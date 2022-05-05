News
Odyssey Sims returns to Lynx as a more mature, experienced player
Odyssey Sims’ head was spinning during her first day back at Lynx practice on Wednesday, but what else would anyone expect? The veteran point guard re-signed with the team on Tuesday and now has just two days to prepare to, presumably, be the Lynx’s starting floor general in the season opener Friday in Seattle.
It’s both everything Sims could have wanted, and a lot to ask of her.
Sims was still a free agent at the start of the week, and pondering life after basketball. The WNBA is so short on openings at the moment that good players are often left on the sidelines.
But right at the end of training camp, she got a call and was presented with a chance to return to the team where she experienced some of her greatest success.
“I’m really excited. It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Sims said. “I’m getting a feel, soaking up everything, the vibes. We have a couple of new players, new additions. I’m just trying to get a good feel. I’m more than happy to be back. I love this organization.”
She thrived in it in 2019, being named an all-star as she averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 assists, helping Minnesota reach the playoffs in its first true year of transition post-dynasty. The Lynx hope to bottle that magic again this season.
“That’s the plan,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. “I think she’s even better. She’s more mature.”
That could be true in a couple of ways. Sims was arrested for and eventually pled guilty to a drunk driving charge for an incident that occurred in the middle of the 2019 season. Now 29 years old, the 5-foot-8 guard told Reeve she has grown up since then.
“I wasn’t immature, but there was a lot going on in 2019, as you guys know,” Sims said. “So we past that.”
She since has become a mom and everything has slowed down in her life.
“My mindset, my maturity level, is a little different than when I was here in 2019,” Sims said.
That maturity may already be on display, as Sims entered camp Wednesday looking “really fit,” per Reeve. Sims’ routine while waiting for a WNBA call included working out and playing with her 2-year-old son. Rinse, repeat. So she was ready for whenever opportunity finally knocked.
She played with a chunk of Minnesota’s current roster in the bubble in 2020 and has some grasp of the current playbook from her previous tenure. Still, there certainly will be an early-season learning curve.
“Still like surreal to me that I’m actually back. I thought at some point I would be back in Minnesota, if I could. And here I am, here is the opportunity,” Sims said. “Cheryl is a great coach. I appreciate her so much, doing all she did to bring me back. I’m just excited for this year. ”
Reeve expects Sims’ maturity to show itself on the court. She said Sims, who spent last season in Atlanta, is “into her vet years.” At this point in a career, a player has gained so much knowledge form experience.
“You don’t have to do a whole lot of explaining, you just tell them what you want. Odyssey has always had great instincts, but she’s just collected so much knowledge along the way that these are going to be her best years,” Reeve said. “She knows how to be efficient. She knows defensively what her weaknesses were as a young player. She was bragging about that, (saying) ‘I’m much better at this and that.’ Great. That’s what you expect.
“The longer you play, you look back at your younger self and say, ‘Holy cow, was I bad basketball player.’ By the time you get to be 10 years into the league, you just have gained so much knowledge of how to play the game and be successful.”
The formula for success may not need to include as much usage for Sims this time around in Minnesota. The 2019 Lynx team was pretty Sims-centric. It had to be to win games. Now the point guard can play alongside the likes of Aerial Powers and Kayla McBride in the backcourt and, of course, Sylvia Fowles up front.
“We want balance. I think for me as a coach and coaching Odyssey, I wanted Odyssey a lot in creating (in 2019). Probably put too much in her direction, so anything that you saw there was probably me overdoing it, which I find myself doing with some other players that we have now,” Reeve said. “You make your lives more difficult in that way. So just a little more balance in our play-calling in terms of whose number we’re calling and when and why, I think will help Odyssey.”
Reeve noted Sims had some “really special” performances in 2019. And Minnesota will again need that at times this season if it wants to enter title contention. Sims can be a great penetrator, a great scorer and a great passer.
“We need all of that,” Reeve said.
Sims noted it’s not her goal to achieve all-star status again this season. She doesn’t care much about that. She wants to do whatever Reeve requests of her to help Minnesota win, and bring more success to Target Center.
“I think we’re going to be a pretty strong team this year. I think it will be a great year, obviously for Syl, but for us as a team as well. As we get rolling, we do have some pieces. … When we get everybody, and can all gel, then I think we’re going to be pretty dangerous,’ Sims said. “In 2019, I already had the crowd going. So I’m going to pick up where I left off.”
This year’s St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour includes 7 unique stops
Looking for a fun Mother’s Day outing? You can’t go wrong with the St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour.
Featuring the work of dozens of artists from around the country, the 30th annual event offers art lovers a chance to peek inside a select group of pottery studios nestled in the upper St. Croix River Valley.
This year, the self-guided tour, which features everything from functional pieces to decorative works, includes seven stops belonging to artists Matthew Krousey, Linda Christianson, Ani Kasten, Guillermo Cuellar, Jeff Oestreich, Richard Vincent, and Will Swanson and Janel Jacobson.
The event is free and a map of locations is available at minnesotapotters.com. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Select pots will be available online from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday for those unable to attend in person.
Mets fall apart in the sixth inning, suffer 9-2 loss to Braves in Citi Field matinee
On the day the Mets lost Trevor May, their highest-paid setup man, to the injured list, their matinee with the Braves fell apart in the sixth inning.
The combination of starter Tylor Megill and relievers Adam Ottavino and Trevor Williams turned a scoreless tie into a seven-run deficit, each pitch seemingly burying the Mets deeper and deeper. At the end of the day, they lost 9-2.
Megill was cruising for the first four innings, not allowing a single hit to an Atlanta lineup that Buck Showalter called a “hornet’s nest.” The four hitless innings, combined with Megill’s five hitless frames to end his last start, gave him a sort of spiritual no-hitter.
That couldn’t keep the hornets from stinging, though.
In the fifth inning, Francisco Lindor committed a fielding error before Adam Duvall grounded the Braves’ first hit through the infield. Megill was able to escape that mess, but the sixth inning had other, devious plans for him.
If not for instant replay, we may be talking about a much different game. Austin Riley was initially ruled out on his single, but the almighty cameras in Manhattan found him to be safe. Instead of being the second out, Riley became the first of eight consecutive Atlanta hitters to reach base. The parade of hits included three straight singles (which loaded the bases and chased Megill), an RBI walk to Ottavino’s first assignment, and a backbreaking two-run double. Ottavino also threw in a wild pitch that scored a run.
Williams walked his first hitter as well, a recipe for disaster with Ronald Acuna waiting in the wings. Acuna unloaded on Williams’ first-pitch slider for a 104 mph line drive. The single plated the sixth run of Atlanta’s day, which also apparently had the added effect of making the Mets temporarily forget how to play baseball.
Matt Olson came up next and hit a grounder to Pete Alonso, who made a good play to come up with the ball and tag first. The problem was, Alonso forgot about the runner at third. By the time he checked on that runner, he was already scampering home. Resigned to getting the out at second, Alonso tried to get Acuna in a pickle. The Braves’ outfielder is far too clever to fall for those tricks, evading the Mets’ infield fairly easily.
At best, Alonso could have turned that ball into a double play with the runner getting thrown at home. The next best option would have been a 3-6 double play with Lindor supplying the tag on Acuna for the second out. Instead, it became a fittingly comedic punctuation mark for the Mets’ worst inning of the season.
It’s too lazy of a narrative to say that May’s injury caused this cavalcade to occur. But Ottavino did become the first Met reliever to pitch three days in a row, and it went about as poorly as it could have. While Ottavino was only charged for three of the earned runs in the sixth-inning debacle (three went to Megill, the last one was Williams’), the fact remained that the bullpen is in more dire straits than they were a day ago, and Ottavino did not record a single out.
Braves’ starter Ian Anderson was his typical, economical self. He got through 5.1 innings mostly unscathed, using just 84 pitches and allowing a single run. On a micro level, the Mets’ loss on Wednesday is nothing more than one of the many stinkers that each team will have throughout the course of a season. But losing a piece of the relief corps has a cascading effect that makes everyone’s lives a little harder.
The Mets’ starters remain at the top of the class, but now their peers in the bullpen threaten to bring the collective GPA down.
Four Twin Cities credit unions form joint lending service
Four Twin Cities-based credit unions on Tuesday announced the launch of United Financials Capital, a Credit Union Service Organization through which the financial institutions will collaborate on lending opportunities for public and private commercial and infrastructure projects in Minnesota and surrounding states.
The founding members are Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, St. Paul; Hiway Credit Union, St. Paul; SPIRE Credit Union, Falcon Heights, and TopLine Federal Credit Union, Maple Grove.
“We’re here to bring the power of credit union values and the combined resources of our organizations to the commercial lending marketplace,” said Dave Boden, president and CEO of Hiway Credit Union, in a news release. Boden also is board chair for the new organization.
Michael Dalglish, CEO and founder of UFC, said the organization also seeks to create a safe zone of innovation for vetting new business ideas within the credit union model.
According to 2021 annual reports posted on their websites, Affinity Plus had assets of $3.7 billion; Hiway had assets of $1.7 billion; TopLine had assets of $651 million and SPIRE had assets of $1.4 billion in 2020.
