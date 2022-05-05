News
Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it’s their turn.
This summer at the movies, Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators. Doctors Grant, Sattler and Ian Malcolm are returning for another round with the dinosaurs. Natalie Portman is picking up Thor’s hammer. And Jordan Peele is poised to terrify us with the unknown. Again.
Hollywood is bringing out some of its biggest and most reliable players for the 2022 summer movie season, which unofficially kicks off this weekend with the help of Marvel and Disney’s “ Doctor Strange and the Multitverse of Madness ” and runs through the end of August. It’s an uncertain time for the movie business as studios and exhibitors are still making up for losses incurred during the pandemic and adjusting to new ways of doing business, including shortened release windows, competition from streaming and the need to feed their own services. And everyone is wondering if moviegoing will ever return to pre-pandemic levels.
But though the pandemic lingers on, there is optimism in the air.
“We’re still waiting for older audiences to come back. But it really feels like we’ve turned a corner,” said Jim Orr, the head of domestic distribution for Universal Pictures. “You get the impression that audiences want to be out, they want to be in theaters. I think it’s going to be an extraordinary summer.”
Last week, studio executives and movie stars schmoozed with theater owners and exhibitors at a convention in Las Vegas, proudly hyping films that they promise will get audiences back to the movie theaters week after week.
Expectations are particularly high for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which Paramount Pictures will release on May 27 after two years of pandemic postponements. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says he never wavered for a moment in wanting to release “Top Gun: Maverick” – a full-throttle action film made with extensive aerial photography, practical effects and up to six cameras inside fighter-jet cockpits — exclusively in theaters.
“It’s the kind of movie that embraces the experience of going to the theater. It takes you away. It transports you. We always say: We’re in the transportation business. We transport you from one place to another, and that’s what ‘Top Gun’ does,” Bruckheimer said. “There’s a lot of built-up demand for some movies and hopefully we’re one of them.”
The movie industry has already had several notable hits in the past six months too, including “ Spider-Man: No Way Home,” now the third highest grossing film of all time, “ The Batman,” “ The Lost City ” and, though smaller, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The hope is that the momentum will only pick up in the coming months.
Before the pandemic, the summer movie season could reliably produce over $4 billion in ticket sales, or about 40% of the year’s grosses according to Comscore. But in 2020, with theaters closed for the majority of the season and most releases pushed, that total plummeted to $176 million. Last summer presented a marked improvement with $1.7 billion, but things were hardly back to normal — many chose to either delay releases further or employ hybrid strategies.
Now everyone is refocusing on theatrical, though slates are slimmer. The ticketing service Fandango surveyed more than 6,000 ticket-buyers recently and 83% said they planned to see three or more movies on the big screen this summer. And, not insignificantly, Netflix last month also reported its first subscriber loss in 10 years and expects to lose two million more this quarter.
“Finally, it is movie time, with blockbuster after blockbuster after blockbuster after blockbuster,” said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest theater chain. He touted franchises like “Doctor Strange 2,” “Top Gun 2,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” (June 10) and “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8), “new film concepts” like Jordan Peele’s “Nope” (July 22) and “Elvis” (June 24) and family friendly offerings from “Lightyear” (June 17) to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (July 1).
“It’s a bold statement, but this summer could potentially be on par with 2019, which would be monumental for the movie industry,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.
Analysts are predicting “Doctor Strange 2” could open to $170 million this weekend, double that of the first film. Marvel and Disney then follow that with the new Thor, which picks up with Hemsworth’s character traveling around with the Guardians of the Galaxy after “Endgame” and wondering “what now?”
“Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or whether he should be a hero,” said director Taika Waititi. “I guess you could call it a midlife crisis.”
The film brings back Portman’s Jane Foster, who becomes The Mighty Thor, Waititi’s Korg and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and adds Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Waititi has said that it’s the craziest film he’s ever made.
“It’s a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor,” Waititi said. “And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale.”
But superhero movies alone don’t make for a healthy or particularly compelling cinematic landscape. There have to be options for theaters to survive.
“Our business can’t devolve into just tentpoles and branded IP. We really need to continue to serve up as broad a slate as we possibly can,” Orr said. “We have something for every audience segment. Audiences are craving that and exhibitors are craving that.”
Universal is proud of their diverse summer slate that includes a certain dinosaur tentpole, family animation, thrillers and horrors, comedies like “Easter Sunday” (Aug. 5) and period charmers from Focus Features like “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (May 20) and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (July 15).
Jason Blum, the powerhouse producer and head of Blumhouse, hopes that Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror “The Black Phone,” featuring Ethan Hawke in a rare villain role, is going to be the special “not superhero movie of the summer” when it hits theaters on June 24.
There’s more coming to theaters than just franchises. There are literary adaptations, like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” with Daisy Edgar-Jones, non-stop action rides like “Bullet Train” (July 29), with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, Baz Luhrmann’s drama about the life and music of Elvis Presley, a mockumentary about a tiny seashell (“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” June 24), romantic comedies like “Shotgun Wedding” (June 29) in which Jennifer Lopez’s wedding party is taken hostage, Regency-era fun in “Mr. Malcolm’s List” (July 1) and creepy hair-raisers like “Watcher” (June 3), “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” and “Resurrection” (both Aug. 5).
“Annihilation” writer-director Alex Garland also has a new thriller, “Men,” coming to theaters May 20. Jessie Buckley plays a woman who retreats to the English countryside for some peace following a personal tragedy only to be confronted by more horrors from the men in this quaint town, all of whom are played by Rory Kinnear.
As someone who makes challenging, original films for the big screen, Garland is a little worried about the movie industry and the seismic shifts that are happening under the surface that are “partly cultural and partly economic.”
“Every time an interesting film comes out and underperforms, I get a kind of gnawing anxiety about it,” Garland said. “If the only films that make money are for younger audiences, something cultural changes. Something changes about the sorts of films that get financed, why they get financed.”
“It almost feels old fashioned or actually rather boring, but I do think there’s a value in cinema,” he added. “A film like ‘Men’ functions differently in a cinema. Not being able to stop it until it’s ended means that it has a qualitatively different effect.”
Streaming companies, meanwhile, are still going strong. Netflix has a massive 35+ film summer slate, including the spy thriller “The Gray Man” (July 22), directed by the Russo brothers and starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and “Spiderhead” (June 17), with Chris Hemsworth. There’s a documentary about Jennifer Lopez (“Halftime,” June 14), an Adam Sandler basketball joint (“Hustle,” June 8) and a Kevin Hart/Mark Wahlberg buddy pic (“Me Time,” Aug. 26).
Some of the most interesting titles from this year’s Sundance Film Festival are being released by streamers too, including “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” (Hulu), “Cha Cha Real Smooth” (Apple TV+), “Emergency” (Amazon,) and “AM I OK?” (HBO Max).
“Streaming has a place in the world, but it’s not the only thing in the world,” said Blum, who is convinced that there is still an appetite for going to theaters. “There were people out there saying the movies were over. I never thought that, but I was concerned about how much demand was left. But it appears that that part of our world is not going to disappear anytime soon.”
For Bruckheimer, the equation is perhaps even more simple.
“It all depends on the movies. It’s always about the movies. If there’s stuff people want to see, they’re going to show up,” Bruckheimer said. “I always use the analogy: You have a kitchen in your apartment or home, but you like to go out to eat. You want a different meal.”
With new extension, Napheesa Collier is face of Lynx franchise for years to come
Two players allowed the Lynx to remain in the championship conversation as the organization transitioned out of its dynasty phase — Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier.
The former is entering her last WNBA season, and Minnesota is doing everything in its power to send the center out on top. The latter is the face of the franchise’s future, which was secured this week via a multi-year extension.
By selecting Collier No. 6 overall out of UConn in the 2019 WNBA Draft and watching the 6-foot-1 forward shoot out of the gates like a rocket, the Lynx turned what looked like a rebuild into a reload, and haven’t looked back since.
“She gave us the opportunity to continue as a franchise aspiring to championships,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said at a virtual press conference Thursday. “Lucky, whatever you want to call it, we’re glad that it happened, and we’re excited to make Phee a cornerstone to our franchise moving forward.”
Collier is everything a franchise could want in a cornerstone. She’s a two-way standout who does all of the things Reeve said you cannot coach. She knows how to play the game the correct way and does so with a nonstop motor. Already a two-time all-star, Olympian and All-WNBA performer, the 25-year-old is a “top 10” player in the league, Reeve said. Yet it’s who she is off the court that defines her stature within the organization.
“What defines Phee as a great player is who she is as a person, which is consistent,” Reeve said. “Every time you see Phee, she’s the same. It doesn’t matter whether she had a bad day maybe on the court or whatever maybe will be happening, you just never know it with Phee. And she does it on the court, too. She doesn’t show it on emotion where you ride ups and downs and that sort of thing. Phee is so consistent in her behavior and how she treats people.”
As the Lynx experienced firsthand this week with a flurry of necessary roster moves, consistency can be hard to come by in the WNBA. In signing Collier to this extension, they’ve assured their face — and thus, their identity — will remain for years to come. That’s what franchises strive for, Reeve said. Having a presence like Collier attached to the organization only makes Minnesota a more desirable landing spot for players across the league.
“It feels really good, and it kind of feels like an honor that Cheryl wants that for me, and that she sees me being here long term, because obviously I love it,” Collier said. “And it’s really cool to hopefully bring in other people who want the same things that we do and who have the same goals and ambitions that we do as an organization, which is to win championships. So I’m really excited, and I think it’s something that can happen in the next couple of years.”
Maybe even this year? Collier is creeping up on her due date for her first child but isn’t ruling out a return to action by season’s end. She’s highly motivated to play with Fowles in the 36-year-old center’s final season. Fowles has even referred Collier to her Pilates instructor, who specializes in post-partem recovery.
“I’m going to try everything that I can to come back and be able to play with Syl. I would love to, especially for her last year, and I miss playing,” Collier said. “I want to be back on the court. I’m trying to prepare my body and I’m going to do everything afterwards to prepare my body to be able to do that.”
But for now, Collier will watch from afar. She is excited to even do that. This is, after all, her team, and will be for the foreseeable future.
“I’m so excited to come back and be a part of this organization for years to come. I have so much faith in Cheryl and what our team can do,” Collier said. “I know how bright our future is. Minnesota is home. It’s the best organization for a reason. What we bring to the table and what Cheryl is able to do with us every year is amazing, so I’m so excited to get back on the court, and to watch and cheer on the team until I do, and to stay here for the years coming up.”
Dubbed ‘Awesome,’ new St. Paul giving circle issues $1,000 monthly micro-grants to good causes
After a career in communications, former St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Su Yeager decided it was time to join a giving circle and put her money where her values are. She and 10 other like-minded women from Ramsey Hill, among other neighborhoods throughout St. Paul, came up with a plan, and they dubbed it Awesome.
Yes, that’s the literal name. The women, most of them in their 60s, some retired, some not, came together in January to launch the St. Paul chapter of the international Awesome Foundation and back worthy causes. The all-volunteer organization, which has 83 branches in 13 countries, pools donations for monthly $1,000 micro-grants to small civic projects.
At the American Indian Magnet School in Dayton’s Bluff, Awesome St. Paul is buying books for a burgeoning library space. Awesome funds are helping Katie Meier, a teacher at Randolph Heights Elementary School off Hamline and Jefferson avenues, expand her student “makerspace” from basic arts and crafts to woodworking. The funds bought a palm sander, drill, nails, hammer and paint.
Another $1,000 Awesome check is backing a pollinator garden along Pierce Butler Route in Frogtown, to be installed on the west side of the headquarters of Mano-a-Mano, a charitable organization that sends surplus medical supplies to rural Bolivia. Frogtown Green, which cultivates garden spaces throughout the neighborhood, and a landscape designer have donated additional services.
“It will be about 12 feet wide by 100 feet long and make it a lot more attractive to look at,” said Mano-a-Mano co-founder Joan Velasquez, who plans a composting bin and rain barrel or above-ground cistern to catch rainwater runoff from the roof. “We won’t use pesticides or herbicides, or any chemical fertilizer. We’re in a community that has less greenspace than almost any other in St. Paul, so this is important to the whole Frogtown community.”
‘IT MAKES A DIFFERENCE’
A $1,000 grant “isn’t a lot in the philanthropy world, but it makes a difference to get an idea off the ground,” Yeager said. “The focus is on projects people are doing in the area of education, the arts and social outreach, particularly projects that solve problems in our community and bring joy.”
Through word of mouth alone, the St. Paul chapter has drawn some 48 applications and issued three Awesome grants since launching less than four months ago. They’re eager to vet more. Online applications are due on the 28th of each month.
“It’s so simple,” said Yeager. “If you go onto the Awesome Foundation website, and click on the St. Paul chapter, all you have to do is answer five very simple questions. Tell us a little bit about yourself, and how many people in St. Paul will be impacted by your project.”
The ideas stay in the queue until the group decides on funding, she added. “We’d like to have lots of applications, because there’s lots of awesome ideas out there.”
A NETWORK OF FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS
Mary Morris, a former human resources manager who retired from 3M, said reading through applications has offered an opportunity to learn more about the city she’s lived in for decades.
Trustee meetings have been virtual through Zoom in light of the pandemic, “but come the summertime, I’m sure we’ll get together in person,” said Morris, who lives in Ramsey Hill. “We’re all neighbors and friends of neighbors.”
The 11 trustees each donate $100 per month, with the expectation that they’ll be able to make two grants at once down the line. To keep it sustainable, Morris said, they’ll eventually have to recruit more members.
Otherwise, “we’ve got a good system, I think,” she said. “Each of us is able to go in and vote for our top ones. Then someone will say ‘Grant B needs the money right now, whereas Grant A can wait a month.’”
“There’s been times where we would like to be able to do more even, because there’s good ideas,” she added. “It’s been fun when we call the awardee and hear their reaction when they learn they’ve gotten the grant.”
Awesome chapters have been free to interpret “awesomeness” as they see fit, though education and interactive arts exhibits have been a common theme.
NORTH MINNEAPOLIS CHAPTER
Another Awesome chapter — NorthsideAwesome.org — launched in North Minneapolis in July 2016 and has issued $58,000 to 58 projects to date, according to member Ariah Fine. Recipients, most of them led by Black artists, educators and advocates, include groceries and headshots for artists through the “Starving Artist” program, free community yoga classes through Quiet Power Yoga, a grief journal initiative and a burgeoning grassroots resource center.
The Awesome Foundation, which began in Boston in 2009, has issued more than $5.7 million to 5,700 projects worldwide, including its inaugural grant for the world’s longest portable hammock. Installed in a downtown Boston greenway, the hammock was 33 feet in length and measured 264 square feet, and composed of nearly 4,300 feet of rope made from recycled bottles.
In Los Angeles, a “Random Swings of Joy” project backed by Awesome dollars in 2011 installed swings throughout the city, a project that was quickly copied by other cities nationwide.
More information is online at AwesomeFoundation.org.
This is the gun-like knife Isaiah Lee allegedly used in Dave Chappelle attack
