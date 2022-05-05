News
Missouri lawmakers could raise teachers’ starting pay
ST. LOUIS Missouri lawmakers are on the clock. They have until Friday to pass a budget that includes teacher pay raises. The state is the last in the nation for starting teacher pay. It currently sits at an average of just over $33,000.
Teacher salaries in Missouri would rise to a base level of $38,000 annually under a budget plan heading toward final approval in the House and Senate. This is part of a proposed $45.1 billion spending blueprint for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Budget negotiators agreed to insert $37 million to help school districts boost pay from the current nationally low base of $25,000, which is about $12 an hour. The increase had won earlier approval in the Senate, but not in the House. An additional $245 million in funding for schools is aimed at addressing staffing shortages that have led to almost one-fourth of the state’s school districts going to four-day school weeks. School transportation will be fully funded under the plan. The $214 million will give school districts a 70% match for at least the coming school year.
On teacher pay, negotiators had initially sought a lower amount to address rural school districts that were worried about the added cost. The budget also offers school districts $50 million in grants designed to help children recover from learning losses that occurred during school shutdowns because of the pandemic.
“Obviously people don’t go into teaching to get rich but they should be able to support themselves and make a decent living,” State Senator Lauren Arthur said.
News
Letters: Cutting trees to add bike lanes on Cleveland Avenue
Trading trees for bike lanes
The Department of Transportation is scheduled to rework Cleveland Avenue between Como and Larpenteur this spring. Driving that road last week I saw that almost ALL of the majestic and mature trees are marked for cutting down. The purpose of the construction is to provide bike lanes.
The irony of the environmentalist and ecologist advocates and activists is that their efforts will destroy mature trees to lay new ribbons of concrete. Nice going!
John Reay, St. Paul
False charges
No one who makes false or unsubstantiated criminal charges against an opponent should be allowed to run for any elective office in Minnesota.
Carl Brookins, Roseville
Leave it to the states
The leaked opinion on the Supreme Court draft regarding the Roe abortion issue needs a thorough investigation and jail time for the leaker. The rightful place for abortion is with the states not the federal government. Nothing in he Constitution mentions abortion. So any liberal governors in deep alarm should calm down and let each individual state decide. The states will then, based on liberal leanings vs conservative, each make their decision. Roe vs. Wade was a poor decision by the SCOTUS.
Jack Herrick, Burnsville
Beyond abortion
Abortion is now the central issue in the 2022 election. The leak of the Supreme’s Court’s pending decision in Dobbs v. Jackson made it so. The same thing would have happened if we received roughly the same decision in late June, as expected. This early release only extends the time.
Read the draft decision. You will learn that while abortion is at its center, it goes far beyond that single issue. The draft specifically addresses head on the fact that no court has the power to create a constitutional right that is not constitutional, as Roe v. Wade did. If the draft decision stands, it means a return to constitutional rulings from the Supreme Court, instead of the imposition of the political views of the justices.
The abortion debate will return to the states where it had been, and should be.
Dave Racer, Woodbury
Pipe dreams
Everything, and I mean everything, done at the Capitol has negative financial implications to the taxpayers. It would be nice for once if the energy and buzz down there was about how they were pushing for streamlined and more efficient government services.
Removing barriers, holding weekly public listening sessions and entertaining ways that taxes could be lowered, imposing fewer not more fees and generally doing more with less. (And I’m not talking about giving us a small piece of the massive budget surplus. That’s another problem in and of itself.)
It can be done, business’s and families do it all the time. But then I’m reminded of who we have representing us at the Capitol and quickly realize that my desires are indeed a unattainable pipe-dream. Our Capitol and its inhabitants are there for their own pipe laying and care not of our desires.
Hans Molenaar, Shoreview
Celebrating rent rules
The St. Paul rent stabilization initiative has gone into effect. May 1 was a day of celebration for everyone who calls St. Paul “home.”
I am a former homeowner and now an 11-year renter and I applaud the friends and neighbors and relatives, both homeowners and renters, who worked to get this initiative on the ballot last November. Everyone worked hard when the distress signal “mayday, mayday” was heard for help keeping housing affordable for everyone who live in this beautiful city.
Nationwide, rents are up 11.3%, with rents in Florida up 39% and in Dallas, Texas, 21%. Thank you to the citizens of St. Paul who reached out together to bring about the “yes” vote Nov. 2. Thank you for doing the right thing so that all of us can continue to call St. Paul “home.”
Claudia Gordon, St. Paul
News
Column: Things we saw and heard at the City Series, including ‘Angry Lucas’ Giolito and a Pink Floyd reference
Things we saw and heard Wednesday at Game 2 of the City Series, which the Chicago White Sox won 4-3 to sweep the mini-series.
Ozzie Guillén arrives at Wrigley Field in good time, beaming after a talk with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker about Baker’s 2000th career win. Frank Thomas is stuck in traffic. Guillen says he’s thankful the brutal conditions Tuesday prevented them from having to come to Wrigley Field for the White Sox pregame show. “I know for sure now there is a God,” Guillén says.
An ivy update from a Cubs ground crew member: Not yet … “but hopefully soon.”
Yoán Moncada may be back next homestand, Sox manager Tony La Russa tells reporters in the dugout before the game. “I was hoping there would be some miracle and he would be there for the weekend (in Boston),” La Russa says. He should know by now Moncada doesn’t do miracles.
Does La Russa like these two-game mini-series? “I like being in the majors and whatever that schedule says,” he replies. “I like the day off (Thursday) tomorrow, too.”
Sox general manager Rick Hahn and La Russa convene on the field for a pregame conversation, topic unknown. Both are seen laughing, so it wasn’t about pitching to Byron Buxton with the game on the line and first base open.
A flyover during the national anthem? A weak attempt at trying to make an early May, midweek crosstown series look more important than it is.
Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti reflects on Tuesday night’s game: “It was like playing in a car wash.”
The Sox telecast on NBC Sports Chicago shows Dylan Cease mic’d up on Tuesday, calling Tim Anderson’s opposite-field home run and even predicting it would land over the Sloan sign in right. “I can die a legend now,” Cease says. “That’s all I can say.”
The Cubs telecast on Marquee shows Ian Happ mic’d up on Wednesday. “Hey,” “Hey,” and “Yeah” were among the utterances.
Happ removes the ball from the vines on Luis Robert’s fourth-inning double, which leads to a lively discussion between Benetti and Steve Stone on the ivy rule. If there was ivy, Stone points out, Happ would be better off leaving the ball there for a ground rule double rather than risk dropping the ball and watching it turn into a triple.
Sox first baseman Gavin Sheets singles through a big hole between third and second, driving in the tying run in the fourth and providing evidence against banning the shift.
Benetti discusses the “Angry Lucas” Giolito that sometimes shows up in the course of a start. “Usually it’s bad for the townspeople,” he says.
Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies points out the top four Cubs hitters are a combined 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts.
In a taped postgame interview from Tuesday, Sox closer Liam Hendriks is shown looking at a printout in the bullpen before entering the game. Hendriks explains it’s a heat map of Cubs hitters showing their strengths and weaknesses in the strike zone. “What are you looking for?” Benetti asks Hendriks. “Where they suck,” Hendriks replies.
Guillen and Thomas are shown back in the NBC Sports Chicago studios wearing blankets and pretending they’re shivering. Or maybe they really are. Hard to tell with these guys.
Deshaies points out an umpire’s call in the outfield on a diving attempt by Robert was not called until Nick Madrigal was called out trying to extend the hit to a double.
Sox left fielder AJ Pollock bloops one into right field that Madrigal can’t reach after shifting to the left side, proving more evidence against banning the shift.
Cubs broadcaster Jon “Boog” Sciambi cites a stat on the disappearing pitch counts of modern starters: only 14.2% of starters were allowed to eclipse 100 pitches last season. But Sciambi adds the Sox were second in the category. “He rode his guys,” he says of La Russa and his starters.
Every other ballpark in baseball has padding in the outfield, Stone points when Robert runs into the brick wall in center to rob Willson Contreras of a hit to end the sixth. Stone says Robert made the catch despite being “hit by the bricks.” During the replay, Deshaies says: “All in all, just another brick in the wall.” For Pink Floyd fans only.
After Madrigal steals second with two outs in the eighth, Happ is called out looking at a four-seam, 94 mph fastball from Matt Foster after two straight changeups. “Exactly the way Lucas pitched him in his first at-bat,” Deshaies says. Giolito caught Happ looking in the first on a four-seamer after a 1-1 changeup.
Hendriks comes in to close out a White Sox win for the third straight night. A fan near a field mic can be heard on the Cubs telecast telling the ump to call strikes. “It’s cold out here,” he says. Benetti says it was a game that “reminds you why you love baseball.” After the win, it’s back to the studio, and Guillén pretending he’s Stone crying.
The series resumes May 28-29 on the South Side. Hopefully it’ll warm up by then.
News
Heavy rain Thursday and into Friday
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS Thursday starts off wet. Rain will be heavy at times. The area will see a break from the rain during the late morning hours. The next round of rain moves in Thursday evening and will last through Friday.
The weekend will be drier with high temperatures in the 70s. Next week will be very warm. Expect high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
