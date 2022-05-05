News
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts.
The plan endorsed Wednesday is expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 edge in the state’s congressional delegation. Committee chairman Rep. Dan Shaul said it could be debated by the full House next Monday — allowing time for the Senate to also consider it before the May 13 deadline to pass bills.
The House and Senate have been at a standoff over congressional redistricting even though Republicans control both chambers. Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties also remain in several states.
Tuesday-morning crash of small plane in Mankato now under federal investigation
MANKATO, Minn. — Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected in Mankato Wednesday to try to determine why a small plane crashed, injuring the pilot.
KEYC-TV reports the crash happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot was the only one on board when the plane crashed during a landing attempt. The 78-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
“We were able to get those staff out here very quickly and put our emergency action plan into place. We were able to contact the FAA and NTSB and other folks that we need to to get engaged into this investigation and get everything wrapped up in a little over an hour,” said Jeff Johnson, Mankato’s director of public works.
While the Mankato airport was closed, planes landed at surrounding airports including New Ulm and Waseca.
Gov. Walz and Health Commissioner Malcolm get another booster, urge others to do the same
Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm each got another dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday in an effort to promote the extra protection booster shots provide.
Minnesotans should expect boosters to become a routine, Walz said outside St. Paul Corner Drug on St. Clair Avenue where he and Malcolm got their shots. The governor noted the importance of “trusted” local pharmacies delivering the shots.
“Will it be a yearly effort, will it be every six months?” Walz said about boosters. “Those things are yet to be determined as we are learning more about the variants and where the virus is at.”
“It is absolutely clear boosters are keeping people out of the hospital, they are reducing death rates and, what we are seeing is, it’s slowing down the spread,” Walz added.
Only about 57 percent of the 3.7 million Minnesotans who were initially vaccinated have gotten a booster. Since fall, everyone 12 and up is eligible for an extra dose — people 50 and older as well as those who are at high risk of serious illness were recently encouraged to get another shot.
Vaccines have proven effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infections, but the protection they provide wanes considerably after about five months. Immunity from previous infection is less protective and can disappear even more quickly, health officials say.
The majority of new cases are people who were initially vaccinated. State data does not specify if someone with a breakthrough case got additional doses of vaccine.
The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, and the last omicron subvariant, BA.2 is significantly more contagious than previous strains. It is now the dominate subvariant in Minnesota, but another relative, BA.2.12.1, has also been detected.
Cases are on the rise, but the latest uptick in cases is nowhere near the spike Minnesota experienced in January. The true total of new cases is unclear because of the growing popularity of at-home testing.
Another 2,570 infections were reported by the state Department of Health Wednesday, pushing the state total to nearly 1.5 million since the pandemic began.
Health officials expect infections to drop off throughout the warmer months before re-emerging in the fall.
Even with the increase of cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low.
There are 286 patients hospitalized including 22 in intensive care, a modest increase over the late March low-point of about 185 COVID-19 hospital patients.
Another three COVID-19 deaths were also reported Wednesday and 12,515 Minnesotans have died since March 2020. The latest reported deaths include Ramsey County residents in their late 50s and late 60s.
Malcolm credited vaccines and coronavirus treatments, such as antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, with keeping the rate of severe cases down.
“This virus should keep us all a bit humble. We continue to learn,” Malcolm said. “Each new variant brings with it new questions” about whether treatments and vaccines will remain effective.
Odyssey Sims returns to Lynx as a more mature, experienced player
Odyssey Sims’ head was spinning during her first day back at Lynx practice on Wednesday, but what else would anyone expect? The veteran point guard re-signed with the team on Tuesday and now has just two days to prepare to, presumably, be the Lynx’s starting floor general in the season opener Friday in Seattle.
It’s both everything Sims could have wanted, and a lot to ask of her.
Sims was still a free agent at the start of the week, and pondering life after basketball. The WNBA is so short on openings at the moment that good players are often left on the sidelines.
But right at the end of training camp, she got a call and was presented with a chance to return to the team where she experienced some of her greatest success.
“I’m really excited. It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Sims said. “I’m getting a feel, soaking up everything, the vibes. We have a couple of new players, new additions. I’m just trying to get a good feel. I’m more than happy to be back. I love this organization.”
She thrived in it in 2019, being named an all-star as she averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 assists, helping Minnesota reach the playoffs in its first true year of transition post-dynasty. The Lynx hope to bottle that magic again this season.
“That’s the plan,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. “I think she’s even better. She’s more mature.”
That could be true in a couple of ways. Sims was arrested for and eventually pled guilty to a drunk driving charge for an incident that occurred in the middle of the 2019 season. Now 29 years old, the 5-foot-8 guard told Reeve she has grown up since then.
“I wasn’t immature, but there was a lot going on in 2019, as you guys know,” Sims said. “So we past that.”
She since has become a mom and everything has slowed down in her life.
“My mindset, my maturity level, is a little different than when I was here in 2019,” Sims said.
That maturity may already be on display, as Sims entered camp Wednesday looking “really fit,” per Reeve. Sims’ routine while waiting for a WNBA call included working out and playing with her 2-year-old son. Rinse, repeat. So she was ready for whenever opportunity finally knocked.
She played with a chunk of Minnesota’s current roster in the bubble in 2020 and has some grasp of the current playbook from her previous tenure. Still, there certainly will be an early-season learning curve.
“Still like surreal to me that I’m actually back. I thought at some point I would be back in Minnesota, if I could. And here I am, here is the opportunity,” Sims said. “Cheryl is a great coach. I appreciate her so much, doing all she did to bring me back. I’m just excited for this year. ”
Reeve expects Sims’ maturity to show itself on the court. She said Sims, who spent last season in Atlanta, is “into her vet years.” At this point in a career, a player has gained so much knowledge form experience.
“You don’t have to do a whole lot of explaining, you just tell them what you want. Odyssey has always had great instincts, but she’s just collected so much knowledge along the way that these are going to be her best years,” Reeve said. “She knows how to be efficient. She knows defensively what her weaknesses were as a young player. She was bragging about that, (saying) ‘I’m much better at this and that.’ Great. That’s what you expect.
“The longer you play, you look back at your younger self and say, ‘Holy cow, was I bad basketball player.’ By the time you get to be 10 years into the league, you just have gained so much knowledge of how to play the game and be successful.”
The formula for success may not need to include as much usage for Sims this time around in Minnesota. The 2019 Lynx team was pretty Sims-centric. It had to be to win games. Now the point guard can play alongside the likes of Aerial Powers and Kayla McBride in the backcourt and, of course, Sylvia Fowles up front.
“We want balance. I think for me as a coach and coaching Odyssey, I wanted Odyssey a lot in creating (in 2019). Probably put too much in her direction, so anything that you saw there was probably me overdoing it, which I find myself doing with some other players that we have now,” Reeve said. “You make your lives more difficult in that way. So just a little more balance in our play-calling in terms of whose number we’re calling and when and why, I think will help Odyssey.”
Reeve noted Sims had some “really special” performances in 2019. And Minnesota will again need that at times this season if it wants to enter title contention. Sims can be a great penetrator, a great scorer and a great passer.
“We need all of that,” Reeve said.
Sims noted it’s not her goal to achieve all-star status again this season. She doesn’t care much about that. She wants to do whatever Reeve requests of her to help Minnesota win, and bring more success to Target Center.
“I think we’re going to be a pretty strong team this year. I think it will be a great year, obviously for Syl, but for us as a team as well. As we get rolling, we do have some pieces. … When we get everybody, and can all gel, then I think we’re going to be pretty dangerous,’ Sims said. “In 2019, I already had the crowd going. So I’m going to pick up where I left off.”
