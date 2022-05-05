News
‘Picard’ S2E10: ‘Farewell’ Is An Underwhelming Season Finale
At the end of Star Trek: Picard’s first season, a temporarily deceased Jean-Luc Picard finds himself inside a computer simulation that allows him one final visit with his dear friend Data, who died twenty years prior. Picard’s grief over the loss of Data is one of the driving forces behind the ten-episode arc, and while the path to their brief reunion was rocky, the payoff was genuinely powerful. I remember watching the projection of Data’s consciousness lay himself down to his final rest, wiping tears from my eyes, and thinking: “I wish the rest of the show had been nearly this good.” Now, as Season Two comes to a close in remarkably similar fashion—with Picard seeing off his old frienemy Q to the great beyond—I find myself saying the same thing, only with much more frustration in my voice. “Farewell” is a jagged, underwhelming closing chapter that, even in its best moments, highlights all of Star Trek: Picard’s most damning flaws.
Let’s start with what works: the scene in which Picard and Q finally sit down to chat in the solarium of Chateau Picard is a touching coda to their decades-long relationship. Q is a multifaceted character who has served various purposes across his appearances in the Star Trek universe, but he is most interesting when acting out of a personal investment in Picard, almost like a parent. (Data probably puts it best in The Next Generation finale “All Good Things…” when he likens Q’s attachment for Picard to “that of a master and his beloved pet.”) In “Farewell,” when Picard asks Q “Why me?” it’s as if he expects Q to explain that he has kept watch over Picard because of some great destiny that Q has needed to protect, and that he has arranged for Picard to make peace with his mother’s death in order to avoid some sort of massive space calamity in the future. Q dismisses this idea in favor of a much more moving answer: It’s love, simple as that. When Q discovers that he’s going to die alone, he decides to use the time he has left to ensure that the same doesn’t happen to Picard. He cares what happens to him and he wants to do something kind for him on his way out of this reality.
“Must it always have galactic import?” asks Q. “Universal stakes? Celestial upheaval? Isn’t one life enough? You ask me why it matters: It matters to me. You matter to me.” It’s a powerful exchange, well-written in a voice that only John de Lancie could instill with the proper balance of warmth and gravitas. It ties into the lessons that Picard has needed to learn throughout the entire season and heavily underlined during the first act of this episode, that these personal relationships are everything, that they’re worth taking risks for, and that his need to atone for the one life he couldn’t save has kept him from building one of his own. Not everything needs to be about saving the galaxy.
But, as well as this scene lands, its emotional punch is still greatly dependent on a viewer’s existing investment in the relationship at its heart, born out of years of development on a different television stoked by decades of fan nostalgia. Picard and Data’s farewell from the first season may well press your emotional buttons even if you are the rare viewer for whom this series is your first Star Trek; this one surely will not. And, for the rest of the episode, it’s crystal clear just how little investment or confidence the storytellers behind Star Trek: Picard have in any character or concept not imported from the franchise’s history.
Let’s jump back to the first third of the episode and the underwhelming conclusion to the Europa Mission storyline. In order to prevent the dark future that they witnessed earlier in the season, Picard and company must ensure that his ancestor, astronaut Renée Picard, successfully launches into space aboard NASA’s mission. Their adversary is Dr. Adam Soong, who uses his status as a super-rich donor to get access to the launch site and plans to assassinate Renée before she boards the rocket. In order to stop him, Tallinn sneaks inside, disguises herself as Renée, and gets killed in her place, but not before finally revealing existence to the woman she’s protected from afar since childhood. This turn of events has thematic resonance, as Picard must both accept that Tallinn, like his mother, is responsible for her own life, and that love is worth all of the risks that come with it. Unfortunately, it’s just not terribly interesting to watch. There’s no real sense of danger, the performances never rise above adequate, and the dialogue seems written as if terribly afraid that the audience might not get the point. Meanwhile, Raffi, Rios, and Seven are busy trying to prevent Soong’s drones from destroying Renée’s spacecraft, which turns out to make for even less thrilling television.
With the danger to the timeline eliminated, there’s a short interlude wrapping up the storylines of Dr. Soong and his genetically-engineered daughter, Kore. And while the defeated Dr. Soong digging into his desk drawer to find a file folder marked “Project: Khan” is surely worth a roll of the eyes, his ties to the coming Eugenics Wars have been apparent for weeks, so it doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s merely clumsy and obvious. On the other hand, Kore’s story, which ends with her receiving a surprise job offer from Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton). Absent from Trek since his ascension to a higher plane at the end of The Next Generation, Wesley now represents the Travelers, guardians of space and time and employers of Supervisors like the late Tallinn. This out-of-nowhere attempt to score a cheap pop from TNG fans is awkward enough on paper, but the scene itself is a mess, in large part due to Wil Wheaton’s performance. The dialogue written for Wesley indicates that he’s done some growing up, but it still contains hints of his youthful pluck, which Wheaton seems intent on burying. He replaces it with a softer, tamped-down version of the misty-eyed dad energy that he embodies as the host of the official weekly aftershow for the various Star Trek permutations, The Ready Room, and the result is inadvertently creepy. If a stranger walked up to you in a park and spoke to you in this tone of voice while maintaining this level of intense eye contact, you would not follow him to his spaceship.
After Picard and Q’s heart to heart, the dying space god offers to use the last of his remaining energy to return Jean-Luc, Raffi, Seven, and Rios to the point in time from which they were yanked back in the season premiere. Rios, having found love and a sense of belonging with Teresa and Ricardo, elects to stay behind. While this feels like a natural conclusion to this season’s romance, it also feels like the storytellers waving a white flag and admitting that they don’t really care very much about this character. When Rios says, “I never fit, you know? Nothing stuck,” it’s hard not to read this as metatext. Between his departure and the news that Alison Pill will not appear in the third and final season of Picard, it seems as if the producers are cutting as many new characters as they can to make room in the payroll for the entire Next Generation cast. Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan will definitely be returning, but with six of Picard’s old Enterprise crew coming aboard, they’re likely to have even less room to grow and develop than they had this year.
With Picard’s arms around him, Q sends the rest of the party home and himself to oblivion, a touching emotional moment to which the remainder of the episode does not measure. Awakening aboard the USS Stargazer under attack by the mysterious hooded Borg Queen, Picard, Seven, and Raffi avoid destruction by recognizing that their alien intruder is actually Dr. Agnes Jurati after 400 years of Borg evolution. Rather than destroy each other, the Borg and Starfleet team up to build a shield wall and protect their entire quadrant of space from a sudden cosmic eruption. This threat is introduced and dismissed so quickly that neither danger nor victory truly registers, and it comes mere minutes after Q mocks the idea of this story needing galactic-level stakes. The origins of this calamity, a mysterious transwarp corridor, is apparently something saved for exploration next season.
The brief final scene in which Picard comes home to the chateau and asks Laris for a second chance at courtship doesn’t have much substance, but in fairness, it doesn’t need much. This story hasn’t been about Laris, or her and Picard’s relationship in particular. The goal hasn’t been to see them get together, it’s been to see Picard grow comfortable enough with the idea to make an honest effort. Had the rest of the episode not been such a mess, this might have made me feel something, but by this point, I must admit a complete exhaustion of my goodwill.
Weekly serialized television is a high-risk, high-reward endeavor. When a storyteller invites an audience to maintain a long-term relationship with a story, they’re also asking for their patience, for a bit of faith that the messy details of an hours-long tale will come together into a grand tapestry. Reward that faith with a meaningful, satisfying ending, and the audience might be willing to forgive the flaws they noticed along the way; fail to do so, and the flaws will be all they see. The second season of Star Trek: Picard has asked for a lot of my patience and at times I’ve been happy to give it, but its final chapter is such an underwhelming mess that it’s hard to think of the season as a whole as anything but just that.
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
By JON GAMBRELL and CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting raged Thursday at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol, as Russian forces attempted to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.
The bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success — or perhaps announce an escalation of the war — in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany.
Ten weeks into a devastating war, Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other attacks in the east, further frustrating Putin’s ambitions.
Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting village by village, as Moscow struggles to gain momentum in the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Russia switched its focus to that region — where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for years — after a stiffer than expected resistance bogged its troops down and thwarted its initial goal of overrunning the capital.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he hadn’t expected the Russian offensive to “drag on this way.” Some Russian troops used ally Belarus as a launch pad for the invasion on Feb. 24, and Lukashenko publicly supported the operation.
“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it,” the authoritarian leader said.
In the most searing example of how Ukrainian forces have slowed Russia’s progress, Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the tunnels and bunkers under the sprawling Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol — the last pocket of resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow’s forces. Civilians, believed to number around a few hundred, are also trapped inside the plant.
Ukraine said its fighters drove back a Russian assault into the giant mill, which was also being bombed from above.
“The Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal, but were kicked out by our defenders,” Oleksiy Arestovych, a presidential adviser, said in remarks on Ukrainian television. “We can say that the fighting is ongoing.”
The Kremlin denied that there was any ground assault.
Mariupol’s fall would be a major battlefield success for Moscow, depriving Ukraine of a vital port and allowing Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.
With his troops making slow progress elsewhere, Putin may be looking to declare a win at the plant in time for Victory Day. Some have also suggested he could use the celebrations to expand what he calls the “special military operation.”
A declaration of all-out war would allow the Russian leader to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses. The Kremlin has dismissed the speculation.
The city, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of Mariupol in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat. Civilians sheltering inside the plant have perhaps suffered even more. About 100 of them were evacuated over the weekend — the first time some saw daylight in months.
The Russian government said it would open another evacuation corridor from the plant during certain hours on Thursday through Saturday. But there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties, and many previous assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.
It is unclear how many Ukrainian fighters are still inside the plant, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded.
As the battle raged in Mariupol, Russian forces shelled elsewhere in the Donbas and also kept up their bombardment of railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country — part of an effort to disrupt the supply of Western arms, which have been critical to Ukraine’s defense.
Ukrainian forces said Thursday they made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.
Five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in shelling of cities in the Donbas over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said. The attacks damaged houses and a school as well.
A day after Russian attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine; and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, air raid sirens sounded anew Thursday in the western city of Lviv, which has been a gateway for western arms and served as a relative safe haven for people fleeing fighting farther east.
An assessment by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were struggling to gain traction.
“Ukrainian defenses have largely stalled Russian advances in eastern Ukraine,” it said late Wednesday.
“Russian forces intensified airstrikes against transportation infrastructure in western Ukraine (on Wednesday) but remain unable to interdict Western aid shipments to Ukraine,” it added.
The war has flattened swaths of cities and destroyed roads and bridges, and driven millions from their homes, including many who have crossed into other countries.
With the challenge of rebuilding and demining after the war in mind, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday announced the launch of a global fundraising digital platform called United24. At the same time, Poland hosted an international donor conference that raise $6.5 billion in humanitarian aid.
Meanwhile, Belarus announced the start of military exercises Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.
The British Defense Ministry said it does not anticipate that the drills currently posed a threat to Ukraine, but that Moscow will likely use them “to fix Ukrainian forces in the north, preventing them from being committed to the battle for the Donbas.”
Anna reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Zaporizhzhia, Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
Howie Mandel: Dave Chappelle attack is ‘beginning of the end of comedy’
‘Top Gun 2’ and 50 more summer 2022 movies you need to know about
On the calendar, summer is still a ways away, but at the movies, summertime is ready to roll.
Next weekend’s release of “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” marks the kickoff of the summer box office season, the first true summer movie season in three years, after 2020 was wiped out entirely and 2021 was hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are some big dogs ready to get out and play in the yard, including Marvel heavy hitters (in addition to “Strange,” there’s a new Thor movie on its way in July), marquee franchise fare (new “Jurassic Park” and “Despicable Me” entries and a “Toy Story” prequel, of sorts) and a “Top Gun” sequel that has been waiting to take off for what seems like forever.
Here’s your guide to summer’s best and brightest movies, coming soon to a theater or a streaming service near you. (Remember, dates are always subject to change.)
1. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
We’ve been feeling the need, the need for speed since the sequel to the 1986 original was set to fly the friendly skies back in 2019. Now we’re finally ready to find out what Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been up to all these years, and whether or not he’s lost that lovin’ feeling. (May 27, theaters)
2. ‘Nope’
Do we know anything at all about this move other than its cast (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun), that it has something to do with something happening in the sky, and that it was written and directed by Jordan Peele? Nope. But we still can’t wait anyway. (July 22, theaters)
3. ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, last seen opening up various timelines so all the Spider-Mans could re-create that Spidey meme. Here he’s fiddling with the fate of Lizzie Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, so it’s a “WandaVision” follow up, too. Our Sam Raimi directs. (May 6, theaters)
4. ‘Bullet Train’
“John Wick” director David Leitch helms this action comedy starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock about a trained killer (Pitt) trying to give up the life who finds himself pulled into one more job on board a speeding train full of competing assassins. (July 29, theaters)
5. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’
The gang’s all back, and we’re not even talking about the dinosaurs. OG “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern return to the fold in the series’ 6th installment, the follow-up to 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom” and the closing chapter of the current “Jurassic Park” trilogy. (June 10, theaters)
6. ‘Lightyear’
“This isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy,” Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming movie, tweeted in December 2020. “This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” Got that? Good. Any more questions? Didn’t think so. (June 17, theaters)
7. ‘Elvis’
Elvis has entered the building. Director Baz Luhrmann always shoots for the stars, and when he hits them (“Moulin Rouge!”), the results are magic. When he doesn’t (“Australia,” “The Great Gatsby”), well, that’s another story. Starring Austin Butler as the King and Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. (June 24, theaters)
8. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is back, and the dude’s just looking for a little R&R but is brought back to hammer-swinging duty by Gorr the God Butcher, a super bad guy, played by Christian Bale in his Marvel debut. Natalie Portman assumes the role of Mighty Thor, while Taika Waititi directs. (July 8, theaters)
9. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Entry No. 5 in the “Despicable Me” series is a direct follow-up to 2015’s “Minions,” and takes place in the 1970s, when a young Gru (Steve Carell) is sharpening his super-villain skills. With the voices of Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Michelle Yeoh and more. (July 1, theaters)
10. ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’
The Crawley family enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this follow-up to the 2019 film, in which they join forces with their staff to take on interplanetary overlords who want to rule the galaxy. Orrrr it’s more Downton Abbey drama, the kind the show’s fans adore. Definitely one of those two. (May 20, theaters)
11. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”) stars in this adaptation of Delia Owens’ hugely popular 2018 novel, about a girl who grows up in the North Carolina marsh and later becomes entangled in a murder plot. (July 15, theaters)
12. ‘Hustle’
Adam Sandler stars as former basketball scout Stanley Sugarman in this co-production with LeBron James that also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, JoJo Siwa and a host of NBA stars. Sure, why not? (June 8, Netflix)
13. ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Pets can have superpowers, too. So Superman’s dog, Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) teams up with Batman’s dog (Kevin Hart) and others to save the day when their human counterparts are captured. (July 29, theaters)
14. ‘Senior Year’
Rebel Wilson stars as a high school cheerleader who suffers a coma and wakes up 20 years later, only to learn she’s missed her senior year of high school and now wants to re-create everything she missed. (May 13, Netflix)
15. ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’
Marcel is a shell with shoes on, voiced by Jenny Slate, who also co-wrote this feature length film that follows several adorable Marcel shorts, including a 2010 festival favorite. (June 24, theaters)
16. ‘Vengeance’
“The Office” star B.J. Novak writes and directs this horror thriller about a New York radio host who travels south to investigate the murder of his girlfriend. With Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook. (July 29, theaters)
17. ‘The Sea Beast’
Maybe sea monsters aren’t so bad after all? A young girl stows away on a creature-hunter’s boat and befriends a great beast in this animated tale that features the voices of Dan Stevens and Zaris-Angel Hator. (July 8, Netflix)
18. ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’
After 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes, creator Loren Bouchard’s animated comedy comes to the big screen for more burger-flipping good times. (May 27, theaters)
19. ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star as a couple whose picture perfect destination wedding is interrupted when they end up getting taken hostage. (June 29, Amazon Prime Video)
20. ‘The Black Phone’
Ethan Hawke, who has a pretty good track record in horror movies (see “Sinister,” the first “Purge” movie) plays a kidnapper known as “The Grabber” in this adaptation of Joe Hill’s 2004 short story. (June 24, theaters)
21. ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson are among the stars of this slasher film about a group of friends stranded at a house party during a hurricane. (Aug. 5, theaters)
22. ‘Firestarter’
This reboot of the 1984 Stephen King adaptation that starred Drew Barrymore as a young girl with pyrokinesis features Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the title role and Zac Efron as her concerned father. (May 13, theaters and on Peacock)
23. ‘Men’
Writer-director Alex Garland (“Ex-Machina,” “Annihilation”) returns with this eerie-looking horror title that stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) as a woman looking to let go after the death of her husband. (May 20, theaters)
24. ‘Petite Maman’
After the death of her grandmother, an 8-year-old meets a new friend while building a treehouse in the woods in this French drama from “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” writer-director Céline Sciamma. (May 6, theaters)
25. ‘Fire Island’
No, it’s not about Fyre Fest. Joel Kim Booster and “SNL’s” Bowen Yang star in this “Pride and Prejudice”-inspired romantic comedy about a group of friends who vacation at the gay hot spot off the coast of Long Island. (June 3, Hulu)
26. ‘Sharp Stick’
The latest from writer-director Lena Dunham (HBO’s “Girls”) stars Kristine Froseth as a babysitter who loses her virginity to her employer. Dunham, Scott Speedman, Jon Bernthal and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-star. (Aug. 5, theaters)
27. ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’
In this Sundance hit, Emma Thompson stars as a retired widow who hires a sex worker (Daryl McCormack) in the hopes of finding one night of ecstasy. (June 17, Hulu)
28. ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars in this comedic drama about a Bar Mitzvah host who pursues a friendship, and maybe a romantic relationship, with a mother (Dakota Johnson). (June 17, Apple TV+)
29. ‘Spiderhead’
Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star as prisoners allowed to reduce their sentences by using emotion-altering drugs administered by a warden (Chris Hemsworth) in this sci-fi thriller from “Oblivion’s” Joseph Kosinski. (June 17, Netflix)
30. ‘Halftime’
A documentary that looks at Jennifer Lopez and her career in music and the movies, with stops at her performance at the 2020 Presidential inauguration and her halftime performance with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl. (June 15, Netflix)
- A pair of insomniacs experience nightlife in “Along for the Ride” (May 6, Netflix).
- Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen are a pair of WWII intelligence officers in “Operation Mincemeat” (May 11, Netflix).
- The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer directs “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a meta comedy about the cartoon duo featuring the voices of John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key and more (May 20, Disney+).
- “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” looks at the history of the long-running Big Easy festival (June 10).
- Ralph Fiennes and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain star in “The Forgiven,” about an accident that affects the lives of those in a Moroccan town (June 17).
- Oscar winner Mark Rylance golfs the worst round in British Open history in “The Phantom of the Open,” the true story of Maurice Flitcroft (June 17).
- Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star in the film industry send-up “Official Competition” (June 17).
- Rebeca Huntt writes, directs and stars in the New York-set coming of age tale “Beba” (June 24).
- Isabelle Huppert and Lesley Manville star in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” about a London widow who takes a trip to Paris to indulge her newfound love of fashion (July 15).
- Michael Cera voices a dog that wants to be a samurai in “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (July 15).
- “Super Troopers” director Jay Chandrasekhar directs “Easter Sunday,” with comedian Jo Koy playing a version of himself (Aug. 5).
- Rebecca Hall plays a character haunted by her past in “Resurrection” (Aug. 5).
- “Luck” is an animated tale about the conflicting nature of good luck and bad luck (Aug. 5).
- Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien star in “Not Okay,” about a would-be influencer who has a sudden brush with reality (Aug. 5).
- Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (“Catfish”) take on “Secret Headquarters,” about a child who suspects his father may be a superhero (Aug. 5).
- Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in “The Man from Toronto,” about an assassin and a screw-up who are mistaken for each other (Aug. 12, Netflix).
- Aubrey Plaza becomes “Emily the Criminal” after a credit card scam lures her into L.A.’s criminal underground (Aug. 12).
- A lion is on the hunt in “Beast,” with Idris Elba as a father trying to keep his two daughters from becoming lunch (Aug. 19).
- John Boyega stars in the true story of an ex-Marine who robs a bank in “892” (Aug. 26).
- Sylvester Stallone is a superhero thought to have long ago disappeared in “Samaritan” (Aug. 26).
- “On a Wing and a Prayer” (Aug. 31) is a faith-based drama about a passenger forced to land a plane safely after a pilot suddenly dies, starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalf.
