walk to Ottavino’s first assignment, and a backbreaking two-run double. Ottavino also threw in a wild pitch that scored a run.
Williams walked his first hitter as well, a recipe for disaster with Ronald Acuna waiting in the wings. Acuna unloaded on Williams’ first-pitch slider for a 104 mph line drive. The single plated the sixth run of Atlanta’s day, which also apparently had the added effect of making the Mets temporarily forget how to play baseball.
Matt Olson came up next and hit a grounder to Pete Alonso, who made a good play to come up with the ball and tag first. The problem was, Alonso forgot about the runner at third. By the time he checked on that runner, he was already scampering home. Resigned to getting the out at second, Alonso tried to get Acuna in a pickle. The Braves’ outfielder is far too clever to fall for those tricks, evading the Mets’ infield fairly easily.
At best, Alonso could have turned that ball into a double play with the runner getting thrown at home. The next best option would have been a 3-6 double play with Lindor supplying the tag on Acuna for the second out. Instead, it became a fittingly comedic punctuation mark for the Mets’ worst inning of the season.
It’s too lazy of a narrative to say that May’s injury caused this cavalcade to occur. But Ottavino did become the first Met reliever to pitch three days in a row, and it went about as poorly as it could have. While Ottavino was only charged for three of the earned runs in the sixth-inning debacle (three went to Megill, the last one was Williams’), the fact remained that the bullpen is in more dire straits than they were a day ago, and Ottavino did not record a single out.
Braves’ starter Ian Anderson was his typical, economical self. He got through 5.1 innings mostly unscathed, using just 84 pitches and allowing a single run. On a micro level, the Mets’ loss on Wednesday is nothing more than one of the many stinkers that each team will have throughout the course of a season. But losing a piece of the relief corps has a cascading effect that makes everyone’s lives a little harder.
The Mets’ starters remain at the top of the class, but now their peers in the bullpen threaten to bring the collective GPA down.
Four Twin Cities credit unions form joint lending service
Four Twin Cities-based credit unions on Tuesday announced the launch of United Financials Capital, a Credit Union Service Organization through which the financial institutions will collaborate on lending opportunities for public and private commercial and infrastructure projects in Minnesota and surrounding states.
The founding members are Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, St. Paul; Hiway Credit Union, St. Paul; SPIRE Credit Union, Falcon Heights, and TopLine Federal Credit Union, Maple Grove.
“We’re here to bring the power of credit union values and the combined resources of our organizations to the commercial lending marketplace,” said Dave Boden, president and CEO of Hiway Credit Union, in a news release. Boden also is board chair for the new organization.
Michael Dalglish, CEO and founder of UFC, said the organization also seeks to create a safe zone of innovation for vetting new business ideas within the credit union model.
According to 2021 annual reports posted on their websites, Affinity Plus had assets of $3.7 billion; Hiway had assets of $1.7 billion; TopLine had assets of $651 million and SPIRE had assets of $1.4 billion in 2020.
Loons working toward trading left back Chase Gasper to L.A. Galaxy
Minnesota United is in advanced talks to trade left back Chase Gasper to Los Angeles Galaxy, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press.
MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert was first to report the trade’s framework.
The Loons were working on transaction as the primary transfer window closed Wednesday. The club consulted with Gasper as the 26-year-old defender re-establishes himself after spending a month in a substance abuse treatment program in Southern California.
Minnesota has received inquiries on Gasper for years, including from Norwegian side Viking, but MNUFC signed him to a new four-year contact last September. Yet the calls for the left-footed player kept coming in this week.
Independent of Gasper’s off-the-field issues, the Loons in mid-April were able to acquire left back Kemar Lawrence, an MLS Best XI talent who the club had sought for years. Lawrence’s arrival and insertion into the starting lineup made the club more open to trading Gasper, if he wanted a fresh start. Gasper, who played three years of collegiate soccer at UCLA, gave consent, the Pioneer Press understands.
Gasper, 26, spent a month at the Cliffside Malibu substance treatment center from mid-March to mid-April after he voluntarily entered the MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.
After he was reinstated, Gasper spoke to reporters April 19 and wanted to destigmatize issues relating to “anxiety, depression and addiction.” He said he had been suffering in silence for roughly eight years and had “reached a tipping point.”
“I can’t thank everyone enough, this club, all my teammates, coaches, all the staff, especially the fans. I felt all their love and support and it helped me during a really important time in my life, a tough time,” Gasper told reporters. “It just means the world to be back here with the family that I love and excited to be back on the field.
Gasper played 5,411 minutes in 63 games for Minnesota since 2019, but he did not appear in an MLS game for the club in 2022. Since his rehab stay, Gasper played for MNUFC’s developmental team and in the U.S. Open Cup game at Forward Madison. He was an unused sub in the 2-0 road loss to LAFC on Sunday.
The departure of Gasper breaks up the Loons’ highly successful 2019 draft class, which included goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Hassani Dotson. Minnesota drafted Gasper with the 15th overall pick that year and became a starter in June 2019 and was a mainstay through 2021.
BRIEFLY
Minnesota United 2, the club’s new developmental team, made its first international signing in Trinidad and Tobago attacking midfielder Molik Khan on Wednesday. The 18-year-old debuted for his country’s men’s national team in a friendly against Bolivia in January. … MNUFC2 also announced it has acquired 19-year-old Argentine midfielder Ignacio Gutierrez on loan from Velez Sarsfield. It’s the same Argentine club where Loons’ first-team striker Luis Amarilla arrived from via transfer in the offseason.
